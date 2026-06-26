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USA vs Turkey: Confirmed Lineups & Formations - Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group D

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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USA vs Turkey: Confirmed Lineups & Formations - Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group D
USA vs Turkey: Confirmed Lineups & Formations — World Cup 2026 Group D | FanDuel
🦅
✅ CONFIRMED OFFICIAL LINEUPS · 10PM ET TONIGHT · SOFI STADIUM LA · FOX/TELEMUNDO · GROUP D MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 3 · Confirmed Starting XIs & Formations

USA vs Turkey: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

🇺🇸 4-2-3-1 · Turner · Scally · Trusty · M.Robinson · McKenzie · Berhalter · McKennie(c) · Weah · Reyna · Aaronson · Pepi

🇹🇷 4-2-3-1 · Çakır · Müldür · Demiral · Bardakcı · Kadıoğlu · Yüksek · Kökçü · Güler · Aydin · Yıldız · Aktürkoğlu

Confirmed via Covers/FOX Sports/NPR · June 25 2026 · 9 changes for USA · Çalhanoğlu dropped Turkey
📋 CONFIRMED LINEUP HEADLINES — FOX: 9 CHANGES FOR USA · MOST EVER BETWEEN TWO US WC MATCHES · McKENNIE ONLY HOLDOVER FROM AUSTRALIA XI · TURNER STARTS (NOT FREESE) · ÇALHANOĞLU DROPPED TURKEY SURPRISE
FOX Sports (9:05 PM ET): "Pochettino has made nine changes to his starting lineup — the most adjustments a USA team has ever made between two World Cup matches. Midfielder Weston McKennie and striker Ricardo Pepi are the only holdovers from the 2-0 win vs. Australia." NPR: "Only one player from the team's original starting eleven — midfielder Weston McKennie — will start." Covers: Çalhanoğlu drops out of Turkey's XI — "the biggest surprise." Kökçü and Yüksek anchor midfield instead.

🇺🇸 USA — Confirmed Starting XI · 4-2-3-1

4-2-3-1 Mauricio Pochettino · 9 changes from Australia XI · FOX confirmed 9:05PM ET ✅ Official — Covers/FOX/NPR confirmed
🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1
9 CHANGES · McKENNIE ONLY HOLDOVER
PEPI ⭐
ST · PSV · #9
WEAH
RW · Marseille · #21
REYNA ⭐
CAM · BVB · #7
AARONSON
LW · Leeds · #11
BERHALTER
DM · Vancouver · #14
McKENNIE (c)
DM · Juventus · #8 · CAPTAIN
SCALLY
RB · Gladbach · #23
TRUSTY
RCB · Celtic · #6
M. ROBINSON
LCB · Cincinnati · #5
McKENZIE
LB · Toulouse · #22
M. TURNER
GK · New England · #1
✅ Confirmed XI · 9 changes from Australia · Turner replaces Freese · McKennie only holdover · Pulisic on bench · Balogun/Adams/Robinson/Richards rested (YC)
🇺🇸 USA Bench (notable) · Pulisic · Balogun · Wright · Zendejas · Arfsten · Freese
Pulisic ⚠️ calf return Balogun (rested YC) Haji Wright FW Zendejas FW Arfsten LB Freese GK Tillman MF
🇺🇸 USA Confirmed Starting XI — Position by Position
GKMatt TurnerNew England Revolution · #1 · Turner starts; Freese on bench
RBJoe ScallyBorussia Mönchengladbach · #23 · Right back
RCBAuston TrustyCeltic · #6 · Right center-back · replaces Richards (rested YC)
LCBMiles RobinsonFC Cincinnati · #5 · Left center-back
LBMark McKenzieToulouse · #22 · Left back · replaces Robinson (rested YC)
DMSebastian BerhalterVancouver Whitecaps · #14 · Defensive midfielder · replaces Adams (rested YC)
DMWeston McKennie ©Juventus · #8 · CAPTAIN · only holdover from Australia XI
RWTim WeahMarseille · #21 · Right wing
CAMGiovanni Reyna ⭐Borussia Dortmund · #7 · Central AM · scored vs Paraguay
LWBrenden AaronsonLeeds United · #11 · Left wing · 0 WC minutes before tonight
STRicardo Pepi ⭐PSV Eindhoven · #9 · Striker · replaces Balogun (rested YC) · 27 PSV goals 2 seasons

