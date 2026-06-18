Mexico vs South Korea Prediction World Cup 2026: Who Will Score the First Goal Tonight?
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Mexico vs South Korea: Who Will Score the First Goal?
Quiñones ~+640 the fast-opening Mexico dart, Jiménez ~+410 the penalty-route first scorer, Son ~+680 the counter-attack upset, Lee Kang-in ~+760 the set-piece wildcard — full FanDuel first goalscorer board for Group A's Matchday 2 decider.
The expert consensus is a 1-1 draw — meaning this match will almost certainly produce a first goal from somewhere. The question is which player opens the scoring, and crucially whether the first goal comes from Mexico playing at home in Guadalajara's altitude, or from South Korea exploiting Mexico's reshuffled defensive line on the counter. The first scorer market is genuinely split across four distinct scenarios. Jiménez at ~+410 is the penalty-route first scorer. Quiñones at ~+640 is the fast-opening Mexico dart. Son at ~+680 is the counter-attack first-goal upset. Lee Kang-in at ~+760 is the set-piece sequence wildcard.
First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Son +340 and Jiménez +205 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ First Goalscorer — Full Board
*First scorer odds estimated from FanDuel anytime board. Son +340 and Jiménez +205 anytime confirmed via FOX Sports. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Confirmed Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Raúl Jiménez — First Scorer ~+410
The first scorer case for Jiménez is distinct from his anytime case — it is specifically built around two opening-goal routes that both flow through him. Route one: Mexico dominate early possession at Estadio Akron with 48,000 fans behind them, Alvarado delivers a corner or free kick from the right, and Jiménez attacks the near post with the header timing he showed against South Africa. Route two: any South Korean foul inside the area before the half, Jiménez converts from the spot, and Mexico open the scoring from 12 yards.
Mexico are +100 favourites playing at altitude where Jiménez thrives. Sports Illustrated name him explicitly as "a solid prop target on Thursday" and FOX Sports list him at +205 as their key Mexico prop. The penalty route to first scorer is particularly relevant — this is a match where both sides are careful with the ball, but Mexico's set-piece delivery through Alvarado creates situations where a South Korean hand ball or cynical foul is plausible. Any such foul in the first 45 minutes routes directly to a Jiménez spot kick and the opening goal. At approximately +410 — double the even-money anytime price — Jiménez is the clearest first-goal route on the board.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Fast-Opening Dart: Julián Quiñones — First Scorer ~+640
The first scorer case for Quiñones is distinct from Jiménez and built around a specific timing window: the first 10-15 minutes of the match, before South Korea's 3-4-2-1 defensive block fully organises on an unfamiliar 1,566m altitude surface. Quiñones scored the tournament's opening goal in the 8th minute against South Africa — cutting inside from the left wing onto his right foot and finishing with exactly the direct run that will be available against South Korea's right wing-back Seol Young-Woo in the earliest phase of the match.
Mexico press high from kick-off at Estadio Akron with the home crowd behind them. South Korea need a few minutes to establish their defensive organisation on a fast surface at altitude they have never played on before. Quiñones — the Saudi Pro League top scorer, electric in form and expected to start despite the slight doubt — is perfectly positioned to exploit that opening window before the defensive block tightens. The ~+640 price exists entirely because of the injury discount. Back at appropriate stake sizes with lineup confirmation before kickoff.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Counter-Attack Upset: Son Heung-min — First Scorer ~+680
For Son to score first, South Korea must open the scoring — a genuine upset scenario that CBS Sports Holliman backs (predicting 2-2 or 2-1 South Korea). The specific first-goal mechanism: Mexico press aggressively with both full-backs forward in the opening phase, South Korea win the ball centrally through Hwang In-beom's engine work, and Son receives a through ball in behind Álvarez before Mexico's defensive shape can recover.
Álvarez is a DM by trade, back from ankle surgery, covering at CB after Montes' suspension. His recovery pace and positional awareness in a purely defensive backline role are not those of a specialist centre-back — exactly the vulnerability Son, at LAFC on the cusp of his best form, will look to exploit in the first 15-20 minutes when Mexico's high press creates space in behind. South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia 2-1 — they have shown tournament-level composure in adversity and the ability to score on the transition. At approximately +680, Son first scorer is the long-odds counter-attack dart for bettors who believe South Korea's quality strikes early.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎲 Set-Piece Sequence: Lee Kang-in — First Scorer ~+760
The first scorer case for Lee Kang-in is built around one specific sequence that can produce an opening goal: South Korea earn a corner or dangerous free kick in the first half, Lee Kang-in delivers it, Mexico clear only partially, and Lee Kang-in has moved from his delivery spot into a second-phase position where he arrives onto the clearance and drives a shot home before Mexico's midfield can react.
Lee Kang-in is confirmed as one of South Korea's two set-piece takers (RotoWire) and is the type of PSG-trained attacking midfielder who always moves into advanced positions after delivering. Mexico's midfield tonight — 17-year-old Gilberto Mora and Álvaro Fidalgo — is less experienced at tracking these second-phase runners than Aguirre's usual midfield structure. He is also capable of opening a match directly with a long-range strike, which the same PSG background supports. At approximately +760, Lee Kang-in first scorer is the maximum long-odds set-piece dart for bettors wanting South Korea represented at the highest available price. Back at tiny stakes only.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
Penalty taker · altitude home · scored vs SA · FOX + SI prop target
Mexico at +100 home favourites at 1,566m. Jiménez is the penalty taker AND aerial set-piece threat — two distinct opening-goal routes through the same player. Fast-opening dart: Quiñones ~+640 (scored WC in 8' · same left-wing cut-inside before SKorea block settles · injury discount creates the price). Counter-attack upset: Son ~+680 (requires SKorea to score first · Hwang drives → Son in behind Álvarez · CBS Sports backs SKorea to win). Set-piece sequence: Lee Kang-in ~+760 (delivers corner then second-phase arrival · PSG long-range ability · inexperienced MEX midfield · tiny stakes only).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: First Goalscorer — Mexico vs South Korea
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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