Mexico vs South Korea Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?

Quiñones ~+640 the fast-opening Mexico dart, Jiménez ~+410 the penalty-route first scorer, Son ~+680 the counter-attack upset, Lee Kang-in ~+760 the set-piece wildcard — full FanDuel first goalscorer board for Group A's Matchday 2 decider.

Group A · Both teams on 3pts · Draw +230 consensus · First goal could come either way

Group A · Both teams on 3pts · Draw +230 consensus · First goal could come either way

🚨 MONTES SUSPENDED (MEX): Álvarez drops to CB · Mora (17yo) starts mid. ⚠️ Quiñones slight doubt but expected to start. South Korea: unchanged XI · no suspensions · fully fit.

The expert consensus is a 1-1 draw — meaning this match will almost certainly produce a first goal from somewhere. The question is which player opens the scoring, and crucially whether the first goal comes from Mexico playing at home in Guadalajara's altitude, or from South Korea exploiting Mexico's reshuffled defensive line on the counter. The first scorer market is genuinely split across four distinct scenarios. Jiménez at ~+410 is the penalty-route first scorer. Quiñones at ~+640 is the fast-opening Mexico dart. Son at ~+680 is the counter-attack first-goal upset. Lee Kang-in at ~+760 is the set-piece sequence wildcard.

First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Son +340 and Jiménez +205 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board

Player 1st Any Raúl Jiménez ⭐ 🇲🇽 Mexico · ST · Fulham · 47 intl goals · scored vs SA · penalty taker · altitude specialist ~+410 +205 Julián Quiñones ⚠️ 🇲🇽 Mexico · LW · scored in 8' vs SA · Saudi PL top scorer · fast-opener route ~+640 ~+320 Son Heung-min 🇰🇷 SKorea · CF · LAFC · 56 intl goals · set-piece taker · MEX defensive reshuffle ~+680 +340 Roberto Alvarado 🇲🇽 Mexico · RW · Cruz Azul · set-piece taker (2) · wide threat cutting inside ~+680 ~+340 Lee Kang-in 🇰🇷 SKorea · AM · PSG · set-piece taker (2) · late box runner · exploits MEX midfield gap ~+760 ~+380 Hwang In-beom 🇰🇷 SKorea · CM · Feyenoord · POTM vs Czechia · scored + assisted · driving from midfield ~+840 ~+420 Armando González 🇲🇽 Mexico · FW · +220 anytime · impact sub route if starting ~+440 +220

*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Son +340 and Jiménez +205 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Confirmed Lineups

🇲🇽 Mexico — 4-3-3 · Javier Aguirre MONTES SUSP GK: Rangel | DEF: Reyes · Álvarez ★ · Vásquez · Gallardo MID: Lira · Mora (17yo) · Fidalgo FWD: Alvarado · Jiménez · Quiñones ⚠️ Set-piece takers: Gutiérrez (1), Alvarado (2). Penalty taker: Jiménez. First-goal blueprints — Mexico: (1) Quiñones bursts down left in opening minutes before SKorea's block compresses — same 8' cut-inside finish as vs SA; (2) Alvarado corner/FK → Jiménez near-post header; (3) MEX possession in final third → any SKorea foul in box → Jiménez penalty. Altitude 1,566m — SKorea first time at this height. 🇰🇷 South Korea — 3-4-2-1 · Hong Myung-bo UNCHANGED XI GK: Kim Seung-gyu | DEF: Lee Gi-Hyuk · Kim Min-Jae (Bayern) · Lee Han-Beom MID: Lee Tae-Seok · Paik Seung-Ho · Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord) · Seol Young-Woo AM: Lee Kang-in (PSG) · Lee Jae-Sung CF: Son Heung-min (LAFC) © Set-piece takers: Son (2), Lee Kang-in (2). First-goal blueprints — South Korea: (1) Mexico press high → SKorea win ball → Hwang drives → Son released in behind Álvarez before MEX shape recovers; (2) Lee Kang-in corner/FK → partial clearance → Lee Kang-in arrives from second-phase position. Hwang In-beom scored the equaliser vs Czechia — strong form driving from deep.

