USA vs Australia Lineups: Predictions, Availability & Best Bets for World Cup 2026 June 19

Pulisic confirmed fit, Toure a doubt for Australia, Beach starts over Ryan — full projected XIs, player-by-player availability, tactical lineup implications and the bets that flow from them.

Both managers are set to name largely unchanged XIs after winning their openers — but the lineup stories in this match are more nuanced than simple continuity. USA have the Pulisic fitness question resolved, but the specific shape Pochettino chooses — 4-2-3-1 with attacking fullbacks — creates the matchup dynamics that shape every prop. Australia's lineup story centres on two bold calls from Tony Popovic: starting 22-year-old Patrick Beach over the experienced Matthew Ryan, and the fitness of Mohamed Toure who cramped badly against Turkey. The betting implications of these projected lineups are specific and actionable: Balogun +155 anytime is the direct consequence of Australia's deep block funnelling chances to USA's central striker; Pulisic Goal or Assist +110 flows from his set-piece authority in the confirmed 4-2-3-1; Irankunda ~+550 anytime is the counter-attack long-odds kicker born from Australia's wing-back system.

Lineup information via RotoWire, Sports Mole, ESPN, NBC Sports. Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook. Subject to change — always check confirmed lineups 60 minutes before kickoff. Must be 21+.

🇺🇸 USA Projected XI — 4-2-3-1 · Mauricio Pochettino

4-2-3-1 · USA PROJECTED XI BALOGUN CF · Monaco PULISIC ⚡ LW · AC Milan McKENNIE AM · Juventus DEST RW · PSV ADAMS © DM · RB Leipzig TILLMAN DM · Rangers FREEMAN RB RICHARDS CB · Celtic REAM CB · Fulham ROBINSON LB · Fulham FREESE GK · NYCFC ⚡ = confirmed fit to start after injury scare

USA Player-by-Player Availability

Player Status Note Christian Pulisic ⚡ LW · AC Milan · USA captain · set-piece + penalty taker START Calf knock vs PAR — subbed HT precaution. Pochettino + Adams confirmed fit. Folarin Balogun CF · Monaco · 2 goals vs PAR · model top scorer 28.4% START No concerns. First WC brace for USA since 1930. Unchanged. Tyler Adams © DM · RB Leipzig · captain · press anchor START Fully fit. Called Pulisic situation "relax — he'll be fine." Malik Tillman DM · Rangers · set up Balogun's 2nd vs PAR START No concerns. Strong opener. Unchanged. Weston McKennie AM · Juventus · versatile AM/CM START Fully fit. Unchanged. Sergiño Dest RW · PSV · wide right · can drop to RB START Fully fit. Right-side threat vs AUS LWB Bos. Antonee Robinson LB · Fulham · overlaps with Pulisic on left START Fully fit. His overlap with Pulisic is USA's primary wide route. Chris Richards CB · Celtic · right-side CB START Fully fit. Unchanged. Tim Ream CB · Fulham · left-side CB · aerial strength START Fully fit. Veteran presence. Unchanged. Alex Freeman RB · attacking right-back · overlapping threat START Fully fit. Overlapping with Dest on right. Matt Freese GK · NYCFC · confirmed #1 START Fully fit. Unchanged.

USA Key Bench Options Giovanni Reyna (trivela goal vs PAR) Timothy Weah (wide sub) Ricardo Pepi (striking sub) Haji Wright (impact sub CF) Brenden Aaronson (wide/mid sub) Alejandro Zendejas

📌 USA Lineup Betting Implications Pulisic confirmed start → Goal or Assist +110 unlocked. His presence as set-piece taker, penalty taker and creative connector is the foundation of the Goal or Assist +110 prop. Without him, this bet loses its primary set-piece angle entirely. Balogun starting CF → Anytime +155 activated. As the confirmed starting centre-forward, Balogun's 28.4% model probability is live. His two goals from the Paraguay game flow directly from the CF role in the 4-2-3-1 — if Pochettino rotated him to the bench, this bet collapses. Robinson at LB + Pulisic LW → double overlap on Australia's right. Pulisic cuts inside AND Robinson arrives in the channel simultaneously. This two-directional pressure on Italiano (lone right wing-back) is the primary route to a USA corner or dangerous free kick in Pulisic's delivery zone. Adams + Tillman double DM → Under 2.5 -113 supported. This double-pivot shields the back four and limits Australian counter-attack transition — one key reason experts lean Under even after USA's four-goal form.

