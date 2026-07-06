USA vs Belgium Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight & Odds - World Cup Predictions 2026
Subscribe to our newsletter
USA vs Belgium: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 30 players deep, and USA's attack dominates the top of it — Folarin Balogun (+165), Ricardo Pepi (+185) and Christian Pulisic (+200) occupy three of the board's top four spots, a clear reflection of how many credible scoring threats this USA attack carries in front of a raucous home crowd. Right in the middle of that group sits Romelu Lukaku at +175, whose price has actually shortened from earlier in the day as reports increasingly suggest he could start rather than come off the bench as usual.
Behind that top tier, Charles De Ketelaere (+270) and Kevin De Bruyne (+280) round out Belgium's most credible individual threats, while Brenden Aaronson (+300) gives USA a fifth meaningfully-priced option. One name to specifically avoid: Nathan Ngoy's +1600 price reflects a defender who is confirmed suspended for tonight's match, serving the second game of a ban picked up against Iran.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
USA's leading scorer, back after his suspension was overturned, with a full 90 minutes to work with unlike Lukaku, whose exact role still carries a touch more uncertainty.
Only 10 points separate this from Balogun's price. If the latest reports about him starting hold up, this is arguably the single best value play on the entire board.
Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Pepi has proven capable of decisive moments, and USA's depth up top gives them multiple credible routes to a goal even beyond Balogun.
With Balogun restored centrally, Pulisic should see more space to cut inside from the left and get his own shots away — a genuine fourth angle into USA's attack.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Sebastian Berhalter (+500) is a genuine set-piece dart for USA given his delivery, while Chris Richards (+1000) is the clearest corner-kick aerial option. On Belgium's side, De Bruyne's set-piece quality already shows up in his +280 price, and Amadou Onana (+800) is worth knowing given he actually scored against this USA team in the March friendly.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Folarin Balogun +165 · Romelu Lukaku +175 · Ricardo Pepi +185 · Christian Pulisic +200 · Charles De Ketelaere +270 · Kevin De Bruyne +280 · Brenden Aaronson +300 · Leandro Trossard +310 · Dodi Lukebakio +320 · Jeremy Doku +340 · Malik Tillman +340 · Hans Vanaken +400 · Sebastian Berhalter +500 · Sergino Dest +500 · Weston McKennie +500 · Maxim De Cuyper +550 · Youri Tielemans +600 · Amadou Onana +800 · Nicolas Raskin +850 · Chris Richards +1000 · Tyler Adams +1000 · Thomas Meunier +1100 · Antonee Robinson +1200 · Alex Freeman +1300 · Auston Trusty +1400 · Arthur Theate +1400 · Brandon Mechele +1600 · Nathan Ngoy +1600 (suspended, do not bet) · Timothy Castagne +1800 · Tim Ream +1900 · USA To Advance -122 / Belgium +100 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Tonight, Monday July 6, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Spain winner in the Quarterfinal · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Best anytime goalscorer bets for tonight's USA vs Belgium match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.