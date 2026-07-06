Portugal vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Round of 16

⚡ KEY LINES: ESP -115 ML (90 MIN) · -220 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -158 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -130 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST AT +600 · OYARZABAL ANYTIME +145 IS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE, AHEAD OF YAMAL +175 AND RONALDO +185 · NICO WILLIAMS (+240) CONFIRMED OUT — DEAD PRICE · SPAIN HAVEN'T CONCEDED ALL TOURNAMENT

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX 🇵🇹 Portugal vs 🇪🇸 Spain Ronaldo's First-Ever WC KO Goal Unbeaten, 0 Goals Conceded FD Moneyline (90 min) ESP -115 POR +310 · Draw +260 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ESP -220 · POR +178 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -158 O2.5 -130 U1.5 +310 O3.5 +198

Bracket Path Winner plays the USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal (SoFi Stadium, LA) → QF if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is the tie of the round — two of Europe's biggest football nations, 40 all-time meetings (Spain leads 18-7-15), and a genuine grudge match given Portugal beat Spain on penalties in last year's Nations League final. Portugal have taken the harder road here: draws with DR Congo and Colombia sandwiched around a 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan, then a stoppage-time Gonçalo Ramos winner needed to see off Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32. Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener from the penalty spot in that game — his first-ever World Cup knockout goal after eight previous ties without one — before being substituted with roughly ten minutes left, visibly frustrated at the decision.

Spain arrive as the tournament's most complete team: unbeaten, yet to concede a single goal, and coming off a 3-0 dismantling of Austria in which they didn't allow a single shot on target. Lamine Yamal's minutes have been carefully managed all tournament (19 minutes vs Cape Verde, 45 vs Saudi Arabia, 76 vs Uruguay), but he started and played 85 minutes against Austria — a strong sign he's back up to full speed for the biggest test Spain has faced yet. Mikel Oyarzabal has quietly been the tournament's joint-top scorer, directly contributing to five of Spain's eight goals.

The history between these sides adds real weight. At the 2018 World Cup, Portugal and Spain played out a legendary 3-3 draw in the group stage, with Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick including a stoppage-time free kick equalizer — one of the signature moments of that entire tournament. Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino remain out for Spain, but otherwise both squads arrive close to full strength for what should be the most closely-fought tie of the knockout rounds so far.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇵🇹 Portugal ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Cristiano Ronaldo — broke his WC knockout duck vs Croatia ⚠️ Pedro Neto — fending off Conceição/B. Silva for the right wing ✅ Gonçalo Ramos — averaging a goal/assist every 37 min this WC ✅ Fully fit squad available 🇪🇸 Spain ❌ Nico Williams — adductor, out again ❌ Yeremy Pino — shoulder, out again ✅ Lamine Yamal — started and played 85 min vs Austria ✅ Mikel Oyarzabal — tournament's joint-top scorer ✅ Yamal, Porro, Olmo, Laporte all just workload-managed, not injured

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇵🇹 Portugal · 4-2-3-1 GK Diogo Costa DEF João Cancelo · Rúben Dias · Renato Veiga · Nuno Mendes MID João Neves · Vitinha ATT Pedro Neto ⚠️ · Bruno Fernandes · Rafael Leão LONE ST Cristiano Ronaldo ⭐ Neto vs Conceição vs B. Silva a genuine RW battle · Ramos ready off the bench 🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri · Dani Olmo/Fabián Ruiz ⚠️ ATT Lamine Yamal ⭐ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena Olmo vs Fabián Ruiz a genuine battle for the third midfield spot

🎯 Tactical Preview Spain will control the bulk of possession, but Portugal's counter-attacking speed through Leão and Ronaldo's aerial and set-piece threat give them a genuine route to goals against Spain's aggressively overlapping full-backs. Six of Portugal's eight matches this year have been level at half-time — a pattern of slow starts that could play into Spain's hands if they establish control early, but also sets up exactly the kind of late-game moment Ronaldo has built his career on.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form All-time meetings (40 total) Spain 18W – 15D – 7L Most recent meeting (2025 Nations League final) Portugal won on penalties 2018 World Cup meeting 3-3 draw, Ronaldo hat-trick Spain clean sheets this tournament 4 of 4 Oyarzabal goal involvements this tournament 5 (4 goals, 1 assist) Portugal's last-16 curse (2010, 2018, Euro 2020) Eliminated at this exact stage

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Spain To Advance The tournament's most complete side, unbeaten and yet to concede · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -220 $22→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer The board's outright favorite, ahead of even Yamal and Ronaldo — the tournament's quiet standout with 5 goal involvements from just 4 goals +145 $10→$24.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Both Attacks Carry Real Threats Both Teams to Score — Yes Ronaldo has scored a hat-trick against this exact opponent before, and Spain's own attacking depth makes a clean shutout genuinely unlikely on either side -158 $15.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Explosive Attacks Over 2.5 Total Goals Despite Spain's defensive record, both sides have plenty of firepower, and this fixture's history (the 2018 3-3 classic) suggests goals when these two meet -130 $13→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Shorter than any single Spain or Portugal win — a genuine reflection of how evenly matched this historic rivalry is expected to be +600 $10→$70

⚠️ Fade Nico Williams Entirely Tomorrow Nico Williams still appears priced on this board (anytime +240, to score or assist +115, 1+ SOT -190, first goalscorer +700), but he's confirmed out again with his ongoing adductor injury. None of those prices should be bet.

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Spain to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goal Builds on Spain's favorite status, the genuine attacking quality on both sides, and Oyarzabal's role as the tournament's quietly dominant scorer. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Portugal vs Spain · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow Spain 2–1 Portugal Oyarzabal continues his quiet tournament dominance, Ronaldo answers with a moment of his own, but Spain's superior overall control tells in the closing stages. Confidence MEDIUM Spain's defensive record and control of the ball give them the edge, but Portugal's Nations League win over this exact opponent last year and Ronaldo's history of producing his best against Spain specifically (the 2018 hat-trick) mean this genuinely could go either way. The correct score board's own shortest price (a 1-1 draw) reflects that uncertainty better than the moneyline alone.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Portugal vs Spain · Tomorrow · 3PM ET · FOX Bet Portugal vs Spain on FanDuel Oyarzabal anytime +145 · BTTS Yes -158 · Spain to advance -220

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Portugal +310 / Draw +260 / Spain -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Portugal +270 / Draw +260 / Spain -120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Portugal +178 / Spain -220 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +145, Yamal +175, Ronaldo +185, Ferran Torres +195, N.Williams +240 (OUT — do not bet), Olmo +300, Baena +320, Felix +350, Leao +420, Fabian Ruiz +460, Fernandes +470 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -125, Oyarzabal -110, Ferran Torres +110, Olmo +155, Baena +155, Ronaldo +150 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -360, Oyarzabal -300, Ferran Torres -260, Ronaldo -260, Olmo -145 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +470, Yamal +550, Ronaldo +600, Ferran Torres +600, Olmo +900 · Correct Score: Portugal 1-0 +1200, Draw 0-0 +1300, Spain 0-1 +700, Portugal 2-0 +2200, Draw 1-1 +600, Spain 0-2 +950, Portugal 2-1 +1200, Draw 2-2 +1100, Spain 1-2 +700, Portugal 3-0 +5500 · BTTS Yes -158 / No +124 · O/U 1.5: -420 / +310 · O/U 2.5: -130 / +106 · O/U 3.5: +198 / -250 · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed out for Spain · No injuries reported for Portugal · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Tomorrow, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER