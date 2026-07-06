Monday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 6
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the St. Louis Cardinals. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Philadelphia Phillies at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Cristopher Sanchez
- Records: Royals (36-54), Phillies (50-40)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -180
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 64.23%
- Royals Win Probability: 35.77%
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New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Rays (52-35), Yankees (49-40)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -118
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 50.16%
- Yankees Win Probability: 49.84%
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Houston Astros at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Mike Burrows
- Records: Nationals (46-45), Astros (45-47)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -134
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 52.82%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.18%
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New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Braves (52-36), Mets (37-53)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 56.34%
- Mets Win Probability: 43.66%
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Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Shane Drohan
- Records: Cardinals (47-40), Brewers (55-33)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 55.10%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.90%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and SDPA and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Brandon Pfaadt
- Records: Padres (44-45), Diamondbacks (44-45)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -112
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.02%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 42.98%
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Toronto Blue Jays at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Giants (37-52), Blue Jays (42-48)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -110
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 59.87%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 40.13%
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Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Dodgers (59-32), Rockies (37-54)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -198
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 64.27%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.73%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.