USA vs Bosnia Prediction: Best Same Game Parlay Picks Tonight For World Cup 2026

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How Same Game Parlays Work Here

Every leg in a same game parlay must hit for the bet to pay — if one leg loses, the whole parlay loses, even if the others cash. FanDuel prices these using its own correlation model, so the combined payout you see live on the app will differ slightly from a simple multiplication of individual odds (the math below is an estimate to illustrate scale, not a guaranteed live price). Note also that several legs below use "Including Extra Time" pricing — they cover regulation plus ET, not just 90 minutes, so check each market's exact coverage on your bet slip.