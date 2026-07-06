USA vs Belgium Lineups & Formations Tonight - World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 16

USA vs Belgium: Projected Lineups & Formations Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16 📋 📋 PROJECTED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TONIGHT Tonight, Monday July 6 2026 · 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX USA vs Belgium: Projected Lineups & Formations Predicted XIs · Key storylines · Betting impact Balogun Confirmed Starting · Lukaku Trending Toward A Start Too Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook ⚠️ THESE ARE PROJECTED LINEUPS, NOT OFFICIAL CONFIRMED TEAM SHEETS · USA (4-2-3-1): FREESE, FREEMAN, RICHARDS, REAM, ROBINSON, TILLMAN, ADAMS, DEST, MCKENNIE, PULISIC, BALOGUN — WIDELY EXPECTED TO BE UNCHANGED FROM THE PARAGUAY AND BOSNIA WINS · BELGIUM (4-3-3): COURTOIS, CASTAGNE, MECHELE, THEATE, DE CUYPER, TIELEMANS, RASKIN, DOKU, DE BRUYNE, TROSSARD, LUKAKU — WITH DE KETELAERE THE LIKELY ALTERNATIVE UP TOP IF LUKAKU ISN'T DEEMED READY TO START FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tonight · 8PM ET 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX USA To Advance -122 · Balogun Anytime +165 → QF vs POR/ESP ⚠️ A Note On Accuracy Despite it being close to kickoff, no genuinely official confirmed lineup has been located for this match — every source remains in "predicted" or "projected" territory. Everything below reflects the strongest current consensus across multiple previews, not confirmed team sheets. Check FanDuel's live lineup graphic closer to kickoff for the real thing. 🇺🇸 USA — Projected Starting XI 📋 Projected Formation: 4-2-3-1, Unchanged Winning XI Mauricio Pochettino has no incentive to change a lineup that's beaten Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia — the biggest news is simply that Folarin Balogun is confirmed available after his suspension was overturned, restoring the exact XI that started the Paraguay win. Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan remain unlikely to feature. 🇺🇸 USA · PROJECTED 4-2-3-1 · POCHETTINO 20 Balogun ⭐ ST · Board's shortest AT price +165 2 Dest RW · +500 AT 8 McKennie AM · +500 AT 10 Pulisic ⭐ LW · Captain · +200 AT 17 Tillman DM · +340 AT 4 Adams DM · +1000 AT 21 Freeman RB 3 Richards CB 13 Ream CB 5 Robinson LB 1 Freese GK Notable bench options Ricardo Pepi · Brenden Aaronson · Sebastian Berhalter · Mark McKenzie (doubtful) · Cristian Roldan (doubtful) 🇧🇪 Belgium — Projected Starting XI 🚨 Projected Formation: 4-3-3, Lukaku Trending Toward A Start Rudi Garcia's biggest decision is up top. Lukaku has been managed carefully all tournament — starting only once in the group stage before coming off the bench to decisive effect twice — but the most recent reporting suggests he could start tonight, with Kevin De Bruyne set up specifically in an advanced role to feed him. If Garcia opts for caution instead, Charles De Ketelaere would lead the line as he did most recently. Nicolas Raskin is projected to replace Hans Vanaken in the double pivot alongside captain Youri Tielemans. 🇧🇪 BELGIUM · PROJECTED 4-3-3 · GARCIA 9 Lukaku 🚨 ST · Genuinely uncertain, +175 AT 11 Doku LW · +340 AT 7 De Bruyne AM · +280 AT 14 Trossard RW · +310 AT 23 Raskin DM · +850 AT 8 Tielemans © DM · Captain · +600 AT 2 Castagne RB 4 Mechele CB 5 Theate CB 15 De Cuyper LB 1 Courtois GK Notable bench options Charles De Ketelaere (alternate starter) · Hans Vanaken · Dodi Lukebakio · Amadou Onana · Thomas Meunier · Nathan Ngoy (suspended) · Zeno Debast (still out) 📊 Projected XIs — Side by Side 🇺🇸 USA Stat Belgium 🇧🇪 4-2-3-1 Formation 4-3-3 Mauricio Pochettino Manager Rudi Garcia Freese GK Courtois Freeman · Richards · Ream · Robinson Def Castagne · Mechele · Theate · De Cuyper Tillman · Adams Mid Raskin · Tielemans © Dest · McKennie · Pulisic ⭐ Attack Doku · De Bruyne · Trossard Balogun ⭐ Lone ST Lukaku 🚨 (or De Ketelaere) 💡 Lineup Betting Impact ✅ BALOGUN — the one lock on this entire sheet Confirmed available and expected to start regardless of any other lineup uncertainty. His +165 anytime price is safe to build around. ⚠️ LUKAKU vs DE KETELAERE — confirm before betting either This is the single biggest lineup uncertainty in the match. Their nearly identical prices (+175 vs +270) reflect genuine market indecision — check the actual confirmed XI before locking in a bet on either. ✅ EVERYONE ELSE — high confidence Both managers are widely expected to otherwise run back their most recent winning XIs unchanged. FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle Bet USA vs Belgium on FanDuel Now Balogun AT +165 · USA To Advance -122 Bet Now Projected lineups, not officially confirmed · USA (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic (captain); Folarin Balogun · Bench options: Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter · Belgium (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans (captain); Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Romelu Lukaku or Charles De Ketelaere · Bench options: De Ketelaere (if Lukaku starts), Hans Vanaken, Dodi Lukebakio, Amadou Onana, Thomas Meunier · Nathan Ngoy suspended, Zeno Debast still out for Belgium · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan doubtful for USA · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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