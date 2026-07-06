US vs Belgium Prop Bet Preview - Best Prop Bets Tonight For World Cup 2026 Round of 16
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USA vs Belgium: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets
Updated odds · Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · FanDuel
📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us
This board has moved noticeably toward the hosts since earlier previews — USA to advance has shortened from -106 all the way to -126, reflecting growing confidence in a full-strength USA attack with Balogun restored. On the totals side, Over 2.5 total goals is favored at -154, and Both Teams to Score — Yes sits even shorter at -174. Neither defense in this match has been airtight: Belgium has kept just one clean sheet all tournament, and USA's own back line was tested repeatedly even in a comfortable win over Bosnia.
The correct score grid backs up that "goals both ways" read directly — a 1-1 draw is the shortest exact scoreline on the whole board at +550, ahead of every single-team win. That's a genuine signal of how evenly matched this tie is, consistent with a moneyline where USA (+145), Belgium (+185) and the draw (+240) remain fairly close together.
On individual props, Folarin Balogun's +165 anytime price is now the outright shortest in the match, just ahead of a tie between Romelu Lukaku and Ricardo Pepi at +175. That's a notable shift — Lukaku's price reflects genuine uncertainty about whether he starts or comes off the bench again, with multiple recent previews still split on whether Charles De Ketelaere or Lukaku leads Belgium's attack from kickoff.
⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked
Confirmed starting and now the market's clear top individual pick — an elite finisher back in the side just in time for the biggest match of the tournament.
Both attacks have proven scoring threats and both defenses have shown real vulnerability — a rare case where the "obvious" side of a market is also the well-supported one.
Directly supported by hard data on both sides — this fixture profiles as one of the more open, attacking matchups of the entire knockout round.
A genuine signal that the market sees this as a real coin-flip tie — one that could easily go the distance into extra time, given how close the underlying moneyline remains.
A low-risk floor bet on USA's restored talisman remaining heavily involved as the focal point of the attack for a full 90 minutes.
📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel
🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, updated tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): USA +145 / Draw +240 / Belgium +185 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): USA -126 / Belgium +104 · Anytime Goalscorer: Balogun +165, Lukaku +175, Pepi +175, Pulisic +195, De Ketelaere +260, De Bruyne +270 · To Score or Assist: Balogun +105, De Bruyne +115, Pulisic +115, Pepi +115, Lukaku +120 · Player 1+ SOT: Balogun -300, Lukaku -290, Pepi -260, De Bruyne -180, Pulisic -180 · First Goalscorer: Balogun +550, Pepi +600, Lukaku +600, Pulisic +650 · To Score 2+: Balogun +1100, Pepi +1300, Lukaku +1300 · Correct Score: USA 1-0 +1000, Draw 0-0 +1600, Belgium 0-1 +1100, USA 2-0 +1400, Draw 1-1 +550, Belgium 0-2 +1600, USA 2-1 +800, Draw 2-2 +1000, Belgium 1-2 +900, USA 3-0 +2700, Draw 3-3 +3500, Belgium 0-3 +3300 · BTTS Yes -174 / No +136 · O/U 1.5: -520 / +370 · O/U 2.5: -154 / +126 · O/U 3.5: +168 / -210 · Folarin Balogun's suspension confirmed overturned, starting · Zeno Debast a late fitness call for Belgium · Charles De Ketelaere vs Romelu Lukaku remains an open question for Belgium's starting striker role · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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