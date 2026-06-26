5 Best Bets for the World Cup Tonight June 25, 2026
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5 Best Bets for the World Cup Tonight
USA vs Turkey & Paraguay vs Australia · Pepi +165 · Pepi Score/Assist +100 · Reyna +225 · Draw +125 · Under 1.5 · ❌ Balogun RESTED · Almiron SUSPENDED
FOX confirmed at 7:16 PM: Balogun is sitting due to yellow card risk. Pepi is the lone striker for USA from minute one. CBS Sports dedicated an entire article to him as their primary pick: "He turned 16 starts into 16 goals at PSV — he simply knows how to finish when opportunities arise." FOX: "This week he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal." Turkey are eliminated with 0 goals in 62 shots. USA scored goals in the 12th and 5th minutes of their two WC games under Pochettino's high-press system. Pepi is the finisher in that system tonight. $10→$26.50.
CBS Sports confirmed this FanDuel price in their dedicated Pepi article: "Pepi is priced at +100 to record a goal or assist." That is even money for the confirmed starting striker to be directly involved in a goal in any capacity. A goal wins it. A Pepi assist on a Reyna or Aaronson goal wins it too. CBS: "He had two assists in an international friendly with Team USA in 2026 and multiple assists in two of his three PSV seasons. It's nice to have the safety net of an assist cashing." Best risk-adjusted prop on the board tonight. Back before the 9:15 PM lineup drop. $10→$20.
Covers/Yahoo: "Turkey has struggled to contain wide players — particularly those attacking Turkey's right side. I'm expecting Gio Reyna to get the start on that side, which makes him an attractive value play. He showed during the 4-1 win over Paraguay that he's a threat to score." Reyna has 10 goals in 40 USMNT caps despite rarely being a regular starter. Tonight he IS the regular — with Balogun, Adams and Pulisic all absent, Reyna gets the creative freedom that his best performances run on. He scored a stunning outside-of-the-foot curler against Paraguay from this exact right-side AM role. $10→$32.50.
FOX Sports, bluntly: "This could have 90 minutes of kickball written all over it. Australia is definitely through with a draw, and Paraguay is very likely through as one of the best third-place teams with a draw as well. Take a draw here (+125)." Australia need only a draw for second place. Paraguay likely advances as a best third-place team on a draw. Neither side has incentive to press and risk conceding. Almiron is suspended. Leckie is out (hamstring). O/U is set at just 1.5. Squawka's Kalshi prediction market has the draw at 43% consensus. At +125, you earn $12.50 profit on every $10. $10→$22.50.
CBS/SportsLine back the Under as their primary goals market pick. The O/U being set at just 1.5 — not the standard 2.5 — is the market's verdict. Paraguay scored one goal in four of their last five matches. Australia scored once in their win over Turkey. Squawka explicitly anchors on Under 2.5 with BTTS No as their bet-builder thesis. Neither team is prolific. Almiron is suspended. Leckie is out. The Draw (Bet 4) and Under 1.5 are naturally correlated — a 0-0 or 1-0 wins both. Check FD for the live Under 1.5 price.
Bets 1 + 2 (Pepi anytime + score/assist): Stack both. If Pepi scores, Bet 1 wins. If Pepi assists, Bet 2 wins. Together they cover almost every positive Pepi outcome tonight. Back Bet 2 first — it may tighten at lineups.
Bets 4 + 5 (Draw + Under 1.5): Naturally correlated. A 0-0 wins both. A 1-0 wins Bet 4 and Bet 5. A single-goal tight game is the most expected outcome for this match — these two cover that scenario from both angles.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Pepi anytime +165 / Reyna anytime +225 ESPN FD Jun 25 · Pepi score or assist +100 FD confirmed CBS Sports Jun 25 · Paraguay vs Australia Draw +125 FD confirmed CBS SportsLine/FOX Sports Jun 25 · Paraguay vs Australia Under 1.5 — CBS/SportsLine explicit, check FD for live price · ❌ Balogun CONFIRMED RESTING FOX Sports 7:16PM ET · ❌ Almiron SUSPENDED · ❌ Leckie CONFIRMED OUT (hamstring) · ⚠️ Pulisic TBD bench — check FD 9:15PM · USA -110 / Turkey +260 / Draw +310 FD · Paraguay +175 / Draw +125 / Australia +310 FD · O/U 1.5 PAR vs AUS FD · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
5 Best bets you can make for the world cup tonight on FanDuel. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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