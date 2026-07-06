USA vs Belgium Prediction: Best Prop Bets Tonight For Christian Pulisic At World Cup 2026

⚡ USA'S CAPTAIN AND CREATIVE HUB, FOURTH-SHORTEST ANYTIME GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE MATCH · BALOGUN'S RESTORED PRESENCE UP TOP SHOULD OPEN MORE SPACE FOR PULISIC TO OPERATE FROM THE LEFT · BELGIUM HAS KEPT JUST ONE CLEAN SHEET ALL TOURNAMENT · KICKOFF 8PM ET TONIGHT AT A RAUCOUS LUMEN FIELD

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX A genuine coin-flip match · Winner faces Portugal/Spain in the Quarterfinal → QF vs POR/ESP

📖 The Case For Pulisic Tonight

As USA's captain and most experienced attacking player at this level, Pulisic carries a big-game pedigree that few American internationals can match, and he played 88 minutes in the win over Bosnia with no lingering fitness concerns. With Balogun restored up top after his suspension was overturned, defenders now have to account for a genuine central goal threat again — something that should open up considerably more space for Pulisic to operate from the left, cut inside, and either finish himself or combine with Balogun and McKennie. He's also the shortest-priced player on the board for "to score or assist" among anyone not already covered by Balogun or Lukaku, reflecting real confidence in his overall attacking involvement tonight.

⚖️ The Case Against

Pulisic's role for USA has increasingly become more about creation and link-up play than pure finishing, and with Balogun and Pepi both drawing more of the shot volume centrally, his individual goalscoring output can be inconsistent even in games where USA create plenty. Belgium's defensive setup, while imperfect, is well-organized against wide combination play specifically, and a full-back pairing built to deal with pace and one-on-ones could limit the clean look he needs to find the net himself.

📋 Christian Pulisic — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Christian Pulisic · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · USA vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +195 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +170 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only +115 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -105 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +650 Anytime Assist 90 min + stoppage only +350 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +1600 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot +10000 1+ Shots on Target Foundation prop -180 2+ Shots on Target Reflects his volume of attempts on goal +280 3+ Shots on Target A genuine longshot +1100 1+ Shots on Target, 1st Half Backed by an early, energetic USA start +165 1+ Shots Near-certainty given his role -1500 2+ Shots A more realistic floor-level bet -310 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Pulisic Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Foundation Play Pulisic — To Score or Assist +115 $10→$21.50 The most confident way to back his overall attacking involvement — whether he's finishing himself or setting up Balogun and McKennie, this captures his central role in whatever USA creates tonight. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By A Restored Attack Pulisic — Anytime Goalscorer +195 $10→$29.50 With Balogun back drawing defensive attention centrally, Pulisic should see more of the space he needs to cut inside and shoot — a genuine boost compared to when USA played the second half a man down against Bosnia. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Volume-Based Floor Bet Pulisic — 2+ Shots on Target +280 $10→$38 In a match expected to see goals both ways, multiple shots on target from USA's most experienced attacker is a realistic floor even before factoring in his exact finishing on the night. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Pulisic — First Goalscorer +650 $10→$75 A considerably bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if the raucous Lumen Field crowd fuels an early USA breakthrough, Pulisic's experience and composure make him a real candidate to deliver it.

📊 Where Pulisic Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Pulisic's +195 anytime price sits fourth on the entire match board, behind Balogun (+165), Lukaku (+175) and Pepi (+175) — a fair reflection of his more creative, connective role compared to the three out-and-out strikers ahead of him. His "to score or assist" price, however, is shorter than any of Belgium's individual attackers, underlining just how central he remains to USA's overall attacking output.

🎯 Pulisic-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Pulisic to score or assist + Pulisic 2+ shots on target + USA to advance Three legs that all describe USA's captain being heavily involved in a big result on home soil. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Christian Pulisic Props · USA vs Belgium · Tonight · 8PM ET Bet Christian Pulisic Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +195 · To Score or Assist +115 · First Goalscorer +650

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Christian Pulisic: anytime goalscorer +195 (90 min) / +170 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +115 (90 min) / -105 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +650 · anytime assist +350 · to score 2+ goals +1600 · to score a hat-trick +10000 · 1+ shots on target -180 · 2+ shots on target +280 · 3+ shots on target +1100 · 1+ shots on target 1st half +165 · 1+ shots -1500 · 2+ shots -310 · USA's captain, played 88 minutes in the win over Bosnia · Fourth-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match · Folarin Balogun's restored presence up top expected to open more space for Pulisic on the left · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER