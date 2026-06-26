USA vs Turkey Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds For Tonight's World Cup

USA vs Turkey Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group D | FanDuel
⚽
⚽ ANYTIME GOALSCORER ODDS & PICKS · 10PM ET TONIGHT · SOFI STADIUM INGLEWOOD CA · FOX
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 3 · All Odds FanDuel Sportsbook
USA vs Turkey: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
❌ Balogun +145 RESTED · Pepi +165 · Wright +165 · Pulisic +175 TBD · Reyna +225 · Pepi confirmed ST · FOX/CBS primary · check FD at 9:15PM lineup drop
Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇺🇸
USA ML · FD
-110
Draw +310 · Turkey +260
Pepi +165 · Reyna +225 anytime
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇹🇷
Turkey ML · FD
+260
🚨 BALOGUN +145 CONFIRMED RESTED (FOX 7:16PM ET) · PRICE WILL LENGTHEN AT 9:15PM LINEUP DROP · PEPI +165 NOW PRIMARY STARTER · DO NOT BET BALOGUN AT CURRENT PRICE
FOX Sports (7:16 PM ET June 25): "Folarin Balogun will NOT start for the USA vs. Türkiye." His +145 anytime price will move significantly once lineups are official (~9:15 PM ET). Pepi (+165) is the confirmed starting ST. Check FD live before placing any scorer bets.
📊 Market Context — Rotation Reshapes the Entire Board
Balogun (+145) is confirmed resting — his price was set before FOX's 7:16 PM confirmation and will lengthen dramatically after lineups. Pepi and Wright at +165 are the stable plays. Pulisic at +175 is the TBD wildcard. Reyna at +225 is the confirmed creative starter who scored vs Paraguay.
Key timing: Official lineups drop ~9:15 PM ET. Prices shift significantly then. Pepi +165 and Wright +165 are locked regardless. Avoid Balogun at +145 — check updated bench price after lineups if you want him. Turkey darts (Aktürkoğlu ~+275, Yıldız ~+300) available at Squawka/Oddschecker price ranges — check FD live.
FOX: "This week he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal." CBS: "Pepi has scored 27 league goals for PSV Eindhoven over the last two seasons." Squawka: "The lead striker for the hosts is the highest-percentage anytime-scorer pick on the board." Confirmed ST start with Balogun sitting. $10→$26.50.
🚨 DO NOT BET · CONFIRMED RESTED · PRICE HASN'T UPDATED YET · WILL LENGTHEN TO ~+400+ AT 9:15PM
Folarin Balogun · +145 ❌ RESTED
+145
⚠️ AVOID at +145. FOX confirmed Balogun is resting. His anytime price will lengthen significantly after 9:15 PM lineups. If you want him off the bench, check FD for the updated bench price after lineups drop.
Pulisic: "I'm feeling good, hopefully I'll be able to play a part tomorrow." Covers: "Even if Pulisic only gets 15-20 minutes, he's still the United States' most dangerous threat." If he enters in the second half with USA winning, his movement and technique make him a live scorer even in limited time. If he starts — this becomes the primary pick. Check FD at lineup drop. $10→$27.50.
💎 ESPN FD +165 · HAJI WRIGHT · BENCH IMPACT · SUNDERLAND · EXPLOSIVE PACE · SAME PRICE AS PEPI · $10→$26.50
Haji Wright · +165
+165
FD Research: "Haji Wright is an explosive bench impact option." Sunderland forward, same +165 as Pepi. If USA go up 2-0 and Wright enters at 65+ mins against a demoralised Turkish defence, he's a live scorer. $10→$26.50.
Scored against Paraguay. Confirmed likely starter. With regulars rested, Reyna gets more creative freedom in the 3-4-3. He drives at defenders and has the technical quality to finish from wide. +225 against Turkey's beleaguered defence. $10→$32.50.
Aaronson +260 ($10→$36): FOX: "Brenden Aaronson hasn't logged a minute of this World Cup yet — he should be hungry to prove himself." Burnley, wide forward, projected starter in the rotation XI. $10→$36.
Zendejas +260 ($10→$36): Cruz Azul. Also 0 WC minutes. Bench/start option. Same price as Aaronson. Small dart.
McKennie +310 ($10→$41): Juventus CM, box arrivals. If USA go 2-0 up early. $5 dart.
Turkey darts — check FD live: Squawka is explicit on Aktürkoğlu: "Second-highest xG in the Turkish squad — the most natural finisher in Montella's setup." Turkey have 62 shots and 0 goals — regression must happen. Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray) ~+275, Yıldız (Juventus) ~+300, Güler (Real Madrid) ~+300 ⚠️ fitness. Check FD. $5 max each.
📋 Picks Ranked — USA vs Turkey · All FanDuel · Check FD at 9:15PM for lineup-confirmed prices
🚨 Balogun +145 — DO NOT BET · confirmed rested · price will lengthen · check post-9:15PM bench price
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.