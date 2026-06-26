USA vs Turkey: Confirmed Lineups & Formations - Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group D

Confirmed via Covers/FOX Sports/NPR · June 25 2026 · 9 changes for USA · Çalhanoğlu dropped Turkey
📋 CONFIRMED LINEUP HEADLINES — FOX: 9 CHANGES FOR USA · MOST EVER BETWEEN TWO US WC MATCHES · McKENNIE ONLY HOLDOVER FROM AUSTRALIA XI · TURNER STARTS (NOT FREESE) · ÇALHANOĞLU DROPPED TURKEY SURPRISE
FOX Sports (9:05 PM ET): "Pochettino has made nine changes to his starting lineup — the most adjustments a USA team has ever made between two World Cup matches. Midfielder Weston McKennie and striker Ricardo Pepi are the only holdovers from the 2-0 win vs. Australia." NPR: "Only one player from the team's original starting eleven — midfielder Weston McKennie — will start." Covers: Çalhanoğlu drops out of Turkey's XI — "the biggest surprise." Kökçü and Yüksek anchor midfield instead.
🇺🇸 USA — Confirmed Starting XI · 4-2-3-1
4-2-3-1Mauricio Pochettino · 9 changes from Australia XI · FOX confirmed 9:05PM ET✅ Official — Covers/FOX/NPR confirmed
🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1
9 CHANGES · McKENNIE ONLY HOLDOVER
PEPI ⭐
ST · PSV · #9
WEAH
RW · Marseille · #21
REYNA ⭐
CAM · BVB · #7
AARONSON
LW · Leeds · #11
BERHALTER
DM · Vancouver · #14
McKENNIE (c)
DM · Juventus · #8 · CAPTAIN
SCALLY
RB · Gladbach · #23
TRUSTY
RCB · Celtic · #6
M. ROBINSON
LCB · Cincinnati · #5
McKENZIE
LB · Toulouse · #22
M. TURNER
GK · New England · #1
✅ Confirmed XI · 9 changes from Australia · Turner replaces Freese · McKennie only holdover · Pulisic on bench · Balogun/Adams/Robinson/Richards rested (YC)
FOX Sports: "Nine changes — the most ever between two USA World Cup matches. McKennie is the only holdover." Turner starts in goal rather than Freese, suggesting Pochettino is rotating his GK too. Reyna in the central AM role is the key creative focal point. Aaronson getting his first WC minutes will play with intense motivation. The 4-2-3-1 mirrors USA's regular shape — just with nine different personnel.
🇹🇷 Turkey — The Çalhanoğlu Surprise
Covers: "The biggest surprise is the absence of Hakan Çalhanoğlu from the starting lineup. That leaves Kökçü and Yüksek to dictate play from deeper positions, with Turkey relying on the movement and creativity of Güler, Yıldız, and Aktürkoğlu to finally break their scoring drought." Without their captain and passing metronome, Turkey's midfield control will be significantly diminished. Güler now bears even more of the creative load.
⚔️ Key Battle: Reyna vs Turkey's Right Side
Covers/Yahoo: "Turkey has struggled to contain wide players — particularly those attacking Turkey's right side. Reyna expected on that side makes him an attractive value play. He showed during the 4-1 win over Paraguay that he's a threat to score." Reyna's outside-of-the-foot curler vs Paraguay came from exactly the central-AM/right channel he occupies in this 4-2-3-1. Covers on Güler: "With Çalhanoğlu not in the XI, even more of Turkey's creativity runs through Güler — he'll be asked to unlock the US defense, create for Yıldız, and threaten from distance." The Güler vs Berhalter/McKennie midfield battle defines the game's tempo.
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