⭐ Pick #1: Raúl Jiménez — First Scorer ~+410

Raúl Jiménez Mexico ST · Fulham · 47 intl goals · penalty taker · scored vs SA · altitude home advantage 1st Goal ~+410 Anytime +205 SI: "Raul Jimenez is a solid prop target on Thursday" — explicit FOX Sports: +205 listed as key Mexico anytime prop Penalty taker — any SKorea foul in box = direct first-goal route Scored header vs SA — aerial timing in sharp form going in Altitude 1,566m — Jiménez's home environment · SKorea first time here Mexico expected to dominate early possession — Jiménez focal point Set-piece delivery: Alvarado swings to near post — scored header vs SA same mechanism The first scorer case for Jiménez is distinct from his anytime case — it is specifically built around two opening-goal routes that both flow through him. Route one: Mexico dominate early possession at Estadio Akron with 48,000 fans behind them, Alvarado delivers a corner or free kick from the right, and Jiménez attacks the near post with the header timing he showed against South Africa. Route two: any South Korean foul inside the area before the half, Jiménez converts from the spot, and Mexico open the scoring from 12 yards. Mexico are +100 favourites playing at altitude where Jiménez thrives. Sports Illustrated name him explicitly as "a solid prop target on Thursday" and FOX Sports list him at +205 as their key Mexico prop. The penalty route to first scorer is particularly relevant — this is a match where both sides are careful with the ball, but Mexico's set-piece delivery through Alvarado creates situations where a South Korean hand ball or cynical foul is plausible. Any such foul in the first 45 minutes routes directly to a Jiménez spot kick and the opening goal. At approximately +410 — double the even-money anytime price — Jiménez is the clearest first-goal route on the board.

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💎 Fast-Opening Dart: Julián Quiñones — First Scorer ~+640

Julián Quiñones ⚠️ Mexico LW · Al-Qadsiah · scored in 8' vs SA · Saudi Pro League top scorer 2025-26 1st Goal ~+640 Anytime ~+320 Scored the World Cup's opening goal in the 8th minute — fastest in tournament Left wing — cuts inside in opening 10-15 mins before SKorea's block settles Saudi Pro League top scorer 2025-26 — prolific and clinical in front of goal Mexico press at altitude from kick-off — Quiñones attacks before shape is set ~+640 incorporates injury doubt — genuine value if confirmed starter Distinct from Jiménez: pace-based opener in first 15', not penalty/header route The first scorer case for Quiñones is distinct from Jiménez and built around a specific timing window: the first 10-15 minutes of the match, before South Korea's 3-4-2-1 defensive block fully organises on an unfamiliar 1,566m altitude surface. Quiñones scored the tournament's opening goal in the 8th minute against South Africa — cutting inside from the left wing onto his right foot and finishing with exactly the direct run that will be available against South Korea's right wing-back Seol Young-Woo in the earliest phase of the match. Mexico press high from kick-off at Estadio Akron with the home crowd behind them. South Korea need a few minutes to establish their defensive organisation on a fast surface at altitude they have never played on before. Quiñones — the Saudi Pro League top scorer, electric in form and expected to start despite the slight doubt — is perfectly positioned to exploit that opening window before the defensive block tightens. The ~+640 price exists entirely because of the injury discount. Back at appropriate stake sizes with lineup confirmation before kickoff.

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🎯 Counter-Attack Upset: Son Heung-min — First Scorer ~+680

Son Heung-min South Korea CF · LAFC · 56 intl goals · captain · targets Mexico's reshuffled defence 1st Goal ~+680 Anytime +340 FOX Sports: +340 anytime — South Korea's most dangerous player First scorer = South Korea score first — genuine upset · CBS Sports backs it Mexico press high in opening phase — full-backs exposed on counter Álvarez (DM) at CB — recovery pace and positioning not CB-specialist level SKorea came from behind vs Czechia — showed first-half counter quality Hwang drives → Son receives in behind before MEX defensive shape recovers For Son to score first, South Korea must open the scoring — a genuine upset scenario that CBS Sports Holliman backs (predicting 2-2 or 2-1 South Korea). The specific first-goal mechanism: Mexico press aggressively with both full-backs forward in the opening phase, South Korea win the ball centrally through Hwang In-beom's engine work, and Son receives a through ball in behind Álvarez before Mexico's defensive shape can recover. Álvarez is a DM by trade, back from ankle surgery, covering at CB after Montes' suspension. His recovery pace and positional awareness in a purely defensive backline role are not those of a specialist centre-back — exactly the vulnerability Son, at LAFC on the cusp of his best form, will look to exploit in the first 15-20 minutes when Mexico's high press creates space in behind. South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia 2-1 — they have shown tournament-level composure in adversity and the ability to score on the transition. At approximately +680, Son first scorer is the long-odds counter-attack dart for bettors who believe South Korea's quality strikes early.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Son First Scorer (~+680)

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🎲 Set-Piece Sequence: Lee Kang-in — First Scorer ~+760

Lee Kang-in South Korea AM · PSG · set-piece taker (2) · late box runner · exploits reshuffled midfield 1st Goal ~+760 Anytime ~+380 Set-piece taker (2 confirmed, RotoWire) — delivers then moves into second-phase Specific sequence: corner/FK delivery → partial clearance → Lee Kang-in arrives PSG-quality finisher — capable of long-range opener from outside area Mexico's midfield (Mora 17yo + Fidalgo) — less experienced tracking second-phase ~+760 — maximum long-odds set-piece dart · back at tiny stakes only The first scorer case for Lee Kang-in is built around one specific sequence that can produce an opening goal: South Korea earn a corner or dangerous free kick in the first half, Lee Kang-in delivers it, Mexico clear only partially, and Lee Kang-in has moved from his delivery spot into a second-phase position where he arrives onto the clearance and drives a shot home before Mexico's midfield can react. Lee Kang-in is confirmed as one of South Korea's two set-piece takers (RotoWire) and is the type of PSG-trained attacking midfielder who always moves into advanced positions after delivering. Mexico's midfield tonight — 17-year-old Gilberto Mora and Álvaro Fidalgo — is less experienced at tracking these second-phase runners than Aguirre's usual midfield structure. He is also capable of opening a match directly with a long-range strike, which the same PSG background supports. At approximately +760, Lee Kang-in first scorer is the maximum long-odds set-piece dart for bettors wanting South Korea represented at the highest available price. Back at tiny stakes only.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lee Kang-in First Scorer (~+760)

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🔮 Prediction: 1-1 Draw · First goal most likely Mexico · Jiménez (penalty or header) or Quiñones (fast opener) First Goal Pick: Jiménez ~+410 🇲🇽

Penalty taker · altitude home · scored vs SA · FOX + SI prop target Mexico at +100 home favourites at 1,566m. Jiménez is the penalty taker AND aerial set-piece threat — two distinct opening-goal routes through the same player. Fast-opening dart: Quiñones ~+640 (scored WC in 8' · same left-wing cut-inside before SKorea block settles · injury discount creates the price). Counter-attack upset: Son ~+680 (requires SKorea to score first · Hwang drives → Son in behind Álvarez · CBS Sports backs SKorea to win). Set-piece sequence: Lee Kang-in ~+760 (delivers corner then second-phase arrival · PSG long-range ability · inexperienced MEX midfield · tiny stakes only).

Mexico vs South Korea · First Goalscorer · 9 PM ET · Estadio Akron, Guadalajara ⭐ Jiménez First Scorer Penalty taker · altitude home · scored vs SA · FOX + SI prop target · header route ~+410 💎 Quiñones First Scorer Fast-opening dart · scored WC in 8' · same left-wing route · injury discount value ~+640 🎯 Son First Scorer Counter-attack upset · SKorea score first · Hwang → Son in behind Álvarez ~+680 🎲 Lee Kang-in First Scorer Set-piece sequence · delivers then second-phase · MEX inexperienced mid · tiny stakes ~+760

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet First Goalscorer Props — Mexico vs South Korea Jiménez ~+410 · Quiñones ~+640 · Son ~+680 · Lee Kang-in ~+760

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FAQ: First Goalscorer — Mexico vs South Korea

Who is most likely to score the first goal in Mexico vs South Korea? Raúl Jiménez at approximately +410 is the clearest first-scorer pick. He is Mexico's designated penalty taker — any South Korean foul inside the box routes directly to a Jiménez spot kick and the opening goal. He also scored a near-post header against South Africa using the same Alvarado set-piece delivery mechanism available tonight. He is named explicitly by Sports Illustrated as a prop target and listed by FOX Sports at +205 anytime. Mexico are +100 home favourites at 1,566m altitude where Jiménez thrives. The fast-opening alternative is Julián Quiñones at ~+640 — he scored the World Cup's opening goal in the 8th minute with a left-wing cut-inside finish that could happen again in the early phase against South Korea's unsettled defensive block.

How are the Jiménez and Quiñones first-scorer cases different? Completely different scenarios with different timing. Jiménez's first-scorer case is built around Mexico dominating sustained possession in the first half and either a penalty earned from a South Korean foul, or an Alvarado set-piece delivery to Jiménez's near-post aerial threat — both mechanisms require Mexico to build pressure over multiple phases of play. Quiñones' first-scorer case is built on speed in the first 10-15 minutes, before South Korea's 3-4-2-1 defensive block is fully organised at altitude — the same left-wing cut-inside run that produced the World Cup's opening goal in the 8th minute against South Africa. Jiménez at ~+410 is the more reliable route; Quiñones at ~+640 is the explosive early-phase dart, priced with an injury discount that makes it genuine value if he starts.

What is the Son Heung-min first-scorer scenario at ~+680? For Son to score first, South Korea must open the scoring — the upset scenario. The specific mechanism: Mexico press high in the opening phase with both full-backs forward, South Korea win the ball centrally through Hwang In-beom, and Son receives a through ball in behind Edson Álvarez (covering at CB after Montes' suspension, a DM by trade) before Mexico's defensive shape recovers. CBS Sports Holliman predicts 2-2 or 2-1 South Korea for this match — there is genuine expert support for the upset. At ~+680, Son first scorer is a long-odds counter-attack dart backed at appropriate small stake sizes.