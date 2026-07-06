MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Monday, July 6, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Griffin Jax Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-102)

Walker Buehler Under 15.5 Outs Recorded (-140)

Tommy Edman 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-130)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets: MLB Props for Today

Yankees vs. Rays, 6:41 p.m. ET

Griffin Jax - Strikeouts Griffin Jax Over Jul 6 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Tampa Bay Rays have found something with Griffin Jax, and I like the over on his K prop today against the New York Yankees.

Since moving to the starting rotation, Jax has made 12 starts, and he's looked dang good -- posting a 23.5% strikeout rate and 13.8% swinging-strike rate. He's been remarkably steady, going at least five frames in five straight starts as he's been stretched out. The pitch count can sometimes be low -- 71 pitches last time out -- but he got up to 88 pitches two starts ago.

The Yankees' power makes them a scary matchup. At the same time, they have plenty of swing and miss, owning the fifth-highest K rate (23.6%).

Jax is missing enough bats to get to six strikeouts. My main concern is pitch count against a patient Yanks lineup, but Jax's 6.4% walk rate over his 12 starts eases those concerns. He can clear this line tonight.

Padres vs. Diamondbacks, 9:41 p.m. ET

Walker Buehler Outs Recorded Walker Buehler Under 15.5 Jul 7 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Walker Buehler's excellent run got caught up in the Wrigley wind in his last start, with the veteran RHP allowing nine earned runs and three jacks in just four innings. While he should have a better outing on Monday, Buehler to record under 15.5 outs looks like a solid bet.

Prior to the nightmare start last time out, Buehler had a dazzling 1.77 ERA over his previous four appearances. But even in that span, he went over 15.5 outs recorded in only two of four starts and didn't go over 16 outs in any of the four as the San Diego Padres have been hesitant to let him go through the order a third time.

Also, the results have been there for Buehler, but he's still struggling to miss bats (8.4% swinging-strike rate). In short, he's definitely improved but still isn't all that great. I think he'll top out at five innings tonight.

Rockies vs. Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Tommy Edman -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers could have a field day against Kyle Freeland, and this Tommy Edman bet is my favorite prop for tonight.

Edman has a good track record versus left-handers, registering a career .346 wOBA in the split. Since returning from injury this season, he's been really good, producing a .416 wOBA over his first 57 plate appearances.

Freeland boasts a 4.19 SIERA and 19.2% K rate this season. He's getting crushed by right-handed hitters to the tune of allowing a .415 wOBA and 2.26 homers per nine in the split.

The Dodgers have -111 odds to go over 5.5 runs, and that gives Edman quality upside in the runs and RBI departments. On a night when LA could go off, Edman can get in on the fun, and I like his chances to notch at least two H/R/RBI.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.