USA vs Turkey Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For Tonight's World Cup

🚨 BALOGUN +145 CONFIRMED RESTED (FOX 7:16PM ET) · PRICE WILL LENGTHEN AT 9:15PM LINEUP DROP · PEPI +165 NOW PRIMARY STARTER · DO NOT BET BALOGUN AT CURRENT PRICE

FOX Sports (7:16 PM ET June 25): "Folarin Balogun will NOT start for the USA vs. Türkiye." His +145 anytime price will move significantly once lineups are official (~9:15 PM ET). Pepi (+165) is the confirmed starting ST. Check FD live before placing any scorer bets.