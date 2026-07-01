US vs Bosnia Prediction: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 LEADS THE BOARD AT +165 · USA 2-1/3-1/4-1 +230 · USA ANY OTHER SCORE +550 (COVERS BLOWOUTS) · USA 3-2/4-2/5-2 +1000 · BOSNIA'S BEST-PRICED WIN COMBOS BOTH SIT AT +1500 · DRAW 0-0 OR 1-1 IS A LONG SHOT AT +1900 · INCLUDES EXTRA TIME, NOT PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX USA To Qualify -650 · Bosnia +440 · Bosnia have never kept a WC clean sheet in 6 games → R16 vs BEL/SEN

⚠️ Critical Rule: How Correct Score Combos Settle Each selection bundles three specific scorelines into one bet — for example, "USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0" cashes if the final score is any one of those three results, all at the same combined price. This market covers regulation time plus extra time — if the match is level after 90 minutes and goes to ET, the score used for settlement is the score after the full 120 minutes. Goals scored in a penalty shootout never count toward correct score, regardless of market. A game that's still level after 120 and gets decided on penalties settles as whatever the score was at the end of extra time — a 1-1 draw after 120 that's won on penalties still grades as "Draw 0-0 or 1-1," not as a USA or Bosnia win.

📖 Correct Score Combos — Market Overview

This board reflects one of the more lopsided favorites of the Round of 32. USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 tops the board at +165 — comfortably the shortest price — and USA to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 isn't far behind at +230. Together, those two combos alone cover the large majority of realistic outcomes tonight: a narrow or comfortable USA win, with or without a Bosnia consolation goal. That lines up with everything we know here — the USA are back to full strength after resting starters against Türkiye, and Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet across six all-time World Cup matches.

What stands out most is how far back the draw sits. Draw 0-0 or 1-1 is priced at +1900 — dramatically longer than the equivalent combo in tighter Round of 32 ties this week, where a draw has sometimes been the market's single most-favored outcome. Here, it's barely more likely than Bosnia's best individual win combos (both priced at +1500). The board is telling a clear, simple story: this is a USA win, and the only real question is by how much.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 Pick · Shortest Price On The Board USA to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Bosnia have never kept a World Cup clean sheet, but a narrow-to-comfortable clean win still matches the profile of a US side back to full strength against a defensively limited opponent +165 $10→$26.50 ⭐ #2 Pick · Accounts For A Bosnia Goal USA to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Edin Džeko or Ermedin Demirović scoring a consolation goal for Bosnia is a live outcome even in a comfortable USA win — this combo covers exactly that scenario at a still-attractive price +230 $10→$33 ⭐ #3 Pick · The Blowout Catch-All USA to Win Any Other Score Catches everything outside the two combos above — 4-0, 5-1, 5-2 and similar routs — a real possibility given a home crowd, a returning full-strength attack, and a defense that's leaked in every World Cup game it's played +550 $10→$65 ⭐ #4 Pick · The Hedge, If You Want One Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 A genuine long shot given how far the market has separated the two sides tonight, but the only real coverage against the USA if you're worried about the pressure of a first knockout match backfiring +1900 $10→$200

📋 Full Correct Score Combo Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations · Incl. ET, Not Pens · Live Tonight Combination Odds USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 ⭐ Top pick · narrow-to-comfortable win +165 USA to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Covers a Bosnia consolation goal +230 USA to win Any Other Score ⭐ Covers blowout scorelines (4-0, 5-1, etc.) +550 USA to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 Needs Bosnia to score twice, still lose comfortably +1000 Bosnia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Upset value · genuine underdog dart +1500 Bosnia to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Tied with the combo above — a wide-open upset scenario +1500 Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 A genuine long shot given the gap between these sides tonight +1900 Any Other Draw Covers 2-2, 3-3 and beyond — extremely unlikely tonight +2200 Bosnia to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 Requires a genuine goal-fest going the underdog's way +3500 Bosnia to win Any Other Score Longest price on the board — a true outlier scenario +10000 Includes extra time · Never penalty shootout goals · Live tonight

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+165) The shortest price on the board for a reason — it matches a full-strength USA against a Bosnia side that's never kept a World Cup clean sheet. Best Value USA to win Any Other Score (+550) A real home-crowd rout is a live outcome given Bosnia's group-stage defensive numbers — this combo covers every blowout scenario at a price that respects the risk. Underdog Dart Bosnia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+1500) Genuinely a long shot, but the shortest way to back a first-ever World Cup knockout win for Bosnia if you like the upset. Avoid Any combo at +2200 or longer Every long-shot combo here requires either a high-scoring draw or a genuine Bosnia goal-fest — both fight the clearest signal on the entire board tonight. Fun money only. ⚠️ Correct score combos pay out on the final score after regulation plus extra time only — never penalty shootout goals. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Bosnia Correct Score · Tonight · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 +165 · USA 2-1/3-1/4-1 +230 · Draw +1900

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations incl. extra time, not penalty shootout goals · USA to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +165 · USA to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +230 · USA to win Any Other Score +550 · USA to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +1000 · Bosnia to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +1500 · Bosnia to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +1500 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +1900 · Any Other Draw +2200 · Bosnia to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +3500 · Bosnia to win Any Other Score +10000 · USA To Qualify -650 / Bosnia +440 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · USA back to full strength after resting starters vs Turkiye · Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet in 6 all-time World Cup matches · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Belgium/Senegal winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER