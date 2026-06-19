USA vs Australia Prediction: Christian Pulisic Props, Odds & Best Bets World Cup 2026

🟢 PULISIC FIT TO START: Calf knock vs Paraguay — subbed HT as precaution, not aggravation. Pochettino confirmed: "Pulisic will be ready." Tyler Adams confirmed same. Unchanged XI expected.

Christian Pulisic is the heartbeat of the United States' World Cup campaign — the captain, the set-piece taker, the creative connector and the most experienced outfield player in the squad. He limped off at half-time against Paraguay with a calf knock, but both Pochettino and Tyler Adams have confirmed the injury was precautionary. He is expected to start at Lumen Field on Friday against Australia. The best Pulisic prop is Goal or Assist at +110 — explicitly backed by CBS Sports' Martin Green as his plus-money pick. It captures every route to a Pulisic contribution: goals, assists, free-kick deliveries and the penalty he could step up to take at any moment. Behind it, Anytime Goal at +180 is the purer goalscorer play, First Goal at +500 is the history-chasing long-odds dart, and 2+ Goals at +1100 is the multi-goal parlay kicker.

Pulisic odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel Sportsbook. Goal or Assist +110 via Sportscasting/CBS Sports. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

📋 Pulisic Full Prop Board — USA vs Australia

Prop Odds Goal or Assist ⭐ CBS Sports Green explicit pick · covers goals + assists + set-piece contributions · best market +110 Anytime Goal Purer goalscorer market · free kicks + penalties route · 33 intl goals · needs 1 for Wynalda record +180 First Goal Scorer History-chasing dart · USA press early at Lumen Field · penalty route +500 2+ Goals in Match Long-odds multi-goal kicker · parlay use only +1100 2+ Shots on Target Volume shooting market · cuts inside frequently from LW · check FD for live price check FD

*Goal or Assist +110 via Sportscasting/CBS Sports. All other odds confirmed via ESPN/FanDuel. Subject to change. Must be 21+.

🩺 Fitness Update: Is Pulisic Playing Friday?

Verdict: Fit to Start — Confirmed by Pochettino and Tyler Adams CONFIRMED Pochettino post-Paraguay: "Pulisic will be ready to face Australia." The substitution at half-time was a management decision, not a medical one — USA already led 3-0 when he came off. CONFIRMED Tyler Adams post-match: Also confirmed Pulisic will play. Two senior USA figures, same message — not an injury to be concerned about heading into Friday. CONTEXT What happened vs Paraguay: Minor calf knock during the match. Subbed at half-time as a precaution with USA leading 3-0. Sports Mole: "Pochettino and Tyler Adams have since stated that Pulisic will be ready." SI: "All signs indicate he is ready to start after suffering what appeared to be just an injury scare." NOTE Always confirm: Check the final starting lineup 60-90 minutes before Friday's 3 PM ET kickoff. His injury history (including exiting an October 2025 friendly vs Australia at the 31st minute) means this is worth monitoring right up to kickoff. Prop betting bottom line: Pulisic's fitness is not the primary risk for his props — two senior USA figures have confirmed he plays. The risk is performance against a well-organised Australian defence with Patrick Beach (8 saves vs Turkey) in form. But as set-piece taker, creative connector and penalty taker, Goal or Assist +110 covers the full width of his contribution regardless of whether he personally scores.

⭐ Best Pulisic Prop: Goal or Assist — +110

Pulisic Goal or Assist CBS Sports Green explicit · Sportscasting confirmed · best-value prop on board Odds +110 CBS Sports Green: "plus-money Pulisic prop" — explicit best bet Sportscasting: "right market to capture his full contribution" — explicit Route 1: Pulisic scores — anytime goal from LW cut-inside or penalty Route 2: Pulisic assists — free kick delivery / through-ball to Balogun Set-piece taker: free kicks + penalties (RotoWire) — direct goal/assist route Assisted Balogun's first goal vs Paraguay — WC record 3rd career assist USA -165 to win and score — Pulisic is the central player in every attack +110 = just over even money for USA's captain in a win-expected match CBS Sports' Martin Green names a plus-money Pulisic prop as one of his two explicit best bets for this match — and Goal or Assist at +110 is exactly that. Sportscasting explain the logic: "Pulisic is the connector in this USA attack. He will be involved in every meaningful sequence in the final third — whether finishing, setting up Balogun, or winning the free kick that leads to a goal. Goal or assist is the right market to capture his full contribution across 90 minutes." The Goal or Assist market covers multiple contribution routes simultaneously. Route one: Pulisic scores directly. He plays on the left wing in Pochettino's 4-2-3-1, consistently cuts inside onto his right foot, and is a confirmed free-kick and penalty taker — any Australian foul near the area routes to a Pulisic delivery or spot kick. He needs just one goal to tie Eric Wynalda as fourth on the USA's all-time scoring list, a personal milestone that is active motivation on Friday. Route two: Pulisic assists. He already set up Balogun's opening goal against Paraguay with a through-ball — his team-record third career World Cup assist. The ball consistently moves through Pulisic in USA's final-third sequences, making his name on an assist sheet almost as likely as his name on the scorer sheet when USA score. USA are -165 to win and score — the consensus prediction. If they do, Pulisic at +110 for a goal or assist is outstanding fractional-odds value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Pulisic Goal or Assist (+110)

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💎 Purer Goalscorer Play: Anytime Goal — +180

Pulisic Anytime Goal 33 intl goals · AC Milan LW · penalty taker · 1 goal from Wynalda all-time record Odds +180 33 international goals in 86 caps — USA's active scoring leader Designated penalty taker — any AUS foul in box = direct goal route Needs 1 goal to tie Wynalda as 4th all-time scorer for USA — active motivation LW cutting inside in 4-2-3-1 — regular shooting positions created each half Scored in May 31 friendly vs Senegal — broke scoring drought before WC Australia deep block creates space in channels for Pulisic cut-inside The anytime goal case for Pulisic is built on two parallel routes that make it distinct from the broader Goal or Assist market. Route one is open play: from the left wing in USA's 4-2-3-1, Pulisic repeatedly cuts inside onto his stronger right foot to create shooting positions. Australia's 3-4-2-1 will deploy a right wing-back whose defensive recovery when Pulisic drives inside is the specific vulnerability. Route two is dead balls: as the confirmed penalty taker and free-kick specialist (RotoWire), any Australian foul inside the area routes directly to Pulisic from 12 yards. The personal milestone is genuine motivation: Pulisic needs just one goal to tie Eric Wynalda as the fourth-highest scorer in USA history. He broke a scoring drought with a goal against Senegal on May 31 in a pre-tournament friendly — confirming he is capable of finding the net again. At +180, Pulisic anytime goal is the right market if you specifically want his name on the scoresheet rather than the broader Goal or Assist capture. Note that Goal or Assist at +110 remains better overall value — but +180 is the pick if you are backing him directly to score.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Pulisic Anytime Goal (+180)

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🎯 History-Chasing Dart: First Goal — +500

Pulisic First Goal Scorer History-chasing long-odds dart · +500 · ties Wynalda all-time record if it lands Odds +500 USA press high from kick-off at Lumen Field — Pulisic on LW in opening phase Penalty taker — any early AUS foul in box = Pulisic from spot = first goal +500 implies ~17% probability — fair price for USA's captain and FK/PK taker Note: Balogun at +450 first goal is slightly shorter — model's top first scorer pick Small stakes only — Balogun is higher probability; Pulisic is the history dart The first scorer case for Pulisic is built around the opening phase of the match at Lumen Field — USA will press aggressively from the first whistle in front of 69,000 home fans, and Pulisic on the left wing is positioned to exploit Australia's right side in the earliest minutes before their 3-4-2-1 defensive block fully settles. The penalty route is equally relevant for first scorer: as confirmed penalty taker, any Australian foul inside the box in the opening phase routes directly to Pulisic from 12 yards and the opening goal. Note that Balogun at +450 is the shorter first-scorer price and the model's higher-probability opening goal pick. Pulisic at +500 is the slightly longer dart — worth backing at small stakes for the history angle alone. A Pulisic first goal tonight would tie Eric Wynalda on the USA all-time scoring list. That is the kind of moment a 69,000-strong home crowd at Lumen Field was built for.

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📊 Pulisic Profile — World Cup 2026

Christian Pulisic · AC Milan · USA #10 / LW International goals 33 International caps 86 Goals needed to tie Wynalda (4th all-time) 1 World Cup 2026 assists so far 1 (vs PAR) Career WC assists (USA record) 3 Set-piece role (confirmed) Free kicks + penalties Position vs Australia Left wing (4-2-3-1) Club (2025-26) AC Milan (Serie A)

Stats via FOX Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports. Current as of June 18, 2026.

⚽ Pulisic's Tactical Role vs Australia

🎯 Left wing — cuts inside onto right foot In Pochettino's 4-2-3-1, Pulisic starts from the left wing and repeatedly cuts inside onto his stronger right foot to create direct shooting positions. Australia's 3-4-2-1 will deploy a right wing-back and their recovery track when Pulisic drives inside is the key vulnerability that opens both his goalscoring and assist routes. 🎪 Set-piece authority: free kicks + penalties RotoWire confirm Pulisic as USA's primary free-kick taker and designated penalty taker. Australia will defend deep — any foul in or around the area routes directly to Pulisic, creating a goal or assist route entirely separate from open play. This is why Goal or Assist +110 is so attractive: the penalty route creates a direct scoring path beyond the 90 minutes of open play. 🔗 Creative connector: every USA attack flows through Pulisic Sportscasting identify Pulisic as "the connector in this USA attack" — the player through whom every meaningful final-third sequence flows. He both creates chances for Balogun and takes direct shooting positions himself. When USA score — and they are -165 favourites — Pulisic is the most likely player to have scored or assisted that goal. The Goal or Assist market captures this total contribution at just +110. 🏆 Personal milestone: 1 goal = tied 4th all-time USA scorer Pulisic needs a single goal to tie Eric Wynalda as fourth on USA's all-time international scoring list with 34 goals. At Lumen Field on Friday, in front of 69,000 fans at a home World Cup, with a personal record on the line — these are the exact conditions that produce the kind of performance that ends goal droughts and sets records. His motivation to score is very real and very specific.

🔮 Pulisic Prop Picks Summary — USA vs Australia · Friday June 19 · 3 PM ET · Lumen Field Best Prop: Goal or Assist +110 ⭐

CBS Sports Green explicit · covers every Pulisic contribution route Confirmed fit and starting. Set-piece taker and connector role means every USA goal goes through him. USA -165 to win = almost certain involvement. Purer goalscorer: Anytime +180 (penalty taker · cuts inside from LW · 33 intl goals · 1 from Wynalda record · broke drought May 31). History dart: First Goal +500 (USA press early · penalty route to opening goal · small stakes · ties Wynalda if it lands). Parlay kicker: 2+ Goals +1100 (combine with USA ML only · tiny stakes).

Pulisic Props · USA vs Australia · Friday June 19 · 3 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle ⭐ Goal or Assist CBS Sports Green explicit · best value · covers all contribution routes +110 💎 Anytime Goal Pure goalscorer · penalty taker · 33 intl goals · 1 goal from Wynalda record +180 🎯 First Goal History-chasing dart · USA press early · penalty route · ties Wynalda if lands +500 🎲 2+ Goals Parlay kicker only · combine with USA ML · tiny stakes +1100

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet All Pulisic Props — USA vs Australia Goal or Assist +110 · Anytime +180 · First Goal +500 · 2+ Goals +1100

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FAQ: Christian Pulisic Props — USA vs Australia

What is the best Christian Pulisic prop bet vs Australia? Goal or Assist at +110 is the best-value Pulisic prop. CBS Sports' Martin Green explicitly names a plus-money Pulisic prop as one of his two best bets for this match, and Sportscasting confirm Goal or Assist is "the right market to capture his full contribution across 90 minutes — whether finishing, setting up Balogun, or winning the free kick that leads to a goal." At +110 this market covers every route to a Pulisic contribution: open-play goals from cutting inside on the left wing, penalties as the confirmed spot-kick taker, free-kick deliveries, and through-ball assists to Balogun. USA are -165 to win and score; if they do, Pulisic is almost certain to be involved in at least one goal. If you want a purer goalscorer bet, Anytime Goal at +180 is the alternative — though Goal or Assist is better overall value.

Is Christian Pulisic playing vs Australia on Friday? Yes. Both Mauricio Pochettino and Tyler Adams have explicitly confirmed Pulisic will start. He picked up a minor calf knock during the Paraguay match and was substituted at half-time as a precaution — USA led 3-0 when he came off, removing any reason to risk his fitness. Sports Mole confirm: "Pochettino and Tyler Adams have since stated that Pulisic will be ready to face Australia." SI: "All signs indicate he is ready to start." Always confirm the final lineup 60-90 minutes before Friday's 3 PM ET kickoff.

How many goals has Pulisic scored for the USA? Christian Pulisic has scored 33 international goals in 86 caps for the United States, making him the most-capped outfield player in the current World Cup squad. He needs one more goal to tie Eric Wynalda as the fourth-highest scorer in USA history. He is also the USA's all-time record holder for World Cup assists with three career assists — the most recent against Paraguay in the opener. He plays for AC Milan in Serie A.

Why is Goal or Assist better value than Anytime Goal for Pulisic? Goal or Assist at +110 covers two distinct ways Pulisic can contribute to a USA goal — he either scores himself (anytime goal at +180) or assists a teammate's goal. Because he plays as the creative connector in every USA attacking sequence and is also the set-piece delivery man and penalty taker, his name is as likely to appear on the assist sheet as the scoresheet when USA score. By combining both outcomes into a single market at +110, you get better value than backing just the goal at +180. The only reason to prefer Anytime Goal at +180 is if you specifically want him to put the ball in the net — for example, if you are parlaying him to score and combine it with another bet.