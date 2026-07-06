Portugal vs Spain Prop Bet Preview: Best Lamine Yamal Prop Bets Today For World Cup
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Portugal vs Spain: Best Lamine Yamal Prop Bets
Full Yamal prop board · The generational clash with Ronaldo · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Yamal Today
At 18, Yamal is already one of the most dangerous attackers left in the tournament, and he's now fully up to speed after a carefully managed workload through the group stage — he played 85 minutes in Spain's dominant 3-0 win over Austria, his fullest game yet. He's the second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in this entire match at +170, trailing only Mikel Oyarzabal, and he's the only player on the board actually favored (negative odds, -125) to score or assist. Spain's attack has increasingly run through his connection with Nico Williams and Oyarzabal, and against a Portugal defense that's shown real vulnerability in transition, his combination of pace and end product gives him multiple routes to a productive day.
⚖️ The Case Against
Portugal's full-back on that side, likely Nuno Mendes, is one of the most physically gifted defenders in the tournament and has the recovery pace to match Yamal stride for stride — a genuinely tougher individual matchup than most defenders he's faced so far. This is also easily the highest-pressure, highest-stakes match of his young career, against a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and a Portugal side desperate to avoid another early exit at this exact stage. Teenagers can occasionally look overawed on the biggest occasions, even talented ones, and Spain's overall game plan may lean more on control and patience than isolating Yamal in space early.
📋 Lamine Yamal — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Yamal Prop Bets — Ranked
Genuinely the most confident single price on the entire board for either team — the market thinks it's more likely than not he's directly involved in a goal today. A strong reflection of how central he's become to this attack.
Second-shortest goalscorer price on the whole board, behind only Oyarzabal, and now fully up to speed after a carefully managed workload through the group stage.
The shortest 2+ shots-on-target price on the whole board, reflecting how heavily involved he's expected to be in the final third even if his exact finishing luck varies on the day.
A considerably bigger payout for the same underlying thesis, in a match where an early breakthrough — matching Spain's own pattern of fast, controlled starts this tournament — is a live scenario.
Yamal's +170 anytime price is the closest thing to Oyarzabal's board-leading +150 — a genuine one-two punch at the top of the entire match's goalscorer market. Ronaldo, by contrast, sits third at +185, meaning the generational storyline of this fixture cuts both ways: an 18-year-old and a 41-year-old bracket the market's shortest individual prices.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Lamine Yamal: anytime goalscorer +170 (90 min) / +160 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -125 (90 min) / -140 (incl. ET) · first goalscorer +550 · anytime assist +200 · to score 2+ goals +1300 · to score a hat-trick +8000 · 1+ shots on target -360 · 2+ shots on target +125 · 3+ shots on target +450 · 1+ shots on target 1st half -105 · 1+ shots -10000 · 2+ shots -1250 · Yamal played 85 minutes in Spain's 3-0 win over Austria, his fullest game of the tournament after a carefully managed workload · Second-shortest anytime goalscorer price in the match, behind only Mikel Oyarzabal · The only player on the board favored to score or assist · Spain has not conceded a goal this tournament · Spain -220 to advance · AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX · Today, Monday July 6, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces USA/Belgium winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best Yamal prop bets today for his world cup match vs Portugal. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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