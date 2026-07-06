Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 6

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Freddy Peralta exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Reynaldo López (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +120) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2026 Stats: 7.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 7.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +132, Under -170) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals