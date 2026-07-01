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USA vs Bosnia Prediction: Best Same Game Parlay Picks Tonight For World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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USA vs Bosnia Prediction: Best Same Game Parlay Picks Tonight For World Cup 2026
USA vs Bosnia Same Game Parlay Picks Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🎰
🎰 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · SAME GAME PARLAY · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina · Tonight, Wednesday July 1 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX

USA vs Bosnia: Same Game Parlay Picks

Pre-built parlays, safe to longshot · Build-your-own leg menu · All odds FanDuel

4 Pre-Built SGPs From ~+154 To ~+3125
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ CHALK SGP ~+154 · BALANCED SGP ~+255 · VALUE SGP ~+361 · BOLD SGP ~+708 · BOSNIA UPSET SGP ~+3125 · USA -650 TO ADVANCE · BALOGUN/PULISIC/PEPI ALL PRICED NEAR-EVEN ANYTIME · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX
USA To Advance -650 · Bosnia +440 · Opta: 76.6% USA to advance
→ R16 vs BEL/SEN
⚠️
How Same Game Parlays Work Here
Every leg in a same game parlay must hit for the bet to pay — if one leg loses, the whole parlay loses, even if the others cash. FanDuel prices these using its own correlation model, so the combined payout you see live on the app will differ slightly from a simple multiplication of individual odds (the math below is an estimate to illustrate scale, not a guaranteed live price). Note also that several legs below use "Including Extra Time" pricing — they cover regulation plus ET, not just 90 minutes, so check each market's exact coverage on your bet slip.

🎯 Pre-Built Same Game Parlays

🟢 The "Chalk" SGP · Lowest Risk
USA To Qualify + Balogun to Score or Assist + Pulisic 1+ SOT
~+154*
$10→~$25.40
🇺🇸 USA To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) -650
⚽ Folarin Balogun To Score or Assist (incl. ET) -175
🎯 Christian Pulisic 1+ Shot on Target (incl. ET) -250

Three heavily-favored legs stacked together — the safest way to build a parlay on this match while still beating a straight moneyline bet on payout. All three describe the same core thesis: a fully-fit USA controls this game from the front.

🟡 The Balanced SGP · Moderate Risk
USA To Qualify + Balogun Anytime + Pulisic to Score or Assist
~+255*
$10→~$35.55
🇺🇸 USA To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) -650
⚽ Folarin Balogun Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) +100
🅰️ Christian Pulisic To Score or Assist (incl. ET) -185

Swaps in Balogun's actual goal (rather than score-or-assist) for a bigger number, while keeping Pulisic's broader involvement bet as ballast. Balogun returns to the XI fresh after his rest against Türkiye and is one goal from USA World Cup history.

🟠 The Value SGP · Higher Risk
USA To Qualify + Balogun Anytime + Pepi Anytime
~+361*
$10→~$46.15
🇺🇸 USA To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) -650
⚽ Folarin Balogun Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) +100
⚽ Ricardo Pepi Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) +100

Bets on multiple different USA scorers rather than stacking props on one player — a bigger payout if the USA's attacking depth shows up with goals from both a starter (Balogun) and an impact option (Pepi) off the bench.

🔴 The Bold SGP · High Risk
USA To Qualify + Balogun To Score 2 or More Goals
~+708*
$10→~$80.77
🇺🇸 USA To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) -650
⚽⚽ Folarin Balogun To Score 2+ Goals (incl. ET) +600

He's done this once already this tournament, against Paraguay. A repeat brace tonight would tie Landon Donovan's USA single-tournament scoring record — a genuine swing for a much bigger number, correlated cleanly with a comfortable USA win.

⚫ The Bosnia Upset SGP · Longshot
Edin Džeko Anytime + Either Team in Extra Time
~+3125*
$10→~$322.50
⚽ Edin Džeko Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) +330
⏱️ Either Team in Extra Time +650

Two legs that naturally correlate — if Bosnia's 40-year-old captain scores, it's likely in a tight, contested game exactly like the one that pushes this into extra time. Fun money only, but a coherent story if you like Bosnia to hang around.

