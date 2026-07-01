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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 2

In a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
  • Probable Pitchers: Alan Rangel vs. Jared Jones
  • Records: Phillies (48-38), Pirates (43-43)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
  • Phillies Win Probability: 55.20%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 44.80%

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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and CINR
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Chase Burns
  • Records: Brewers (52-31), Reds (39-45)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 68.58%
  • Reds Win Probability: 31.42%

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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 3:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: COLR and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs.
  • Records: Rockies (33-53), Marlins (46-40)
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 59.04%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 40.96%

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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Progressive Field
  • TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Davis Martin
  • Records: Guardians (45-42), White Sox (45-40)
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
  • White Sox Win Probability: 56.59%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 43.41%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Dustin May
  • Records: Braves (49-34), Cardinals (44-38)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 50.68%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.32%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: vs.
  • Records: Royals (35-51), Rays (49-33)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 55.88%
  • Royals Win Probability: 44.12%

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Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 8:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field
  • TV Channel: RSN and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Rangers (44-43), Tigers (38-49)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 52.88%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 47.12%

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Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Park
  • TV Channel: SEAM and ABTV
  • Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Walbert Urena
  • Records: Mariners (44-43), Angels (36-51)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 60.32%
  • Angels Win Probability: 39.68%

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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SDPA
  • Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Randy Vasquez
  • Records: Dodgers (56-30), Padres (43-42)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 65.41%
  • Padres Win Probability: 34.59%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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