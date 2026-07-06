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US vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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US vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup 2026 Round of 16
USA vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
🎯
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · PROP BET PREVIEW · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
USA vs Belgium · Tonight, Monday July 6 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX

USA vs Belgium: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets

Updated odds · Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · FanDuel

Over 2.5 -154 · BTTS Yes -174 · Balogun Anytime +165 (Board's Shortest)
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ MARKET HAS SHIFTED TOWARD USA: -126 TO ADVANCE (WAS -106), ML +145 (WAS +165) · BALOGUN +165 NOW THE BOARD'S OUTRIGHT SHORTEST ANYTIME PRICE, AHEAD OF LUKAKU AND PEPI (BOTH +175) · OVER 2.5 GOALS -154 · BTTS YES -174 · CORRECT SCORE DRAW 1-1 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE AT +550 · BELGIUM'S DE KETELAERE VS LUKAKU STRIKER DECISION STILL GENUINELY UNRESOLVED PER MULTIPLE SOURCES
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
Balogun confirmed available and starting · Debast a late fitness call for Belgium
→ QF vs POR/ESP

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This board has moved noticeably toward the hosts since earlier previews — USA to advance has shortened from -106 all the way to -126, reflecting growing confidence in a full-strength USA attack with Balogun restored. On the totals side, Over 2.5 total goals is favored at -154, and Both Teams to Score — Yes sits even shorter at -174. Neither defense in this match has been airtight: Belgium has kept just one clean sheet all tournament, and USA's own back line was tested repeatedly even in a comfortable win over Bosnia.

The correct score grid backs up that "goals both ways" read directly — a 1-1 draw is the shortest exact scoreline on the whole board at +550, ahead of every single-team win. That's a genuine signal of how evenly matched this tie is, consistent with a moneyline where USA (+145), Belgium (+185) and the draw (+240) remain fairly close together.

On individual props, Folarin Balogun's +165 anytime price is now the outright shortest in the match, just ahead of a tie between Romelu Lukaku and Ricardo Pepi at +175. That's a notable shift — Lukaku's price reflects genuine uncertainty about whether he starts or comes off the bench again, with multiple recent previews still split on whether Charles De Ketelaere or Lukaku leads Belgium's attack from kickoff.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Board's Actual Favorite
Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer
Shortest price of any player in the match
+165
$10→$26.50

Confirmed starting and now the market's clear top individual pick — an elite finisher back in the side just in time for the biggest match of the tournament.

⭐ Best Prop #2 · Backed By Both Sides' Leaky Defenses
Both Teams To Score — Yes
Belgium: just 1 clean sheet all tournament
-174
$17.40→$10 profit

Both attacks have proven scoring threats and both defenses have shown real vulnerability — a rare case where the "obvious" side of a market is also the well-supported one.

⭐ Best Prop #3 · Matches The Attacking Profile Of Both Sides
Over 2.5 Total Goals
USA have scored 2+ in every match
-154
$15.40→$10 profit

Directly supported by hard data on both sides — this fixture profiles as one of the more open, attacking matchups of the entire knockout round.

⭐ Best Prop #4 · Board's Shortest Exact Score
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
Shorter than either team winning outright
+550
$10→$65

A genuine signal that the market sees this as a real coin-flip tie — one that could easily go the distance into extra time, given how close the underlying moneyline remains.

