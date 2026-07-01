Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 2
In a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Alan Rangel vs. Jared Jones
- Records: Phillies (48-38), Pirates (43-43)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 55.20%
- Pirates Win Probability: 44.80%
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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Chase Burns
- Records: Brewers (52-31), Reds (39-45)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +160
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 68.58%
- Reds Win Probability: 31.42%
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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs.
- Records: Rockies (33-53), Marlins (46-40)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 59.04%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.96%
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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Guardians (45-42), White Sox (45-40)
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -118
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox
- White Sox Win Probability: 56.59%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.41%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Dustin May
- Records: Braves (49-34), Cardinals (44-38)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.68%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.32%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: vs.
- Records: Royals (35-51), Rays (49-33)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.88%
- Royals Win Probability: 44.12%
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Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Rangers (44-43), Tigers (38-49)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 52.88%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.12%
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Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Walbert Urena
- Records: Mariners (44-43), Angels (36-51)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +176
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 60.32%
- Angels Win Probability: 39.68%
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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Dodgers (56-30), Padres (43-42)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 65.41%
- Padres Win Probability: 34.59%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.