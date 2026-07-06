USA vs Belgium Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight & Odds - World Cup Predictions 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · BALOGUN +165 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, CONFIRMED STARTING WITH A FULL 90-MINUTE WINDOW · LUKAKU +175 RIGHT BEHIND HIM, NOW REPORTEDLY TRENDING TOWARD AN ACTUAL START RATHER THAN HIS USUAL SUPER-SUB ROLE · PEPI +185, PULISIC +200 GIVE USA FOUR OF THE BOARD'S TOP FIVE PRICES · NATHAN NGOY (+1600) IS SUSPENDED — DEAD PRICE · FULL BOARD DOWN TO REAM +1900

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX USA To Advance -122 · BTTS Yes -174 · A genuine coin-flip match → QF vs POR/ESP

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Nathan Ngoy is confirmed suspended for this match, serving the second game of his ban — his price should be treated as dead.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 30 players deep, and USA's attack dominates the top of it — Folarin Balogun (+165), Ricardo Pepi (+185) and Christian Pulisic (+200) occupy three of the board's top four spots, a clear reflection of how many credible scoring threats this USA attack carries in front of a raucous home crowd. Right in the middle of that group sits Romelu Lukaku at +175, whose price has actually shortened from earlier in the day as reports increasingly suggest he could start rather than come off the bench as usual.

Behind that top tier, Charles De Ketelaere (+270) and Kevin De Bruyne (+280) round out Belgium's most credible individual threats, while Brenden Aaronson (+300) gives USA a fifth meaningfully-priced option. One name to specifically avoid: Nathan Ngoy's +1600 price reflects a defender who is confirmed suspended for tonight's match, serving the second game of a ban picked up against Iran.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight 🇺🇸 USA Scorers Scored 2+ goals in every match this tournament Folarin Balogun ST USA's leading scorer, board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +165 Ricardo Pepi FW Rotation/impact striker option +185 Christian Pulisic LW · Captain USA's creative and attacking focal point +200 Brenden Aaronson MF Late-arriving box threat +300 Malik Tillman MF Box-to-box, occasional shooter +340 Sebastian Berhalter MF Set-piece delivery option +500 Sergiño Dest RB Overlapping full-back option +500 Weston McKennie MF Late-arriving box threat +500 Chris Richards CB Set-piece aerial option +1000 Tyler Adams DM Defensive anchor, occasional shooter +1000 Antonee Robinson LB Overlapping full-back option +1200 Alex Freeman RB Attacking full-back option +1300 Auston Trusty CB Set-piece aerial option +1400 Tim Ream CB Longest USA price on the board +1900 🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers Lukaku reportedly trending toward a start Romelu Lukaku FW · Trending toward a start Right behind Balogun as the board's #2 · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY +175 Charles De Ketelaere FW Would start if Lukaku doesn't +270 Kevin De Bruyne AM Creative hub, shoots from range +280 Leandro Trossard FW Tournament-leading chance creator +310 Dodi Lukebakio FW Scored twice vs USA in March friendly +320 Jeremy Doku FW Explosive wide dribbler +340 Hans Vanaken MF Deep-lying playmaker +400 Maxim De Cuyper LB Overlapping full-back option +550 Youri Tielemans MF · Captain Scored the extra-time winner vs Senegal +600 Amadou Onana DM Scored vs USA in March friendly +800 Nicolas Raskin MF Double pivot option alongside Tielemans +850 Thomas Meunier RB Attacking full-back option +1100 Auston Trusty-equivalent · Arthur Theate CB Set-piece aerial option +1400 Brandon Mechele CB Set-piece aerial option +1600 Nathan Ngoy 🚨 Suspended Serving 2nd match of ban — treat this price as dead +1600 Timothy Castagne RB Longest Belgium price on the board +1800 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer Confirmed starter, full 90-min window +165 $10→$26.50 USA's leading scorer, back after his suspension was overturned, with a full 90 minutes to work with unlike Lukaku, whose exact role still carries a touch more uncertainty. Verdict · Confirmed +165, board favorite · 2 units The clearest anchor play on this entire board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Right Behind Balogun Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer Trending toward an actual start +175 $10→$27.50 Only 10 points separate this from Balogun's price. If the latest reports about him starting hold up, this is arguably the single best value play on the entire board. Verdict · Confirmed +175, confirm his role first · 1-2 units A genuine focal point if he starts. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value In USA's Depth Ricardo Pepi — Anytime Goalscorer Third USA name in the board's top 4 +185 $10→$28.50 Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Pepi has proven capable of decisive moments, and USA's depth up top gives them multiple credible routes to a goal even beyond Balogun. Verdict · Confirmed +185, strong depth pick · 1 unit A credible route to goal even beyond Balogun. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · USA's Captain Christian Pulisic — Anytime Goalscorer Benefits from Balogun drawing defenders +200 $10→$30 With Balogun restored centrally, Pulisic should see more space to cut inside from the left and get his own shots away — a genuine fourth angle into USA's attack. Verdict · Confirmed +200, solid fourth option · 1 unit More space now that Balogun draws defenders.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · USA vs Belgium · Tonight 8PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Folarin Balogun Board favorite, confirmed starter · 2 units +165 ⭐⭐⭐ Romelu Lukaku Trending toward a start, confirm first · 1-2 units +175 ⭐⭐ Ricardo Pepi Deep USA attacking options · 1 unit +185 ⭐ Christian Pulisic More space with Balogun back · 1 unit +200

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Sebastian Berhalter (+500) is a genuine set-piece dart for USA given his delivery, while Chris Richards (+1000) is the clearest corner-kick aerial option. On Belgium's side, De Bruyne's set-piece quality already shows up in his +280 price, and Amadou Onana (+800) is worth knowing given he actually scored against this USA team in the March friendly.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Folarin Balogun Anytime (+165) + Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+175) — as separate singles The two shortest, most talked-about individual scoring threats in this entire match, priced within 10 points of each other. Depth Combo Ricardo Pepi Anytime (+185) + Christian Pulisic Anytime (+200) — as separate singles Backs the depth of USA's attack beyond just Balogun in a match expected to see goals both ways. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Balogun +165 · Lukaku +175 · Pepi +185

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Folarin Balogun +165 · Romelu Lukaku +175 · Ricardo Pepi +185 · Christian Pulisic +200 · Charles De Ketelaere +270 · Kevin De Bruyne +280 · Brenden Aaronson +300 · Leandro Trossard +310 · Dodi Lukebakio +320 · Jeremy Doku +340 · Malik Tillman +340 · Hans Vanaken +400 · Sebastian Berhalter +500 · Sergino Dest +500 · Weston McKennie +500 · Maxim De Cuyper +550 · Youri Tielemans +600 · Amadou Onana +800 · Nicolas Raskin +850 · Chris Richards +1000 · Tyler Adams +1000 · Thomas Meunier +1100 · Antonee Robinson +1200 · Alex Freeman +1300 · Auston Trusty +1400 · Arthur Theate +1400 · Brandon Mechele +1600 · Nathan Ngoy +1600 (suspended, do not bet) · Timothy Castagne +1800 · Tim Ream +1900 · USA To Advance -122 / Belgium +100 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER