USA vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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USA vs Belgium: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 16 · Balogun's Suspension Overturned · Best Bets · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
USA won Group D with 6 points — wins over Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0) sandwiching a dead-rubber loss to Turkey — before beating Bosnia 2-0 in the Round of 32 for their first World Cup knockout win in 24 years, despite playing the final 26 minutes with 10 men after Balogun's red card. Mauricio Pochettino's side has scored at least twice in every match, and now gets its talisman back for the biggest test of the tournament so far.
Belgium took the scenic route — draws with Egypt and Iran before a 5-1 thrashing of New Zealand — then survived a genuine thriller against Senegal, trailing 2-0 with five minutes left in regulation before Lukaku and a stoppage-time Youri Tielemans goal forced extra time, where Tielemans converted a 120th-minute penalty to win it 3-2. Leandro Trossard has quietly been one of the tournament's most productive players, tied with Mohamed Salah for the most chances created (16) of anyone left in the field.
This is a rematch of one of the most painful nights in USMNT history — the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, when Tim Howard made a tournament-record 15 saves but Belgium still won 2-1 in extra time, with Chris Wondolowski's last-gasp miss in regulation still haunting American fans. Belgium also beat this USA team 5-2 in a March 2026 pre-tournament friendly, though Pochettino has since found a system built around pressing and quick transitions that neither of those past results fully account for.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Pochettino wants USA pressing Belgium's back four high and transitioning quickly through Pulisic and the wide players — the double pivot of Adams and Tillman is built to win the ball back and recycle it fast rather than sit deep.
Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman face a genuine test containing Doku and Trossard, Belgium's most dangerous wide threats — if Senegal's defenders managed it for 85 minutes before conceding, that's the blueprint USA will look to replicate for the full 90.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +165 / Draw +240 / Belgium +160 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA +150 / Draw +230 / Belgium +145 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -106 / Belgium -116 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Lukaku +170, Balogun +175, Pepi +190, Pulisic +210, De Ketelaere +240, De Bruyne +270, Lukebakio +300, Aaronson +300, Trossard +300, Doku +320, Tillman +350, Vanaken +380 · To Score or Assist: Lukaku +110, De Bruyne +110, Balogun +110, Pulisic +125, Pepi +125, De Ketelaere +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -300, Lukaku -290, Pepi -250, Pulisic -185, De Bruyne -175, Doku -155 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +550, Balogun +600, Pepi +650, Pulisic +700, De Ketelaere +800, De Bruyne +900, No Goalscorer +1600 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +136 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -152 / +124 · O/U 3.5: +168 / -210 · O/U 4.5: +410 / -590 · Folarin Balogun's red card suspension overturned by FIFA, confirmed available · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan doubtful for USA · Zeno Debast doubtful for Belgium, hasn't featured all tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tomorrow night, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Team USA plays Belgium in the round of 16. Prediction, picks, preview and best bets for their world cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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