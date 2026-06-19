Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 19

Friday's MLB slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Atlanta Braves. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SNET

MARQ and SNET Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Kevin Gausman

Ben Brown vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Cubs (39-36), Blue Jays (37-38)

Cubs (39-36), Blue Jays (37-38) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 58.46%

58.46% Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.54%

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Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and CHSN

DSN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Erick Fedde

Tarik Skubal vs. Erick Fedde Records: Tigers (30-44), White Sox (38-34)

Tigers (30-44), White Sox (38-34) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 69.11%

69.11% White Sox Win Probability: 30.89%

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Cincinnati Reds at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and CINR

YES and CINR Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Rhett Lowder

Cam Schlittler vs. Rhett Lowder Records: Yankees (45-27), Reds (35-38)

Yankees (45-27), Reds (35-38) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -240

-240 Reds Moneyline Odds: +198

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 73.44%

73.44% Reds Win Probability: 26.56%

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Washington Nationals at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field TV Channel: RAYS and NATS

RAYS and NATS Probable Pitchers: Griffin Jax vs. Cade Cavalli

Griffin Jax vs. Cade Cavalli Records: Rays (41-30), Nationals (39-36)

Rays (41-30), Nationals (39-36) Rays Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% Nationals Win Probability: 44.53%

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San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NBCS-BA

MIAM and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: vs. Landen Roupp

vs. Landen Roupp Records: Marlins (37-38), Giants (31-43)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 53.46%

53.46% Marlins Win Probability: 46.54%

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Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and BREW

BravesVsn and BREW Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Jacob Misiorowski

Martín Pérez vs. Jacob Misiorowski Records: Braves (46-27), Brewers (45-27)

Braves (46-27), Brewers (45-27) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -148

-148 Braves Moneyline Odds: +126

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.59%

50.59% Braves Win Probability: 49.41%

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San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and SDPA

RSN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom vs. Randy Vasquez

Jacob deGrom vs. Randy Vasquez Records: Rangers (35-39), Padres (38-35)

Rangers (35-39), Padres (38-35) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Padres Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 56.17%

56.17% Padres Win Probability: 43.83%

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Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CLEG

SCHN and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Tatsuya Imai vs. Tanner Bibee

Tatsuya Imai vs. Tanner Bibee Records: Astros (35-41), Guardians (40-35)

Astros (35-41), Guardians (40-35) Astros Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 55.47%

55.47% Guardians Win Probability: 44.53%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Michael McGreevy

Seth Lugo vs. Michael McGreevy Records: Royals (30-45), Cardinals (40-32)

Royals (30-45), Cardinals (40-32) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Royals Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 52.08%

52.08% Royals Win Probability: 47.92%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNetPT

COLR and SportsNetPT Probable Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Bubba Chandler

Kyle Freeland vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Rockies (28-47), Pirates (38-37)

Rockies (28-47), Pirates (38-37) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 66.00%

66.00% Rockies Win Probability: 34.00%

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Los Angeles Angels at Athletics

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and ABTV

NBCS-CA and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs.

Jeffrey Springs vs. Records: Athletics (36-38), Angels (30-45)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 59.73%

59.73% Angels Win Probability: 40.27%

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Minnesota Twins at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Connor Prielipp

Mike Soroka vs. Connor Prielipp Records: Diamondbacks (38-36), Twins (36-40)

Diamondbacks (38-36), Twins (36-40) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -172

-172 Twins Moneyline Odds: +144

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 57.10%

57.10% Twins Win Probability: 42.90%

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Baltimore Orioles at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and MASN

SportsNet LA and MASN Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki vs. Trey Gibson

Roki Sasaki vs. Trey Gibson Records: Dodgers (48-27), Orioles (35-41)

Dodgers (48-27), Orioles (35-41) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 71.00%

71.00% Orioles Win Probability: 29.00%

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Boston Red Sox at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and NESN

SEAM and NESN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Ranger Suarez

Bryce Miller vs. Ranger Suarez Records: Mariners (39-37), Red Sox (29-43)

Mariners (39-37), Red Sox (29-43) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 53.37%

53.37% Red Sox Win Probability: 46.63%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.