USA vs Belgium Prediction: Best Prop Bets Tonight For Christian Pulisic At World Cup 2026
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USA vs Belgium: Best Christian Pulisic Prop Bets
Full Pulisic prop board · USA's captain on the biggest stage · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Pulisic Tonight
As USA's captain and most experienced attacking player at this level, Pulisic carries a big-game pedigree that few American internationals can match, and he played 88 minutes in the win over Bosnia with no lingering fitness concerns. With Balogun restored up top after his suspension was overturned, defenders now have to account for a genuine central goal threat again — something that should open up considerably more space for Pulisic to operate from the left, cut inside, and either finish himself or combine with Balogun and McKennie. He's also the shortest-priced player on the board for "to score or assist" among anyone not already covered by Balogun or Lukaku, reflecting real confidence in his overall attacking involvement tonight.
⚖️ The Case Against
Pulisic's role for USA has increasingly become more about creation and link-up play than pure finishing, and with Balogun and Pepi both drawing more of the shot volume centrally, his individual goalscoring output can be inconsistent even in games where USA create plenty. Belgium's defensive setup, while imperfect, is well-organized against wide combination play specifically, and a full-back pairing built to deal with pace and one-on-ones could limit the clean look he needs to find the net himself.
📋 Christian Pulisic — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Pulisic Prop Bets — Ranked
The most confident way to back his overall attacking involvement — whether he's finishing himself or setting up Balogun and McKennie, this captures his central role in whatever USA creates tonight.
With Balogun back drawing defensive attention centrally, Pulisic should see more of the space he needs to cut inside and shoot — a genuine boost compared to when USA played the second half a man down against Bosnia.
In a match expected to see goals both ways, multiple shots on target from USA's most experienced attacker is a realistic floor even before factoring in his exact finishing on the night.
A considerably bigger payout for the same underlying thesis — if the raucous Lumen Field crowd fuels an early USA breakthrough, Pulisic's experience and composure make him a real candidate to deliver it.
Pulisic's +195 anytime price sits fourth on the entire match board, behind Balogun (+165), Lukaku (+175) and Pepi (+175) — a fair reflection of his more creative, connective role compared to the three out-and-out strikers ahead of him. His "to score or assist" price, however, is shorter than any of Belgium's individual attackers, underlining just how central he remains to USA's overall attacking output.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Christian Pulisic: anytime goalscorer +195 (90 min) / +170 (incl. ET) · to score or assist +115 (90 min) / -105 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +650 · anytime assist +350 · to score 2+ goals +1600 · to score a hat-trick +10000 · 1+ shots on target -180 · 2+ shots on target +280 · 3+ shots on target +1100 · 1+ shots on target 1st half +165 · 1+ shots -1500 · 2+ shots -310 · USA's captain, played 88 minutes in the win over Bosnia · Fourth-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match · Folarin Balogun's restored presence up top expected to open more space for Pulisic on the left · Belgium has kept just 1 clean sheet this tournament · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
These are the best prop bets tonight for Christian Pulisic. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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