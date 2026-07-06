Portugal vs Spain Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Today for Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup

⚡ RONALDO SCORED A HAT-TRICK AGAINST THIS EXACT OPPONENT AT THE 2018 WORLD CUP, INCLUDING A STOPPAGE-TIME FREE KICK EQUALIZER · JUST BROKE AN 8-GAME WORLD CUP KNOCKOUT SCORING DROUGHT WITH A PENALTY VS CROATIA · PORTUGAL'S ALL-TIME LEADING WC SCORER (10 GOALS) · WIDELY EXPECTED TO BE HIS FINAL WORLD CUP · SPAIN HAVEN'T CONCEDED A GOAL ALL TOURNAMENT · KICKOFF 3PM ET TOMORROW

Match Details · Kickoff Tomorrow 🇵🇹 Portugal vs Spain 🇪🇸 · 3PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX Spain -220 to advance · 40th all-time meeting between these nations → QF vs USA/BEL

📖 The Case For Ronaldo Tomorrow

History is genuinely on his side against this exact opponent. At the 2018 World Cup, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain — including a stoppage-time free kick that leveled the match at 3-3, one of the signature individual moments of that entire tournament. He's Portugal's all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with 10 goals, having passed Eusébio's long-standing record, and he just broke a genuinely painful personal drought — 0 goals in 8 career World Cup knockout matches — with a penalty against Croatia last time out. That goal visibly mattered to him; he was frustrated at being substituted before the final whistle, a sign of how much he wants more before this tournament (likely his last) ends.

⚖️ The Case Against

Spain haven't conceded a single goal all tournament, and their 3-0 win over Austria came without allowing a single shot on target — a defensive standard nobody else at this World Cup has matched. At 41, Ronaldo's goal against Croatia came from the penalty spot rather than open play, and his overall output away from that spot-kick has been modest this tournament. Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte form a genuinely elite centre-back pairing, and unlike Croatia's more open approach, Spain's disciplined defensive structure is built specifically to deny exactly the kind of aerial and in-behind service Ronaldo thrives on.

📋 Cristiano Ronaldo — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Cristiano Ronaldo · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Portugal vs Spain Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +185 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +170 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only +150 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +130 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +600 To Score 2 or More Goals He's done this to Spain before +1400 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +1000 1+ Shots on Target Foundation prop -260 2+ Shots on Target Reflects his set-piece and free-kick volume +180 3+ Shots on Target A genuine longshot given Spain's structure +650 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Ronaldo Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By Legendary History Ronaldo — Anytime Goalscorer +185 $10→$28.50 A hat-trick against this exact opponent in 2018, a broken knockout-scoring drought last time out, and every incentive imaginable in what's likely his final World Cup. This is the cleanest expression of "big-moment Ronaldo" on the board. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Coverage Play Ronaldo — To Score or Assist +150 $10→$25 Even against a defense as disciplined as Spain's, Ronaldo's set-piece delivery and hold-up play give him a real route to a chance created for Leão or Fernandes, not just a goal of his own. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Ronaldo — First Goalscorer +600 $10→$70 Given six of Portugal's eight matches this year have gone level at half-time, Ronaldo delivering an early breakthrough — as he did with the 17th-minute opener in the 2018 classic against this same opponent — is a live scenario at a considerably bigger payout. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Play Ronaldo 2+ Shots on Target +180 $10→$28 His free-kick and penalty volume alone give him a real path here, and this captures his continued involvement even in a match where Spain's structure may limit his overall chances.

📊 Where Ronaldo Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Ronaldo's +185 anytime price sits third on the overall match board, behind Mikel Oyarzabal (+145) and Lamine Yamal (+175) — a fair reflection of Spain's individual quality edge this tournament, but still shorter than every other player from either side beyond that top tier.

🎯 Ronaldo-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Ronaldo to score or assist + Ronaldo 2+ shots on target + Both Teams to Score Yes Three legs that all describe the same core thesis: Portugal's talisman heavily involved on a stage where he's already made history against this exact opponent. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. All three legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Cristiano Ronaldo Props · Portugal vs Spain · Tomorrow · 3PM ET Bet Cristiano Ronaldo Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +185 · Score-or-Assist +150 · First Goalscorer +600

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Cristiano Ronaldo: anytime goalscorer +185 (90 min) / +170 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +150 (90 min) / +130 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +600 · to score 2+ goals +1400 · anytime assist +1000 · 1+ shots on target -260 · 2+ shots on target +180 · 3+ shots on target +650 · Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain at the 2018 World Cup, including a stoppage-time free kick equalizer · Just scored his first-ever World Cup knockout goal (penalty vs Croatia), ending an 8-game drought at this stage · Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10 goals, passing Eusebio · Widely expected to be his final World Cup · Spain have not conceded a goal this tournament · Spain -220 to advance · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER