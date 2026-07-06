USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Folarin Balogun Prop Bets Today For World Cup

⚡ BALOGUN'S RED CARD SUSPENSION WAS OVERTURNED BY FIFA — HE'S CONFIRMED AVAILABLE AND STARTING · USA'S LEADING SCORER WITH 3 GOALS, AVERAGING 1.2 GOALS PER MATCH OFF JUST 0.50 xG — ONE OF THE MOST EFFICIENT FINISHERS AT THIS WORLD CUP · SECOND-SHORTEST ANYTIME GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE ENTIRE MATCH, BEHIND ONLY LUKAKU · KICKOFF 8PM ET TOMORROW NIGHT

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow Night 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX A genuine coin-flip match · Winner faces Portugal/Spain in the Quarterfinal → QF vs POR/ESP

📖 The Case For Balogun Tomorrow

The headline story here is availability itself — Balogun's red card against Bosnia, for what Pochettino called a non-red-card offense, was suspended by FIFA, restoring USA's most important attacking piece just in time. His efficiency this tournament has been genuinely elite: 3 goals from just 0.50 expected goals, averaging 1.2 goals per match — numbers that suggest a finisher significantly outperforming the quality of his own chances. He's also the second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the entire match at +175, trailing only Romelu Lukaku, and Belgium have kept just one clean sheet all tournament while allowing 3.58 xG even in a game they won.

⚖️ The Case Against

Efficiency numbers this far above expected goals don't always sustain themselves — a 0.50 xG return for 3 actual goals is an outlier rate, and some regression toward his underlying chance quality is a real possibility. He's also missed a full match's worth of match rhythm and sharpness after the suspension situation disrupted his preparation, and Belgium's centre-back pairing, even without a spotless defensive record, includes senior internationals who won't be intimidated by a striker they've likely scouted heavily given how central he's been to the American attack.

📋 Folarin Balogun — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Folarin Balogun · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · USA vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +175 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +155 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only +110 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -105 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +600 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +1300 To Score 2+ — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +1000 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot +8000 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +440 1+ Shots on Target Shortest-priced shot market for him -300 2+ Shots on Target Backed by his high shot volume this tournament +155 3+ Shots on Target A genuine longshot +550 1+ Shots Near-certainty given his role as focal point -4000 2+ Shots A more realistic floor-level bet -550 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Balogun Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Foundation Play Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer +175 $10→$27.50 USA's leading scorer, back after his suspension was overturned, against a Belgian defense that's leaked chances all tournament. The clearest, best-supported way to back him. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Near Coin-Flip Odds Balogun — To Score or Assist +110 $10→$21 Even in a game where he doesn't find the net himself, his hold-up play and movement create space for Pulisic and McKennie — this captures his overall attacking involvement. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Balogun — First Goalscorer +600 $10→$70 His finishing efficiency (3 goals off just 0.50 xG) suggests he's capable of the earliest, most clinical strike available — a considerably bigger payout for a live scenario given a raucous home crowd looking for a fast start. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Volume-Based Play Balogun — 2+ Shots on Target +155 $10→$25.50 As USA's central focal point in a game expected to see plenty of goals both ways, multiple looks on target are a realistic floor even if his exact finishing luck varies.

📊 Where Balogun Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Balogun's +175 anytime price sits second on the entire match board, trailing only Romelu Lukaku's +170 despite Lukaku being expected to come off the bench rather than start. That's a strong signal of how central Balogun's role is to this USA attack — the shortest-priced starting goal threat on either side.

🎯 Balogun-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Balogun to score or assist + Balogun 2+ shots on target + USA to advance Three legs that all describe USA's restored talisman being heavily involved in a big result. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The goalscorer legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun Props · USA vs Belgium · Tomorrow Night · 8PM ET Bet Folarin Balogun Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +175 · To Score or Assist +110 · First Goalscorer +600

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun: anytime goalscorer +175 (90 min) / +155 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +110 (90 min) / -105 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +600 · to score 2+ goals +1300 (90 min) / +1000 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +8000 · anytime assist +440 · 1+ shots on target -300 · 2+ shots on target +155 · 3+ shots on target +550 · 1+ shots -4000 · 2+ shots -550 · Balogun's red card suspension against Bosnia was overturned by FIFA, confirmed available and starting · USA's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament, averaging 1.2 goals per match off just 0.50 xG · Second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, behind only Romelu Lukaku · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tomorrow night, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER