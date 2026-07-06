Portugal vs Spain Prop Bet Preview: Best Lamine Yamal Prop Bets Today For World Cup

⚡ YAMAL IS BACK TO FULL SPEED, PLAYING 85 MINUTES IN SPAIN'S 3-0 WIN OVER AUSTRIA AFTER A CAREFULLY MANAGED TOURNAMENT WORKLOAD · SECOND-SHORTEST ANYTIME GOALSCORER PRICE IN THE MATCH, BEHIND ONLY OYARZABAL · THE ONLY PLAYER ON THE BOARD FAVORED (NEGATIVE ODDS) TO SCORE OR ASSIST · A GENERATIONAL MATCHUP AGAINST RONALDO, WHO COULD BE PLAYING HIS FINAL WORLD CUP MATCH · KICKOFF 3PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇵🇹 Portugal vs Spain 🇪🇸 · 3PM ET · AT&T Stadium, Arlington · FOX Spain -220 to advance · Spain yet to concede a goal this tournament → QF vs USA/BEL

📖 The Case For Yamal Today

At 18, Yamal is already one of the most dangerous attackers left in the tournament, and he's now fully up to speed after a carefully managed workload through the group stage — he played 85 minutes in Spain's dominant 3-0 win over Austria, his fullest game yet. He's the second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in this entire match at +170, trailing only Mikel Oyarzabal, and he's the only player on the board actually favored (negative odds, -125) to score or assist. Spain's attack has increasingly run through his connection with Nico Williams and Oyarzabal, and against a Portugal defense that's shown real vulnerability in transition, his combination of pace and end product gives him multiple routes to a productive day.

⚖️ The Case Against

Portugal's full-back on that side, likely Nuno Mendes, is one of the most physically gifted defenders in the tournament and has the recovery pace to match Yamal stride for stride — a genuinely tougher individual matchup than most defenders he's faced so far. This is also easily the highest-pressure, highest-stakes match of his young career, against a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and a Portugal side desperate to avoid another early exit at this exact stage. Teenagers can occasionally look overawed on the biggest occasions, even talented ones, and Spain's overall game plan may lean more on control and patience than isolating Yamal in space early.

📋 Lamine Yamal — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Lamine Yamal · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Portugal vs Spain Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens +170 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time +160 To Score or Assist The only player favored in this market -125 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -140 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +550 Anytime Assist Shortest assist price of any player +200 To Score 2 or More Goals 90 min + stoppage only +1300 To Score a Hat-Trick A genuine longshot +8000 1+ Shots on Target Shortest-priced shot market in the match -360 2+ Shots on Target Shortest 2+ SOT price of any player +125 3+ Shots on Target A high-volume, big-game floor bet +450 1+ Shots on Target, 1st Half Near coin-flip odds for an early involvement -105 1+ Shots Near-certainty given his central role -10000 2+ Shots A more realistic floor-level bet -1250 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ Best Yamal Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Only Favored Player Yamal — To Score or Assist -125 $12.50→$10 profit Genuinely the most confident single price on the entire board for either team — the market thinks it's more likely than not he's directly involved in a goal today. A strong reflection of how central he's become to this attack. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Backed By Full Fitness Yamal — Anytime Goalscorer +170 $10→$27 Second-shortest goalscorer price on the whole board, behind only Oyarzabal, and now fully up to speed after a carefully managed workload through the group stage. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Volume-Based Floor Bet Yamal — 2+ Shots on Target +125 $10→$22.50 The shortest 2+ shots-on-target price on the whole board, reflecting how heavily involved he's expected to be in the final third even if his exact finishing luck varies on the day. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Yamal — First Goalscorer +550 $10→$65 A considerably bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, in a match where an early breakthrough — matching Spain's own pattern of fast, controlled starts this tournament — is a live scenario.

📊 Where Yamal Sits Among This Match's Goal Threats Yamal's +170 anytime price is the closest thing to Oyarzabal's board-leading +150 — a genuine one-two punch at the top of the entire match's goalscorer market. Ronaldo, by contrast, sits third at +185, meaning the generational storyline of this fixture cuts both ways: an 18-year-old and a 41-year-old bracket the market's shortest individual prices.

🎯 Yamal-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Yamal to score or assist + Yamal 2+ shots on target + Spain to advance Three legs that all describe Spain's teenage star being heavily involved in a big result on the biggest stage of his young career. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. The individual legs are 90-minute only; "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal Props · Portugal vs Spain · Today · 3PM ET Bet Lamine Yamal Props on FanDuel Now Anytime +170 · To Score or Assist -125 · First Goalscorer +550

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal: anytime goalscorer +170 (90 min) / +160 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -125 (90 min) / -140 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +550 · anytime assist +200 · to score 2+ goals +1300 · to score a hat-trick +8000 · 1+ shots on target -360 · 2+ shots on target +125 · 3+ shots on target +450 · 1+ shots on target 1st half -105 · 1+ shots -10000 · 2+ shots -1250 · Yamal played 85 minutes in Spain's 3-0 win over Austria, his fullest game of the tournament after a carefully managed workload · Second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, behind only Mikel Oyarzabal · The only player on the board favored to score or assist · Spain has not conceded a goal this tournament · Spain -220 to advance · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER