USA vs. Belgium World Cup Predictions, Best Bets, Picks and Props for Today (July 6)

USA vs Belgium Picks in Summary

Christian Pulisic to Score or Assist (+115)

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup continues today, with the USA hosting Belgium at 8 p.m. ET

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

US vs Belgium Prediction World Cup Today

Folarin Balogun has been the standout player for the US this World Cup, but don't sleep on Christian Pulisic.

In the opener against Paraguay, Pulisic was electric in the first half before being subbed off due to injury, racking up an assist with two chances created against a stout defense. Pulisic looked a little rusty against Bosnia -- his first start since the opening match -- but made it through the game without an injury setbacks and played 88 minutes. He should be ready to rock tonight.

The US attack can find joy against what's been a meh Belgium defense. In the Round of 32 versus Senegal, Belgium allowed 2.99 expected goals in the 90 minutes and has kept just one clean sheet thus far despite a friendly group alongside Egypt, Iran and New Zealand.

Balogun's suspension being overturned can aid Pulisic in two ways -- it gives Belgium's defense someone else to worry about and it also gives Pulisic a great attacking partner.

Lastly, Pulisic is likely on penalties for the Americans, which is obviously a positive for this market.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.