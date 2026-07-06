USA vs Belgium Lineups & Formations Tonight - World Cup Predictions 2026 Round of 16
Subscribe to our newsletter
USA vs Belgium: Projected Lineups & Formations
Predicted XIs · Key storylines · Betting impact
🇺🇸 USA — Projected Starting XI
Mauricio Pochettino has no incentive to change a lineup that's beaten Paraguay, Australia and Bosnia — the biggest news is simply that Folarin Balogun is confirmed available after his suspension was overturned, restoring the exact XI that started the Paraguay win. Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan remain unlikely to feature.
🇧🇪 Belgium — Projected Starting XI
Rudi Garcia's biggest decision is up top. Lukaku has been managed carefully all tournament — starting only once in the group stage before coming off the bench to decisive effect twice — but the most recent reporting suggests he could start tonight, with Kevin De Bruyne set up specifically in an advanced role to feed him. If Garcia opts for caution instead, Charles De Ketelaere would lead the line as he did most recently. Nicolas Raskin is projected to replace Hans Vanaken in the double pivot alongside captain Youri Tielemans.
📊 Projected XIs — Side by Side
Projected lineups, not officially confirmed · USA (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Malik Tillman, Tyler Adams; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic (captain); Folarin Balogun · Bench options: Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter · Belgium (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans (captain); Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Romelu Lukaku or Charles De Ketelaere · Bench options: De Ketelaere (if Lukaku starts), Hans Vanaken, Dodi Lukebakio, Amadou Onana, Thomas Meunier · Nathan Ngoy suspended, Zeno Debast still out for Belgium · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan doubtful for USA · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.