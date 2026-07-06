Portugal vs Spain Lineups & Formations Today Confirmed: World Cup Predictions 2026
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Portugal vs Spain: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · João Félix over Leão · Betting impact
🇵🇹 Portugal — Confirmed Starting XI
Roberto Martínez's confirmed XI is otherwise unchanged from the win over Croatia — Cancelo, Dias, Veiga and Mendes hold their spots across the back, João Neves and Vitinha anchor midfield, and Ronaldo leads the line in what could be his final World Cup appearance. The one real change: João Félix starts instead of Rafael Leão on the left of the front three, despite Leão's strong performance last time out.
🇪🇸 Spain — Confirmed Starting XI
Luis de la Fuente's confirmed XI shows Mikel Oyarzabal pushed into a more advanced central striker role, with Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena operating just behind him — a slightly different shape than the flatter front-three many predicted. Both Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino are confirmed available after their respective injuries, giving Spain a fresh, dangerous option to introduce from the bench.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes (captain), João Félix; Cristiano Ronaldo · Substitutes: Rafael Leão, Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceição, Gonçalo Ramos · Spain (4-2-3-1): Unai Simón; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal · Substitutes: Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Fabián Ruiz, Ferran Torres · Selection surprises: João Félix confirmed starting for Portugal in place of the widely predicted Rafael Leão; Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino both confirmed recovered and available off the bench for Spain; Oyarzabal confirmed in a more advanced central role than most predicted lineups anticipated · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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