USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Guide: Updated Best Balogun Prop Bets Tonight World Cup 2026

⚡ CONFIRMED: BALOGUN WILL START TONIGHT DESPITE BELGIUM BEING GRANTED THE RIGHT TO FORMALLY APPEAL HIS SUSPENSION REVERSAL — THE APPEAL WON'T RESOLVE BEFORE KICKOFF · FIFA USED THE SAME RARE ARTICLE 27 PROVISION PREVIOUSLY APPLIED TO DELAY CRISTIANO RONALDO'S OWN SUSPENSION EARLIER THIS CYCLE · BALOGUN REMAINS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST ANYTIME GOALSCORER PRICE AT +165 · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX A genuine coin-flip match · Balogun confirmed in the starting XI → QF vs POR/ESP

⚠️ Update: The Controversy Isn't Over, But Balogun Is Playing FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's one-game ban — using a rarely-invoked disciplinary provision (Article 27) previously applied to delay Cristiano Ronaldo's own suspension earlier this World Cup — has drawn strong pushback. Belgium has been granted the right to formally appeal, a FIFA appeals committee member is set to hear the case, and UEFA issued a statement saying the decision "crossed a red line." None of that changes tonight's team sheet: multiple outlets confirm within the last few hours that Balogun will be in USA's starting XI, since the appeal process has no realistic path to resolving before kickoff.

📖 The Case For Balogun Tonight

Nothing about the football case has changed — if anything it's been reinforced by just how badly USA wanted him available. He's the team's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament, and he remains the outright shortest anytime-goalscorer price in the entire match at +165, ahead of every other player on either side including Belgium's own attacking stars. Belgium's defense has kept just one clean sheet all tournament, and a March 2026 friendly between these two sides actually saw USA take an early 1-0 lead before Belgium took control — evidence that USA's attack, with Balogun in it, is capable of hurting this specific opponent even if the final scoreline that day (5-2 Belgium) didn't reflect it.

⚖️ The Case Against

There's a genuine, if narrow, off-field wrinkle here: Belgium's pending appeal and the surrounding controversy could theoretically create a distraction for a USA squad that's had an unusual buildup to its biggest match of the tournament. On the pure football side, Belgium's centre-back pairing is battle-tested against exactly this profile of striker, and a 0.50 xG return for 3 actual goals this tournament is an efficiency rate that doesn't always sustain itself — some regression toward his underlying chance quality remains a live possibility.

📋 Folarin Balogun — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Folarin Balogun · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · USA vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +165 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +145 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only +105 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -115 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +550 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +1100 To Score 2+ — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +900 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot +8000 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +410 1+ Shots on Target Shortest-priced shot market for him -300 2+ Shots on Target Backed by his high shot volume this tournament +155 3+ Shots on Target A genuine longshot +550 1+ Shots Near-certainty given his role as focal point -4000 2+ Shots A more realistic floor-level bet -550 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Balogun Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Board's Actual Favorite Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer +165 $10→$26.50 Confirmed starting tonight, on-field controversy notwithstanding. USA's leading scorer and the shortest individual price in the entire match — the clearest way to back him. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Near Coin-Flip Odds Balogun — To Score or Assist +105 $10→$20.50 Nearly even money for his overall attacking involvement — whether he's the finisher or the creator, this captures how central he remains to whatever USA produces tonight. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Balogun — First Goalscorer +550 $10→$65 A significantly bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, in a match where an early breakthrough in front of a raucous home crowd is a genuine live scenario. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Volume-Based Play Balogun — 2+ Shots on Target +155 $10→$25.50 As USA's central focal point in a match expected to see goals both ways, multiple looks on target are a realistic floor even if his exact finishing luck varies on the night.

📊 Where Balogun Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Balogun's +165 anytime price remains the outright shortest in the match, just ahead of Romelu Lukaku (+175) and Ricardo Pepi (+175). That gap has actually widened slightly since our earlier look, a sign the market has grown more confident in his role now that his eligibility is firmly settled for tonight regardless of the ongoing procedural dispute.

🎯 Balogun-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Balogun to score or assist + Balogun 2+ shots on target + USA to advance Three legs that all describe USA's restored talisman being heavily involved in a big result. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The goalscorer legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun Props · USA vs Belgium · Tonight · 8PM ET Bet Folarin Balogun Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +165 · To Score or Assist +105 · First Goalscorer +550

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun: anytime goalscorer +165 (90 min) / +145 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +105 (90 min) / -115 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +550 · to score 2+ goals +1100 (90 min) / +900 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +8000 · anytime assist +410 · 1+ shots on target -300 · 2+ shots on target +155 · 3+ shots on target +550 · 1+ shots -4000 · 2+ shots -550 · Balogun confirmed starting tonight after FIFA suspended his one-game ban under Article 27 · Belgium granted the right to formally appeal, with a FIFA appeals committee member set to hear the case, but the appeal will not resolve before kickoff · USA's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament · Shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, ahead of Lukaku and Pepi · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER