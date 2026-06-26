US vs Turkey World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Tonight for Reyna & Pepi

🌟 Why Reyna & Pepi — The Setup Is Perfect Tonight

With Balogun and Adams rested and Pulisic likely bench, Pepi and Reyna are the two featured attacking players tonight. Both are expected to start with full playing time. Turkey are eliminated, 0 goals in 62 shots — this is the most open game the USMNT will play all tournament.

Oddschecker: "Because the U.S. has nothing left to gain in the group standings, the coaching staff could allow Pepi to play alongside other players eager to make an impression — that creates a major opportunity for Pepi." WSN: "Reyna is one player pushing hard for an opportunity from the first whistle. He scored a stunning goal against Paraguay, bending a gorgeous outside-of-the-foot shot into the corner."