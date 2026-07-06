USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Folarin Balogun Prop Bets Today For World Cup
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USA vs Belgium: Best Folarin Balogun Prop Bets
Full Balogun prop board · His suspension overturned · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Balogun Tomorrow
The headline story here is availability itself — Balogun's red card against Bosnia, for what Pochettino called a non-red-card offense, was suspended by FIFA, restoring USA's most important attacking piece just in time. His efficiency this tournament has been genuinely elite: 3 goals from just 0.50 expected goals, averaging 1.2 goals per match — numbers that suggest a finisher significantly outperforming the quality of his own chances. He's also the second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the entire match at +175, trailing only Romelu Lukaku, and Belgium have kept just one clean sheet all tournament while allowing 3.58 xG even in a game they won.
⚖️ The Case Against
Efficiency numbers this far above expected goals don't always sustain themselves — a 0.50 xG return for 3 actual goals is an outlier rate, and some regression toward his underlying chance quality is a real possibility. He's also missed a full match's worth of match rhythm and sharpness after the suspension situation disrupted his preparation, and Belgium's centre-back pairing, even without a spotless defensive record, includes senior internationals who won't be intimidated by a striker they've likely scouted heavily given how central he's been to the American attack.
📋 Folarin Balogun — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Balogun Prop Bets — Ranked
USA's leading scorer, back after his suspension was overturned, against a Belgian defense that's leaked chances all tournament. The clearest, best-supported way to back him.
Even in a game where he doesn't find the net himself, his hold-up play and movement create space for Pulisic and McKennie — this captures his overall attacking involvement.
His finishing efficiency (3 goals off just 0.50 xG) suggests he's capable of the earliest, most clinical strike available — a considerably bigger payout for a live scenario given a raucous home crowd looking for a fast start.
As USA's central focal point in a game expected to see plenty of goals both ways, multiple looks on target are a realistic floor even if his exact finishing luck varies.
Balogun's +175 anytime price sits second on the entire match board, trailing only Romelu Lukaku's +170 despite Lukaku being expected to come off the bench rather than start. That's a strong signal of how central Balogun's role is to this USA attack — the shortest-priced starting goal threat on either side.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun: anytime goalscorer +175 (90 min) / +155 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +110 (90 min) / -105 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +600 · to score 2+ goals +1300 (90 min) / +1000 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +8000 · anytime assist +440 · 1+ shots on target -300 · 2+ shots on target +155 · 3+ shots on target +550 · 1+ shots -4000 · 2+ shots -550 · Balogun's red card suspension against Bosnia was overturned by FIFA, confirmed available and starting · USA's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament, averaging 1.2 goals per match off just 0.50 xG · Second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, behind only Romelu Lukaku · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tomorrow night, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Balogun is back! Best prop bets for the USA vs Belgium World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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