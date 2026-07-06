How to Watch UFC 329: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time (McGregor vs. Holloway 2)

At long last, Conor McGregor is back.

One of the most electrifying fighters in UFC history will get back into the octagon this coming weekend to face Max Holloway in the headline bout of UFC 329.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Also, you check out FanDuel Sportsbook's UFC betting odds, which features McGregor vs Holloway odds.

How to Watch UFC 329 (McGregor vs Chandler 2)

UFC 329: McGregor vs. Holloway 2 takes place Saturday, July 11, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and streams live on Paramount+ with no pay-per-view.

The main card starts at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT, with early prelims at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT and prelims at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

The main card features McGregor vs. Max Holloway in a welterweight bout, plus a lightweight matchup between #5 Benoît Saint Denis and #6 Paddy Pimblett, with 12 announced fights on the full card.

What Time Does UFC 329 Start?

Prelims start at 5 p.m. ET, and the main card begins at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Bet on UFC Freedom 250 (McGregor vs Chandler 2)

Want to add some excitement to fight night? You can bet on every fight at FanDuel Sportsbook, including moneyline, method of victory, and round props. Check out the latest UFC odds.

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Looking for the latest UFC odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the UFC betting odds for all upcoming fights.

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