5 Best Bets for the World Cup Tonight June 25, 2026

🔗 Natural Correlations Worth Knowing

Bets 1 + 2 (Pepi anytime + score/assist): Stack both. If Pepi scores, Bet 1 wins. If Pepi assists, Bet 2 wins. Together they cover almost every positive Pepi outcome tonight. Back Bet 2 first — it may tighten at lineups.

Bets 4 + 5 (Draw + Under 1.5): Naturally correlated. A 0-0 wins both. A 1-0 wins Bet 4 and Bet 5. A single-goal tight game is the most expected outcome for this match — these two cover that scenario from both angles.