*Estimated payouts based on multiplying individual FanDuel prices — FanDuel's own SGP correlation pricing on the app will differ. Confirm the live combined price on your bet slip before placing.

🧩 Build Your Own — Leg Menu

Want to mix and match instead? Here's every confirmed FanDuel market available for tonight's match, organized by category, so you can build a parlay around your own read of the game.

Match Result
USA To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) -650 · Bosnia To Qualify +440
Either Team in Extra Time +650 · Either Team on Penalties +1100
USA in Extra Time +800 · Bosnia in Extra Time +3000
USA Goalscorer Legs (Anytime, incl. ET)
Pulisic -105 · Pepi +100 · Balogun +100 · Reyna +150 · Tillman +200 · Weah +250 · Dest +300 · McKennie +310 · Berhalter +310
Bosnia Goalscorer Legs (Anytime, incl. ET)
Edin Džeko +330 · Ermedin Demirović +440 · Jovo Lukić +470 · Ermin Mahmić +650 · Kerim Alajbegović +650
Assist & Combined Legs (incl. ET)
Anytime Assist: Berhalter +170 · McKennie +190 · Pulisic +200 · Tillman +220 · Dest +230
To Score or Assist: Pulisic -185 · Balogun -175 · Pepi -170 · Reyna -130 · Tillman -115
Shots on Target Legs (incl. ET)
1+ SOT: Balogun -450 · Pepi -425 · Pulisic -250 · Reyna -220 · Tillman -195 · Weah -160
2+ SOT: Balogun +105 · Pepi +110 · Pulisic +195 · Reyna +240 · Tillman +260 · Weah +330
💡 SGP Building Tips
Correlate, Don't Just Stack Favorites
Legs that naturally happen together (USA wins + a USA player scores) are a smarter combination than unrelated long shots, since one outcome increasing in likelihood tends to lift the other.
Watch the ET Coverage
Every player prop leg above covers regulation plus extra time — but "To Qualify" also includes penalties, while the individual props do not extend to a shootout. Mixing markets with different coverage windows is fine, just know what you're actually betting.
More Legs, More Risk
Every additional leg multiplies your payout but also compounds your risk — a 3-leg parlay with three -150 favorites still loses if any single leg misses. Size your stake accordingly.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk bets. Confirm live pricing on FanDuel before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Same Game Parlay · USA vs Bosnia · Tonight · 8PM ET
Build Your Same Game Parlay on FanDuel
USA -650 to advance · Balogun/Pulisic/Pepi anytime near-even
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Estimated parlay payouts are illustrative only, based on multiplying individual leg prices — confirm FanDuel's live combined SGP price before betting · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -650 / Bosnia +440 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +650, Either Team on Pens +1100, USA in ET +800, Bosnia in ET +3000 · Anytime Goalscorer incl. ET: Pulisic -105, Pepi +100, Balogun +100, Reyna +150, Tillman +200, Weah +250, Dest +300, McKennie +310, Berhalter +310, Dzeko +330, Demirovic +440, Lukic +470, Mahmic +650, Alajbegovic +650 · To Score 2+ incl. ET: Balogun +600, Pepi +600, Pulisic +600 · Anytime Assist incl. ET: Berhalter +170, McKennie +190, Pulisic +200, Tillman +220, Dest +230 · To Score or Assist incl. ET: Pulisic -185, Balogun -175, Pepi -170, Reyna -130, Tillman -115 · 1+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun -450, Pepi -425, Pulisic -250, Reyna -220, Tillman -195, Weah -160 · 2+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun +105, Pepi +110, Pulisic +195, Reyna +240, Tillman +260, Weah +330 · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

What SGP bet are you putting together for the USA vs Bosnia World Cup match tonight? New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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