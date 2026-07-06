Portugal vs Spain Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Today for Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup
Subscribe to our newsletter
Portugal vs Spain: Best Prop Bets for Cristiano Ronaldo
Full Ronaldo prop board · His history vs Spain · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Ronaldo Tomorrow
History is genuinely on his side against this exact opponent. At the 2018 World Cup, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain — including a stoppage-time free kick that leveled the match at 3-3, one of the signature individual moments of that entire tournament. He's Portugal's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 10 goals, having passed Eusébio's long-standing record, and he just broke a genuinely painful personal drought — 0 goals in 8 career World Cup knockout matches — with a penalty against Croatia last time out. That goal visibly mattered to him; he was frustrated at being substituted before the final whistle, a sign of how much he wants more before this tournament (likely his last) ends.
⚖️ The Case Against
Spain haven't conceded a single goal all tournament, and their 3-0 win over Austria came without allowing a single shot on target — a defensive standard nobody else at this World Cup has matched. At 41, Ronaldo's goal against Croatia came from the penalty spot rather than open play, and his overall output away from that spot-kick has been modest this tournament. Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte form a genuinely elite centre-back pairing, and unlike Croatia's more open approach, Spain's disciplined defensive structure is built specifically to deny exactly the kind of aerial and in-behind service Ronaldo thrives on.
📋 Cristiano Ronaldo — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Ronaldo Prop Bets — Ranked
A hat-trick against this exact opponent in 2018, a broken knockout-scoring drought last time out, and every incentive imaginable in what's likely his final World Cup. This is the cleanest expression of "big-moment Ronaldo" on the board.
Even against a defense as disciplined as Spain's, Ronaldo's set-piece delivery and hold-up play give him a real route to a chance created for Leão or Fernandes, not just a goal of his own.
Given six of Portugal's eight matches this year have gone level at half-time, Ronaldo delivering an early breakthrough — as he did with the 17th-minute opener in the 2018 classic against this same opponent — is a live scenario at a considerably bigger payout.
His free-kick and penalty volume alone give him a real path here, and this captures his continued involvement even in a match where Spain's structure may limit his overall chances.
Ronaldo's +185 anytime price sits third on the overall match board, behind Mikel Oyarzabal (+145) and Lamine Yamal (+175) — a fair reflection of Spain's individual quality edge this tournament, but still shorter than every other player from either side beyond that top tier.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Cristiano Ronaldo: anytime goalscorer +185 (90 min) / +170 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +150 (90 min) / +130 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +600 · to score 2+ goals +1400 · anytime assist +1000 · 1+ shots on target -260 · 2+ shots on target +180 · 3+ shots on target +650 · Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain at the 2018 World Cup, including a stoppage-time free kick equalizer · Just scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal (penalty vs Croatia), ending an 8-game drought at this stage · Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals, passing Eusebio · Widely expected to be his final World Cup · Spain have not conceded a goal this tournament · Spain -220 to advance · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best prop bets today for Cristiano Ronaldo. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.