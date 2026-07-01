Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 2

In a Thursday MLB schedule that includes a lot of competitive contests, the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers is a game to catch. For predictions on every game on the slate, check out the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Alan Rangel vs. Jared Jones

Alan Rangel vs. Jared Jones Records: Phillies (48-38), Pirates (43-43)

Phillies (48-38), Pirates (43-43) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 55.20%

55.20% Pirates Win Probability: 44.80%

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Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and CINR

BREW and CINR Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Chase Burns

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Chase Burns Records: Brewers (52-31), Reds (39-45)

Brewers (52-31), Reds (39-45) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -190

-190 Reds Moneyline Odds: +160

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 68.58%

68.58% Reds Win Probability: 31.42%

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Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MIAM

COLR and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen vs.

Michael Lorenzen vs. Records: Rockies (33-53), Marlins (46-40)

Rockies (33-53), Marlins (46-40) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 59.04%

59.04% Rockies Win Probability: 40.96%

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Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and CHSN

CLEG and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi vs. Davis Martin

Slade Cecconi vs. Davis Martin Records: Guardians (45-42), White Sox (45-40)

Guardians (45-42), White Sox (45-40) White Sox Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: White Sox

White Sox White Sox Win Probability: 56.59%

56.59% Guardians Win Probability: 43.41%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and CARD

BravesVsn and CARD Probable Pitchers: Hurston Waldrep vs. Dustin May

Hurston Waldrep vs. Dustin May Records: Braves (49-34), Cardinals (44-38)

Braves (49-34), Cardinals (44-38) Braves Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.68%

50.68% Braves Win Probability: 49.32%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and RAYS

ROYL and RAYS Probable Pitchers: vs.

vs. Records: Royals (35-51), Rays (49-33)

Royals (35-51), Rays (49-33) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Royals Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.88%

55.88% Royals Win Probability: 44.12%

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Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and DSN

RSN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Framber Valdez

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Framber Valdez Records: Rangers (44-43), Tigers (38-49)

Rangers (44-43), Tigers (38-49) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 52.88%

52.88% Tigers Win Probability: 47.12%

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Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and ABTV

SEAM and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Walbert Urena

Bryce Miller vs. Walbert Urena Records: Mariners (44-43), Angels (36-51)

Mariners (44-43), Angels (36-51) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -210

-210 Angels Moneyline Odds: +176

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 60.32%

60.32% Angels Win Probability: 39.68%

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San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SDPA

MLB Network and SportsNet LA and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Randy Vasquez

Roki Sasaki vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Dodgers (56-30), Padres (43-42)

Dodgers (56-30), Padres (43-42) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Padres Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 65.41%

65.41% Padres Win Probability: 34.59%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.