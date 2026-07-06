USA vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Round of 16

⚡ KEY LINES: BELGIUM -116 TO ADVANCE (SLIGHT MARKET FAVORITE) · USA -106 · BTTS YES -174 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -152 · LUKAKU ANYTIME +170 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE DESPITE LIKELY COMING OFF THE BENCH · BALOGUN +175 RIGHT BEHIND HIM AFTER HIS RED CARD SUSPENSION WAS OVERTURNED BY FIFA · REMATCH OF THE FAMOUS 2014 EXTRA-TIME KNOCKOUT (BELGIUM WON)

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tomorrow Night · 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle · FOX 🇺🇸 USA vs 🇧🇪 Belgium Balogun's Ban Overturned First KO Win In 24 Years FD Moneyline (90 min) USA +165 BEL +160 · Draw +240 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) BEL -116 · USA -106 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -174 O2.5 -152 U1.5 -500 O3.5 +168

✅ Huge News: Balogun Is Back Folarin Balogun's red card against Bosnia — for what Pochettino called a non-red-card offense — has been suspended by FIFA, making him available tomorrow night. It's a massive boost: he's USA's leading scorer with 3 goals, and his controversial dismissal had forced the team to plan around Ricardo Pepi as the direct replacement up top. On Belgium's side, Romelu Lukaku remains a super-sub option rather than a starter, with Charles De Ketelaere expected to lead the line, but Lukaku's price still tops the entire goalscorer board.

📖 Match Preview

USA won Group D with 6 points — wins over Paraguay (4-1) and Australia (2-0) sandwiching a dead-rubber loss to Turkey — before beating Bosnia 2-0 in the Round of 32 for their first World Cup knockout win in 24 years, despite playing the final 26 minutes with 10 men after Balogun's red card. Mauricio Pochettino's side has scored at least twice in every match, and now gets its talisman back for the biggest test of the tournament so far.

Belgium took the scenic route — draws with Egypt and Iran before a 5-1 thrashing of New Zealand — then survived a genuine thriller against Senegal, trailing 2-0 with five minutes left in regulation before Lukaku and a stoppage-time Youri Tielemans goal forced extra time, where Tielemans converted a 120th-minute penalty to win it 3-2. Leandro Trossard has quietly been one of the tournament's most productive players, tied with Mohamed Salah for the most chances created (16) of anyone left in the field.

This is a rematch of one of the most painful nights in USMNT history — the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, when Tim Howard made a tournament-record 15 saves but Belgium still won 2-1 in extra time, with Chris Wondolowski's last-gasp miss in regulation still haunting American fans. Belgium also beat this USA team 5-2 in a March 2026 pre-tournament friendly, though Pochettino has since found a system built around pressing and quick transitions that neither of those past results fully account for.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇺🇸 USA ✅ Folarin Balogun — suspension overturned, available and starting ⚠️ Mark McKenzie — foot, doubtful ⚠️ Cristian Roldan — muscle strain, doubtful ✅ Christian Pulisic — played 88 min vs Bosnia, calf issue resolved ✅ Otherwise full squad available 🇧🇪 Belgium ⚠️ Zeno Debast — leg issue, hasn't featured all tournament ✅ Romelu Lukaku — fit, but a super-sub role expected again ✅ Leandro Trossard — fit despite minor concern, in outstanding form ✅ Kevin De Bruyne — confirmed starting ✅ Otherwise full squad available

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1 GK Matt Freese DEF Alex Freeman · Chris Richards · Tim Ream · Antonee Robinson MID Tyler Adams · Malik Tillman ATT Sergiño Dest · Weston McKennie · Christian Pulisic ⭐ LONE ST Folarin Balogun ⭐ ✅ Ricardo Pepi drops to the bench with Balogun's return; McKenzie/Roldan doubtful 🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-2-3-1 GK Thibaut Courtois DEF Timothy Castagne · Brandon Mechele · Arthur Theate · Maxim De Cuyper MID Youri Tielemans · Hans Vanaken ATT Jérémy Doku · Kevin De Bruyne ⭐ · Leandro Trossard LONE ST Charles De Ketelaere Lukaku (+170, board's shortest AT price) expected off the bench again

