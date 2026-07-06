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USA vs Belgium Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight & Odds - World Cup Predictions 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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USA vs Belgium Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight & Odds - World Cup Predictions 2026
USA vs Belgium Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 16 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TONIGHT · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
USA vs Belgium · Tonight, Monday July 6 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX

USA vs Belgium: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

Balogun +165 · Lukaku +175 · Pepi +185 · Pulisic +200
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · BALOGUN +165 (REG TIME ONLY) IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE, CONFIRMED STARTING WITH A FULL 90-MINUTE WINDOW · LUKAKU +175 RIGHT BEHIND HIM, NOW REPORTEDLY TRENDING TOWARD AN ACTUAL START RATHER THAN HIS USUAL SUPER-SUB ROLE · PEPI +185, PULISIC +200 GIVE USA FOUR OF THE BOARD'S TOP FIVE PRICES · NATHAN NGOY (+1600) IS SUSPENDED — DEAD PRICE · FULL BOARD DOWN TO REAM +1900
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Belgium 🇧🇪 · 8PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
USA To Advance -122 · BTTS Yes -174 · A genuine coin-flip match
→ QF vs POR/ESP
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Nathan Ngoy is confirmed suspended for this match, serving the second game of his ban — his price should be treated as dead.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 30 players deep, and USA's attack dominates the top of it — Folarin Balogun (+165), Ricardo Pepi (+185) and Christian Pulisic (+200) occupy three of the board's top four spots, a clear reflection of how many credible scoring threats this USA attack carries in front of a raucous home crowd. Right in the middle of that group sits Romelu Lukaku at +175, whose price has actually shortened from earlier in the day as reports increasingly suggest he could start rather than come off the bench as usual.

Behind that top tier, Charles De Ketelaere (+270) and Kevin De Bruyne (+280) round out Belgium's most credible individual threats, while Brenden Aaronson (+300) gives USA a fifth meaningfully-priced option. One name to specifically avoid: Nathan Ngoy's +1600 price reflects a defender who is confirmed suspended for tonight's match, serving the second game of a ban picked up against Iran.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Tonight
🇺🇸 USA Scorers Scored 2+ goals in every match this tournament
Folarin Balogun ST
USA's leading scorer, board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+165
Ricardo Pepi FW
Rotation/impact striker option
+185
Christian Pulisic LW · Captain
USA's creative and attacking focal point
+200
Brenden Aaronson MF
Late-arriving box threat
+300
Malik Tillman MF
Box-to-box, occasional shooter
+340
Sebastian Berhalter MF
Set-piece delivery option
+500
Sergiño Dest RB
Overlapping full-back option
+500
Weston McKennie MF
Late-arriving box threat
+500
Chris Richards CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1000
Tyler Adams DM
Defensive anchor, occasional shooter
+1000
Antonee Robinson LB
Overlapping full-back option
+1200
Alex Freeman RB
Attacking full-back option
+1300
Auston Trusty CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1400
Tim Ream CB
Longest USA price on the board
+1900
🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers Lukaku reportedly trending toward a start
Romelu Lukaku FW · Trending toward a start
Right behind Balogun as the board's #2 · ⭐ TOP BELGIUM PLAY
+175
Charles De Ketelaere FW
Would start if Lukaku doesn't
+270
Kevin De Bruyne AM
Creative hub, shoots from range
+280
Leandro Trossard FW
Tournament-leading chance creator
+310
Dodi Lukebakio FW
Scored twice vs USA in March friendly
+320
Jeremy Doku FW
Explosive wide dribbler
+340
Hans Vanaken MF
Deep-lying playmaker
+400
Maxim De Cuyper LB
Overlapping full-back option
+550
Youri Tielemans MF · Captain
Scored the extra-time winner vs Senegal
+600
Amadou Onana DM
Scored vs USA in March friendly
+800
Nicolas Raskin MF
Double pivot option alongside Tielemans
+850
Thomas Meunier RB
Attacking full-back option
+1100
Auston Trusty-equivalent · Arthur Theate CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1400
Brandon Mechele CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1600
Nathan Ngoy 🚨 Suspended
Serving 2nd match of ban — treat this price as dead
+1600
Timothy Castagne RB
Longest Belgium price on the board
+1800
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live tonight

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer
Confirmed starter, full 90-min window
+165
$10→$26.50

USA's leading scorer, back after his suspension was overturned, with a full 90 minutes to work with unlike Lukaku, whose exact role still carries a touch more uncertainty.

Verdict · Confirmed +165, board favorite · 2 units
The clearest anchor play on this entire board.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Right Behind Balogun
Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer
Trending toward an actual start
+175
$10→$27.50

Only 10 points separate this from Balogun's price. If the latest reports about him starting hold up, this is arguably the single best value play on the entire board.

Verdict · Confirmed +175, confirm his role first · 1-2 units
A genuine focal point if he starts.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value In USA's Depth
Ricardo Pepi — Anytime Goalscorer
Third USA name in the board's top 4
+185
$10→$28.50

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Pepi has proven capable of decisive moments, and USA's depth up top gives them multiple credible routes to a goal even beyond Balogun.

Verdict · Confirmed +185, strong depth pick · 1 unit
A credible route to goal even beyond Balogun.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · USA's Captain
Christian Pulisic — Anytime Goalscorer
Benefits from Balogun drawing defenders
+200
$10→$30

With Balogun restored centrally, Pulisic should see more space to cut inside from the left and get his own shots away — a genuine fourth angle into USA's attack.

Verdict · Confirmed +200, solid fourth option · 1 unit
More space now that Balogun draws defenders.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · USA vs Belgium · Tonight 8PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Folarin Balogun
Board favorite, confirmed starter · 2 units
+165
⭐⭐⭐ Romelu Lukaku
Trending toward a start, confirm first · 1-2 units
+175
⭐⭐ Ricardo Pepi
Deep USA attacking options · 1 unit
+185
⭐ Christian Pulisic
More space with Balogun back · 1 unit
+200
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides

Sebastian Berhalter (+500) is a genuine set-piece dart for USA given his delivery, while Chris Richards (+1000) is the clearest corner-kick aerial option. On Belgium's side, De Bruyne's set-piece quality already shows up in his +280 price, and Amadou Onana (+800) is worth knowing given he actually scored against this USA team in the March friendly.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Folarin Balogun Anytime (+165) + Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+175) — as separate singles
The two shortest, most talked-about individual scoring threats in this entire match, priced within 10 points of each other.
Depth Combo
Ricardo Pepi Anytime (+185) + Christian Pulisic Anytime (+200) — as separate singles
Backs the depth of USA's attack beyond just Balogun in a match expected to see goals both ways.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Belgium Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Balogun +165 · Lukaku +175 · Pepi +185
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Folarin Balogun +165 · Romelu Lukaku +175 · Ricardo Pepi +185 · Christian Pulisic +200 · Charles De Ketelaere +270 · Kevin De Bruyne +280 · Brenden Aaronson +300 · Leandro Trossard +310 · Dodi Lukebakio +320 · Jeremy Doku +340 · Malik Tillman +340 · Hans Vanaken +400 · Sebastian Berhalter +500 · Sergino Dest +500 · Weston McKennie +500 · Maxim De Cuyper +550 · Youri Tielemans +600 · Amadou Onana +800 · Nicolas Raskin +850 · Chris Richards +1000 · Tyler Adams +1000 · Thomas Meunier +1100 · Antonee Robinson +1200 · Alex Freeman +1300 · Auston Trusty +1400 · Arthur Theate +1400 · Brandon Mechele +1600 · Nathan Ngoy +1600 (suspended, do not bet) · Timothy Castagne +1800 · Tim Ream +1900 · USA To Advance -122 / Belgium +100 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Best anytime goalscorer bets for tonight's USA vs Belgium match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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