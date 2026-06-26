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5 Best Bets for the World Cup Tonight June 25, 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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5 Best Bets for the World Cup Tonight June 25, 2026
5 Best Bets for the World Cup Tonight — June 25, 2026 | FanDuel
🌍
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · THURSDAY JUNE 25 · 10PM ET · GROUP D FINALES · ALL BETS FanDuel

5 Best Bets for the World Cup Tonight

USA vs Turkey & Paraguay vs Australia · Pepi +165 · Pepi Score/Assist +100 · Reyna +225 · Draw +125 · Under 1.5 · ❌ Balogun RESTED · Almiron SUSPENDED

10PM ET · USA vs Turkey · FOX 🇺🇸 · SoFi LA 10PM ET · Paraguay vs Australia · FS1 · Levi's Santa Clara
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Check FD at 9:15PM for lineup-confirmed prices
🚨 KEY CONFIRMED NEWS — ❌ BALOGUN RESTED (FOX 7:16PM) · PEPI CONFIRMED STARTING ST · ❌ ALMIRON SUSPENDED (RED CARD) · ⚠️ LECKIE OUT (HAMSTRING) · LINEUPS DROP ~9:15PM ET
FOX Sports confirmed Balogun sits tonight — Pepi is the lone striker from minute one. Paraguay face Australia without their most creative player. Two of the five picks are USA props. Three are from Paraguay vs Australia. All five confirmed FanDuel Sportsbook prices.
Tonight's Group D Finales — 10PM ET · Two Simultaneous Matches
Both Group D matches kick off simultaneously at 10 PM ET. USA vs Turkey at SoFi Stadium in LA (FOX) pits a heavily rotated USMNT against an eliminated Turkey playing for pride. Paraguay vs Australia at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara (FS1) is the group's second-place decider — with Almiron suspended and Leckie out, FOX already called it "90 minutes of kickball written all over it." Five picks across both matches, two of them USA props, three from the Paraguay-Australia cagey decider.
1
🇺🇸 10PM ET · FOX · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · USA vs Turkey
CBS Primary · Balogun Rested · Pepi Confirmed ST
🇺🇸 CBS PRIMARY · ESPN FD +165 · CONFIRMED ST · PSV 27G IN 2 SEASONS · 16 STARTS = 16 GOALS · BALOGUN RESTED · $10→$26.50
🇺🇸 Ricardo Pepi — Anytime Scorer
USA vs Turkey · ESPN FD +165 · confirmed ST · $10→$26.50
Anytime · FD
+165
$10→$26.50

FOX confirmed at 7:16 PM: Balogun is sitting due to yellow card risk. Pepi is the lone striker for USA from minute one. CBS Sports dedicated an entire article to him as their primary pick: "He turned 16 starts into 16 goals at PSV — he simply knows how to finish when opportunities arise." FOX: "This week he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal." Turkey are eliminated with 0 goals in 62 shots. USA scored goals in the 12th and 5th minutes of their two WC games under Pochettino's high-press system. Pepi is the finisher in that system tonight. $10→$26.50.

WHY BET IT: CBS primary. FOX confirmed lone starter. 16 PSV starts = 16 goals. Balogun rested. Turkey 0 tournament goals. USA attack early and clinically. $10→$26.50.
2
🇺🇸 10PM ET · FOX · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · USA vs Turkey
CBS Confirmed FD +100 · Even Money · Safest USA Prop Tonight
🇺🇸 CBS CONFIRMED FD +100 · EVEN MONEY · GOAL OR ASSIST · STARTING STRIKER · "NICE SAFETY NET" · BACK BEFORE 9:15PM · $10→$20
🇺🇸 Pepi To Score or Assist · +100
USA vs Turkey · FD +100 confirmed CBS · even money · goal AND assist covered · $10→$20
Score/Assist · FD
+100
$10→$20

CBS Sports confirmed this FanDuel price in their dedicated Pepi article: "Pepi is priced at +100 to record a goal or assist." That is even money for the confirmed starting striker to be directly involved in a goal in any capacity. A goal wins it. A Pepi assist on a Reyna or Aaronson goal wins it too. CBS: "He had two assists in an international friendly with Team USA in 2026 and multiple assists in two of his three PSV seasons. It's nice to have the safety net of an assist cashing." Best risk-adjusted prop on the board tonight. Back before the 9:15 PM lineup drop. $10→$20.

WHY BET IT: Even money. CBS confirmed FD price. Covers both Pepi outputs. Best risk-adjusted prop on the board tonight. $10→$20 — back before 9:15PM.
3
🇺🇸 10PM ET · FOX · SoFi Stadium Inglewood LA · USA vs Turkey
Confirmed Starter · Scored vs Paraguay · Turkey Right Side Weak
🇺🇸 ESPN FD +225 · CONFIRMED STARTER · BVB · SCORED STUNNING GOAL vs PARAGUAY · TURKEY RIGHT SIDE EXPOSED · 10 USMNT GOALS · $10→$32.50
🇺🇸 Giovanni Reyna — Anytime Scorer
USA vs Turkey · ESPN FD +225 · confirmed starter · BVB · $10→$32.50
Anytime · FD
+225
$10→$32.50

Covers/Yahoo: "Turkey has struggled to contain wide players — particularly those attacking Turkey's right side. I'm expecting Gio Reyna to get the start on that side, which makes him an attractive value play. He showed during the 4-1 win over Paraguay that he's a threat to score." Reyna has 10 goals in 40 USMNT caps despite rarely being a regular starter. Tonight he IS the regular — with Balogun, Adams and Pulisic all absent, Reyna gets the creative freedom that his best performances run on. He scored a stunning outside-of-the-foot curler against Paraguay from this exact right-side AM role. $10→$32.50.

