Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 6

Will Rafael Devers or Casey Schmitt go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 89 games (has homered in 18% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 80 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 84 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 72 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Sean Keys (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 55 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 83 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 81 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 87 games (has homered in 8% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Juan Soto (Mets): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 71 games (has homered in 22.5% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 22 HR in 88 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 88 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 33 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 90 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 86 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 79 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 84 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 52 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jim Jarvis (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero (Rays): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 87 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 87 games (has homered in 26.4% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 86 games (has homered in 14% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 65 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 65 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Richie Palacios (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 61 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +3000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 79 games

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 30 HR in 86 games (has homered in 29.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 30 HR in 86 games (has homered in 29.1% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 89 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Derek Hill (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 83 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Starling Marte (Royals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Lane Thomas (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Isaac Collins (Royals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 77 games (has homered in 5.2% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 68 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals