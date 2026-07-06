Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Royals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (50-40) vs. Kansas City Royals (36-54)

Date: Monday, July 6, 2026

Monday, July 6, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | KC: (+144)

PHI: (-172) | KC: (+144) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+100) | KC: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (+100) | KC: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-3, 2.00 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 4-6, 4.95 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (10-3) for the Phillies and Noah Cameron (4-6) for the Royals. Sanchez and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 4-10-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have a 1-8 record in Cameron's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (64.2%)

Phillies vs Royals Moneyline

The Phillies vs Royals moneyline has Philadelphia as a -172 favorite, while Kansas City is a +144 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Royals Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Phillies are +100 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -120.

Phillies vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Royals on July 6 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 21-3 when favored by -172 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 88 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 33-55-0 against the spread in their 88 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have a 20-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).

Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-43-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 38-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 86 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 82 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .254 and slugging .567.

He is 79th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brandon Marsh has hit 15 homers with a team-high .511 SLG this season.

Bryson Stott has seven home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Stott has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with a triple and four walks.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 95 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .290.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Carter Jensen has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jac Caglianone is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Michael Massey is batting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies vs Royals Head to Head

7/5/2026: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/4/2026: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/14/2025: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-3 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/13/2025: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/12/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/25/2024: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/24/2024: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

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