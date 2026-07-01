How to Watch US vs Bosnia Tonight: TV Channel, Live Stream, Kickoff Time For World Cup

How to Watch USA vs Bosnia Tonight: TV Channel, Live Stream, Kickoff Time | World Cup 2026
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📺 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · HOW TO WATCH · TONIGHT
Wednesday, July 1 · Levi's Stadium · Santa Clara, California
How to Watch USA vs Bosnia Tonight
TV Channel · Live Stream · Kickoff Time · Lineups · World Cup 2026 Round of 32
8:00 PM ET · FOX & Telemundo
⚡ Quick Facts
Match
🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦
Round
World Cup 2026 · Round of 32
Date
Wednesday, July 1, 2026
Venue
Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
TV (English)
FOX
TV (Spanish)
Telemundo
Streaming
Fox One, Peacock, Fubo
Bracket
Winner faces Belgium or Senegal in R16
🕐 USA vs Bosnia Kickoff Time — Every Time Zone
Eastern (ET)
8:00 PM
Central (CT)
7:00 PM
Mountain (MT)
6:00 PM
Pacific (PT)
5:00 PM
UK (BST)
1:00 AM (Thu)
GMT
12:00 AM (Thu)
Since this is a co-host match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara (PT), the 8PM ET kickoff means a 5PM local start — a relatively rare evening slot for a Pacific-time World Cup match, giving fans an after-work window without a late-night finish.
📺 TV Channel & Live Stream Options
In the United States, USA vs Bosnia airs on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish — the same broadcast split FOX Sports and NBCUniversal have used across the tournament's US-hosted matches. If you don't have cable, the match streams on Fox One (FOX's streaming platform) and is also available through Peacock and cable-free services like Fubo, which offers a free trial for first-time subscribers.
Where to Watch, By Method
Cable / Satellite
FOX (Eng) · Telemundo (Spa)
Streaming (No Cable)
Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV
Streaming (Direct)
Fox One, Peacock
UK Viewers
BBC iPlayer / ITVX (free, no subscription)
📍 Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
Tonight's match is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California — home of the San Francisco 49ers — in the heart of Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area. It's one of the co-host stadiums for the USA's run through the tournament, giving the team a genuine home-crowd advantage as they attempt just their second-ever World Cup knockout win, and first since beating Mexico in 2002.
📋 Predicted Lineups Tonight
🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1
Freese Freeman · Richards · Ream · A. Robinson Adams · Tillman Dest · McKennie · Pulisic Balogun
The USA won Group D and are heavy favorites tonight at -650 to advance, but this is genuinely uncharted territory for the co-hosts — they've won just one of their last 21 World Cup meetings with European sides. Bosnia, meanwhile, are playing in their first-ever World Cup knockout match. The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face either Belgium or Senegal.
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina · World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Wednesday, July 1 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · TV: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish) · Streaming: Fox One, Peacock, Fubo · UK: BBC iPlayer, ITVX · Winner faces Belgium/Senegal winner in Round of 16 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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