USA vs Bosnia Prediction: Best Same Game Parlay Picks Tonight For World Cup 2026
Subscribe to our newsletter
USA vs Bosnia: Same Game Parlay Picks
Pre-built parlays, safe to longshot · Build-your-own leg menu · All odds FanDuel
🎯 Pre-Built Same Game Parlays
Three heavily-favored legs stacked together — the safest way to build a parlay on this match while still beating a straight moneyline bet on payout. All three describe the same core thesis: a fully-fit USA controls this game from the front.
Swaps in Balogun's actual goal (rather than score-or-assist) for a bigger number, while keeping Pulisic's broader involvement bet as ballast. Balogun returns to the XI fresh after his rest against Türkiye and is one goal from USA World Cup history.
Bets on multiple different USA scorers rather than stacking props on one player — a bigger payout if the USA's attacking depth shows up with goals from both a starter (Balogun) and an impact option (Pepi) off the bench.
He's done this once already this tournament, against Paraguay. A repeat brace tonight would tie Landon Donovan's USA single-tournament scoring record — a genuine swing for a much bigger number, correlated cleanly with a comfortable USA win.
Two legs that naturally correlate — if Bosnia's 40-year-old captain scores, it's likely in a tight, contested game exactly like the one that pushes this into extra time. Fun money only, but a coherent story if you like Bosnia to hang around.
🧩 Build Your Own — Leg Menu
Want to mix and match instead? Here's every confirmed FanDuel market available for tonight's match, organized by category, so you can build a parlay around your own read of the game.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Estimated parlay payouts are illustrative only, based on multiplying individual leg prices — confirm FanDuel's live combined SGP price before betting · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -650 / Bosnia +440 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +650, Either Team on Pens +1100, USA in ET +800, Bosnia in ET +3000 · Anytime Goalscorer incl. ET: Pulisic -105, Pepi +100, Balogun +100, Reyna +150, Tillman +200, Weah +250, Dest +300, McKennie +310, Berhalter +310, Dzeko +330, Demirovic +440, Lukic +470, Mahmic +650, Alajbegovic +650 · To Score 2+ incl. ET: Balogun +600, Pepi +600, Pulisic +600 · Anytime Assist incl. ET: Berhalter +170, McKennie +190, Pulisic +200, Tillman +220, Dest +230 · To Score or Assist incl. ET: Pulisic -185, Balogun -175, Pepi -170, Reyna -130, Tillman -115 · 1+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun -450, Pepi -425, Pulisic -250, Reyna -220, Tillman -195, Weah -160 · 2+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun +105, Pepi +110, Pulisic +195, Reyna +240, Tillman +260, Weah +330 · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
What SGP bet are you putting together for the USA vs Bosnia World Cup match tonight? New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.