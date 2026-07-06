US vs Belgium Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Tonight World Cup Round of 16
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USA vs Belgium: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff · Lukaku reportedly set to start · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
The core picture is unchanged from our last look, but the stakes and noise around this match have only grown. USA has scored at least twice in every match this tournament and hasn't needed to change its winning XI once Balogun's suspension was lifted. Belgium arrives having stumbled through group play (draws with Egypt and Iran, a thrashing of bottom-ranked New Zealand) before a wild 3-2 extra-time escape against Senegal, coming back from 2-0 down with five minutes left in regulation. The two sides last met in a March 2026 friendly that Belgium won 5-2 — their sixth straight win in the series — and their only prior World Cup meeting is the famous 2014 Round of 16 classic, when Tim Howard's 15-save masterclass still wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 extra-time loss.
📋 Predicted Lineups
A note on accuracy: despite being close to kickoff, we have not found a genuinely official confirmed lineup for tonight — every source remains in "predicted" or "projected" territory. The lineups below reflect the strongest current consensus, not confirmed team sheets.
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +150 / Draw +240 / Belgium +180 · 2 Up Early Payout: USA +135 / Draw +230 / Belgium +165 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -122 / Belgium +100 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Balogun +165, Lukaku +175, Pepi +185, Pulisic +200, De Ketelaere +270, De Bruyne +280 · To Score or Assist: Balogun +105, Lukaku +115, Pepi +115, De Bruyne +120, Pulisic +120 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -310, Lukaku -300, Pepi -250, Pulisic -185, De Bruyne -175 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +550, Balogun +550, Pepi +600, Pulisic +650, De Ketelaere +900, De Bruyne +900 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +134 · O/U 1.5: -500 / +360 · O/U 2.5: -150 / +122 · O/U 3.5: +172 / -215 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +950, Draw 0-0 +1500, Belgium 0-1 +1100, USA 2-0 +1500, Draw 1-1 +550, Belgium 0-2 +1600, USA 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +950, Belgium 1-2 +850 · Nathan Ngoy suspended for Belgium (2nd match of ban) · Zeno Debast still out for Belgium, hasn't featured all tournament · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan not expected to feature for USA · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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