🇹🇷 Turkey — Confirmed Starting XI · 4-2-3-1

4-2-3-1 Vincenzo Montella · ELIMINATED · 0pts 0 goals · playing for pride 🚨 Surprise: Çalhanoğlu DROPPED ✅ Official — Covers confirmed
🇹🇷 Turkey · 4-2-3-1 · ELIMINATED
ÇALHANOĞLU OUT · PRIDE GAME
AKTÜRKOĞLU ⭐
ST · Galatasaray · #11
GÜLER ⭐
RAM · Real Madrid · #10
AYDIN
CAM · #26
YILDIZ ⭐
LAM · Juventus · #11
YÜKSEK
DM · #16
KÖKÇÜ
DM · Benfica · #13
MÜLDÜR
RB · Inter · #2
DEMIRAL
RCB · Al-Ittihad · #3
BARDAKCI
LCB · Galatasaray · #14
KADIOGLU
LB · Brighton · #20
ÇAKIR
GK · #23
✅ Confirmed · Çalhanoğlu DROPPED (bench) · Kökçü + Yüksek DM pivot · Güler creative hub · Aktürkoğlu leads line
🇹🇷 Turkey Bench (notable) · Çalhanoğlu · Akgün · Uzun · Yılmaz · Kabak
🚨 Çalhanoğlu (DROPPED) Akgün MF Can Uzun FW B.A. Yılmaz FW Kabak CB
🇹🇷 Turkey Confirmed Starting XI — Position by Position
GKUğurcan ÇakırGK · #23 · Turkey No.1
RBMert MüldürInter Milan · #2 · Right back
RCBMerih DemiralAl-Ittihad · #3 · Right center-back
LCBAbdülkerim BardakcıGalatasaray · #14 · Left center-back
LBFerdi KadıoğluBrighton · #20 · Left back
DMİsmail Yüksek#16 · Defensive midfielder
DMOrkun KökçüBenfica · #13 · replaces Çalhanoğlu (benched)
RAMArda Güler ⭐Real Madrid · #10 · Turkey's key creator
CAMOğuz Aydın#26 · Central AM
LAMKenan Yıldız ⭐Juventus · #11 · highest Turkey xG (0.95) this tournament
STKerem AktürkoğluGalatasaray · #7 · Striker · Squawka: "most natural finisher in Montella's setup"
⚡ Key Tactical Storylines from the Confirmed XIs
🇺🇸 USA — The Historic Rotation

FOX Sports: "Nine changes — the most ever between two USA World Cup matches. McKennie is the only holdover." Turner starts in goal rather than Freese, suggesting Pochettino is rotating his GK too. Reyna in the central AM role is the key creative focal point. Aaronson getting his first WC minutes will play with intense motivation. The 4-2-3-1 mirrors USA's regular shape — just with nine different personnel.

🇹🇷 Turkey — The Çalhanoğlu Surprise

Covers: "The biggest surprise is the absence of Hakan Çalhanoğlu from the starting lineup. That leaves Kökçü and Yüksek to dictate play from deeper positions, with Turkey relying on the movement and creativity of Güler, Yıldız, and Aktürkoğlu to finally break their scoring drought." Without their captain and passing metronome, Turkey's midfield control will be significantly diminished. Güler now bears even more of the creative load.

⚔️ Key Battle: Reyna vs Turkey's Right Side

Covers/Yahoo: "Turkey has struggled to contain wide players — particularly those attacking Turkey's right side. Reyna expected on that side makes him an attractive value play. He showed during the 4-1 win over Paraguay that he's a threat to score." Reyna's outside-of-the-foot curler vs Paraguay came from exactly the central-AM/right channel he occupies in this 4-2-3-1. Covers on Güler: "With Çalhanoğlu not in the XI, even more of Turkey's creativity runs through Güler — he'll be asked to unlock the US defense, create for Yıldız, and threaten from distance." The Güler vs Berhalter/McKennie midfield battle defines the game's tempo.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Group D · USA vs Turkey · 10PM ET TONIGHT · SoFi Stadium Inglewood CA · FOX
Bet USA vs Turkey on FanDuel
Pepi +165 · Reyna +225 · Pepi Score/Assist +100 · USA -110
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Confirmed lineups via Covers.com / FOX Sports (9:05PM ET Jun 25 2026) / NPR · USA 4-2-3-1: Turner; Scally, Trusty, M.Robinson, McKenzie; Berhalter, McKennie(c); Weah, Reyna, Aaronson; Pepi · Turkey 4-2-3-1: Çakır; Müldür, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Yüksek, Kökçü; Güler, Aydın, Yıldız; Aktürkoğlu · 9 changes for USA — most ever between two WC matches · Çalhanoğlu DROPPED · Pulisic on bench · All betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · USA -110 / Draw +310 / Turkey +260 · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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