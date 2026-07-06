US vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup Round of 16

⚡ UPDATED: MULTIPLE REPORTS NOW LEAN TOWARD ROMELU LUKAKU ACTUALLY STARTING TONIGHT, WITH DE BRUYNE SET UP TO FEED HIM FROM AN ADVANCED MIDFIELD ROLE · NATHAN NGOY SUSPENDED FOR BELGIUM (2ND MATCH OF BAN) · ZENO DEBAST STILL OUT, HASN'T FEATURED ALL TOURNAMENT · USA -122 TO ADVANCE, BELGIUM +100 · BTTS YES -174 · OVER 2.5 GOALS -150 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 STILL THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE AT +550

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tonight · 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle · FOX 🇺🇸 USA vs 🇧🇪 Belgium Balogun Confirmed Starting Lukaku Reportedly Starting Too FD Moneyline (90 min) USA +150 BEL +180 · Draw +240 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) USA -122 · BEL +100 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -174 O2.5 -150 U1.5 -500 O3.5 +172

🚨 Updated: Lukaku Trending Toward a Start Every earlier preview had Charles De Ketelaere as the preferred striker with Lukaku strictly a super-sub. The most recent reporting flips that: Lukaku is now expected to start, with Kevin De Bruyne set up specifically in an advanced role behind him. This resolves an odd pricing signal from earlier in the day, where Lukaku's first-goalscorer price sat level with Balogun's despite an assumed bench role. On Belgium's other injury news, Nathan Ngoy is suspended for a second straight match following his red card against Iran, and Zeno Debast remains unavailable, having missed the entire tournament with a leg injury.

📖 Match Preview

The core picture is unchanged from our last look, but the stakes and noise around this match have only grown. USA has scored at least twice in every match this tournament and hasn't needed to change its winning XI once Balogun's suspension was lifted. Belgium arrives having stumbled through group play (draws with Egypt and Iran, a thrashing of bottom-ranked New Zealand) before a wild 3-2 extra-time escape against Senegal, coming back from 2-0 down with five minutes left in regulation. The two sides last met in a March 2026 friendly that Belgium won 5-2 — their sixth straight win in the series — and their only prior World Cup meeting is the famous 2014 Round of 16 classic, when Tim Howard's 15-save masterclass still wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 extra-time loss.

📋 Predicted Lineups

A note on accuracy: despite being close to kickoff, we have not found a genuinely official confirmed lineup for tonight — every source remains in "predicted" or "projected" territory. The lineups below reflect the strongest current consensus, not confirmed team sheets.

🇺🇸 USA · 4-2-3-1 GK Matt Freese DEF Alex Freeman · Chris Richards · Tim Ream · Antonee Robinson MID Malik Tillman · Tyler Adams ATT Sergiño Dest · Weston McKennie · Christian Pulisic ⭐ LONE ST Folarin Balogun ⭐ ✅ Same XI that beat Paraguay and Bosnia · McKenzie/Roldan not expected to feature 🇧🇪 Belgium · 4-3-3 GK Thibaut Courtois DEF Timothy Castagne · Brandon Mechele · Arthur Theate · Maxim De Cuyper MID Youri Tielemans © · Nicolas Raskin ATT Jérémy Doku · Kevin De Bruyne · Leandro Trossard LONE ST Romelu Lukaku 🚨 (trending toward a start) Ngoy suspended, Debast still out

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play USA To Advance Consistently the market's slight favorite tonight — Balogun's restored presence and a raucous home crowd at Lumen Field · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -122 $12.20→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · The Board's Actual Favorite Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starting with a full 90-minute window, unlike Lukaku who still carries some rotation uncertainty despite the latest reports +165 $10→$26.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Neither Defense Is Watertight Both Teams to Score — Yes Unchanged at -174 — both attacks carry proven threats and both defenses have shown real vulnerability all tournament -174 $17.40→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Matches Both Sides' Attacking Profile Over 2.5 Total Goals USA has scored 2+ in every match, and a possible Lukaku start only adds to Belgium's own attacking upside tonight -150 $15→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Still shorter than either team winning outright — the market continues to see this as a genuine coin-flip tie +550 $10→$65

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel USA to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Folarin Balogun anytime goal Builds on USA's slight favorite status, both sides' attacking upside, and Balogun's restored role as USA's most reliable finisher. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · USA vs Belgium · World Cup R16 · Tonight USA 2–1 Belgium Balogun and Pulisic get USA home in front of a deafening Lumen Field crowd, with Belgium — even with a possible Lukaku start — unable to fully solve a USA defense playing with real confidence. Confidence MEDIUM Nothing here changes our core read — this remains one of the tightest ties of the round. A possible Lukaku start adds a genuine wrinkle for Belgium's attack, but USA's restored talisman, home advantage, and momentum from an unbeaten group stage plus a knockout win still give the co-hosts the narrowest of edges.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · USA vs Belgium · Tonight · 8PM ET · FOX Bet USA vs Belgium on FanDuel Balogun anytime +165 · BTTS Yes -174 · USA to advance -122

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +150 / Draw +240 / Belgium +180 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA +135 / Draw +230 / Belgium +165 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -122 / Belgium +100 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Balogun +165, Lukaku +175, Pepi +185, Pulisic +200, De Ketelaere +270, De Bruyne +280 · To Score or Assist: Balogun +105, Lukaku +115, Pepi +115, De Bruyne +120, Pulisic +120 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -310, Lukaku -300, Pepi -250, Pulisic -185, De Bruyne -175 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +550, Balogun +550, Pepi +600, Pulisic +650, De Ketelaere +900, De Bruyne +900 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +134 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -150 / +122 · O/U 3.5: +172 / -215 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +950, Draw 0-0 +1500, Belgium 0-1 +1100, USA 2-0 +1500, Draw 1-1 +550, Belgium 0-2 +1600, USA 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +950, Belgium 1-2 +850 · Nathan Ngoy suspended for Belgium (2nd match of ban) · Zeno Debast still out for Belgium, hasn't featured all tournament · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan not expected to feature for USA · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER