US vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup 2026 Round of 16

⚡ MARKET HAS SHIFTED TOWARD USA: -126 TO ADVANCE (WAS -106), ML +145 (WAS +165) · BALOGUN +165 NOW THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST ANYTIME PRICE, AHEAD OF LUKAKU AND PEPI (BOTH +175) · OVER 2.5 GOALS -154 · BTTS YES -174 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE AT +550 · BELGIUM'S DE KETELAERE VS LUKAKU STRIKER DECISION STILL GENUINELY UNRESOLVED PER MULTIPLE SOURCES

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX Balogun confirmed available and starting · Debast a late fitness call for Belgium → QF vs POR/ESP

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This board has moved noticeably toward the hosts since earlier previews — USA to advance has shortened from -106 all the way to -126, reflecting growing confidence in a full-strength USA attack with Balogun restored. On the totals side, Over 2.5 total goals is favored at -154, and Both Teams to Score — Yes sits even shorter at -174. Neither defense in this match has been airtight: Belgium has kept just one clean sheet all tournament, and USA's own back line was tested repeatedly even in a comfortable win over Bosnia.

The correct score grid backs up that "goals both ways" read directly — a 1-1 draw is the shortest exact scoreline on the whole board at +550, ahead of every single-team win. That's a genuine signal of how evenly matched this tie is, consistent with a moneyline where USA (+145), Belgium (+185) and the draw (+240) remain fairly close together.

On individual props, Folarin Balogun's +165 anytime price is now the outright shortest in the match, just ahead of a tie between Romelu Lukaku and Ricardo Pepi at +175. That's a notable shift — Lukaku's price reflects genuine uncertainty about whether he starts or comes off the bench again, with multiple recent previews still split on whether Charles De Ketelaere or Lukaku leads Belgium's attack from kickoff.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Board's Actual Favorite Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer Shortest price of any player in the match +165 $10→$26.50 Confirmed starting and now the market's clear top individual pick — an elite finisher back in the side just in time for the biggest match of the tournament. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · Backed By Both Sides' Leaky Defenses Both Teams To Score — Yes Belgium: just 1 clean sheet all tournament -174 $17.40→$10 profit Both attacks have proven scoring threats and both defenses have shown real vulnerability — a rare case where the "obvious" side of a market is also the well-supported one. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · Matches The Attacking Profile Of Both Sides Over 2.5 Total Goals USA have scored 2+ in every match -154 $15.40→$10 profit Directly supported by hard data on both sides — this fixture profiles as one of the more open, attacking matchups of the entire knockout round. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · Board's Shortest Exact Score Correct Score — Draw 1-1 Shorter than either team winning outright +550 $10→$65 A genuine signal that the market sees this as a real coin-flip tie — one that could easily go the distance into extra time, given how close the underlying moneyline remains. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · The Foundation Play Balogun 1+ Shots on Target Shortest player price on the whole board -300 $30→$10 profit A low-risk floor bet on USA's restored talisman remaining heavily involved as the focal point of the attack for a full 90 minutes.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA / Tie / Belgium +145 / +240 / +185 3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout +130 / +240 / +165 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA / Belgium -126 / +104

Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Balogun +165 · Lukaku +175 · Pepi +175 · Pulisic +195 · De Ketelaere +260 · De Bruyne +270 Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Balogun +145 · Lukaku +155 · Pepi +160 · Pulisic +170 · De Ketelaere +230 · De Bruyne +240

To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) 90 min only: Balogun +105 · De Bruyne +115 · Pulisic +115 · Pepi +115 · Lukaku +120 · Aaronson +135 Including ET: Balogun -115 · Pulisic -105 · Pepi -105 · De Bruyne +100 · Lukaku +100 · De Ketelaere +120

Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board) Balogun -300 · Lukaku -290 · Pepi -260 · De Bruyne -180 · Pulisic -180 · Doku -155

First Goalscorer & To Score 2+ (top of board) First Goalscorer: Balogun +550 · Pepi +600 · Lukaku +600 · Pulisic +650 · De Ketelaere +900 To Score 2+: Balogun +1100 · Pepi +1300 · Lukaku +1300 · Pulisic +1600

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇺🇸 USA Win Draw 🇧🇪 Belgium Win 1-0 +1000 1-1 ⭐ +550 0-1 +1100 2-0 +1400 0-0 +1600 0-2 +1600 2-1 +800 2-2 +1000 1-2 +900 3-0 +2700 3-3 +3500 0-3 +3300 3-1 +1800 — 1-3 +2000 3-2 +1900 — 2-3 +2200 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · USA listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 5-3) available on FanDuel, not shown here

Both Teams To Score & Total Goals Both Teams To Score: Yes / No -174 / +136 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -520 / +370 Over/Under 2.5 Goals -154 / +126 Over/Under 3.5 Goals +168 / -210

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read Over 2.5 (-154) + BTTS Yes (-174) + Balogun Anytime (+165) All three bets describe the same open, attacking shape, and Balogun is directly the player most likely to be involved in it. Best Single Prop Folarin Balogun — the board's actual shortest price Confirmed starting, in elite form, and now ahead of every other player in the match including Belgium's own attacking stars. Watch This Angle Belgium's De Ketelaere vs Lukaku decision Multiple sources remain genuinely split on this — confirm Belgium's actual starting XI before locking in secondary Belgian scorer props. Avoid Any correct score at +3000 or longer Blowout margins fight the "tight, competitive" read that dominates this entire board, with the draw itself the shortest price of all. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium Props · Tonight · 8PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle Bet USA vs Belgium Props on FanDuel Balogun anytime +165 · Over 2.5 -154 · Correct score 1-1 +550

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +145 / Draw +240 / Belgium +185 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -126 / Belgium +104 · Anytime Goalscorer: Balogun +165, Lukaku +175, Pepi +175, Pulisic +195, De Ketelaere +260, De Bruyne +270 · To Score or Assist: Balogun +105, De Bruyne +115, Pulisic +115, Pepi +115, Lukaku +120 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -300, Lukaku -290, Pepi -260, De Bruyne -180, Pulisic -180 · First Goalscorer: Balogun +550, Pepi +600, Lukaku +600, Pulisic +650 · To Score 2+: Balogun +1100, Pepi +1300, Lukaku +1300 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +1000, Draw 0-0 +1600, Belgium 0-1 +1100, USA 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +550, Belgium 0-2 +1600, USA 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +1000, Belgium 1-2 +900, USA 3-0 +2700, Draw 3-3 +3500, Belgium 0-3 +3300 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +136 · O/U 1.5: -520 / +370 · O/U 2.5: -154 / +126 · O/U 3.5: +168 / -210 · Folarin Balogun's suspension confirmed overturned, starting · Zeno Debast a late fitness call for Belgium · Charles De Ketelaere vs Romelu Lukaku remains an open question for Belgium's starting striker role · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER