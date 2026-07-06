USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Guide: Updated Best Balogun Prop Bets Tonight World Cup 2026
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USA vs Belgium: Updated Best Balogun Prop Bets
Confirmed starting despite Belgium's pending appeal · Full prop board · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Balogun Tonight
Nothing about the football case has changed — if anything it's been reinforced by just how badly USA wanted him available. He's the team's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament, and he remains the outright shortest anytime-goalscorer price in the entire match at +165, ahead of every other player on either side including Belgium's own attacking stars. Belgium's defense has kept just one clean sheet all tournament, and a March 2026 friendly between these two sides actually saw USA take an early 1-0 lead before Belgium took control — evidence that USA's attack, with Balogun in it, is capable of hurting this specific opponent even if the final scoreline that day (5-2 Belgium) didn't reflect it.
⚖️ The Case Against
There's a genuine, if narrow, off-field wrinkle here: Belgium's pending appeal and the surrounding controversy could theoretically create a distraction for a USA squad that's had an unusual buildup to its biggest match of the tournament. On the pure football side, Belgium's centre-back pairing is battle-tested against exactly this profile of striker, and a 0.50 xG return for 3 actual goals this tournament is an efficiency rate that doesn't always sustain itself — some regression toward his underlying chance quality remains a live possibility.
📋 Folarin Balogun — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Balogun Prop Bets — Ranked
Confirmed starting tonight, on-field controversy notwithstanding. USA's leading scorer and the shortest individual price in the entire match — the clearest way to back him.
Nearly even money for his overall attacking involvement — whether he's the finisher or the creator, this captures how central he remains to whatever USA produces tonight.
A significantly bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, in a match where an early breakthrough in front of a raucous home crowd is a genuine live scenario.
As USA's central focal point in a match expected to see goals both ways, multiple looks on target are a realistic floor even if his exact finishing luck varies on the night.
Balogun's +165 anytime price remains the outright shortest in the match, just ahead of Romelu Lukaku (+175) and Ricardo Pepi (+175). That gap has actually widened slightly since our earlier look, a sign the market has grown more confident in his role now that his eligibility is firmly settled for tonight regardless of the ongoing procedural dispute.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun: anytime goalscorer +165 (90 min) / +145 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +105 (90 min) / -115 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +550 · to score 2+ goals +1100 (90 min) / +900 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +8000 · anytime assist +410 · 1+ shots on target -300 · 2+ shots on target +155 · 3+ shots on target +550 · 1+ shots -4000 · 2+ shots -550 · Balogun confirmed starting tonight after FIFA suspended his one-game ban under Article 27 · Belgium granted the right to formally appeal, with a FIFA appeals committee member set to hear the case, but the appeal will not resolve before kickoff · USA's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament · Shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, ahead of Lukaku and Pepi · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Updated Best Balogun prop bets for tonight's world cup match between the USA and Belgium. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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