US vs Bosnia Prediction: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32

USA vs Bosnia: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · CORRECT SCORE COMBOS · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina · Tonight, Wednesday July 1 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX
USA vs Bosnia: Most Likely Correct Score Bets
Correct Score Combinations Including Extra Time · Full board & ranked picks · All odds FanDuel
🔥 USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 +165 · USA 2-1/3-1/4-1 +230 · USA Any Other Score +550 · Draw +1900
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 LEADS THE BOARD AT +165 · USA 2-1/3-1/4-1 +230 · USA ANY OTHER SCORE +550 (COVERS BLOWOUTS) · USA 3-2/4-2/5-2 +1000 · BOSNIA'S BEST-PRICED WIN COMBOS BOTH SIT AT +1500 · DRAW 0-0 OR 1-1 IS A LONG SHOT AT +1900 · INCLUDES EXTRA TIME, NOT PENALTIES
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX
USA To Qualify -650 · Bosnia +440 · Bosnia have never kept a WC clean sheet in 6 games
→ R16 vs BEL/SEN
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Critical Rule: How Correct Score Combos Settle
Each selection bundles three specific scorelines into one bet — for example, "USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0" cashes if the final score is any one of those three results, all at the same combined price. This market covers regulation time plus extra time — if the match is level after 90 minutes and goes to ET, the score used for settlement is the score after the full 120 minutes. Goals scored in a penalty shootout never count toward correct score, regardless of market. A game that's still level after 120 and gets decided on penalties settles as whatever the score was at the end of extra time — a 1-1 draw after 120 that's won on penalties still grades as "Draw 0-0 or 1-1," not as a USA or Bosnia win.
📖 Correct Score Combos — Market Overview
This board reflects one of the more lopsided favorites of the Round of 32. USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 tops the board at +165 — comfortably the shortest price — and USA to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 isn't far behind at +230. Together, those two combos alone cover the large majority of realistic outcomes tonight: a narrow or comfortable USA win, with or without a Bosnia consolation goal. That lines up with everything we know here — the USA are back to full strength after resting starters against Türkiye, and Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet across six all-time World Cup matches.
What stands out most is how far back the draw sits. Draw 0-0 or 1-1 is priced at +1900 — dramatically longer than the equivalent combo in tighter Round of 32 ties this week, where a draw has sometimes been the market's single most-favored outcome. Here, it's barely more likely than Bosnia's best individual win combos (both priced at +1500). The board is telling a clear, simple story: this is a USA win, and the only real question is by how much.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Score Bets — Ranked
⭐ #1 Pick · Shortest Price On The Board
USA to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
Bosnia have never kept a World Cup clean sheet, but a narrow-to-comfortable clean win still matches the profile of a US side back to full strength against a defensively limited opponent
+165
$10→$26.50
⭐ #2 Pick · Accounts For A Bosnia Goal
USA to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1
Edin Džeko or Ermedin Demirović scoring a consolation goal for Bosnia is a live outcome even in a comfortable USA win — this combo covers exactly that scenario at a still-attractive price
+230
$10→$33
⭐ #3 Pick · The Blowout Catch-All
USA to Win Any Other Score
Catches everything outside the two combos above — 4-0, 5-1, 5-2 and similar routs — a real possibility given a home crowd, a returning full-strength attack, and a defense that's leaked in every World Cup game it's played
+550
$10→$65
⭐ #4 Pick · The Hedge, If You Want One
Draw — 0-0 or 1-1
A genuine long shot given how far the market has separated the two sides tonight, but the only real coverage against the USA if you're worried about the pressure of a first knockout match backfiring
+1900
$10→$200
📋 Full Correct Score Combo Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations · Incl. ET, Not Pens · Live Tonight
Combination
Odds
USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
⭐ Top pick · narrow-to-comfortable win
+165
USA to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1
Covers a Bosnia consolation goal
+230
USA to win Any Other Score
⭐ Covers blowout scorelines (4-0, 5-1, etc.)
+550
USA to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2
Needs Bosnia to score twice, still lose comfortably
+1000
Bosnia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0
Upset value · genuine underdog dart
+1500
Bosnia to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1
Tied with the combo above — a wide-open upset scenario
+1500
Draw — 0-0 or 1-1
A genuine long shot given the gap between these sides tonight
+1900
Any Other Draw
Covers 2-2, 3-3 and beyond — extremely unlikely tonight
+2200
Bosnia to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2
Requires a genuine goal-fest going the underdog's way
+3500
Bosnia to win Any Other Score
Longest price on the board — a true outlier scenario
+10000
Includes extra time · Never penalty shootout goals · Live tonight
📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary
Safest Play
USA to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+165)
The shortest price on the board for a reason — it matches a full-strength USA against a Bosnia side that's never kept a World Cup clean sheet.
Best Value
USA to win Any Other Score (+550)
A real home-crowd rout is a live outcome given Bosnia's group-stage defensive numbers — this combo covers every blowout scenario at a price that respects the risk.
Underdog Dart
Bosnia to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+1500)
Genuinely a long shot, but the shortest way to back a first-ever World Cup knockout win for Bosnia if you like the upset.
Avoid
Any combo at +2200 or longer
Every long-shot combo here requires either a high-scoring draw or a genuine Bosnia goal-fest — both fight the clearest signal on the entire board tonight. Fun money only.
⚠️ Correct score combos pay out on the final score after regulation plus extra time only — never penalty shootout goals. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations incl. extra time, not penalty shootout goals · USA to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +165 · USA to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +230 · USA to win Any Other Score +550 · USA to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +1000 · Bosnia to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +1500 · Bosnia to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +1500 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +1900 · Any Other Draw +2200 · Bosnia to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +3500 · Bosnia to win Any Other Score +10000 · USA To Qualify -650 / Bosnia +440 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · USA back to full strength after resting starters vs Turkiye · Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet in 6 all-time World Cup matches · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Belgium/Senegal winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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