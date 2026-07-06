US vs Belgium World Cup Predictions: Best Correct Score Bets Tonight
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USA vs Belgium: Most Likely Correct Score Bets
Full grid · Ranked picks · The draw is the board's outright favorite · All odds FanDuel
📖 Correct Score — Market Overview
This board captures just how genuinely even this tie is. A 1-1 draw is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +550 — shorter than any single-team win in either direction. That's a meaningful signal: with the moneyline itself nearly a coin flip (USA +145, Belgium +185, Draw +240), the market thinks the single most likely path through 90 minutes is a level match, potentially setting up extra time and penalties to settle it.
Right behind the draw, USA to win 2-1 at +800 and USA to win 1-0 at +1000 are the next two shortest prices — both ahead of Belgium's best-case outright win (0-1) at +1100. That ordering reflects the market's slight lean toward USA specifically, on top of the overall closeness of the tie, consistent with the moneyline shift toward the co-hosts we've tracked throughout the day.
Beyond those top four prices, the board opens up quickly — every other combination sits at four figures or higher, underlining how tightly this specific match is expected to be decided. A blowout in either direction would be a genuine outlier relative to everything the rest of this board is pricing in.
🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked
📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · USA 1-0 +1000 · Draw 0-0 +1600 · Belgium 0-1 +1100 · USA 2-0 +1400 · Draw 1-1 +550 · Belgium 0-2 +1600 · USA 2-1 +800 · Draw 2-2 +1000 · Belgium 1-2 +900 · USA 3-0 +2700 · Draw 3-3 +3500 · Belgium 0-3 +3300 · USA 3-1 +1800 · Draw 4-4 +17500 · Belgium 1-3 +2000 · USA 3-2 +1900 · Belgium 2-3 +2200 · USA 4-0 +7000 · Belgium 0-4 +8000 · USA 4-1 +4500 · Belgium 1-4 +5500 · USA 4-2 +5000 · Belgium 2-4 +6000 · USA 4-3 +8000 · Belgium 3-4 +10000 · USA 5-0 +15000 · Belgium 0-5 +22500 · USA 5-1 +10000 · Belgium 1-5 +15000 · USA 5-2 +12500 · Belgium 2-5 +17500 · USA 5-3 +20000 · Folarin Balogun confirmed available and starting after his suspension was overturned · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best correct score bets tonight for the USA vs Belgium World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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