🇦🇺 Australia Projected XI — 3-4-2-1 · Tony Popovic

3-4-2-1 · AUSTRALIA PROJECTED XI TOURE ⚠️ CF · Norwich · DOUBT IRANKUNDA ⚡ AM-L · Watford · 20yo METCALFE AM-R · scored vs TUR BOS LWB O'NEILL CM OKON-ENGSTLER CM · Shield ITALIANO RWB CIRCATI CB-L SOUTTAR CB-C · aerial BURGESS CB-R BEACH ⭐ GK · 22yo · 8 saves vs TUR ⚠️ = doubt · ⚡ = key counter threat · ⭐ = surprise starter retained

Australia Player-by-Player Availability

Player Status Note Mohamed Toure ⚠️ CF · Norwich City · 22yo · starter vs Turkey DOUBT Calf cramp vs TUR. "Could be a tear." Leckie likely if absent. Patrick Beach ⭐ GK · Melbourne City · 22yo · 8 saves vs Turkey START Surprise pick over Ryan. Keeps place. Youngest-ever AUS WC XI. Nestory Irankunda ⚡ AM-L · Watford · 20yo · scored vs Turkey START Fully fit. 20yo pace weapon. Key counter vs Freeman when he pushes. Harry Souttar CB-C · Leicester · tallest AUS defender START Fully fit. Central CB. Primary Balogun opponent. Connor Metcalfe AM-R · scored vs Turkey START Fully fit. Scored AUS 2nd vs TUR. Unchanged. Cameron Burgess CB-R · physical right-side CB START Fully fit. Unchanged. Alessandro Circati CB-L · composed on ball START Fully fit. Left-side CB. Will face Dest/Freeman overlaps. Jordan Bos LWB · scored vs USA Oct 2025 START Fully fit. Scored vs USA in October friendly. Offensive left wing-back. Paul Okon-Engstler CM · defensive screen START Fully fit. Ball-winning CM. Key to AUS defensive shape. Jacob Italiano RWB · right wing-back vs Pulisic START Fully fit. Will face Pulisic + Robinson simultaneously all game.

Australia Key Bench Options Mathew Ryan (experienced GK — dropped but available) Jackson Irvine (experienced mid — rested vs TUR) Mathew Leckie (35yo · if Toure can't start) Awer Mabil (wide forward sub) Carlo Volpato (creative sub)

⚠️ Mohamed Toure Fitness — Key Doubt for Australia Toure came off against Turkey with significant calf cramp. He said after the game: "I thought it was worse than it was because it just came out of nowhere, and it could be a tear." Reports suggest he is likely to be fit but it is worth monitoring right up to the team sheet. Racing Post and 101greatgoals both flag his fitness as a genuine concern. If he cannot start, Mathew Leckie (35yo, experienced) or Awer Mabil are the most likely replacements at centre-forward. Betting implication: If Toure is confirmed absent, Australia's attacking threat drops significantly — Leckie is a different player, more experienced and less pace-dependent. This supports USA ML -165 and the Under 2.5 -113 further. Always check the confirmed team sheet 60 minutes before kickoff.

📌 Australia Lineup Betting Implications Back three of Souttar/Burgess/Circati → Balogun anytime +155 confirmed. Souttar is Balogun's primary aerial opponent — an excellent matchup on paper. But the back three creates wide overloads when Pulisic and McKennie pull defenders across, opening the central channel for Balogun's runs. His +155 is priced for exactly this defensive structure. Beach (22yo) starts over Ryan → test him early thesis. ESPN note this was "the youngest-ever Socceroos starting XI at the World Cup." Beach was brilliant vs Turkey but USA hitting him with early Pulisic free kicks into the box — a far more demanding test than Turkey — is the specific targeting strategy that makes Pulisic Goal or Assist +110 attractive. Irankunda starting → anytime ~+550 live long-odds dart. He scored vs Turkey, operates directly against Freeman when he pushes forward, and is Australia's most direct counter-attack weapon. If Australia score at all, Irankunda or Metcalfe are most likely names on the sheet. 3-4-2-1 deep block → Under 2.5 -113 structural support. This formation is built to absorb and counter, not press or attack. Australia managed just nine shots vs Turkey (conceding 72% possession). The same game plan in Seattle keeps the scoreline tight even if USA dominate. Toure doubt → if absent, BTTS No odds improve. Without their pace-and-power striker, Australia's counter loses its primary finishing route. Leckie (35) is different profile. Check FanDuel for the BTTS No price ahead of kickoff if Toure is confirmed out.

⚔️ Key Matchup Battles — How The Lineups Interact

🇺🇸 PULISIC + ROBINSON (LW + LB) vs 🇦🇺 ITALIANO (RWB) The dominant matchup of the entire game. Pulisic cuts inside, Robinson overlaps simultaneously in the channel. Italiano as a lone right wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 must defend both. When Italiano pushes forward offensively, the space in behind is where Pulisic and Robinson will attack in combination. Betting impact: Pulisic Goal or Assist +110, USA corners, Robinson anytime goal (set-piece arrival). 🇺🇸 BALOGUN (CF) vs 🇦🇺 SOUTTAR + BURGESS + CIRCATI (Back 3) Balogun's hold-up play and box movement against a three-man backline is the central tactical contest. Souttar (6'4", Leicester) is his direct aerial opponent. But a back three creates overloads in wide areas — when Pulisic or McKennie pull one CB out of position, the central channel opens for Balogun's third-man runs. Betting impact: Balogun anytime +155 directly. 🇦🇺 IRANKUNDA (AM-L) vs 🇺🇸 FREEMAN (RB) Irankunda (20yo, Watford) is Australia's explosive counter weapon. He scored vs Turkey and will target the space behind Freeman whenever he overlaps with Dest. Freeman is adventurous in attack — every time he pushes forward, Irankunda is waiting to run in behind on the transition. This is the primary Australia goal threat in the entire match. Betting impact: Irankunda anytime ~+550, BTTS Yes. 🇺🇸 ADAMS + TILLMAN (Double DM) vs 🇦🇺 OKON-ENGSTLER + O'NEILL (CM) The midfield engine room battle determines the game's tempo. Adams anchors USA's press and shields the back four; Tillman drives forward. Okon-Engstler screens Australia's back three — his job is to cut the supply line to Balogun. The side winning this battle controls whether the game stays tight or opens up. Betting impact: Under 2.5 -113 supported by Adams + Tillman's defensive discipline.

💰 Best Bets — Derived Directly from These Lineups

⚽ Balogun Anytime Scorer Starting CF confirmed · AUS back three funnels chances · model 28.4% +155 Australia's 3-4-2-1 back three is defensively solid but creates specific vulnerabilities for a mobile centre-forward. Souttar will be Balogun's primary aerial opponent — but when Circati or Burgess is pulled wide by Pulisic or McKennie, the central channel opens. Balogun scored twice vs Paraguay in this exact CF role. His starting confirmation — unchanged from the opener — is the trigger. Model gives him the highest goalscorer probability (28.4%) of any player in the match. 🎯 Pulisic Goal or Assist Confirmed start · LW role + set-piece + penalty taker · CBS Sports Green explicit +110 Pulisic's confirmed start in the LW role unlocks this bet entirely. His LW position means every USA attack on the left goes through him — cut-inside shots, free-kick deliveries to the six-yard box, and the penalty he could step up to take. Robinson's simultaneous overlap from LB creates the two-on-one against Italiano that generates USA set-pieces in Pulisic's delivery zone repeatedly. CBS Sports' Martin Green has locked in a plus-money Pulisic prop as his explicit best bet. This is the market. 🇺🇸 USA ML Unchanged attacking XI · Pulisic fit · Balogun in form · AUS Toure doubt -165 Full attacking XI confirmed unchanged — Pulisic, Balogun, McKennie, Tillman and Adams all available and starting. Australia's Toure doubt weakens their attack. Beach (22yo) faces a far harder test than Turkey. The Socceroos had just nine shots vs Turkey while conceding 72% possession. All four unanimous experts — Covers, RotoWire, SportsLine and Yahoo — back the home side. Lumen Field at 69,000 capacity provides the home atmosphere that amplifies USA's press. 📉 Under 2.5 Goals AUS 3-4-2-1 deep block · Adams/Tillman DM · last 3 AUS Under · SportsLine Green -113 Australia's 3-4-2-1 is fundamentally a defensive structure — five-man defensive block (back three + two CMs) absorbs possession without inviting clear chances per cycle. USA's Adams + Tillman double pivot provides the other half — limiting Australian counter-attacks and keeping the game controlled. A 2-0 USA win — the most common expert prediction — settles Under cleanly. SportsLine's Green makes Under 2.5 his primary best bet. The last three Australia matches all went Under 2.5.

