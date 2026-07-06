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USA vs Belgium Lineups & Formations Tonight - World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 16

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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USA vs Belgium Lineups & Formations Tonight - World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 16
USA vs Belgium: Projected Lineups & Formations Tonight | World Cup 2026 Round of 16
📋
📋 PROJECTED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · TONIGHT
Tonight, Monday July 6 2026 · 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX

USA vs Belgium: Projected Lineups & Formations

Predicted XIs · Key storylines · Betting impact

Balogun Confirmed Starting · Lukaku Trending Toward A Start Too
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚠️ THESE ARE PROJECTED LINEUPS, NOT OFFICIAL CONFIRMED TEAM SHEETS · USA (4-2-3-1): FREESE, FREEMAN, RICHARDS, REAM, ROBINSON, TILLMAN, ADAMS, DEST, MCKENNIE, PULISIC, BALOGUN — WIDELY EXPECTED TO BE UNCHANGED FROM THE PARAGUAY AND BOSNIA WINS · BELGIUM (4-3-3): COURTOIS, CASTAGNE, MECHELE, THEATE, DE CUYPER, TIELEMANS, RASKIN, DOKU, DE BRUYNE, TROSSARD, LUKAKU — WITH DE KETELAERE THE LIKELY ALTERNATIVE UP TOP IF LUKAKU ISN'T DEEMED READY TO START
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 16 · Tonight · 8PM ET
🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
USA To Advance -122 · Balogun Anytime +165
→ QF vs POR/ESP
⚠️
A Note On Accuracy
Despite it being close to kickoff, no genuinely official confirmed lineup has been located for this match — every source remains in "predicted" or "projected" territory. Everything below reflects the strongest current consensus across multiple previews, not confirmed team sheets. Check FanDuel's live lineup graphic closer to kickoff for the real thing.

🇺🇸 USA — Projected Starting XI

📋 Projected Formation: 4-2-3-1, Unchanged Winning XI

Mauricio Pochettino has no incentive to change a lineup that's beaten Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia — the biggest news is simply that Folarin Balogun is confirmed available after his suspension was overturned, restoring the exact XI that started the Paraguay win. Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan remain unlikely to feature.

🇺🇸 USA · PROJECTED 4-2-3-1 · POCHETTINO
20
Balogun ⭐
ST · Board's shortest AT price +165
2
Dest
RW · +500 AT
8
McKennie
AM · +500 AT
10
Pulisic ⭐
LW · Captain · +200 AT
17
Tillman
DM · +340 AT
4
Adams
DM · +1000 AT
21
Freeman
RB
3
Richards
CB
13
Ream
CB
5
Robinson
LB
1
Freese
GK
Notable bench options
Ricardo Pepi · Brenden Aaronson · Sebastian Berhalter · Mark McKenzie (doubtful) · Cristian Roldan (doubtful)

🇧🇪 Belgium — Projected Starting XI

🚨 Projected Formation: 4-3-3, Lukaku Trending Toward A Start

Rudi Garcia's biggest decision is up top. Lukaku has been managed carefully all tournament — starting only once in the group stage before coming off the bench to decisive effect twice — but the most recent reporting suggests he could start tonight, with Kevin De Bruyne set up specifically in an advanced role to feed him. If Garcia opts for caution instead, Charles De Ketelaere would lead the line as he did most recently. Nicolas Raskin is projected to replace Hans Vanaken in the double pivot alongside captain Youri Tielemans.

🇧🇪 BELGIUM · PROJECTED 4-3-3 · GARCIA
9
Lukaku 🚨
ST · Genuinely uncertain, +175 AT
11
Doku
LW · +340 AT
7
De Bruyne
AM · +280 AT
14
Trossard
RW · +310 AT
23
Raskin
DM · +850 AT
8
Tielemans ©
DM · Captain · +600 AT
2
Castagne
RB
4
Mechele
CB
5
Theate
CB
15
De Cuyper
LB
1
Courtois
GK
Notable bench options
Charles De Ketelaere (alternate starter) · Hans Vanaken · Dodi Lukebakio · Amadou Onana · Thomas Meunier · Nathan Ngoy (suspended) · Zeno Debast (still out)

📊 Projected XIs — Side by Side

🇺🇸 USA
Stat
Belgium 🇧🇪
4-2-3-1
Formation
4-3-3
Mauricio Pochettino
Manager
Rudi Garcia
Freese
GK
Courtois
Freeman · Richards · Ream · Robinson
Def
Castagne · Mechele · Theate · De Cuyper
Tillman · Adams
Mid
Raskin · Tielemans ©
Dest · McKennie · Pulisic ⭐
Attack
Doku · De Bruyne · Trossard
Balogun ⭐
Lone ST
Lukaku 🚨 (or De Ketelaere)
💡 Lineup Betting Impact
✅ BALOGUN — the one lock on this entire sheet
Confirmed available and expected to start regardless of any other lineup uncertainty. His +165 anytime price is safe to build around.
⚠️ LUKAKU vs DE KETELAERE — confirm before betting either
This is the single biggest lineup uncertainty in the match. Their nearly identical prices (+175 vs +270) reflect genuine market indecision — check the actual confirmed XI before locking in a bet on either.
✅ EVERYONE ELSE — high confidence
Both managers are widely expected to otherwise run back their most recent winning XIs unchanged.
FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle
Bet USA vs Belgium on FanDuel Now
Balogun AT +165 · USA To Advance -122
Bet Now

Projected lineups, not officially confirmed · USA (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic (captain); Folarin Balogun · Bench options: Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter · Belgium (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans (captain); Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Romelu Lukaku or Charles De Ketelaere · Bench options: De Ketelaere (if Lukaku starts), Hans Vanaken, Dodi Lukebakio, Amadou Onana, Thomas Meunier · Nathan Ngoy suspended, Zeno Debast still out for Belgium · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan doubtful for USA · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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