WHY BET IT: Confirmed starter. Scored vs Paraguay from this exact position. Turkey's right side repeatedly exposed. Dimers' #1 model pick (1+ shots on target). Creative freedom with regulars rested. $10→$32.50.
4
10PM ET · FS1 · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara CA · Paraguay vs Australia
FOX Primary Pick · "Kickball Written All Over It" · Almiron Suspended
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY PICK · FD +125 · "KICKBALL WRITTEN ALL OVER IT" · O/U JUST 1.5 · ALMIRON SUSPENDED · LECKIE OUT · BOTH TEAMS LIKELY ADVANCE · $10→$22.50
🇵🇾🇦🇺 Paraguay vs Australia — Draw
Paraguay vs Australia · FD +125 · FOX primary · $10→$22.50
Draw · FD
+125
$10→$22.50

FOX Sports, bluntly: "This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it. Australia is definitely through with a draw, and Paraguay is very likely through as one of the best third-place teams with a draw as well. Take a draw here (+125)." Australia need only a draw for second place. Paraguay likely advances as a best third-place team on a draw. Neither side has incentive to press and risk conceding. Almiron is suspended. Leckie is out (hamstring). O/U is set at just 1.5. Squawka's Kalshi prediction market has the draw at 43% consensus. At +125, you earn $12.50 profit on every $10. $10→$22.50.

WHY BET IT: FOX Sports explicit primary pick. O/U only 1.5. Both teams likely through on a draw. Almiron suspended, Leckie out. 43% Kalshi consensus. Plus money. $10→$22.50.
5
10PM ET · FS1 · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara CA · Paraguay vs Australia
CBS/SportsLine Primary Goals Market · Squawka Anchors Under Thesis
CBS/SPORTSLINE PRIMARY GOALS MARKET · SQUAWKA ANCHORS UNDER THESIS · PAR SCORED 1G IN 4/5 RECENT · O/U SET AT JUST 1.5 · CHECK FD FOR PRICE
🇵🇾🇦🇺 Paraguay vs Australia — Under 1.5 Goals
Paraguay vs Australia · CBS/SportsLine explicit · Squawka thesis · check FD for price
Under 1.5 · FD
Check FD
CBS primary goals pick

CBS/SportsLine back the Under as their primary goals market pick. The O/U being set at just 1.5 — not the standard 2.5 — is the market's verdict. Paraguay scored one goal in four of their last five matches. Australia scored once in their win over Turkey. Squawka explicitly anchors on Under 2.5 with BTTS No as their bet-builder thesis. Neither team is prolific. Almiron is suspended. Leckie is out. The Draw (Bet 4) and Under 1.5 are naturally correlated — a 0-0 or 1-0 wins both. Check FD for the live Under 1.5 price.

WHY BET IT: CBS/SportsLine explicit. O/U set at 1.5. Paraguay 1G in 4/5 recent. Almiron + Leckie absent. Naturally correlated with Bet 4. Check FD for live price.
⚡ Tonight's 5 Best Bets at a Glance — All FanDuel · 10PM ET · Group D
1
🇺🇸 Pepi Anytime · USA vs Turkey
CBS primary · confirmed ST · 16 PSV starts = 16 goals · $10→$26.50
+165
2
🇺🇸 Pepi Score or Assist · USA vs Turkey
CBS confirmed FD · even money · goal OR assist · safest USA prop · $10→$20
+100
3
🇺🇸 Reyna Anytime · USA vs Turkey
Confirmed starter · scored vs PAR · Turkey right side weak · $10→$32.50
+225
4
Paraguay vs Australia — Draw
FOX "kickball written all over it" · O/U 1.5 · Almiron suspended · 43% Kalshi · $10→$22.50
+125
5
Paraguay vs Australia — Under 1.5 Goals
CBS/SportsLine explicit · Squawka under thesis · PAR 1G in 4/5 recent · check FD for price
check FD
🔗 Natural Correlations Worth Knowing

Bets 1 + 2 (Pepi anytime + score/assist): Stack both. If Pepi scores, Bet 1 wins. If Pepi assists, Bet 2 wins. Together they cover almost every positive Pepi outcome tonight. Back Bet 2 first — it may tighten at lineups.

Bets 4 + 5 (Draw + Under 1.5): Naturally correlated. A 0-0 wins both. A 1-0 wins Bet 4 and Bet 5. A single-goal tight game is the most expected outcome for this match — these two cover that scenario from both angles.

⏰ Key Timing
~9:15 PM ET — USA vs Turkey lineups drop. Back Bets 1, 2 and 3 before then — Pepi's score/assist +100 may shorten after confirmation.
10:00 PM ET — Both matches kick off simultaneously. Bets 4 and 5 (Paraguay vs Australia) are fine right up to kickoff.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Group D · Thursday June 25 · 10PM ET
Bet All 5 Tonight on FanDuel
Pepi +165 · Pepi +100 · Reyna +225 · Draw +125 · Under 1.5 PAR vs AUS
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Pepi anytime +165 / Reyna anytime +225 ESPN FD Jun 25 · Pepi score or assist +100 FD confirmed CBS Sports Jun 25 · Paraguay vs Australia Draw +125 FD confirmed CBS SportsLine/FOX Sports Jun 25 · Paraguay vs Australia Under 1.5 — CBS/SportsLine explicit, check FD for live price · ❌ Balogun CONFIRMED RESTING FOX Sports 7:16PM ET · ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED · ❌ Leckie CONFIRMED OUT (hamstring) · ⚠️ Pulisic TBD bench — check FD 9:15PM · USA -110 / Turkey +260 / Draw +310 FD · Paraguay +175 / Draw +125 / Australia +310 FD · O/U 1.5 PAR vs AUS FD · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

5 Best bets you can make for the world cup tonight on FanDuel. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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