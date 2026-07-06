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US vs Belgium World Cup Predictions: Best Correct Score Bets Tonight

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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US vs Belgium World Cup Predictions: Best Correct Score Bets Tonight
USA vs Belgium: Most Likely Correct Score Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🎯
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · CORRECT SCORE · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
USA vs Belgium · Tonight, Monday July 6 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX

USA vs Belgium: Most Likely Correct Score Bets

Full grid · Ranked picks · The draw is the board's outright favorite · All odds FanDuel

Draw 1-1 +550 · USA 2-1 +800 · USA 1-0 +1000
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · THE 1-1 DRAW IS THE OUTRIGHT SHORTEST PRICE ON THE ENTIRE CORRECT SCORE BOARD AT +550 — SHORTER THAN ANY SINGLE TEAM WIN · USA 2-1 IS NEXT AT +800, THEN USA 1-0 AT +1000 · BELGIUM'S BEST-CASE WIN (0-1) SITS AT +1100 · 90 MIN + STOPPAGE ONLY, NEVER EXTRA TIME OR PENALTIES
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
Balogun confirmed available and starting · Genuine coin-flip market
→ QF vs POR/ESP
⚠️
Critical Rule: 90 Minutes Only
Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Extra time and penalty shootouts never count, regardless of how the match is actually decided. Given this is a knockout tie that could realistically go the distance — Belgium already needed extra time to beat Senegal — a scoreline that's level after 90 settles exactly as shown, no matter what happens afterward. USA is listed first (home) in every combination below, Belgium second (away).

📖 Correct Score — Market Overview

This board captures just how genuinely even this tie is. A 1-1 draw is the outright shortest exact scoreline at +550 — shorter than any single-team win in either direction. That's a meaningful signal: with the moneyline itself nearly a coin flip (USA +145, Belgium +185, Draw +240), the market thinks the single most likely path through 90 minutes is a level match, potentially setting up extra time and penalties to settle it.

Right behind the draw, USA to win 2-1 at +800 and USA to win 1-0 at +1000 are the next two shortest prices — both ahead of Belgium's best-case outright win (0-1) at +1100. That ordering reflects the market's slight lean toward USA specifically, on top of the overall closeness of the tie, consistent with the moneyline shift toward the co-hosts we've tracked throughout the day.

Beyond those top four prices, the board opens up quickly — every other combination sits at four figures or higher, underlining how tightly this specific match is expected to be decided. A blowout in either direction would be a genuine outlier relative to everything the rest of this board is pricing in.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Board's Outright Shortest Price
Draw — 1-1
Genuinely the market's single most likely outcome, shorter than either team winning outright — a real reflection of how tight this tie is expected to be
+550
$10→$65
⭐ #2 · Backed By Both Sides' Attacking Upside
USA to Win 2-1
Directly consistent with Both Teams to Score being favored — a competitive, back-and-forth match that USA finds a way to win
+800
$10→$90
⭐ #3 · A Clean, Controlled Win
USA to Win 1-0
A single moment from Balogun or Pulisic settling it, with USA's defense holding firm against a Belgian attack that's shown vulnerability of its own
+1000
$10→$110
⭐ #4 · Belgium's Best-Case Outright Win
Belgium to Win 1-0
Genuinely live given Belgium's superior individual quality — a Lukaku or De Bruyne moment settling this on the road
+1100
$10→$120
⭐ #5 · The High-Scoring Stalemate
Draw — 2-2
Given the depth of proven goalscorers on both sides, a shootout-style draw remains a genuine possibility beyond the simpler 1-1 scoreline
+1000
$10→$110

📋 Full Correct Score Grid — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇺🇸 USA Win
Draw
🇧🇪 Belgium Win
1-0
+1000
1-1 ⭐
+550
0-1
+1100
2-0
+1400
0-0
+1600
0-2
+1600
2-1 ⭐
+800
2-2
+1000
1-2
+900
3-0
+2700
3-3
+3500
0-3
+3300
3-1
+1800
4-4
+17500
1-3
+2000
3-2
+1900
2-3
+2200
4-0
+7000
0-4
+8000
4-1
+4500
1-4
+5500
4-2
+5000
2-4
+6000
4-3
+8000
3-4
+10000
5-0
+15000
0-5
+22500
5-1
+10000
1-5
+15000
5-2
+12500
2-5
+17500
5-3
+20000
90 minutes plus stoppage time only · USA listed first as home team · ⭐ = top 2 shortest prices on the entire board
📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary
Safest Play
Draw 1-1 (+550)
The board's actual shortest price, reflecting how genuinely even this tie is on paper — a real coin-flip match.
Best Value If Backing USA
USA to Win 2-1 (+800)
The shortest single-team win on the board, consistent with both sides' proven attacking upside and imperfect defenses.
Underdog Dart
Belgium to Win 1-0 (+1100)
Backed by Belgium's superior individual quality and a proven ability to grind out knockout results, as they showed against Senegal.
Avoid
Any combo at +3000 or longer
Blowout margins in either direction fight the "tight, competitive" read that dominates the top of this entire board.
⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — never extra time or penalties. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium Correct Score · Tonight · 8PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle
Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now
Draw 1-1 +550 · USA 2-1 +800 · USA 1-0 +1000
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only, never extra time or penalties · USA 1-0 +1000 · Draw 0-0 +1600 · Belgium 0-1 +1100 · USA 2-0 +1400 · Draw 1-1 +550 · Belgium 0-2 +1600 · USA 2-1 +800 · Draw 2-2 +1000 · Belgium 1-2 +900 · USA 3-0 +2700 · Draw 3-3 +3500 · Belgium 0-3 +3300 · USA 3-1 +1800 · Draw 4-4 +17500 · Belgium 1-3 +2000 · USA 3-2 +1900 · Belgium 2-3 +2200 · USA 4-0 +7000 · Belgium 0-4 +8000 · USA 4-1 +4500 · Belgium 1-4 +5500 · USA 4-2 +5000 · Belgium 2-4 +6000 · USA 4-3 +8000 · Belgium 3-4 +10000 · USA 5-0 +15000 · Belgium 0-5 +22500 · USA 5-1 +10000 · Belgium 1-5 +15000 · USA 5-2 +12500 · Belgium 2-5 +17500 · USA 5-3 +20000 · Folarin Balogun confirmed available and starting after his suspension was overturned · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best correct score bets tonight for the USA vs Belgium World Cup match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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