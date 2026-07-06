US vs Belgium World Cup Predictions: Best Correct Score Bets Tonight

Full grid · Ranked picks · The draw is the board's outright favorite · All odds FanDuel

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · THE 1-1 DRAW IS THE OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE ON THE ENTIRE CORRECT SCORE BOARD AT +550 — SHORTER THAN ANY SINGLE TEAM WIN · USA 2-1 IS NEXT AT +800, THEN USA 1-0 AT +1000 · BELGIUM'S BEST-CASE WIN (0-1) SITS AT +1100 · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX Balogun confirmed available and starting · Genuine coin-flip market → QF vs POR/ESP

⚠️ Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Given this is a knockout tie that could realistically go the distance — Belgium already needed extra time to beat Senegal — a scoreline that's level after 90 settles exactly as shown, no matter what happens afterward. USA is listed first (home) in every combination below, Belgium second (away).

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This board captures just how genuinely even this tie is. A 1-1 draw is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +550 — shorter than any single-team win in either direction. That's a meaningful signal: with the moneyline itself nearly a coin flip (USA +145, Belgium +185, Draw +240), the market thinks the single most likely path through 90 minutes is a level match, potentially setting up extra time and penalties to settle it.

Right behind the draw, USA to win 2-1 at +800 and USA to win 1-0 at +1000 are the next two shortest prices — both ahead of Belgium's best-case outright win (0-1) at +1100. That ordering reflects the market's slight lean toward USA specifically, on top of the overall closeness of the tie, consistent with the moneyline shift toward the co-hosts we've tracked throughout the day.

Beyond those top four prices, the board opens up quickly — every other combination sits at four figures or higher, underlining how tightly this specific match is expected to be decided. A blowout in either direction would be a genuine outlier relative to everything the rest of this board is pricing in.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Board's Outright Shortest Price Draw — 1-1 Genuinely the market's single most likely outcome, shorter than either team winning outright — a real reflection of how tight this tie is expected to be +550 $10→$65 ⭐ #2 · Backed By Both Sides' Attacking Upside USA to Win 2-1 Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored — a competitive, back-and-forth match that USA finds a way to win +800 $10→$90 ⭐ #3 · A Clean, Controlled Win USA to Win 1-0 A single moment from Balogun or Pulisic settling it, with USA's defense holding firm against a Belgian attack that's shown vulnerability of its own +1000 $10→$110 ⭐ #4 · Belgium's Best-Case Outright Win Belgium to Win 1-0 Genuinely live given Belgium's superior individual quality — a Lukaku or De Bruyne moment settling this on the road +1100 $10→$120 ⭐ #5 · The High-Scoring Stalemate Draw — 2-2 Given the depth of proven goalscorers on both sides, a shootout-style draw remains a genuine possibility beyond the simpler 1-1 scoreline +1000 $10→$110

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇺🇸 USA Win Draw 🇧🇪 Belgium Win 1-0 +1000 1-1 ⭐ +550 0-1 +1100 2-0 +1400 0-0 +1600 0-2 +1600 2-1 ⭐ +800 2-2 +1000 1-2 +900 3-0 +2700 3-3 +3500 0-3 +3300 3-1 +1800 4-4 +17500 1-3 +2000 3-2 +1900 — 2-3 +2200 4-0 +7000 — 0-4 +8000 4-1 +4500 — 1-4 +5500 4-2 +5000 — 2-4 +6000 4-3 +8000 — 3-4 +10000 5-0 +15000 — 0-5 +22500 5-1 +10000 — 1-5 +15000 5-2 +12500 — 2-5 +17500 5-3 +20000 — — 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · USA listed first as home team · ⭐ = top 2 shortest prices on the entire board

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play Draw 1-1 (+550) The board's actual shortest price, reflecting how genuinely even this tie is on paper — a real coin-flip match. Best Value If Backing USA USA to Win 2-1 (+800) The shortest single-team win on the board, consistent with both sides' proven attacking upside and imperfect defenses. Underdog Dart Belgium to Win 1-0 (+1100) Backed by Belgium's superior individual quality and a proven ability to grind out knockout results, as they showed against Senegal. Avoid Any combo at +3000 or longer Blowout margins in either direction fight the "tight, competitive" read that dominates the top of this entire board. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium Correct Score · Tonight · 8PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now Draw 1-1 +550 · USA 2-1 +800 · USA 1-0 +1000

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · USA 1-0 +1000 · Draw 0-0 +1600 · Belgium 0-1 +1100 · USA 2-0 +1400 · Draw 1-1 +550 · Belgium 0-2 +1600 · USA 2-1 +800 · Draw 2-2 +1000 · Belgium 1-2 +900 · USA 3-0 +2700 · Draw 3-3 +3500 · Belgium 0-3 +3300 · USA 3-1 +1800 · Draw 4-4 +17500 · Belgium 1-3 +2000 · USA 3-2 +1900 · Belgium 2-3 +2200 · USA 4-0 +7000 · Belgium 0-4 +8000 · USA 4-1 +4500 · Belgium 1-4 +5500 · USA 4-2 +5000 · Belgium 2-4 +6000 · USA 4-3 +8000 · Belgium 3-4 +10000 · USA 5-0 +15000 · Belgium 0-5 +22500 · USA 5-1 +10000 · Belgium 1-5 +15000 · USA 5-2 +12500 · Belgium 2-5 +17500 · USA 5-3 +20000 · Folarin Balogun confirmed available and starting after his suspension was overturned · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER