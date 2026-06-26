USA vs Turkey: Confirmed Lineups & Formations - Predictions for World Cup 2026 Group D

📋 CONFIRMED LINEUP HEADLINES — FOX: 9 CHANGES FOR USA · MOST EVER BETWEEN TWO US WC MATCHES · McKENNIE ONLY HOLDOVER FROM AUSTRALIA XI · TURNER STARTS (NOT FREESE) · ÇALHANOĞLU DROPPED TURKEY SURPRISE

FOX Sports (9:05 PM ET): "Pochettino has made nine changes to his starting lineup — the most adjustments a USA team has ever made between two World Cup matches. Midfielder Weston McKennie and striker Ricardo Pepi are the only holdovers from the 2-0 win vs. Australia." NPR: "Only one player from the team's original starting eleven — midfielder Weston McKennie — will start." Covers: Çalhanoğlu drops out of Turkey's XI — "the biggest surprise." Kökçü and Yüksek anchor midfield instead.