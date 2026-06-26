Paraguay vs Australia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets With Odds World Cup 2026

Paraguay vs Australia Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group D | FanDuel ⚽ ⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 10PM ET TONIGHT · LEVI'S STADIUM SANTA CLARA · FS1 FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Group D Decider Paraguay vs Australia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks Pitta/Sanabria/Arce/Ávalos +320 · Irankunda +360 · Enciso +370 · Volpato +475 · ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED · ❌ Leckie OUT · Irankunda Covers primary · Pitta SportsGambler primary Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ 🇵🇾 Paraguay ML · FD +175 Draw +125 · Australia +310 Pitta +320 · Irankunda +360 anytime FanDuel Sportsbook 🇦🇺 Australia ML · FD +310 🚨 ❌ LECKIE CONFIRMED OUT (Racing Post: "hamstring strain RULED HIM OUT") · ❌ ALMIRON SUSPENDED · VOLPATO STARTS · IRANKUNDA CONFIRMED STARTS · PITTA + ENCISO LEAD PARAGUAY WITHOUT ALMIRON Racing Post confirmed Leckie OUT — Volpato starts. Irankunda confirmed starts per Racing Post: "Popovic regretted dropping Irankunda vs USA — expect him to start." Covers explicit: "Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Nestory Irankunda can create chances in a flash — I'm jumping on these odds." 📊 Context — Cagey Board, Two Defined Picks O/U set at just 1.5 — the market says this is low-scoring. All scorer prices are +320 or higher. But Paraguay have scored in 6 straight and the confirmed picks are clear: Pitta +320 (SportsGambler primary, confirmed ST) and Irankunda +360 (Covers explicit, confirmed starts, scored vs Turkey). Leckie is OUT — Volpato starts at +475 and offers value given the inflated Leckie-exit price. 🏆 Primary Picks — Both Sides 🇵🇾 SPORTSGAMBLER PRIMARY · ESPN FD +320 · CONFIRMED ST · FOCAL POINT WITHOUT ALMIRON · $10→$42 Isidro Pitta — Primary Paraguay +320 $10→$42 SportsGambler: "Isidro Pitta available at +300 — the Anytime Goalscorer odds look really appealing." Confirmed ST. Paraguay's attack runs entirely through him without Almiron. Paraguay have scored in 6 straight contests. $10→$42. Pitta +320 — SportsGambler primary. Confirmed ST. $10→$42. 🇦🇺 COVERS EXPLICIT PRIMARY · ESPN FD +360 · CONFIRMED STARTS · SCORED vs TURKEY · WATFORD · $10→$46 Nestory Irankunda — Primary Australia +360 $10→$46 Covers: "Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Nestory Irankunda can create chances in a flash with his pace and dribbling. His goal against Turkey was a perfect example. I'm jumping on these odds for an anytime strike on Thursday." Yahoo: "Irankunda gives the Aussies a lightning weapon on the counterattack." Racing Post confirms he starts. Watford, 6 intl goals at just 20. $10→$46. Irankunda +360 — Covers explicit primary. Confirmed starts. Scored vs Turkey. $10→$46. ⚽ Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel 🦊 FOX features Sanabria · +320 · bench ST · Torino · set-piece threat · $10→$42 Antonio Sanabria · +320 (Bench) +320 FOX Sports features him. Torino striker entering if Paraguay trail. Aerial threat, set pieces. $10→$42. ⭐ SQUAWKA EXPLICIT DART · +320 · PACE ON BREAK · FGS +700 · $10→$42 Alex Arce · +320 +320 Squawka: "Add the Arce anytime scorer for a speculative dart that doesn't fight the under thesis." Pacey Paraguay forward, counter-attack threat. $10→$42. 💎 ESPN FD +370 · SQUAWKA/TFA EXPLICIT · CONFIRMED STARTER · STRASBOURG · SHOT VOLUME · $10→$47 Julio Enciso · +370 +370 $10→$47 Squawka: "Enciso brings shot volume from wide and a willingness to drive at defenders." TotalFootballAnalysis: "Most dynamic attacking option — at 22 with Strasbourg experience, he carries the technical quality to create or take a chance." Confirmed starter. $10→$47. ⭐ ESPN FD +475 · REPLACES LECKIE (OUT) · AS ROMA · CONFIRMED STARTS (Racing Post) · $10→$57.50 Cristian Volpato · +475 +475 $10→$57.50 Replaces the confirmed-out Leckie. AS Roma, technically gifted attacking midfielder. Racing Post: "Leckie has a hamstring strain — Cristian Volpato could come in." He made his WC debut vs USA off the bench and impressed. Confirmed to start at +475 — value given the Leckie injury exit. $10→$57.50. 📋 Picks Ranked — Paraguay vs Australia · All FanDuel 🥇 PAR — Pitta +320 (SportsGambler primary · confirmed ST · focal point · $10→$42) +320 🥇 AUS — Irankunda +360 (Covers explicit · confirmed starts · scored TUN · $10→$46) +360 🦊 Sanabria +320 (FOX features · bench impact · Torino · $10→$42) +320 ⭐ Arce +320 (Squawka explicit dart · pace on counter · $10→$42) +320 💎 Enciso +370 (Squawka/TFA explicit · confirmed starter · shot volume · $10→$47) +370 ⭐ Volpato +475 (replaces confirmed-out Leckie · AS Roma · starts · value · $10→$57.50) +475 FanDuel Sportsbook · Group D · Paraguay vs Australia · 10PM ET TONIGHT · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara CA Bet Anytime Scorers Now Pitta +320 · Irankunda +360 · Enciso +370 · Sanabria +320 · Volpato +475 Bet Now All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Board (Sanabria/Ávalos/Arce/Pitta +320, Irankunda +360, Enciso +370, Romero Gamarra +450, Volpato +475) ESPN FD Jun 25 · ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED · ❌ Leckie CONFIRMED OUT (hamstring — Racing Post Jun 25) → Volpato starts · Irankunda confirmed starting (Racing Post) · Paraguay +175 / Draw +125 / Australia +310 FD · Must be 21+

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