Portugal vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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Portugal vs Spain: Updated Prediction & Best Bets
Updated for kickoff · Nico Williams a live bench option · Latest FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Nothing about the underlying picture has changed since our last look — this remains the marquee tie of the round, and if anything the stakes have grown even sharper. Portugal survived a bizarre finish against Croatia, with a would-be Josko Gvardiol equalizer overturned by ball-sensor technology after replays proved inconclusive to the naked eye, sending Ronaldo's tournament into a knockout round he's failed to escape in three of his last four attempts (2010, 2018, Euro 2020). Spain, by contrast, cruised past Austria 3-0 without much difficulty, extending their run to four consecutive clean sheets and marking their first non-group-stage World Cup win since Andrés Iniesta's iconic 2010 final goal. Mikel Oyarzabal has quietly racked up 23 goal involvements across his last 16 starts for the national team — the form player of this exact matchup.
📋 Predicted Lineups
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
FanDuel now shows Double Chance pricing for this match: Portugal-or-Draw at -120, Spain-or-Draw at -450, and Portugal-or-Spain (excluding a draw) at -330. Given how short the Spain-or-Draw price already is, it doesn't offer much extra value over backing Spain outright — but Portugal-or-Draw at -120 is a reasonable, lower-variance way to back the underdog's resilience without needing an outright win.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Portugal +320 / Draw +250 / Spain -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Portugal +280 / Draw +250 / Spain -120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Portugal +178 / Spain -220 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +150, Yamal +170, Ronaldo +185, Ferran Torres +200, N.Williams +240, Baena +320, Olmo +320, Felix +360, Leao +440, Fabian Ruiz +460, Fernandes +480 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -125, Oyarzabal -105, Ferran Torres +110, N.Williams +115, Ronaldo +150 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -360, Oyarzabal -300, Ferran Torres -260, Ronaldo -260, N.Williams -190 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +480, Yamal +550, Ronaldo +600, Ferran Torres +650, N.Williams +750 · Correct Score: Portugal 1-0 +1200, Draw 0-0 +1200, Spain 0-1 +700, Portugal 2-0 +2500, Draw 1-1 +550, Spain 0-2 +950, Portugal 2-1 +1200, Draw 2-2 +1200, Spain 1-2 +700, Portugal 3-0 +6000 · BTTS Yes -158 / No +124 · O/U 1.5: -420 / +310 · O/U 2.5: -124 / +102 · O/U 3.5: +210 / -265 · Double Chance: Portugal-or-Draw -120, Spain-or-Draw -450, Portugal-or-Spain -330 · Nico Williams expected as an impact option off the bench, not yet a starter · No new injuries reported · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Updated Portugal vs Spain prediction, picks, lineups & best bets. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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