USA vs Belgium Prediction: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets Tonight

Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · BALOGUN AND LUKAKU ARE TIED AS THE BOARD'S JOINT-SHORTEST PRICE AT +550 · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +1600, IMPLYING A GENUINE CHANCE THIS GOES SCORELESS AT SOME POINT IN THE MATCH · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
A genuine coin-flip match · Balogun confirmed starting
→ QF vs POR/ESP
⚠️
Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market
Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
This board is topped by a genuine dead heat — Folarin Balogun and Romelu Lukaku are tied as the shortest first-goalscorer prices at +550 apiece. That's a notable market signal in its own right: Lukaku is widely expected to play a super-sub role rather than start, which would normally push his first-goalscorer price considerably longer than a confirmed starter's. The fact the market has them level suggests real respect for his ability to produce an early impact even in limited minutes, or genuine uncertainty about whether he actually starts tonight against Belgium's toughest opponent yet.
Ricardo Pepi (+600) and Christian Pulisic (+650) round out the next tier, giving USA three of the board's four shortest prices — a reflection of how heavily the market favors the co-hosts to strike first in front of their own fans. On Belgium's side, Charles De Ketelaere and Kevin De Bruyne are tied at +900 as the clearest alternatives to the Lukaku scenario. Notably, No Goalscorer sits at +1600, roughly the same tier as Belgium's third-best individual option — a reminder that a genuinely cagey opening spell is a real possibility in a match this evenly matched.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🇺🇸 USA Scorers3 of the board's top 4 shortest prices
Folarin Balogun ST
USA's leading scorer, confirmed starting · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+550
Ricardo Pepi ST/FW
Rotation/impact striker option
+600
Christian Pulisic LW · Captain
USA's creative and attacking focal point
+650
Brenden Aaronson MF
Late-arriving box threat
+950
Malik Tillman MF
Box-to-box, occasional shooter
+1100
Sebastian Berhalter MF
Set-piece delivery option
+1500
Sergiño Dest RB
Overlapping full-back option
+1600
Weston McKennie MF
Late-arriving box threat
+1600
Chris Richards CB
Set-piece aerial option
+3000
Tyler Adams DM
Defensive anchor, occasional shooter
+3000
Antonee Robinson LB
Overlapping full-back option
+3500
Alex Freeman RB
Attacking full-back option
+3500
Auston Trusty CB
Set-piece aerial option
+4000
Tim Ream CB
Set-piece aerial option
+5000
🇧🇪 Belgium ScorersLukaku tied for the board's shortest price
Romelu Lukaku FW · ⚠️ Likely bench role
Tied for the board's shortest price · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY
+550
Charles De Ketelaere ST
Likely starting striker if Lukaku is on the bench
+900
Kevin De Bruyne AM
Creative hub, shoots from range
+900
Dodi Lukebakio FW
Wide attacking option
+1000
Leandro Trossard FW
Tournament-leading chance creator
+1000
Jeremy Doku FW
Explosive wide dribbler
+1100
Hans Vanaken MF
Deep-lying playmaker
+1300
Maxim De Cuyper LB
Overlapping full-back option
+1700
Youri Tielemans MF
Scored the extra-time winner vs Senegal
+1800
Amadou Onana DM
Late-arriving midfield runner
+2200
Nicolas Raskin MF
Midfield rotation option
+2500
Thomas Meunier RB
Attacking full-back option
+3000
Arthur Theate CB
Set-piece aerial option
+4000
Brandon Mechele CB
Set-piece aerial option
+4000
Nathan Ngoy DEF
Defensive depth
+4500
Timothy Castagne RB
Longest price on the board
+5000
No Goalscorer
Neither side scores at all this match
+1600
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight
⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Full 90 Minutes To Work With
Folarin Balogun — First Goalscorer
Confirmed starter, tied for shortest price
+550
$10→$65
Balogun gets the nod over Lukaku here for one simple reason: he's on the field from kickoff, giving him the full 90 minutes to find an opener, while Lukaku's chance is realistically confined to whatever time he gets off the bench.
Verdict · Confirmed +550, best risk-adjusted pick · 1-2 units
Same price as Lukaku, more time to earn it.
⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By USA's Best Attacking Trio
Christian Pulisic — First Goalscorer
USA's captain and creative hub
+650
$10→$75
With Balogun now drawing central defensive attention, Pulisic should get more room to cut inside from the left — exactly the kind of look that produces an early goal.
Verdict · Confirmed +650, strong value pick · 1 unit
A genuine three-headed USA threat alongside Balogun and Pepi.
If you want Belgium exposure without betting on Lukaku's limited minutes, De Ketelaere is the cleaner play — he's expected to actually lead the line from kickoff.
Verdict · Confirmed +900, best Belgium starter value · 1 unit
A full-match window, unlike Lukaku.
⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Longshot With History
Kevin De Bruyne — First Goalscorer
Proven big-game finisher from distance
+900
$10→$100
One of the most reliable set-piece and long-range shooters in the tournament — an early goal against a USA side that could start cautiously is a genuinely live scenario at this price.
Verdict · Confirmed +900, tied with De Ketelaere · 1 unit
A genuine wildcard given his shooting range.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · USA vs Belgium · Tonight 8PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Folarin Balogun
Confirmed starter, full 90 min window · 1-2 units
+550
⭐⭐ Christian Pulisic
Benefits from Balogun drawing defenders · 1 unit
+650
⭐ Charles De Ketelaere
Belgium's likely actual starter · 1 unit
+900
⭐ Kevin De Bruyne
Wildcard shooting range · 1 unit
+900
🤔 The Lukaku Question
Lukaku's tied-shortest price is the single most interesting data point on this board. If he's genuinely expected to start, he becomes the outright top pick over Balogun given his track record in exactly these moments. If he's coming off the bench as usual, this price looks generous relative to his realistic minutes — confirm Belgium's actual starting XI before deciding whether to include him.
🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes
Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime
Bigger payouts for the same core read
Balogun's anytime price is +165 versus +550 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's USA's most likely goalscorer.
The Trade-Off
Only one winner per match, no partial credit
Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats.
⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Folarin Balogun +550 · Romelu Lukaku +550 · Ricardo Pepi +600 · Christian Pulisic +650 · Charles De Ketelaere +900 · Kevin De Bruyne +900 · Brenden Aaronson +950 · Leandro Trossard +1000 · Dodi Lukebakio +1000 · Jeremy Doku +1100 · Malik Tillman +1100 · Hans Vanaken +1300 · Sebastian Berhalter +1500 · Sergino Dest +1600 · Weston McKennie +1600 · No Goalscorer +1600 · Maxim De Cuyper +1700 · Youri Tielemans +1800 · Amadou Onana +2200 · Nicolas Raskin +2500 · Chris Richards +3000 · Thomas Meunier +3000 · Tyler Adams +3000 · Antonee Robinson +3500 · Alex Freeman +3500 · Arthur Theate +4000 · Brandon Mechele +4000 · Auston Trusty +4000 · Nathan Ngoy +4500 · Timothy Castagne +5000 · Tim Ream +5000 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
USA vs Belgium World Cup Predictions. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers atFanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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