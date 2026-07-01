How to Watch US vs Bosnia Tonight: TV Channel, Live Stream, Kickoff Time For World Cup

⚡ Quick Facts Match 🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇧🇦 Round World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 Date Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Venue Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA TV (English) FOX TV (Spanish) Telemundo Streaming Fox One, Peacock, Fubo Bracket Winner faces Belgium or Senegal in R16

🕐 USA vs Bosnia Kickoff Time — Every Time Zone

Eastern (ET) 8:00 PM Central (CT) 7:00 PM Mountain (MT) 6:00 PM Pacific (PT) 5:00 PM UK (BST) 1:00 AM (Thu) GMT 12:00 AM (Thu) Since this is a co-host match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara (PT), the 8PM ET kickoff means a 5PM local start — a relatively rare evening slot for a Pacific-time World Cup match, giving fans an after-work window without a late-night finish.

📺 TV Channel & Live Stream Options

In the United States, USA vs Bosnia airs on FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish — the same broadcast split FOX Sports and NBCUniversal have used across the tournament's US-hosted matches. If you don't have cable, the match streams on Fox One (FOX's streaming platform) and is also available through Peacock and cable-free services like Fubo, which offers a free trial for first-time subscribers.

Where to Watch, By Method Cable / Satellite FOX (Eng) · Telemundo (Spa) Streaming (No Cable) Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV Streaming (Direct) Fox One, Peacock UK Viewers BBC iPlayer / ITVX (free, no subscription)

📍 Venue: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

Tonight's match is at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California — home of the San Francisco 49ers — in the heart of Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area. It's one of the co-host stadiums for the USA's run through the tournament, giving the team a genuine home-crowd advantage as they attempt just their second-ever World Cup knockout win, and first since beating Mexico in 2002.

📋 Predicted Lineups Tonight

🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1 Freese

Freeman · Richards · Ream · A. Robinson

Adams · Tillman

Dest · McKennie · Pulisic

Balogun 🇧🇦 Bosnia · 4-4-2 Vasilj

Malić · Katić · Muharemović · Kolašinac

Bajraktarević · Šunjić · Bašić · Alajbegović

Demirović · Džeko

🎯 What's At Stake

The USA won Group D and are heavy favorites tonight at -650 to advance, but this is genuinely uncharted territory for the co-hosts — they've won just one of their last 21 World Cup meetings with European sides. Bosnia, meanwhile, are playing in their first-ever World Cup knockout match. The winner advances to the Round of 16 to face either Belgium or Senegal.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · USA vs Bosnia · Tonight · 8PM ET Bet USA vs Bosnia on FanDuel USA -650 to advance · Full match odds available

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USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina · World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Wednesday, July 1 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · TV: FOX (English), Telemundo (Spanish) · Streaming: Fox One, Peacock, Fubo · UK: BBC iPlayer, ITVX · Winner faces Belgium/Senegal winner in Round of 16 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER