FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

US vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

US vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup Round of 16
USA vs Belgium: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · UPDATED ODDS · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Tonight, Monday July 6 · 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field · Seattle, WA · FOX

USA vs Belgium: Updated Prediction & Best Bets

Updated for kickoff · Lukaku reportedly set to start · Latest FanDuel odds

USA -122 To Advance · Balogun Anytime +165 · Draw 1-1 Still Board's Shortest Score
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ UPDATED: MULTIPLE REPORTS NOW LEAN TOWARD ROMELU LUKAKU ACTUALLY STARTING TONIGHT, WITH DE BRUYNE SET UP TO FEED HIM FROM AN ADVANCED MIDFIELD ROLE · NATHAN NGOY SUSPENDED FOR BELGIUM (2ND MATCH OF BAN) · ZENO DEBAST STILL OUT, HASN'T FEATURED ALL TOURNAMENT · USA -122 TO ADVANCE, BELGIUM +100 · BTTS YES -174 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -150 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 STILL THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE AT +550
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tonight · 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle · FOX
🇺🇸 USA
vs 🇧🇪 Belgium
Balogun Confirmed Starting Lukaku Reportedly Starting Too
FD Moneyline (90 min)
USA +150
BEL +180 · Draw +240
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
USA -122 · BEL +100
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -174
O2.5 -150
U1.5 -500
O3.5 +172
🚨
Updated: Lukaku Trending Toward a Start
Every earlier preview had Charles De Ketelaere as the preferred striker with Lukaku strictly a super-sub. The most recent reporting flips that: Lukaku is now expected to start, with Kevin De Bruyne set up specifically in an advanced role behind him. This resolves an odd pricing signal from earlier in the day, where Lukaku's first-goalscorer price sat level with Balogun's despite an assumed bench role. On Belgium's other injury news, Nathan Ngoy is suspended for a second straight match following his red card against Iran, and Zeno Debast remains unavailable, having missed the entire tournament with a leg injury.

📖 Match Preview

The core picture is unchanged from our last look, but the stakes and noise around this match have only grown. USA has scored at least twice in every match this tournament and hasn't needed to change its winning XI once Balogun's suspension was lifted. Belgium arrives having stumbled through group play (draws with Egypt and Iran, a thrashing of bottom-ranked New Zealand) before a wild 3-2 extra-time escape against Senegal, coming back from 2-0 down with five minutes left in regulation. The two sides last met in a March 2026 friendly that Belgium won 5-2 — their sixth straight win in the series — and their only prior World Cup meeting is the famous 2014 Round of 16 classic, when Tim Howard's 15-save masterclass still wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 extra-time loss.

📋 Predicted Lineups

A note on accuracy: despite being close to kickoff, we have not found a genuinely official confirmed lineup for tonight — every source remains in "predicted" or "projected" territory. The lineups below reflect the strongest current consensus, not confirmed team sheets.

🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1
GK
Matt Freese
DEF
Alex Freeman · Chris Richards · Tim Ream · Antonee Robinson
MID
Malik Tillman · Tyler Adams
ATT
Sergiño Dest · Weston McKennie · Christian Pulisic ⭐
LONE ST
Folarin Balogun ⭐ ✅
Same XI that beat Paraguay and Bosnia · McKenzie/Roldan not expected to feature
🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-3-3
GK
Thibaut Courtois
DEF
Timothy Castagne · Brandon Mechele · Arthur Theate · Maxim De Cuyper
MID
Youri Tielemans © · Nicolas Raskin
ATT
Jérémy Doku · Kevin De Bruyne · Leandro Trossard
LONE ST
Romelu Lukaku 🚨 (trending toward a start)
Ngoy suspended, Debast still out

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
USA To Advance
Consistently the market's slight favorite tonight — Balogun's restored presence and a raucous home crowd at Lumen Field · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-122
$12.20→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · The Board's Actual Favorite
Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed starting with a full 90-minute window, unlike Lukaku who still carries some rotation uncertainty despite the latest reports
+165
$10→$26.50
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Neither Defense Is Watertight
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Unchanged at -174 — both attacks carry proven threats and both defenses have shown real vulnerability all tournament
-174
$17.40→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Matches Both Sides' Attacking Profile
Over 2.5 Total Goals
USA has scored 2+ in every match, and a possible Lukaku start only adds to Belgium's own attacking upside tonight
-150
$15→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Still shorter than either team winning outright — the market continues to see this as a genuine coin-flip tie
+550
$10→$65
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
USA to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Folarin Balogun anytime goal
Builds on USA's slight favorite status, both sides' attacking upside, and Balogun's restored role as USA's most reliable finisher. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · USA vs Belgium · World Cup R16 · Tonight
USA 2–1 Belgium
Balogun and Pulisic get USA home in front of a deafening Lumen Field crowd, with Belgium — even with a possible Lukaku start — unable to fully solve a USA defense playing with real confidence.
Confidence
MEDIUM
Nothing here changes our core read — this remains one of the tightest ties of the round. A possible Lukaku start adds a genuine wrinkle for Belgium's attack, but USA's restored talisman, home advantage, and momentum from an unbeaten group stage plus a knockout win still give the co-hosts the narrowest of edges.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · USA vs Belgium · Tonight · 8PM ET · FOX
Bet USA vs Belgium on FanDuel
Balogun anytime +165 · BTTS Yes -174 · USA to advance -122
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +150 / Draw +240 / Belgium +180 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA +135 / Draw +230 / Belgium +165 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -122 / Belgium +100 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Balogun +165, Lukaku +175, Pepi +185, Pulisic +200, De Ketelaere +270, De Bruyne +280 · To Score or Assist: Balogun +105, Lukaku +115, Pepi +115, De Bruyne +120, Pulisic +120 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -310, Lukaku -300, Pepi -250, Pulisic -185, De Bruyne -175 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +550, Balogun +550, Pepi +600, Pulisic +650, De Ketelaere +900, De Bruyne +900 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +134 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -150 / +122 · O/U 3.5: +172 / -215 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +950, Draw 0-0 +1500, Belgium 0-1 +1100, USA 2-0 +1500, Draw 1-1 +550, Belgium 0-2 +1600, USA 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +950, Belgium 1-2 +850 · Nathan Ngoy suspended for Belgium (2nd match of ban) · Zeno Debast still out for Belgium, hasn't featured all tournament · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan not expected to feature for USA · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

US vs Belgium World Cup predictions. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup