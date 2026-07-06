Portugal vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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Portugal vs Spain: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Ronaldo vs Yamal · Best Bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
This is the tie of the round — two of Europe's biggest football nations, 40 all-time meetings (Spain leads 18-7-15), and a genuine grudge match given Portugal beat Spain on penalties in last year's Nations League final. Portugal have taken the harder road here: draws with DR Congo and Colombia sandwiched around a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan, then a stoppage-time Gonçalo Ramos winner needed to see off Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener from the penalty spot in that game — his first-ever World Cup knockout goal after eight previous ties without one — before being substituted with roughly ten minutes left, visibly frustrated at the decision.
Spain arrive as the tournament's most complete team: unbeaten, yet to concede a single goal, and coming off a 3-0 dismantling of Austria in which they didn't allow a single shot on target. Lamine Yamal's minutes have been carefully managed all tournament (19 minutes vs Cape Verde, 45 vs Saudi Arabia, 76 vs Uruguay), but he started and played 85 minutes against Austria — a strong sign he's back up to full speed for the biggest test Spain has faced yet. Mikel Oyarzabal has quietly been the tournament's joint-top scorer, directly contributing to five of Spain's eight goals.
The history between these sides adds real weight. At the 2018 World Cup, Portugal and Spain played out a legendary 3-3 draw in the group stage, with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick including a stoppage-time free kick equalizer — one of the signature moments of that entire tournament. Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino remain out for Spain, but otherwise both squads arrive close to full strength for what should be the most closely-fought tie of the knockout rounds so far.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Spain will control the bulk of possession, but Portugal's counter-attacking speed through Leão and Ronaldo's aerial and set-piece threat give them a genuine route to goals against Spain's aggressively overlapping full-backs.
Six of Portugal's eight matches this year have been level at half-time — a pattern of slow starts that could play into Spain's hands if they establish control early, but also sets up exactly the kind of late-game moment Ronaldo has built his career on.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
Nico Williams still appears priced on this board (anytime +240, to score or assist +115, 1+ SOT -190, first goalscorer +700), but he's confirmed out again with his ongoing adductor injury. None of those prices should be bet.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Portugal +310 / Draw +260 / Spain -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Portugal +270 / Draw +260 / Spain -120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Portugal +178 / Spain -220 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +145, Yamal +175, Ronaldo +185, Ferran Torres +195, N.Williams +240 (OUT — do not bet), Olmo +300, Baena +320, Felix +350, Leao +420, Fabian Ruiz +460, Fernandes +470 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -125, Oyarzabal -110, Ferran Torres +110, Olmo +155, Baena +155, Ronaldo +150 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -360, Oyarzabal -300, Ferran Torres -260, Ronaldo -260, Olmo -145 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +470, Yamal +550, Ronaldo +600, Ferran Torres +600, Olmo +900 · Correct Score: Portugal 1-0 +1200, Draw 0-0 +1300, Spain 0-1 +700, Portugal 2-0 +2200, Draw 1-1 +600, Spain 0-2 +950, Portugal 2-1 +1200, Draw 2-2 +1100, Spain 1-2 +700, Portugal 3-0 +5500 · BTTS Yes -158 / No +124 · O/U 1.5: -420 / +310 · O/U 2.5: -130 / +106 · O/U 3.5: +198 / -250 · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed out for Spain · No injuries reported for Portugal · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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