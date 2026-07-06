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USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Folarin Balogun Prop Bets Today For World Cup

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Folarin Balogun Prop Bets Today For World Cup
USA vs Belgium: Best Folarin Balogun Prop Bets Tomorrow Night | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · BALOGUN PROP WATCH · TOMORROW NIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
USA vs Belgium · Tomorrow Night, Monday July 6 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX

USA vs Belgium: Best Folarin Balogun Prop Bets

Full Balogun prop board · His suspension overturned · All odds FanDuel

Balogun Anytime +175 · To Score or Assist +110 · First Goalscorer +600
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ BALOGUN'S RED CARD SUSPENSION WAS OVERTURNED BY FIFA — HE'S CONFIRMED AVAILABLE AND STARTING · USA'S LEADING SCORER WITH 3 GOALS, AVERAGING 1.2 GOALS PER MATCH OFF JUST 0.50 xG — ONE OF THE MOST EFFICIENT FINISHERS AT THIS WORLD CUP · SECOND-SHORTEST ANYTIME GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE ENTIRE MATCH, BEHIND ONLY LUKAKU · KICKOFF 8PM ET TOMORROW NIGHT
Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow Night
🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
A genuine coin-flip match · Winner faces Portugal/Spain in the Quarterfinal
→ QF vs POR/ESP

📖 The Case For Balogun Tomorrow

The headline story here is availability itself — Balogun's red card against Bosnia, for what Pochettino called a non-red-card offense, was suspended by FIFA, restoring USA's most important attacking piece just in time. His efficiency this tournament has been genuinely elite: 3 goals from just 0.50 expected goals, averaging 1.2 goals per match — numbers that suggest a finisher significantly outperforming the quality of his own chances. He's also the second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the entire match at +175, trailing only Romelu Lukaku, and Belgium have kept just one clean sheet all tournament while allowing 3.58 xG even in a game they won.

⚖️ The Case Against

Efficiency numbers this far above expected goals don't always sustain themselves — a 0.50 xG return for 3 actual goals is an outlier rate, and some regression toward his underlying chance quality is a real possibility. He's also missed a full match's worth of match rhythm and sharpness after the suspension situation disrupted his preparation, and Belgium's centre-back pairing, even without a spotless defensive record, includes senior internationals who won't be intimidated by a striker they've likely scouted heavily given how central he's been to the American attack.

📋 Folarin Balogun — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Folarin Balogun · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · USA vs Belgium
Anytime Goalscorer
90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens
+175
Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+155
To Score or Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+110
To Score or Assist — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-105
First Goalscorer
Single-winner market, bigger payout
+600
To Score 2 or More Goals
90 min + stoppage only
+1300
To Score 2+ — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+1000
To Score a Hat-Trick
A genuine longshot
+8000
Anytime Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+440
1+ Shots on Target
Shortest-priced shot market for him
-300
2+ Shots on Target
Backed by his high shot volume this tournament
+155
3+ Shots on Target
A genuine longshot
+550
1+ Shots
Near-certainty given his role as focal point
-4000
2+ Shots
A more realistic floor-level bet
-550
All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Balogun Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Foundation Play
Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer
+175
$10→$27.50

USA's leading scorer, back after his suspension was overturned, against a Belgian defense that's leaked chances all tournament. The clearest, best-supported way to back him.

⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Near Coin-Flip Odds
Balogun — To Score or Assist
+110
$10→$21

Even in a game where he doesn't find the net himself, his hold-up play and movement create space for Pulisic and McKennie — this captures his overall attacking involvement.

⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout
Balogun — First Goalscorer
+600
$10→$70

His finishing efficiency (3 goals off just 0.50 xG) suggests he's capable of the earliest, most clinical strike available — a considerably bigger payout for a live scenario given a raucous home crowd looking for a fast start.

⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Volume-Based Play
Balogun — 2+ Shots on Target
+155
$10→$25.50

As USA's central focal point in a game expected to see plenty of goals both ways, multiple looks on target are a realistic floor even if his exact finishing luck varies.

📊 Where Balogun Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats

Balogun's +175 anytime price sits second on the entire match board, trailing only Romelu Lukaku's +170 despite Lukaku being expected to come off the bench rather than start. That's a strong signal of how central Balogun's role is to this USA attack — the shortest-priced starting goal threat on either side.

🎯 Balogun-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Balogun to score or assist + Balogun 2+ shots on target + USA to advance
Three legs that all describe USA's restored talisman being heavily involved in a big result. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The goalscorer legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun Props · USA vs Belgium · Tomorrow Night · 8PM ET
Bet Folarin Balogun Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime +175 · To Score or Assist +110 · First Goalscorer +600
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun: anytime goalscorer +175 (90 min) / +155 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +110 (90 min) / -105 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +600 · to score 2+ goals +1300 (90 min) / +1000 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +8000 · anytime assist +440 · 1+ shots on target -300 · 2+ shots on target +155 · 3+ shots on target +550 · 1+ shots -4000 · 2+ shots -550 · Balogun's red card suspension against Bosnia was overturned by FIFA, confirmed available and starting · USA's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament, averaging 1.2 goals per match off just 0.50 xG · Second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, behind only Romelu Lukaku · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tomorrow night, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Balogun is back! Best prop bets for the USA vs Belgium World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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