Portugal vs Spain Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026 Round of 16

⚡ UPDATED: NICO WILLIAMS EXPECTED TO BE A GENUINE IMPACT OPTION OFF THE BENCH, NOT A DEAD PRICE · SPAIN STILL -220 TO ADVANCE, UNCHANGED · OYARZABAL ANYTIME +150 REMAINS THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT FAVORITE · BTTS YES STILL -158 · OVER 2.5 GOALS STILL FAVORED AT -124 (NARROWED SLIGHTLY) · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 STILL THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE AT +550 · THIS COULD BE RONALDO'S FINAL-EVER WORLD CUP MATCH

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Today · 3:00 PM ET · AT&T Stadium Arlington · FOX 🇵🇹 Portugal vs 🇪🇸 Spain Possibly Ronaldo's Final WC Match Spain: 4 Clean Sheets, 0 Goals Conceded FD Moneyline (90 min) ESP -115 POR +320 · Draw +250 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) ESP -220 · POR +178 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -158 O2.5 -124 U1.5 +310 O3.5 +210

✅ Updated Today: Nico Williams Is a Live Bench Threat Williams remains an impact option off the bench rather than a starter, but with four additional days of recovery since the Austria game, he's genuinely closer to full sharpness than he's been all tournament. Elsewhere, both squads look settled: Ronaldo starts again for Portugal in what's increasingly being described as a possible farewell World Cup appearance, and Spain's back four remains unchanged behind a defense that's yet to concede a single goal this tournament — one of only two teams (alongside co-host Mexico) that can say that.

📖 Match Preview

Nothing about the underlying picture has changed since our last look — this remains the marquee tie of the round, and if anything the stakes have grown even sharper. Portugal survived a bizarre finish against Croatia, with a would-be Josko Gvardiol equalizer overturned by ball-sensor technology after replays proved inconclusive to the naked eye, sending Ronaldo's tournament into a knockout round he's failed to escape in three of his last four attempts (2010, 2018, Euro 2020). Spain, by contrast, cruised past Austria 3-0 without much difficulty, extending their run to four consecutive clean sheets and marking their first non-group-stage World Cup win since Andrés Iniesta's iconic 2010 final goal. Mikel Oyarzabal has quietly racked up 23 goal involvements across his last 16 starts for the national team — the form player of this exact matchup.

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇵🇹 Portugal · 4-2-3-1 GK Diogo Costa DEF João Cancelo · Rúben Dias · Renato Veiga · Nuno Mendes MID João Neves · Vitinha ATT Pedro Neto ⚠️ · Bruno Fernandes · Rafael Leão LONE ST Cristiano Ronaldo ⭐ Ramos ready off the bench again after his Croatia winner 🇪🇸 Spain · 4-3-3 GK Unai Simón DEF Pedro Porro · Pau Cubarsí · Aymeric Laporte · Marc Cucurella MID Rodri · Pedri · Dani Olmo ATT Lamine Yamal ⭐ · Mikel Oyarzabal ⭐ · Alex Baena Nico Williams ✅ available off the bench, closer to full sharpness

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Spain To Advance Unchanged since our last look — the tournament's most complete side, still unbeaten and yet to concede · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -220 $22→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Mikel Oyarzabal — Anytime Goalscorer Still the board's outright favorite — 23 goal involvements across his last 16 starts, and the standout individual performer in this exact matchup +150 $10→$25 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Both Attacks Carry Real Threats Both Teams to Score — Yes Unchanged at -158 — Ronaldo's hat-trick history against this exact opponent and Spain's own depth make a clean shutout genuinely unlikely either way -158 $15.80→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Two Explosive Attacks Over 2.5 Total Goals Still favored, though narrowed slightly since our last look — this fixture's history (the 2018 3-3 classic) continues to point toward goals -124 $12.40→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Still shorter than any single Spain or Portugal win — the market continues to see this as the round's most competitive tie +550 $10→$65

📋 New Market Available: Double Chance FanDuel now shows Double Chance pricing for this match: Portugal-or-Draw at -120, Spain-or-Draw at -450, and Portugal-or-Spain (excluding a draw) at -330. Given how short the Spain-or-Draw price already is, it doesn't offer much extra value over backing Spain outright — but Portugal-or-Draw at -120 is a reasonable, lower-variance way to back the underdog's resilience without needing an outright win.

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Spain to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Mikel Oyarzabal anytime goal Builds on Spain's favorite status, both sides' proven attacking quality, and Oyarzabal's role as the tournament's quietly dominant scorer. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Portugal vs Spain · World Cup R16 · Today Spain 2–1 Portugal Oyarzabal continues his quiet tournament dominance, Ronaldo answers with a moment of his own — possibly his last at a World Cup — but Spain's superior overall control tells in the closing stages. Confidence MEDIUM Nothing in this update changes our read from before — Spain's defensive record and control give them the edge, but Portugal's win over this exact opponent in last year's Nations League final and Ronaldo's history of producing his best against Spain specifically keep this genuinely competitive. The correct score board's own shortest price (a 1-1 draw) still reflects that tension better than the moneyline alone.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Portugal vs Spain · Today · 3PM ET · FOX Bet Portugal vs Spain on FanDuel Oyarzabal anytime +150 · BTTS Yes -158 · Spain to advance -220

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Portugal +320 / Draw +250 / Spain -115 · 2 Up Early Payout: Portugal +280 / Draw +250 / Spain -120 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Portugal +178 / Spain -220 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Oyarzabal +150, Yamal +170, Ronaldo +185, Ferran Torres +200, N.Williams +240, Baena +320, Olmo +320, Felix +360, Leao +440, Fabian Ruiz +460, Fernandes +480 · To Score or Assist: Yamal -125, Oyarzabal -105, Ferran Torres +110, N.Williams +115, Ronaldo +150 · Player 1+ SOT: Yamal -360, Oyarzabal -300, Ferran Torres -260, Ronaldo -260, N.Williams -190 · First Goalscorer: Oyarzabal +480, Yamal +550, Ronaldo +600, Ferran Torres +650, N.Williams +750 · Correct Score: Portugal 1-0 +1200, Draw 0-0 +1200, Spain 0-1 +700, Portugal 2-0 +2500, Draw 1-1 +550, Spain 0-2 +950, Portugal 2-1 +1200, Draw 2-2 +1200, Spain 1-2 +700, Portugal 3-0 +6000 · BTTS Yes -158 / No +124 · O/U 1.5: -420 / +310 · O/U 2.5: -124 / +102 · O/U 3.5: +210 / -265 · Double Chance: Portugal-or-Draw -120, Spain-or-Draw -450, Portugal-or-Spain -330 · Nico Williams expected as an impact option off the bench, not yet a starter · No new injuries reported · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER