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Portugal vs Spain Lineups & Formations Today Confirmed: World Cup Predictions 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Portugal vs Spain Lineups & Formations Today Confirmed: World Cup Predictions 2026
Portugal vs Spain: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · KICKOFF IN ~20 MIN
Today, Monday July 6 2026 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX

Portugal vs Spain: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · João Félix over Leão · Betting impact

🚨 Félix Starts Over Leão · ✅ Williams & Pino Both Available
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS CONFIRMED · PORTUGAL (4-2-3-1): DIOGO COSTA, CANCELO, DIAS, VEIGA, MENDES, NEVES, VITINHA, NETO, FERNANDES, FÉLIX, RONALDO — JOÃO FÉLIX CONFIRMED STARTING OVER THE WIDELY-PREDICTED RAFAEL LEÃO · SPAIN (4-2-3-1): SIMÓN, PORRO, CUBARSÍ, LAPORTE, CUCURELLA, RODRI, PEDRI, YAMAL, OLMO, BAENA, OYARZABAL — OYARZABAL CONFIRMED AS A MORE ADVANCED FOCAL-POINT STRIKER, NICO WILLIAMS AND YEREMY PINO BOTH CONFIRMED AVAILABLE OFF THE BENCH
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Right Before Kickoff
🇵🇹 Portugal vs Spain 🇪🇸 · Today · 3PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX
Spain -220 to advance · Oyarzabal Anytime +150
→ QF vs USA/BEL
🚨
The Real Story: Félix In, Leão Out
João Félix is confirmed starting alongside Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's attacking midfield, with Rafael Leão — who had a strong showing against Croatia — left out of the starting XI entirely. On Spain's side, both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino are confirmed available after their respective injuries, though both start from the bench, with Oyarzabal instead pushed into a more advanced central role behind which Yamal, Olmo and Baena operate.

🇵🇹 Portugal — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Félix Over Leão

Roberto Martínez's confirmed XI is otherwise unchanged from the win over Croatia — Cancelo, Dias, Veiga and Mendes hold their spots across the back, João Neves and Vitinha anchor midfield, and Ronaldo leads the line in what could be his final World Cup appearance. The one real change: João Félix starts instead of Rafael Leão on the left of the front three, despite Leão's strong performance last time out.

🇵🇹 PORTUGAL · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · MARTÍNEZ
7
Ronaldo ⭐
ST · Anytime +185
11
Félix 🚨
AM · In for Leão
8
Fernandes ©
AM · Captain · +480 AT
23
Neto
RW · Beat out Silva/Conceição
17
Neves
DM
15
Vitinha
DM
20
Cancelo
RB
3
Dias
CB
25
Veiga
CB
13
Mendes
LB
1
Costa
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Rafael Leão 🚨 (widely predicted starter) · Bernardo Silva · Francisco Conceição · Gonçalo Ramos (super-sub role again) · check FD for full bench list

🇪🇸 Spain — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Both Wingers Recovered

Luis de la Fuente's confirmed XI shows Mikel Oyarzabal pushed into a more advanced central striker role, with Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena operating just behind him — a slightly different shape than the flatter front-three many predicted. Both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino are confirmed available after their respective injuries, giving Spain a fresh, dangerous option to introduce from the bench.

🇪🇸 SPAIN · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · DE LA FUENTE
21
Oyarzabal ⭐
CF · Board's shortest AT price +150
19
Yamal ⭐
AM · Anytime +170
16
Olmo
AM · +320 AT
10
Baena
AM · +320 AT
22
Rodri
DM
8
Pedri
DM
24
Porro
RB
19
Cubarsí
CB
22
Laporte
CB
14
Cucurella
LB
1
Simón
GK
Confirmed benched (available)
Nico Williams ✅ (recovered, available) · Yeremy Pino ✅ (recovered, available) · Fabián Ruiz · Ferran Torres · check FD for full bench list

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇵🇹 Portugal
Stat
Spain 🇪🇸
4-2-3-1
Formation
4-2-3-1
Roberto Martínez
Manager
Luis de la Fuente
Costa
GK
Simón
Cancelo · Dias · Veiga · Mendes
Def
Porro · Cubarsí · Laporte · Cucurella
Neves · Vitinha
Mid
Rodri · Pedri
Neto · Fernandes © · Félix 🚨
Attack
Yamal ⭐ · Olmo · Baena
Ronaldo
Lone ST
Oyarzabal ⭐
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
🚨 LEÃO — fade completely, he's not starting
A genuine surprise given his form. Any Portugal attacking exposure beyond Ronaldo should shift to João Félix or wait for a possible Leão sub appearance.
✅ OYARZABAL & YAMAL — confirmed starting, prices remain accurate
Both confirmed exactly as expected, and Oyarzabal's more advanced role could actually boost his goal threat further given his central positioning.
⚠️ WILLIAMS & PINO — a real second-half threat off the bench
Both confirmed available and could add fresh legs against a tiring Portugal defense late — worth monitoring for live/in-play betting.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Portugal vs Spain · Kickoff In ~20 Min · AT&T Stadium
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Oyarzabal AT +150 · Yamal AT +170 · Spain To Advance -220
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes (captain), João Félix; Cristiano Ronaldo · Substitutes: Rafael Leão, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Ramos · Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal · Substitutes: Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Fabián Ruiz, Ferran Torres · Selection surprises: João Félix confirmed starting for Portugal in place of the widely predicted Rafael Leão; Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed recovered and available off the bench for Spain; Oyarzabal confirmed in a more advanced central role than most predicted lineups anticipated · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Confirmed lineups and formations are in for the Spain vs Portugal match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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