⭐ Best Prop #5 · The Foundation Play
Balogun 1+ Shots on Target
Shortest player price on the whole board
-300
$30→$10 profit

A low-risk floor bet on USA's restored talisman remaining heavily involved as the focal point of the attack for a full 90 minutes.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify
3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA / Tie / Belgium
+145 / +240 / +185
3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout
+130 / +240 / +165
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA / Belgium
-126 / +104
Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Balogun +165 · Lukaku +175 · Pepi +175 · Pulisic +195 · De Ketelaere +260 · De Bruyne +270
Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Balogun +145 · Lukaku +155 · Pepi +160 · Pulisic +170 · De Ketelaere +230 · De Bruyne +240
To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
90 min only: Balogun +105 · De Bruyne +115 · Pulisic +115 · Pepi +115 · Lukaku +120 · Aaronson +135
Including ET: Balogun -115 · Pulisic -105 · Pepi -105 · De Bruyne +100 · Lukaku +100 · De Ketelaere +120
Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board)
Balogun -300 · Lukaku -290 · Pepi -260 · De Bruyne -180 · Pulisic -180 · Doku -155
First Goalscorer & To Score 2+ (top of board)
First Goalscorer: Balogun +550 · Pepi +600 · Lukaku +600 · Pulisic +650 · De Ketelaere +900
To Score 2+: Balogun +1100 · Pepi +1300 · Lukaku +1300 · Pulisic +1600

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇺🇸 USA Win
Draw
🇧🇪 Belgium Win
1-0
+1000
1-1 ⭐
+550
0-1
+1100
2-0
+1400
0-0
+1600
0-2
+1600
2-1
+800
2-2
+1000
1-2
+900
3-0
+2700
3-3
+3500
0-3
+3300
3-1
+1800
1-3
+2000
3-2
+1900
2-3
+2200
90 minutes plus stoppage time only · USA listed first as home team · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 5-3) available on FanDuel, not shown here
Both Teams To Score & Total Goals
Both Teams To Score: Yes / No
-174 / +136
Over/Under 1.5 Goals
-520 / +370
Over/Under 2.5 Goals
-154 / +126
Over/Under 3.5 Goals
+168 / -210
📊 Prop Strategy Summary
Cleanest Read
Over 2.5 (-154) + BTTS Yes (-174) + Balogun Anytime (+165)
All three bets describe the same open, attacking shape, and Balogun is directly the player most likely to be involved in it.
Best Single Prop
Folarin Balogun — the board's actual shortest price
Confirmed starting, in elite form, and now ahead of every other player in the match including Belgium's own attacking stars.
Watch This Angle
Belgium's De Ketelaere vs Lukaku decision
Multiple sources remain genuinely split on this — confirm Belgium's actual starting XI before locking in secondary Belgian scorer props.
Avoid
Any correct score at +3000 or longer
Blowout margins fight the "tight, competitive" read that dominates this entire board, with the draw itself the shortest price of all.
⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium Props · Tonight · 8PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle
Bet USA vs Belgium Props on FanDuel
Balogun anytime +165 · Over 2.5 -154 · Correct score 1-1 +550
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +145 / Draw +240 / Belgium +185 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -126 / Belgium +104 · Anytime Goalscorer: Balogun +165, Lukaku +175, Pepi +175, Pulisic +195, De Ketelaere +260, De Bruyne +270 · To Score or Assist: Balogun +105, De Bruyne +115, Pulisic +115, Pepi +115, Lukaku +120 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -300, Lukaku -290, Pepi -260, De Bruyne -180, Pulisic -180 · First Goalscorer: Balogun +550, Pepi +600, Lukaku +600, Pulisic +650 · To Score 2+: Balogun +1100, Pepi +1300, Lukaku +1300 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +1000, Draw 0-0 +1600, Belgium 0-1 +1100, USA 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +550, Belgium 0-2 +1600, USA 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +1000, Belgium 1-2 +900, USA 3-0 +2700, Draw 3-3 +3500, Belgium 0-3 +3300 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +136 · O/U 1.5: -520 / +370 · O/U 2.5: -154 / +126 · O/U 3.5: +168 / -210 · Folarin Balogun's suspension confirmed overturned, starting · Zeno Debast a late fitness call for Belgium · Charles De Ketelaere vs Romelu Lukaku remains an open question for Belgium's starting striker role · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

What is your favorite prop bet for tonight's USA vs Belgium round of 16 World Cup match? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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