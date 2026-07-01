US vs Bosnia Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ UPDATED: USA -650 TO ADVANCE (REG+ET+PENS) · BOSNIA'S AMAR DEDIC LIKELY OUT (THIGH), ARJAN MALIC STARTS AT RB INSTEAD · ADAMS, BALOGUN, RICHARDS ALL RETURN FROM ROTATION · BOSNIA HAVE NEVER KEPT A CLEAN SHEET IN 6 WC MATCHES · PULISIC ANYTIME (INCL ET) -105 · BALOGUN/PEPI +100 · KICKOFF 8PM ET

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Tonight · 8:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara · FOX 🇺🇸 USA vs 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina Group D Winners Group B 3rd · First-Ever KO Match FD To Qualify (Reg+ET+Pens) USA -650 Bosnia +440 Method of Victory Either Team in ET +650

📰 Updated Today: Dedić Injury, USA's Rotation Returns Bosnia right-back Amar Dedić is reported likely out with a thigh injury, with Arjan Malić expected to start in his place. On the USA side, Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun and Chris Richards all return to the XI after being rested for the dead-rubber loss to Türkiye. Christian Pulisic remains available and expected to start, though he's played just 77 minutes total this tournament and hasn't completed 90 for club or country since March — some reports suggest he may not finish the full match.

📖 Match Preview

Mauricio Pochettino's USA return to full strength tonight after rotating heavily for a dead-rubber loss to Türkiye. The co-hosts won Group D comfortably — 4-1 over Paraguay, 2-0 over Australia — scoring in the opening 15 minutes of both wins behind a high, aggressive press. A win tonight would be just the program's second-ever World Cup knockout victory, following the famous 2-0 upset of Mexico in 2002.

Bosnia and Herzegovina are here for the first time in a World Cup knockout round, and their route was unconvincing — a draw with Canada, a 4-1 loss to Switzerland (worsened by a red card to Tarik Muharemović, who returns from suspension tonight), and a 3-1 win over Qatar that scraped them through as one of the tournament's best third-placed sides. One striking data point: Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet across six all-time World Cup matches — a mark no other side has managed to avoid over that many appearances.

Opta's model gives the USA a 67.5% win probability and a 76.6% chance to advance by any method, with a draw the second-most-simulated outcome at 18.3% and a Bosnia win at 14.3%. Historically, this is genuinely uncharted territory for the co-hosts: the USA have won just one of their last 21 World Cup meetings with European sides, and are winless in the last 13 stretching back to 2002.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇺🇸 USA ✅ Tyler Adams — returns after rotation, starts alongside Tillman ✅ Folarin Balogun — returns, USA's leading scorer (2 goals) ✅ Chris Richards — returns to central defense ⚠️ Christian Pulisic — available, expected to start; may not finish 90 ❌ Cristian Roldan — doubtful, muscle injury 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina ✅ Tarik Muharemović — returns from suspension ❌ Amar Dedić — likely out, thigh injury ✅ Arjan Malić — expected to start at RB in Dedić's place ✅ Edin Dzeko, 40 — captain, focal point ✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1 GK Matt Freese DEF Alex Freeman · Chris Richards ✅ · Tim Ream · Antonee Robinson MID Tyler Adams ✅ · Malik Tillman ATT Sergiño Dest · Weston McKennie · Christian Pulisic ⚠️ LONE ST Folarin Balogun ✅ ⭐ Subs: Ricardo Pepi · Giovanni Reyna · Timothy Weah · Sebastian Berhalter · Joe Scally 🇧🇦 Bosnia · 4-4-2 GK Nikola Vasilj DEF Arjan Malić ⚠️ · Nikola Katić · Tarik Muharemović ✅ · Sead Kolašinac MID Esmir Bajraktarević · Ivan Šunjić · Ivan Bašić · Kerim Alajbegović ATT Ermedin Demirović · Edin Džeko ⭐ Notable subs: Amar Dedić (injury) · Jovo Lukić · Ermin Mahmić · Benjamin Tahirović

🎯 Tactical Preview The USA's plan is the same one that worked twice in the group stage: press hard and high from kickoff, using the raucous home crowd to unsettle Bosnia early. With Malić filling in for Dedić at right-back, Pulisic drifting inside from that side is a real avenue to exploit — the same reasoning ESPN flagged even before the injury news broke. Bosnia's counter through Dzeko and Demirović is real, but their defensive record — no clean sheet in six World Cup games — is the single most damning stat on this board for their chances of frustrating a USA side finally back to full strength.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time H2H (3 friendlies, 2013-2021) USA 2W – 1D – 0L Bosnia clean sheets in 6 all-time WC games Zero — a tournament record USA vs European sides, last 21 WC meetings 1W – 7D – 13L Opta win/advance probability (USA) 67.5% win · 76.6% advance Bosnia squad average height 1.85m — tallest at the tournament Balogun this tournament 2 goals, USA's leading scorer

