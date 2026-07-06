USA vs Belgium Prediction: First Goalscorer Prediction & Best Bets Tonight

Full first goalscorer board · Who breaks the deadlock · All odds FanDuel

⚡ THIS MARKET COVERS 90 MINUTES PLUS STOPPAGE TIME ONLY — EXTRA TIME AND PENALTIES DON'T COUNT, OWN GOALS DON'T COUNT · BALOGUN AND LUKAKU ARE TIED AS THE BOARD'S JOINT-SHORTEST PRICE AT +550 · NO GOALSCORER SITS AT +1600, IMPLYING A GENUINE CHANCE THIS GOES SCORELESS AT SOME POINT IN THE MATCH · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX A genuine coin-flip match · Balogun confirmed starting → QF vs POR/ESP

⚠️ Important: This Is a Single-Winner Market Unlike anytime goalscorer, only one player can win a first goalscorer bet — whoever scores the match's opening goal. That makes the payouts considerably bigger than anytime markets, but also means picking the right player matters much more. This covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only; extra time and penalty shootouts don't count, and own goals don't count either.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

This board is topped by a genuine dead heat — Folarin Balogun and Romelu Lukaku are tied as the shortest first-goalscorer prices at +550 apiece. That's a notable market signal in its own right: Lukaku is widely expected to play a super-sub role rather than start, which would normally push his first-goalscorer price considerably longer than a confirmed starter's. The fact the market has them level suggests real respect for his ability to produce an early impact even in limited minutes, or genuine uncertainty about whether he actually starts tonight against Belgium's toughest opponent yet.

Ricardo Pepi (+600) and Christian Pulisic (+650) round out the next tier, giving USA three of the board's four shortest prices — a reflection of how heavily the market favors the co-hosts to strike first in front of their own fans. On Belgium's side, Charles De Ketelaere and Kevin De Bruyne are tied at +900 as the clearest alternatives to the Lukaku scenario. Notably, No Goalscorer sits at +1600, roughly the same tier as Belgium's third-best individual option — a reminder that a genuinely cagey opening spell is a real possibility in a match this evenly matched.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🇺🇸 USA Scorers 3 of the board's top 4 shortest prices Folarin Balogun ST USA's leading scorer, confirmed starting · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +550 Ricardo Pepi ST/FW Rotation/impact striker option +600 Christian Pulisic LW · Captain USA's creative and attacking focal point +650 Brenden Aaronson MF Late-arriving box threat +950 Malik Tillman MF Box-to-box, occasional shooter +1100 Sebastian Berhalter MF Set-piece delivery option +1500 Sergiño Dest RB Overlapping full-back option +1600 Weston McKennie MF Late-arriving box threat +1600 Chris Richards CB Set-piece aerial option +3000 Tyler Adams DM Defensive anchor, occasional shooter +3000 Antonee Robinson LB Overlapping full-back option +3500 Alex Freeman RB Attacking full-back option +3500 Auston Trusty CB Set-piece aerial option +4000 Tim Ream CB Set-piece aerial option +5000 🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers Lukaku tied for the board's shortest price Romelu Lukaku FW · ⚠️ Likely bench role Tied for the board's shortest price · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY +550 Charles De Ketelaere ST Likely starting striker if Lukaku is on the bench +900 Kevin De Bruyne AM Creative hub, shoots from range +900 Dodi Lukebakio FW Wide attacking option +1000 Leandro Trossard FW Tournament-leading chance creator +1000 Jeremy Doku FW Explosive wide dribbler +1100 Hans Vanaken MF Deep-lying playmaker +1300 Maxim De Cuyper LB Overlapping full-back option +1700 Youri Tielemans MF Scored the extra-time winner vs Senegal +1800 Amadou Onana DM Late-arriving midfield runner +2200 Nicolas Raskin MF Midfield rotation option +2500 Thomas Meunier RB Attacking full-back option +3000 Arthur Theate CB Set-piece aerial option +4000 Brandon Mechele CB Set-piece aerial option +4000 Nathan Ngoy DEF Defensive depth +4500 Timothy Castagne RB Longest price on the board +5000 No Goalscorer Neither side scores at all this match +1600 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Full 90 Minutes To Work With Folarin Balogun — First Goalscorer Confirmed starter, tied for shortest price +550 $10→$65 Balogun gets the nod over Lukaku here for one simple reason: he's on the field from kickoff, giving him the full 90 minutes to find an opener, while Lukaku's chance is realistically confined to whatever time he gets off the bench. Verdict · Confirmed +550, best risk-adjusted pick · 1-2 units Same price as Lukaku, more time to earn it. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By USA's Best Attacking Trio Christian Pulisic — First Goalscorer USA's captain and creative hub +650 $10→$75 With Balogun now drawing central defensive attention, Pulisic should get more room to cut inside from the left — exactly the kind of look that produces an early goal. Verdict · Confirmed +650, strong value pick · 1 unit A genuine three-headed USA threat alongside Balogun and Pepi. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Belgium's Top Starting Option Charles De Ketelaere — First Goalscorer Likely Belgium's actual starting striker +900 $10→$100 If you want Belgium exposure without betting on Lukaku's limited minutes, De Ketelaere is the cleaner play — he's expected to actually lead the line from kickoff. Verdict · Confirmed +900, best Belgium starter value · 1 unit A full-match window, unlike Lukaku. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Longshot With History Kevin De Bruyne — First Goalscorer Proven big-game finisher from distance +900 $10→$100 One of the most reliable set-piece and long-range shooters in the tournament — an early goal against a USA side that could start cautiously is a genuinely live scenario at this price. Verdict · Confirmed +900, tied with De Ketelaere · 1 unit A genuine wildcard given his shooting range.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

First Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · USA vs Belgium · Tonight 8PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Folarin Balogun Confirmed starter, full 90 min window · 1-2 units +550 ⭐⭐ Christian Pulisic Benefits from Balogun drawing defenders · 1 unit +650 ⭐ Charles De Ketelaere Belgium's likely actual starter · 1 unit +900 ⭐ Kevin De Bruyne Wildcard shooting range · 1 unit +900

🤔 The Lukaku Question Lukaku's tied-shortest price is the single most interesting data point on this board. If he's genuinely expected to start, he becomes the outright top pick over Balogun given his track record in exactly these moments. If he's coming off the bench as usual, this price looks generous relative to his realistic minutes — confirm Belgium's actual starting XI before deciding whether to include him.

🎯 First Goalscorer Betting Notes Why First Goalscorer Over Anytime Bigger payouts for the same core read Balogun's anytime price is +165 versus +550 here — a considerably bigger multiplier for backing the same underlying belief that he's USA's most likely goalscorer. The Trade-Off Only one winner per match, no partial credit Unlike anytime markets, a player scoring the second or third goal doesn't cash this bet — precision matters more here than volume of goalscoring threats. ⚠️ This first goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium First Goalscorer · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET Bet First Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Balogun +550 · Lukaku +550 · Pepi +600

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · First goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Folarin Balogun +550 · Romelu Lukaku +550 · Ricardo Pepi +600 · Christian Pulisic +650 · Charles De Ketelaere +900 · Kevin De Bruyne +900 · Brenden Aaronson +950 · Leandro Trossard +1000 · Dodi Lukebakio +1000 · Jeremy Doku +1100 · Malik Tillman +1100 · Hans Vanaken +1300 · Sebastian Berhalter +1500 · Sergino Dest +1600 · Weston McKennie +1600 · No Goalscorer +1600 · Maxim De Cuyper +1700 · Youri Tielemans +1800 · Amadou Onana +2200 · Nicolas Raskin +2500 · Chris Richards +3000 · Thomas Meunier +3000 · Tyler Adams +3000 · Antonee Robinson +3500 · Alex Freeman +3500 · Arthur Theate +4000 · Brandon Mechele +4000 · Auston Trusty +4000 · Nathan Ngoy +4500 · Timothy Castagne +5000 · Tim Ream +5000 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER