Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 6

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the St. Louis Cardinals. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-PH

ROYL and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Cristopher Sanchez

Noah Cameron vs. Cristopher Sanchez Records: Royals (36-54), Phillies (50-40)

Royals (36-54), Phillies (50-40) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Royals Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 64.23%

64.23% Royals Win Probability: 35.77%

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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and YES

RAYS and YES Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Cam Schlittler

Griffin Jax vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Rays (52-35), Yankees (49-40)

Rays (52-35), Yankees (49-40) Rays Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 50.16%

50.16% Yankees Win Probability: 49.84%

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Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SCHN

NATS and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Mike Burrows

Miles Mikolas vs. Mike Burrows Records: Nationals (46-45), Astros (45-47)

Nationals (46-45), Astros (45-47) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Astros Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 52.82%

52.82% Astros Win Probability: 47.18%

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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY

BravesVsn and SNY Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Freddy Peralta

Reynaldo López vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Braves (52-36), Mets (37-53)

Braves (52-36), Mets (37-53) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Mets Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 56.34%

56.34% Mets Win Probability: 43.66%

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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and BREW

CARD and BREW Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Shane Drohan

Dustin May vs. Shane Drohan Records: Cardinals (47-40), Brewers (55-33)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 55.10%

55.10% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.90%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SDPA and ARID

Fox Sports 1 and SDPA and ARID Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Walker Buehler vs. Brandon Pfaadt Records: Padres (44-45), Diamondbacks (44-45)

Padres (44-45), Diamondbacks (44-45) Padres Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.02%

57.02% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.98%

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Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNET

NBCS-BA and SNET Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Kevin Gausman

Landen Roupp vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Giants (37-52), Blue Jays (42-48)

Giants (37-52), Blue Jays (42-48) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Giants Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 59.87%

59.87% Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.13%

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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR

SportsNet LA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland

Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Dodgers (59-32), Rockies (37-54)

Dodgers (59-32), Rockies (37-54) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 64.27%

64.27% Rockies Win Probability: 35.73%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.