Best Bets Summary · USA vs Australia · 3 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle ⚽ Balogun Anytime Starting CF confirmed · AUS back three · 28.4% model · 2 goals vs PAR +155 🎯 Pulisic Goal or Assist Confirmed start · LW + penalty taker + set-piece · CBS Sports Green explicit +110 🇺🇸 USA ML Unchanged XI · Pulisic fit · Balogun in form · AUS Toure doubt · home -165 📉 Under 2.5 Goals AUS 3-4-2-1 deep block · Adams/Tillman DM · last 3 AUS Under -113

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet USA vs Australia — Tomorrow 3 PM ET Balogun +155 · Pulisic G/A +110 · USA -165 · Under 2.5 -113

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Lineups & Availability — USA vs Australia

What formation will USA use vs Australia? USA are expected to line up in the same 4-2-3-1 that dismantled Paraguay 4-1. Matt Freese starts in goal behind a back four of Freeman, Richards, Ream and Robinson. Tyler Adams and Malik Tillman operate as a double pivot. Christian Pulisic starts on the left wing, Weston McKennie in the AM position and Sergiño Dest on the right. Folarin Balogun leads the line as the central striker. Pochettino is expected to name an unchanged XI — there is no reason to alter a lineup that scored four goals in the opener with the full attacking XI available.

What formation will Australia use vs USA? Australia are expected to line up in the same 3-4-2-1 that shocked Turkey 2-0. Patrick Beach starts in goal despite Mathew Ryan's experience — Beach's eight saves vs Turkey earned him the place. The back three is Circati, Souttar and Burgess, with Bos and Italiano as wing-backs. Okon-Engstler and O'Neill are the central midfield pair. Irankunda and Metcalfe operate as attacking midfielders behind Mohamed Toure. Toure is a doubt (calf cramp vs Turkey) — Mathew Leckie is the most likely replacement if he cannot start. Popovic named the youngest-ever Socceroos starting lineup at a World Cup vs Turkey and is expected to name the same XI if Toure is fit.

Why did Australia start Patrick Beach over Mathew Ryan? Tony Popovic made the bold call to start 22-year-old Patrick Beach — who had never previously played a competitive match for Australia — over Mathew Ryan (104 caps). ESPN note it resulted in "the youngest-ever Socceroos starting XI at the World Cup." Beach justified the selection with eight saves to keep a clean sheet against Turkey. He is expected to keep his place for Friday's match, though replicating that performance against a stronger USA attack is considered unlikely by most experts — Sports Mole note the odds of Beach repeating his Turkey heroics are "quite low." Ryan remains available on the bench.

Is Mohamed Toure fit to play for Australia? Toure's fitness is the key Australian availability question heading into Friday. He came off against Turkey with severe calf cramp and said: "I thought it was worse than it was because it just came out of nowhere, and it could be a tear." Reports suggest he is likely to be fit but it is worth monitoring right up to the confirmed team sheet. If he cannot start, Mathew Leckie (35) is the most likely replacement at centre-forward. Always check the confirmed lineup 60 minutes before the 3 PM ET kickoff on Friday — his absence would further support USA ML -165 and Under 2.5 -113.