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play USA To Advance Back to full strength with Adams, Balogun and Richards all returning · Bosnia have never kept a clean sheet in six World Cup games · Covers 90 min, ET and pens -650 $65→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Returning Starter Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) USA's leading scorer returns to the XI after his rest against Türkiye · Tied for the shortest price on the board against a defense that's never kept a World Cup clean sheet +100 $10→$20 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Captain's Price Christian Pulisic — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) Now the board's shortest price, reflecting both his talent and the "up to 120 minutes of opportunity" that Including Extra Time markets price in — a real factor given his own comments about being ready to go the distance -105 $10.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Bosnia's Best Play Edin Džeko — Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET) Bosnia's captain and greatest player in program history remains the focal point of their attack, even at 40 · Shortest price of any Bosnian on the board +330 $10→$43 ⭐ Best Bet #5 · The Long Game Hedge Either Team in Extra Time Multiple previews explicitly floated a scenario where this "won't be pretty" and could take until extra time — Pulisic himself said he's prepared for up to 120 minutes tonight +650 $10→$75

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel USA to advance + Folarin Balogun anytime goal + Christian Pulisic to score or assist Builds on the USA's full-strength return, Balogun's leading role in the group stage, and Pulisic's creative involvement even in a limited-minutes role. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · USA vs Bosnia · World Cup R32 · Tonight USA 2–1 Bosnia Balogun or Pulisic breaks the ice early behind the home crowd's energy, Dzeko gets one back late. USA win their second-ever World Cup knockout match. Confidence MEDIUM-HIGH Bosnia's inability to keep a World Cup clean sheet across six matches is the single biggest factor in the USA's favor tonight — more so than the raw class gap. The USA are back at full strength, and Pulisic's own comments about being ready for 120 minutes suggest Pochettino isn't worried about managing his workload defensively. Balogun and Pulisic anytime at +100/-105 are the strongest individual expressions of this game plan.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · USA vs Bosnia · Tonight · 8PM ET · FOX Bet USA vs Bosnia on FanDuel USA -650 to advance · Balogun/Pulisic anytime near-even

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -650 / Bosnia +440 · Anytime Goalscorer incl. ET: Pulisic -105, Pepi +100, Balogun +100, Reyna +150, Tillman +200, Weah +250, Dest +300, McKennie +310, Berhalter +310, Dzeko +330, Demirovic +440, Lukic +470, Richards +600, Mahmic +650, Adams +650, Alajbegovic +650, Scally +800, Freeman +800, Bajraktarevic +850, A.Robinson +850, Memic +900, Basic +1200, Ream +1200, Tahirovic +1200, Sunjic +1600, Katic +1900, Muharemovic +2000, Kolasinac +3000 · First Goalscorer incl. ET: Balogun +370, Pulisic +370, Pepi +380, Reyna +550, Tillman +700, Weah +900, No Goalscorer +5000 (full board available on FD) · To Score 2+ incl. ET: Balogun +600, Pepi +600, Pulisic +600, Reyna +1100, Tillman +1600, Weah +2200 · Hat-Trick incl. ET: Pulisic +3000, Pepi +3000, Balogun +3300 · Anytime Assist incl. ET: Berhalter +170, McKennie +190, Pulisic +200, Tillman +220, Dest +230 · To Score or Assist incl. ET: Pulisic -185, Balogun -175, Pepi -170, Reyna -130, Tillman -115, Berhalter -105 · Method of Victory: Either Team in ET +650, Either Team on Pens +1100, USA in ET +800, Bosnia in ET +3000, USA on Pens +1800, Bosnia on Pens +2500 · Player 1+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun -450, Pepi -425, Pulisic -250, Reyna -220, Tillman -195, Weah -160 · Player 2+ SOT incl. ET: Balogun +105, Pepi +110, Pulisic +195, Reyna +240, Tillman +260, Weah +330 · Adams, Balogun, Richards return from rotation · Pulisic available, may not play full 90 · Roldan doubtful (muscle injury) · Amar Dedic likely out (thigh), Arjan Malic to start at RB · Muharemovic returns from suspension · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER