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USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Guide: Updated Best Balogun Prop Bets Tonight World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Guide: Updated Best Balogun Prop Bets Tonight World Cup 2026
USA vs Belgium: Updated Best Balogun Prop Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · UPDATED BALOGUN PROP WATCH · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
USA vs Belgium · Tonight, Monday July 6 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX

USA vs Belgium: Updated Best Balogun Prop Bets

Confirmed starting despite Belgium's pending appeal · Full prop board · All odds FanDuel

Balogun Anytime +165 · To Score or Assist +105 · First Goalscorer +550
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ CONFIRMED: BALOGUN WILL START TONIGHT DESPITE BELGIUM BEING GRANTED THE RIGHT TO FORMALLY APPEAL HIS SUSPENSION REVERSAL — THE APPEAL WON'T RESOLVE BEFORE KICKOFF · FIFA USED THE SAME RARE ARTICLE 27 PROVISION PREVIOUSLY APPLIED TO DELAY CRISTIANO RONALDO'S OWN SUSPENSION EARLIER THIS CYCLE · BALOGUN REMAINS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST ANYTIME GOALSCORER PRICE AT +165 · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
A genuine coin-flip match · Balogun confirmed in the starting XI
→ QF vs POR/ESP
⚠️
Update: The Controversy Isn't Over, But Balogun Is Playing
FIFA's decision to suspend Balogun's one-game ban — using a rarely-invoked disciplinary provision (Article 27) previously applied to delay Cristiano Ronaldo's own suspension earlier this World Cup — has drawn strong pushback. Belgium has been granted the right to formally appeal, a FIFA appeals committee member is set to hear the case, and UEFA issued a statement saying the decision "crossed a red line." None of that changes tonight's team sheet: multiple outlets confirm within the last few hours that Balogun will be in USA's starting XI, since the appeal process has no realistic path to resolving before kickoff.

📖 The Case For Balogun Tonight

Nothing about the football case has changed — if anything it's been reinforced by just how badly USA wanted him available. He's the team's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament, and he remains the outright shortest anytime-goalscorer price in the entire match at +165, ahead of every other player on either side including Belgium's own attacking stars. Belgium's defense has kept just one clean sheet all tournament, and a March 2026 friendly between these two sides actually saw USA take an early 1-0 lead before Belgium took control — evidence that USA's attack, with Balogun in it, is capable of hurting this specific opponent even if the final scoreline that day (5-2 Belgium) didn't reflect it.

⚖️ The Case Against

There's a genuine, if narrow, off-field wrinkle here: Belgium's pending appeal and the surrounding controversy could theoretically create a distraction for a USA squad that's had an unusual buildup to its biggest match of the tournament. On the pure football side, Belgium's centre-back pairing is battle-tested against exactly this profile of striker, and a 0.50 xG return for 3 actual goals this tournament is an efficiency rate that doesn't always sustain itself — some regression toward his underlying chance quality remains a live possibility.

📋 Folarin Balogun — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Folarin Balogun · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · USA vs Belgium
Anytime Goalscorer
90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens
+165
Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+145
To Score or Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+105
To Score or Assist — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
-115
First Goalscorer
Single-winner market, bigger payout
+550
To Score 2 or More Goals
90 min + stoppage only
+1100
To Score 2+ — Including ET
Covers 90 min + extra time
+900
To Score a Hat-Trick
A genuine longshot
+8000
Anytime Assist
90 min + stoppage only
+410
1+ Shots on Target
Shortest-priced shot market for him
-300
2+ Shots on Target
Backed by his high shot volume this tournament
+155
3+ Shots on Target
A genuine longshot
+550
1+ Shots
Near-certainty given his role as focal point
-4000
2+ Shots
A more realistic floor-level bet
-550
All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Balogun Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Board's Actual Favorite
Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer
+165
$10→$26.50

Confirmed starting tonight, on-field controversy notwithstanding. USA's leading scorer and the shortest individual price in the entire match — the clearest way to back him.

⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Near Coin-Flip Odds
Balogun — To Score or Assist
+105
$10→$20.50

Nearly even money for his overall attacking involvement — whether he's the finisher or the creator, this captures how central he remains to whatever USA produces tonight.

⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout
Balogun — First Goalscorer
+550
$10→$65

A significantly bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, in a match where an early breakthrough in front of a raucous home crowd is a genuine live scenario.

⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Volume-Based Play
Balogun — 2+ Shots on Target
+155
$10→$25.50

As USA's central focal point in a match expected to see goals both ways, multiple looks on target are a realistic floor even if his exact finishing luck varies on the night.

📊 Where Balogun Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats

Balogun's +165 anytime price remains the outright shortest in the match, just ahead of Romelu Lukaku (+175) and Ricardo Pepi (+175). That gap has actually widened slightly since our earlier look, a sign the market has grown more confident in his role now that his eligibility is firmly settled for tonight regardless of the ongoing procedural dispute.

🎯 Balogun-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Balogun to score or assist + Balogun 2+ shots on target + USA to advance
Three legs that all describe USA's restored talisman being heavily involved in a big result. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The goalscorer legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun Props · USA vs Belgium · Tonight · 8PM ET
Bet Folarin Balogun Props on FanDuel Now
Anytime +165 · To Score or Assist +105 · First Goalscorer +550
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Folarin Balogun: anytime goalscorer +165 (90 min) / +145 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +105 (90 min) / -115 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +550 · to score 2+ goals +1100 (90 min) / +900 (incl. ET) · to score a hat-trick +8000 · anytime assist +410 · 1+ shots on target -300 · 2+ shots on target +155 · 3+ shots on target +550 · 1+ shots -4000 · 2+ shots -550 · Balogun confirmed starting tonight after FIFA suspended his one-game ban under Article 27 · Belgium granted the right to formally appeal, with a FIFA appeals committee member set to hear the case, but the appeal will not resolve before kickoff · USA's leading scorer with 3 goals this tournament · Shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, ahead of Lukaku and Pepi · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Updated Best Balogun prop bets for tonight's world cup match between the USA and Belgium. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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