MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 6
Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Freddy Peralta exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
- Reynaldo López (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
- Dustin May (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Shane Drohan (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances