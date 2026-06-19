Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 19
Friday's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Cubs (39-36), Blue Jays (37-38)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 58.46%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.54%
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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Erick Fedde
- Records: Tigers (30-44), White Sox (38-34)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -240
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 69.11%
- White Sox Win Probability: 30.89%
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Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Rhett Lowder
- Records: Yankees (45-27), Reds (35-38)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -240
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +198
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 73.44%
- Reds Win Probability: 26.56%
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Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Tropicana Field
- TV Channel: RAYS and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Cade Cavalli
- Records: Rays (41-30), Nationals (39-36)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -120
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 55.47%
- Nationals Win Probability: 44.53%
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San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Marlins (37-38), Giants (31-43)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 53.46%
- Marlins Win Probability: 46.54%
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Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Jacob Misiorowski
- Records: Braves (46-27), Brewers (45-27)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +126
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.59%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.41%
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San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Randy Vasquez
- Records: Rangers (35-39), Padres (38-35)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 56.17%
- Padres Win Probability: 43.83%
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Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Tanner Bibee
- Records: Astros (35-41), Guardians (40-35)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -120
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 55.47%
- Guardians Win Probability: 44.53%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Michael McGreevy
- Records: Royals (30-45), Cardinals (40-32)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 52.08%
- Royals Win Probability: 47.92%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNetPT
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Rockies (28-47), Pirates (38-37)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 66.00%
- Rockies Win Probability: 34.00%
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Los Angeles Angels at Athletics
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs.
- Records: Athletics (36-38), Angels (30-45)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 59.73%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.27%
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Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Connor Prielipp
- Records: Diamondbacks (38-36), Twins (36-40)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -172
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +144
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 57.10%
- Twins Win Probability: 42.90%
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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Trey Gibson
- Records: Dodgers (48-27), Orioles (35-41)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 71.00%
- Orioles Win Probability: 29.00%
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Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and NESN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Ranger Suarez
- Records: Mariners (39-37), Red Sox (29-43)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 53.37%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 46.63%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.