🎯 Tactical Preview Pochettino wants USA pressing Belgium's back four high and transitioning quickly through Pulisic and the wide players — the double pivot of Adams and Tillman is built to win the ball back and recycle it fast rather than sit deep. Antonee Robinson and Alex Freeman face a genuine test containing Doku and Trossard, Belgium's most dangerous wide threats — if Senegal's defenders managed it for 85 minutes before conceding, that's the blueprint USA will look to replicate for the full 90.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Form All-time meetings (7 total) Belgium leads, incl. 2014 WC KO 2014 WC Round of 16 Belgium won 2-1 (ET), Howard: 15 saves March 2026 pre-tournament friendly Belgium won 5-2 USA goals scored, this tournament 10 (4 open play, 4 set pieces) Belgium clean sheets this tournament Just 1 USA's best-ever World Cup finish 3rd (1930); QF as recently as 2002

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play USA To Advance Balogun's restored role, the raucous home crowd at Lumen Field, and a Belgian side that's shown real fatigue and defensive vulnerability all tournament · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -106 $10.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Board's Shortest Price Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer Genuinely the shortest anytime price in the entire match despite an expected super-sub role — his impact off the bench against Senegal shows exactly why the market respects him this much +170 $10→$27 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · USA's Restored Talisman Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer Back after his suspension was overturned, averaging 1.2 goals per match this tournament off a modest 0.50 xG — a genuine finishing outlier in the best possible way +175 $10→$27.50 ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Neither Defense Is Watertight Over 2.5 Total Goals USA have scored 2+ in every match, and Belgium have leaked chances all tournament (kept just 1 clean sheet, allowed 3.58 xG even in their win over Senegal) -152 $15.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Two Open Attacks Both Teams to Score — Yes Directly consistent with the Over 2.5 lean — both sides have shown they can score and both have shown they can concede -174 $17.40→$10 profit

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel USA to advance + Folarin Balogun anytime goal + Over 2.5 total goals Builds on USA's restored attacking talisman, the home-crowd edge, and both sides' proven capacity to trade goals. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · USA vs Belgium · World Cup R16 · Tomorrow Night USA 3–2 Belgium Balogun's restored attacking presence, a fired-up Lumen Field crowd, and a visibly leggy Belgian defense combine to send the co-hosts through to just their second World Cup quarterfinal since 1930. Confidence MEDIUM Getting Balogun back is a bigger deal than the market may be crediting — it restores the exact system Pochettino built this attack around, not just an individual replacement. Combine that with a raucous home atmosphere USA have fed off all tournament and a Belgian side that just survived a taxing extra-time slog against Senegal and has leaked chances all along, and the case for a USA win is at least as strong as the case for Belgium. Balogun and Lukaku anytime, plus Over 2.5 and BTTS Yes, all remain the strongest supporting plays regardless of which side ultimately advances.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · USA vs Belgium · Tomorrow Night · 8PM ET · FOX Bet USA vs Belgium on FanDuel USA to advance -106 · Balogun anytime +175 · Lukaku anytime +170

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +165 / Draw +240 / Belgium +160 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA +150 / Draw +230 / Belgium +145 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -106 / Belgium -116 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Lukaku +170, Balogun +175, Pepi +190, Pulisic +210, De Ketelaere +240, De Bruyne +270, Lukebakio +300, Aaronson +300, Trossard +300, Doku +320, Tillman +350, Vanaken +380 · To Score or Assist: Lukaku +110, De Bruyne +110, Balogun +110, Pulisic +125, Pepi +125, De Ketelaere +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -300, Lukaku -290, Pepi -250, Pulisic -185, De Bruyne -175, Doku -155 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +550, Balogun +600, Pepi +650, Pulisic +700, De Ketelaere +800, De Bruyne +900, No Goalscorer +1600 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +136 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -152 / +124 · O/U 3.5: +168 / -210 · O/U 4.5: +410 / -590 · Folarin Balogun's red card suspension overturned by FIFA, confirmed available · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan doubtful for USA · Zeno Debast doubtful for Belgium, hasn't featured all tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tomorrow night, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER