Paraguay vs Australia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds World Cup 2026

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇵🇾
Paraguay ML · FD
+175
Draw +125 · Australia +310
Pitta +320 · Irankunda +360 anytime
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇦🇺
Australia ML · FD
+310
🚨 ❌ LECKIE CONFIRMED OUT (Racing Post: "hamstring strain RULED HIM OUT") · ❌ ALMIRON SUSPENDED · VOLPATO STARTS · IRANKUNDA CONFIRMED STARTS · PITTA + ENCISO LEAD PARAGUAY WITHOUT ALMIRON
Racing Post confirmed Leckie OUT — Volpato starts. Irankunda confirmed starts per Racing Post: "Popovic regretted dropping Irankunda vs USA — expect him to start." Covers explicit: "Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Nestory Irankunda can create chances in a flash — I'm jumping on these odds."
📊 Context — Cagey Board, Two Defined Picks
O/U set at just 1.5 — the market says this is low-scoring. All scorer prices are +320 or higher. But Paraguay have scored in 6 straight and the confirmed picks are clear: Pitta +320 (SportsGambler primary, confirmed ST) and Irankunda +360 (Covers explicit, confirmed starts, scored vs Turkey). Leckie is OUT — Volpato starts at +475 and offers value given the inflated Leckie-exit price.
🏆 Primary Picks — Both Sides
🇵🇾 SPORTSGAMBLER PRIMARY · ESPN FD +320 · CONFIRMED ST · FOCAL POINT WITHOUT ALMIRON · $10→$42
Isidro Pitta — Primary Paraguay
+320
$10→$42
SportsGambler: "Isidro Pitta available at +300 — the Anytime Goalscorer odds look really appealing." Confirmed ST. Paraguay's attack runs entirely through him without Almiron. Paraguay have scored in 6 straight contests. $10→$42.
Pitta +320 — SportsGambler primary. Confirmed ST. $10→$42.
Covers: "Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Nestory Irankunda can create chances in a flash with his pace and dribbling. His goal against Turkey was a perfect example. I'm jumping on these odds for an anytime strike on Thursday." Yahoo: "Irankunda gives the Aussies a lightning weapon on the counterattack." Racing Post confirms he starts. Watford, 6 intl goals at just 20. $10→$46.
Squawka: "Enciso brings shot volume from wide and a willingness to drive at defenders." TotalFootballAnalysis: "Most dynamic attacking option — at 22 with Strasbourg experience, he carries the technical quality to create or take a chance." Confirmed starter. $10→$47.
⭐ ESPN FD +475 · REPLACES LECKIE (OUT) · AS ROMA · CONFIRMED STARTS (Racing Post) · $10→$57.50
Cristian Volpato · +475
+475
$10→$57.50
Replaces the confirmed-out Leckie. AS Roma, technically gifted attacking midfielder. Racing Post: "Leckie has a hamstring strain — Cristian Volpato could come in." He made his WC debut vs USA off the bench and impressed. Confirmed to start at +475 — value given the Leckie injury exit. $10→$57.50.
📋 Picks Ranked — Paraguay vs Australia · All FanDuel
🥇 PAR — Pitta +320 (SportsGambler primary · confirmed ST · focal point · $10→$42)
+320
🥇 AUS — Irankunda +360 (Covers explicit · confirmed starts · scored TUN · $10→$46)
+360
🦊 Sanabria +320 (FOX features · bench impact · Torino · $10→$42)
+320
⭐ Arce +320 (Squawka explicit dart · pace on counter · $10→$42)
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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