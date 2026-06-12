Athletics vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Athletics are up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Athletics vs Rockies Game Info

Athletics (33-35) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-43)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: NBCS-CA and Rockies.TV

Athletics vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-196) | COL: (+164)

OAK: (-196) | COL: (+164) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

OAK: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 13.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Athletics vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump (Athletics) - 2-1, 2.45 ERA vs TBA (Rockies)

The Athletics will look to Gage Jump (2-1), while the Rockies' starter has not yet been announced. Jump's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Jump's team lost his only start as a favorite this season.

Athletics vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (64.5%)

Athletics vs Rockies Moneyline

The Athletics vs Rockies moneyline has the Athletics as a -196 favorite, while the Rockies are a +164 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Rockies Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Rockies. The Athletics are +100 to cover, while the Rockies are -120 to cover.

Athletics vs Rockies Over/Under

Athletics versus Rockies on June 12 has an over/under of 13.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Athletics vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -196.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 68 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 35-33-0 against the spread in their 68 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have compiled a 26-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.8% of those games).

The Rockies have gone 9-15 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +164 or longer (37.5%).

The Rockies have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-34-2 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have gone 35-33-0 against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento with an OBP of .438 this season while batting .283 with 64 walks and 46 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .529.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 16th in slugging.

Kurtz has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with four home runs, five walks and six RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.535) and total hits (73) this season. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualifying batters, he is 27th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Langeliers enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.335/.464.

Soderstrom has logged a hit or more in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Carlos Cortes has been key for Sacramento with 49 hits, an OBP of .396 plus a slugging percentage of .494.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield is batting .270 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman leads his team with 58 hits. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 96th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 21st in slugging.

Troy Johnston has put up a team-best OBP (.371) and slugging percentage (.434).

Jake McCarthy has 11 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .282.

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