US vs Bosnia World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets for Folarin Balogun Tonight Round of 32

⚡ BALOGUN: 2 GOALS IN 2 GAMES, BOTH VS PARAGUAY · FIRST MULTI-GOAL WC GAME BY A USA PLAYER SINCE BERT PATENAUDE IN 1930 · ONE GOAL FROM TYING LANDON DONOVAN'S USA SINGLE-TOURNAMENT RECORD (3) · PLAYER OF THE MATCH IN BOTH USA WINS · RETURNS TO XI TONIGHT AFTER REST VS TURKIYE · SHORTEST 1+ SOT PRICE OF ANYONE IN THE MATCH AT -450 · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX USA To Advance -650 · Bosnia +440 · Bosnia have never kept a WC clean sheet in 6 games Opta: 76.6% USA to advance

📖 The Case For Balogun Tonight

Balogun's tournament opener against Paraguay is already a piece of USA soccer history — a first-time finish off a Pulisic pass in the 31st minute, then a darting run past two defenders capped with a curled finish into the top corner deep into first-half stoppage time. It was the first multi-goal World Cup game by an American player since Bert Patenaude in 1930, and it earned him FIFA's Player of the Match award. He collected that same honor again against Australia, even without scoring himself — his driving run and low cross forced the own goal that opened the scoring in that match, meaning he's been directly involved in three of the USA's six goals across two starts.

One more goal ties him with Landon Donovan's three-goal haul from 2010 for the second-most goals by a USA player in a single World Cup, behind only Patenaude's four from 1930. Unlike Pulisic, Balogun arrives at full match fitness tonight — he was deliberately rested for the dead-rubber loss to Türkiye (partly to protect him from a card-accumulation risk after picking up a yellow in the group stage), meaning he's fresh rather than managing an injury return. USA goalkeeper Matt Freese, who faces him daily in training, has half-joked about needing extra hand protection because of how hard Balogun shoots — a detail that lines up neatly with his board-leading -450 price for 1+ shot on target, the shortest of any player in tonight's match.

⚖️ The Case Against

Strip away the own-goal assist, and Balogun's actual finishing sample is smaller than the headlines suggest — both of his goals came in a single half against Paraguay, and he didn't find the net himself against Australia despite another strong performance. Bosnia also present a genuinely different physical test: their squad averages 1.85 meters, the tallest at the tournament, and while Balogun's game is built more on movement and pace than aerial duels, a well-organized, physically imposing back four is not the same challenge Paraguay presented. And as Balogun himself has acknowledged, the players ahead of him on the Golden Boot leaderboard — Messi, Mbappé, Haaland — have kept scoring at a rate he hasn't matched since his opening night; regression to a quieter game is always a live outcome for any striker two matches into a hot streak.

📋 Folarin Balogun — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Folarin Balogun · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · USA vs Bosnia Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) Covers reg + extra time +100 First Goalscorer (incl. ET) Single-winner market, bigger payout +370 To Score 2 or More Goals (incl. ET) The "history repeats" bet +600 To Score a Hat-Trick (incl. ET) Would tie the USA's all-time WC record +3300 Anytime Assist (incl. ET) His creative side, per the Australia own goal +240 To Score or Assist (incl. ET) Broadest coverage of his involvement -175 1+ Shots on Target (incl. ET) Shortest price of any player in the match -450 2+ Shots on Target (incl. ET) Also shortest price of any player +105 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score, BTTS and Totals not part of this odds set

⭐ Best Balogun Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Signature Bet Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer +100 $10→$20 Essentially a coin flip, and the cleanest way to back USA's confirmed starting striker returning fresh against a defense that's never kept a World Cup clean sheet. He's one goal away from USA history — a real motivator on top of the matchup itself. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Coverage Play Balogun — To Score or Assist -175 $17.50→$10 profit His forced own goal against Australia is the exact scenario this bet is built for — Balogun creates a chance whether or not he finishes it himself. Given his direct involvement in 3 of USA's 6 goals so far, this captures more of his actual production than the pure goalscorer market. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Prop Balogun 1+ Shots on Target -450 $45→$10 profit The shortest price of any player in tonight's match — a direct reflection of the shot power that reportedly has his own goalkeeper taping his thumbs in training. The lowest-variance way to back his involvement without needing a finish. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The History Bet Balogun To Score 2 or More Goals +600 $10→$70 He's already done this once this tournament, against Paraguay. A repeat performance tonight would tie Landon Donovan's USA single-tournament scoring record — a genuine longshot, but not a fantastical one given he's the only American to pull this off since 1930 and has now done it twice in his career debut World Cup.

📊 Where Balogun Sits Among USA's Goal Threats Tonight Balogun's +100 anytime price is essentially tied with Ricardo Pepi (+100) and just ahead of Christian Pulisic (-105) — but Balogun carries the shortest shot-volume prices of the three (-450 for 1+ SOT vs Pulisic's -250), suggesting the market expects more raw shot attempts from the confirmed starting striker than from Pulisic, who's still working back to full match sharpness. If you're building a multi-player goalscorer parlay tonight, Balogun and Pulisic as separate singles covers USA's two most likely individual routes to a goal.

🎯 Balogun-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Balogun to score or assist + USA to advance + Balogun 1+ shot on target Three legs that all describe the same core thesis: a fresh, confirmed starting striker heavily involved in a USA win. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs cover reg + ET. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun Props · USA vs Bosnia · Tonight · 8PM ET Bet Folarin Balogun Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +100 · Score-or-Assist -175 · 1+ SOT -450

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun: anytime goalscorer +100 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +370 (incl. ET) · to score 2+ +600 (incl. ET) · hat-trick +3300 (incl. ET) · anytime assist +240 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -175 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -450 (incl. ET) · 2+ shots on target +105 (incl. ET) · Balogun scored twice vs Paraguay (31st min, 45+2), first American multi-goal WC game since Bert Patenaude in 1930 · Forced an own goal vs Australia · FIFA Player of the Match in both USA wins · One goal from tying Landon Donovan's USA single-tournament record (3 goals, 2010) · Returns to the XI tonight after rest vs Turkiye · Bosnia squad averages 1.85m, tallest at the tournament · Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet in 6 all-time World Cup matches · USA To Advance -650 / Bosnia +440 · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER