US vs Turkey World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Tonight for Reyna & Pepi

Best Reyna & Pepi Prop Bets Tonight — USA vs Turkey World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
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🏟️ TONIGHT 10PM ET · SOFI STADIUM LA · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP D MD3 · PROP BETS
FIFA World Cup 2026 · USA vs Turkey · All Props FanDuel Sportsbook · Balogun RESTED (confirmed FOX 7:16PM)
Best Reyna & Pepi Prop Bets Tonight
Pepi +165 anytime (CBS primary · confirmed ST) · Reyna +150 1+ SoT (Dimers #1 prop today · 43% probability) · Reyna +225 anytime · Score or assist — check FD both players · ❌ Balogun RESTED · Pepi full 90 mins
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
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Giovanni Reyna · USA
+225 anytime · +150 SoT
BVB · scored vs PAR · check FD score/assist
⚽
Ricardo Pepi · USA
+165 anytime · +800 2+ goals
PSV · confirmed ST · check FD score/assist
🚨 FOX SPORTS 7:16PM ET: BALOGUN CONFIRMED RESTING — PEPI IS THE STARTING STRIKER · REYNA GETS CREATIVE ROLE · CHECK FD AT 9:15PM LINEUPS FOR FINAL PRICES
FOX confirmed: Balogun sits due to yellow card risk. Pepi starts as lone striker. Reyna gets the creative freedom that his best games run on. CBS, Dimers, WSN, Oddschecker and Sportscasting all have explicit picks on one or both tonight. Check FD at 9:15 PM for lineup-confirmed final prices.
🌟 Why Reyna & Pepi — The Setup Is Perfect Tonight
With Balogun and Adams rested and Pulisic likely bench, Pepi and Reyna are the two featured attacking players tonight. Both are expected to start with full playing time. Turkey are eliminated, 0 goals in 62 shots — this is the most open game the USMNT will play all tournament.
Oddschecker: "Because the U.S. has nothing left to gain in the group standings, the coaching staff could allow Pepi to play alongside other players eager to make an impression — that creates a major opportunity for Pepi." WSN: "Reyna is one player pushing hard for an opportunity from the first whistle. He scored a stunning goal against Paraguay, bending a gorgeous outside-of-the-foot shot into the corner."
🎯 Giovanni Reyna — All Props
BVB · RW/AM · 10 WC goals in 40 USMNT caps · scored stunning goal vs Paraguay · Turkey vulnerable to wide attackers
🥇 DIMERS #1 PROP OF THE DAY · +150 · 43% PROBABILITY · 3% MODEL EDGE · SAFEST REYNA PROP · $10→$25
Reyna 1+ Shots on Target
+150 (Dimers/FD board) · model 43% probability · 3% edge · $10→$25
+150
$10→$25
Dimers' #1 prop today: "Our model has found value on Giovanni Reyna over 0.5 shots on target. A probability of 43.0% gives this play an edge of 3.0% at +150 odds." Yahoo/Covers: "Turkey has struggled to contain wide players — particularly those attacking Turkey's right side. Reyna expected on that side makes him an attractive value play." One shot on target is all it takes. He had one when he scored vs Paraguay. $10→$25.
Reyna 1+ SoT +150 — Dimers' #1 prop of the day. 43% probability, 3% edge. Safest Reyna prop. $10→$25.
WSN: "Reyna has scored 10 goals in 40 caps — a pretty good record for someone who is not a regular starter." He scored vs Paraguay bending a gorgeous outside-of-the-foot shot into the corner — his exact calling card from a wide-right / central AM position. Tonight he IS the regular, getting the creative freedom with Balogun, Adams and Pulisic all absent. Turkey's right side has been repeatedly exposed (Yahoo/Covers). $10→$32.50.
Reyna +225 — scored vs Paraguay, confirmed starter, Turkey weak on right side. $10→$32.50.
⭐ WSN EXPLICIT #1 USA PROP · REYNA SCORE OR ASSIST · CHECK FD (~+160 DK equivalent) · COVERS GOAL AND ASSIST
Reyna To Score or Assist
Check FD
WSN's explicit #1 USA pick: "Of all the World Cup USA player props, we like the look of Gio Reyna to score or assist at +160." This covers both his primary outputs simultaneously — a goal wins it, a Reyna→Pepi assist wins it too. He had an assist in the Paraguay game as well. Check FD for their equivalent "to score or assist" price (~+160 at DK). $10→~$26 at equivalent price.
⚽ Ricardo Pepi — All Props
PSV Eindhoven · ST · Confirmed starter · 13 goals in 39 USMNT caps · 27 goals in 2 PSV seasons · 16 starts = 16 goals
🥇 CBS SPORTS PRIMARY · ESPN FD +165 · CONFIRMED ST · 16 STARTS = 16 GOALS PSV · "STRONGEST VALUE BET ON SLATE" · $10→$26.50
CBS Sports primary. Sportscasting: "Ricardo Pepi at +185 is the prop that our model has flagged as among the strongest value bets on this slate." Oddschecker: "He turned 16 starts into 16 goals at PSV, showcasing the clinical finishing ability that has made him one of the most dangerous young strikers in the U.S. pool." FOX: "This week he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal." Full 90 mins as lone striker. $10→$26.50.
Pepi +165 — CBS primary. 16 starts = 16 PSV goals. Confirmed lone ST. Full game expected. $10→$26.50.
CBS dedicated Pepi prop article: "Pepi has been more of a finisher than a creator with PSV, but with Team USA, he's proven to have no objections to being a facilitator. He had two assists in an international friendly in 2026, and multiple assists in two of his three PSV seasons. Although this bet is still more likely to come via a goal, it's nice to have the safety net of an assist cashing as well." Check FD for live price — safer version of the anytime, covering both outputs. If he sets up Reyna instead of scoring himself, you still win.
🎯 ESPN FD +800 · PEPI 2+ GOALS · SMALL STAKE ONLY · BOTH BALOGUN & PULISIC ABSENT · $5→$45
Pepi 2+ Goals · +800
+800
With Balogun AND Pulisic both absent, Pepi is the sole striker with no competition for goals. Turkey have conceded 3 goals in 2 games. At PSV his 27 goals came in bunches — multiple-goal games aren't unusual. $5 stake only ($5→$45). Only back after placing the anytime.
📋 All Picks Ranked — Reyna & Pepi Props Tonight
Ranked by confidence · All FanDuel Sportsbook · Check FD at 9:15PM for lineup-confirmed final prices
🥇 #2 — Pepi Anytime +165 · CBS primary · "strongest value on slate" · 16 starts = 16 PSV goals · $10→$26.50
+165
⭐ #3 — Reyna Score or Assist · Check FD (~+160) · WSN #1 USA prop · covers goal + assist
check FD
⭐ #4 — Pepi Score or Assist · Check FD · CBS "nice safety net of assist cashing" · covers both outputs
check FD
💎 #5 — Reyna Anytime +225 · scored vs Paraguay · 10 USMNT goals · Turkey weak right side · $10→$32.50
+225
🎯 #6 — Pepi 2+ Goals +800 · $5 dart only · both Balogun & Pulisic out · $5→$45
+800
🔗 SGP Suggestion — Reyna 1+ SoT (+150) + Pepi Anytime (+165) · Check FD SGP builder · Natural correlation
Reyna creating on the right → Pepi finishing centrally is naturally correlated. Check FD's Same Game Parlay builder for the combined price (expected ~+400-500 after FD correlation adjustment). $5-10 stake. Both singles are strong standalone plays regardless.
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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