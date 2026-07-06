Portugal vs Spain Lineups & Formations Today Confirmed: World Cup Predictions 2026

Portugal vs Spain: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 16 📋 ✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · KICKOFF IN ~20 MIN Today, Monday July 6 2026 · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX Portugal vs Spain: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Official XIs · João Félix over Leão · Betting impact 🚨 Félix Starts Over Leão · ✅ Williams & Pino Both Available Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚡ LINEUPS CONFIRMED · PORTUGAL (4-2-3-1): DIOGO COSTA, CANCELO, DIAS, VEIGA, MENDES, NEVES, VITINHA, NETO, FERNANDES, FÉLIX, RONALDO — JOÃO FÉLIX CONFIRMED STARTING OVER THE WIDELY-PREDICTED RAFAEL LEÃO · SPAIN (4-2-3-1): SIMÓN, PORRO, CUBARSÍ, LAPORTE, CUCURELLA, RODRI, PEDRI, YAMAL, OLMO, BAENA, OYARZABAL — OYARZABAL CONFIRMED AS A MORE ADVANCED FOCAL-POINT STRIKER, NICO WILLIAMS AND YEREMY PINO BOTH CONFIRMED AVAILABLE OFF THE BENCH FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Confirmed Right Before Kickoff 🇵🇹 Portugal vs Spain 🇪🇸 · Today · 3PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX Spain -220 to advance · Oyarzabal Anytime +150 → QF vs USA/BEL 🚨 The Real Story: Félix In, Leão Out João Félix is confirmed starting alongside Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's attacking midfield, with Rafael Leão — who had a strong showing against Croatia — left out of the starting XI entirely. On Spain's side, both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino are confirmed available after their respective injuries, though both start from the bench, with Oyarzabal instead pushed into a more advanced central role behind which Yamal, Olmo and Baena operate. 🇵🇹 Portugal — Confirmed Starting XI 🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Félix Over Leão Roberto Martínez's confirmed XI is otherwise unchanged from the win over Croatia — Cancelo, Dias, Veiga and Mendes hold their spots across the back, João Neves and Vitinha anchor midfield, and Ronaldo leads the line in what could be his final World Cup appearance. The one real change: João Félix starts instead of Rafael Leão on the left of the front three, despite Leão's strong performance last time out. 🇵🇹 PORTUGAL · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · MARTÍNEZ 7 Ronaldo ⭐ ST · Anytime +185 11 Félix 🚨 AM · In for Leão 8 Fernandes © AM · Captain · +480 AT 23 Neto RW · Beat out Silva/Conceição 17 Neves DM 15 Vitinha DM 20 Cancelo RB 3 Dias CB 25 Veiga CB 13 Mendes LB 1 Costa GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Rafael Leão 🚨 (widely predicted starter) · Bernardo Silva · Francisco Conceição · Gonçalo Ramos (super-sub role again) · check FD for full bench list 🇪🇸 Spain — Confirmed Starting XI ✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Both Wingers Recovered Luis de la Fuente's confirmed XI shows Mikel Oyarzabal pushed into a more advanced central striker role, with Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena operating just behind him — a slightly different shape than the flatter front-three many predicted. Both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino are confirmed available after their respective injuries, giving Spain a fresh, dangerous option to introduce from the bench. 🇪🇸 SPAIN · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · DE LA FUENTE 21 Oyarzabal ⭐ CF · Board's shortest AT price +150 19 Yamal ⭐ AM · Anytime +170 16 Olmo AM · +320 AT 10 Baena AM · +320 AT 22 Rodri DM 8 Pedri DM 24 Porro RB 19 Cubarsí CB 22 Laporte CB 14 Cucurella LB 1 Simón GK Confirmed benched (available) Nico Williams ✅ (recovered, available) · Yeremy Pino ✅ (recovered, available) · Fabián Ruiz · Ferran Torres · check FD for full bench list 📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side 🇵🇹 Portugal Stat Spain 🇪🇸 4-2-3-1 Formation 4-2-3-1 Roberto Martínez Manager Luis de la Fuente Costa GK Simón Cancelo · Dias · Veiga · Mendes Def Porro · Cubarsí · Laporte · Cucurella Neves · Vitinha Mid Rodri · Pedri Neto · Fernandes © · Félix 🚨 Attack Yamal ⭐ · Olmo · Baena Ronaldo Lone ST Oyarzabal ⭐ 💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed 🚨 LEÃO — fade completely, he's not starting A genuine surprise given his form. Any Portugal attacking exposure beyond Ronaldo should shift to João Félix or wait for a possible Leão sub appearance. ✅ OYARZABAL & YAMAL — confirmed starting, prices remain accurate Both confirmed exactly as expected, and Oyarzabal's more advanced role could actually boost his goal threat further given his central positioning. ⚠️ WILLIAMS & PINO — a real second-half threat off the bench Both confirmed available and could add fresh legs against a tiring Portugal defense late — worth monitoring for live/in-play betting. FanDuel Sportsbook · Portugal vs Spain · Kickoff In ~20 Min · AT&T Stadium Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Oyarzabal AT +150 · Yamal AT +170 · Spain To Advance -220 Bet Now Confirmed lineups · Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes (captain), João Félix; Cristiano Ronaldo · Substitutes: Rafael Leão, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Ramos · Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal · Substitutes: Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Fabián Ruiz, Ferran Torres · Selection surprises: João Félix confirmed starting for Portugal in place of the widely predicted Rafael Leão; Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed recovered and available off the bench for Spain; Oyarzabal confirmed in a more advanced central role than most predicted lineups anticipated · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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