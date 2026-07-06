Phillies vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 6
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
On Monday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Royals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (50-40) vs. Kansas City Royals (36-54)
- Date: Monday, July 6, 2026
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: Royals.TV and NBCS-PH
Phillies vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-172) | KC: (+144)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+100) | KC: +1.5 (-120)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Phillies vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-3, 2.00 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 4-6, 4.95 ERA
The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (10-3) for the Phillies and Noah Cameron (4-6) for the Royals. Sanchez and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 13-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Royals have gone 4-10-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have a 1-8 record in Cameron's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Phillies vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (64.2%)
Phillies vs Royals Moneyline
- The Phillies vs Royals moneyline has Philadelphia as a -172 favorite, while Kansas City is a +144 underdog at home.
Phillies vs Royals Spread
- The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Royals. The Phillies are +100 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -120.
Phillies vs Royals Over/Under
- The over/under for Phillies-Royals on July 6 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have won in 41, or 63.1%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Philadelphia has a record of 21-3 when favored by -172 or more this year.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 39 of their 88 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Phillies are 33-55-0 against the spread in their 88 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have a 20-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36.4% of those games).
- Kansas City is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +144 or longer.
- The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-43-1 record against the over/under.
- The Royals have a 38-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in OBP (.370) this season, fueled by 86 hits. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks 25th, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Kyle Schwarber has 82 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which lead the Phillies this season. He's batting .254 and slugging .567.
- He is 79th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying hitters.
- Brandon Marsh has hit 15 homers with a team-high .511 SLG this season.
- Bryson Stott has seven home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.
- Stott has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with a triple and four walks.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 95 hits with a .362 on-base percentage and a .466 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Royals. He's batting .290.
- Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 45th in slugging.
- Carter Jensen has 17 doubles, 13 home runs and 27 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .309.
- He ranks 93rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage in the majors.
- Jac Caglianone is batting .258 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 25 walks.
- Michael Massey is batting .254 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks.
Phillies vs Royals Head to Head
- 7/5/2026: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/4/2026: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/14/2025: 10-3 KC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 9/13/2025: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/12/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/25/2024: 11-3 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/24/2024: 11-2 PHI (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 8/23/2024: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/6/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 8/5/2023: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
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