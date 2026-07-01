US vs Bosnia Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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USA vs Bosnia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff · Dedić injury news · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Mauricio Pochettino's USA return to full strength tonight after rotating heavily for a dead-rubber loss to Türkiye. The co-hosts won Group D comfortably — 4-1 over Paraguay, 2-0 over Australia — scoring in the opening 15 minutes of both wins behind a high, aggressive press. A win tonight would be just the program's second-ever World Cup knockout victory, following the famous 2-0 upset of Mexico in 2002.
Bosnia and Herzegovina are here for the first time in a World Cup knockout round, and their route was unconvincing — a draw with Canada, a 4-1 loss to Switzerland (worsened by a red card to Tarik Muharemović, who returns from suspension tonight), and a 3-1 win over Qatar that scraped them through as one of the tournament's best third-placed sides. One striking data point: Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet across six all-time World Cup matches — a mark no other side has managed to avoid over that many appearances.
Opta's model gives the USA a 67.5% win probability and a 76.6% chance to advance by any method, with a draw the second-most-simulated outcome at 18.3% and a Bosnia win at 14.3%. Historically, this is genuinely uncharted territory for the co-hosts: the USA have won just one of their last 21 World Cup meetings with European sides, and are winless in the last 13 stretching back to 2002.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
The USA's plan is the same one that worked twice in the group stage: press hard and high from kickoff, using the raucous home crowd to unsettle Bosnia early. With Malić filling in for Dedić at right-back, Pulisic drifting inside from that side is a real avenue to exploit — the same reasoning ESPN flagged even before the injury news broke.
Bosnia's counter through Dzeko and Demirović is real, but their defensive record — no clean sheet in six World Cup games — is the single most damning stat on this board for their chances of frustrating a USA side finally back to full strength.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -650 / Bosnia +440 · Anytime Goalscorer incl. ET: Pulisic -105, Pepi +100, Balogun +100, Reyna +150, Tillman +200, Weah +250, Dest +300, McKennie +310, Berhalter +310, Dzeko +330, Demirovic +440, Lukic +470, Richards +600, Mahmic +650, Adams +650, Alajbegovic +650, Scally +800, Freeman +800, Bajraktarevic +850, A.Robinson +850, Memic +900, Basic +1200, Ream +1200, Tahirovic +1200, Sunjic +1600, Katic +1900, Muharemovic +2000, Kolasinac +3000 · First Goalscorer incl. ET: Balogun +370, Pulisic +370, Pepi +380, Reyna +550, Tillman +700, Weah +900, No Goalscorer +5000 (full board available on FD) · To Score 2+ incl. ET: Balogun +600, Pepi +600, Pulisic +600, Reyna +1100, Tillman +1600, Weah +2200 · Hat-Trick incl. ET: Pulisic +3000, Pepi +3000, Balogun +3300 · Anytime Assist incl. ET: Berhalter +170, McKennie +190, Pulisic +200, Tillman +220, Dest +230 · To Score or Assist incl. ET: Pulisic -185, Balogun -175, Pepi -170, Reyna -130, Tillman -115, Berhalter -105 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +650, Either Team on Pens +1100, USA in ET +800, Bosnia in ET +3000, USA on Pens +1800, Bosnia on Pens +2500 · Player 1+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun -450, Pepi -425, Pulisic -250, Reyna -220, Tillman -195, Weah -160 · Player 2+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun +105, Pepi +110, Pulisic +195, Reyna +240, Tillman +260, Weah +330 · Adams, Balogun, Richards return from rotation · Pulisic available, may not play full 90 · Roldan doubtful (muscle injury) · Amar Dedic likely out (thigh), Arjan Malic to start at RB · Muharemovic returns from suspension · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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