USA vs Belgium Prediction World Cup Today: Best Goalscorer Bets, Picks and Props (July 6)

Anytime Goalscorer Picks in Summary

Christian Pulisic (+195)

Jeremy Doku (+330)

Few things in sports match the excitement and adrenaline rush of a goal.

For today's US vs. Belgium Round of 16 match, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, what are the best anytime goal props? Using FanDuel's World Cup odds as a guide, let's dive into the market and pick out two best bets.

All US-Belgium odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

USA vs Belgium Goalscorer Props and Picks

Pulisic has been a bit overshadowed by Folarin Balogun's superb play at this World Cup, but I think the stars might be aligning for Pulisic to get on the scoresheet tonight.

Pulisic looked a wee bit rusty against Bosnia, which makes sense given it was his first start since the opener against Paraguay -- a game where he lasted only the first half. But on the bright side, he got through 88 minutes versus Bosnia without any reported setbacks and should be ready for a full match tonight against Belgium.

Speaking of that Paraguay match, it feels like forever ago now, and that makes it easy to forget how threatening Pulisic was in the first half of that one before coming off due to injury -- with the Americans' star winger notching an assist and creating two chances against a good Paraguay defense.

Plus, Pulisic is likely the USA's first-choice penalty taker.

Against a Belgium side that just hasn't been very impressive on defense, the US should create chances, and I like these +195 odds on Pulisic to get a goal.

Doku has been very quiet at this World Cup, but I think it has created an intriguing buy-low window on him in the goal market.

Doku ended the club campaign in electric form for Manchester City, scoring three times over his last four starts in all competitions, and while that form hasn't yet carried over into this summer, it's important to remember we're dealing with small samples in the World Cup.

Belgium's attack has netted eight goals over the last two matches. I think they have pretty good upside in this match despite the tough matchup. While the USA's defense has been very good, giving up only one goal outside of the Turkey match where they rested several key players, the Americans haven't yet faced a side with the attacking talent that Belgium possess.

All in all, we know Doku is a talented and dangerous player. In a match that could be open, Doku's goal odds catch my eye.

US vs Belgium Goal Odds for Every Player

Player Odds Folarin Balogun +165 Romelu Lukaku +175 Ricardo Pepi +175 Christian Pulisic +195 Charles De Ketelaere +260 Kevin De Bruyne +270 Brenden Aaronson +290 View Full Table ChevronDown

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.