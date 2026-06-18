Mexico vs South Korea Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight

Son Heung-min +340 the unanimous expert pick, Jiménez +205 the Mexico altitude dart, Lee Kang-in ~+380 the set-piece wildcard, Quiñones ~+320 the opening-goal value — full FanDuel anytime board for Group A's biggest Matchday 2 clash.

🚨 MONTES SUSPENDED (MEX): Álvarez drops to CB · Mora (17yo) starts mid. ⚠️ Quiñones slight doubt but expected to start. South Korea: unchanged XI · no suspensions · fully fit.

This match is expected to be tight and low-scoring — experts are unanimous on the draw, FOX Sports back BTTS No. But goals will come, and the anytime goalscorer market offers genuine value on both sides. Son Heung-min at +340 is FOX Sports' explicit anytime pick — South Korea's captain and all-time leading scorer, targeting Mexico's reshuffled defensive line. Jiménez at +205 is the Mexico altitude home dart, Quiñones ~+320 the opening-goal value play, and Lee Kang-in ~+380 the South Korea set-piece wildcard.

Son +340 and Jiménez +205 confirmed via FOX Sports. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board

Player Any 1st Son Heung-min ⭐ 🇰🇷 SKorea · CF · LAFC · 56 intl goals · captain · set-piece taker · all-time SKorea top scorer +340 ~+680 Raúl Jiménez 🇲🇽 Mexico · ST · Fulham · 47 intl goals · scored vs SA · penalty taker · altitude specialist +205 ~+410 Julián Quiñones ⚠️ 🇲🇽 Mexico · LW · Al-Qadsiah · scored in 8' vs SA · Saudi Pro League top scorer 2025-26 ~+320 ~+640 Lee Kang-in 🇰🇷 SKorea · AM · PSG · set-piece taker (2 confirmed) · creative force · late box runner ~+380 ~+760 Roberto Alvarado 🇲🇽 Mexico · RW · Cruz Azul · set-piece taker (2) · pacy wide threat ~+340 ~+680 Hwang In-beom 🇰🇷 SKorea · CM · Feyenoord · POTM vs Czechia · scored + assisted · driving from deep ~+420 ~+840 Armando González 🇲🇽 Mexico · FW · +220 · impact sub option listed by FOX Sports +220 ~+440 Oh Hyeon-gyu 🇰🇷 SKorea · FW · scored winner vs Czechia from bench · impact sub option ~+550 ~+1100

*Son +340 and Jiménez +205 confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.

📋 Confirmed Lineups

🇲🇽 Mexico — 4-3-3 · Javier Aguirre MONTES SUSP GK: Rangel | DEF: Reyes · Álvarez ★ · Vásquez · Gallardo MID: Lira · Mora (17yo) · Fidalgo FWD: Alvarado · Jiménez · Quiñones ⚠️ Set-piece takers: Gutiérrez (1), Alvarado (2). Penalty taker: Jiménez. Álvarez ★ at CB (normally DM, back from ankle surgery). Mora (17yo) in midfield. Quiñones ⚠️ slight doubt — Alexis Vega waiting. Jiménez: 47 intl goals, scored header vs SA. Altitude 1,566m — South Korea's first time at this height. 🇰🇷 South Korea — 3-4-2-1 · Hong Myung-bo UNCHANGED XI GK: Kim Seung-gyu | DEF: Lee Gi-Hyuk · Kim Min-Jae (Bayern) · Lee Han-Beom MID: Lee Tae-Seok · Paik Seung-Ho · Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord) · Seol Young-Woo AM: Lee Kang-in (PSG) · Lee Jae-Sung CF: Son Heung-min (LAFC) © No suspensions. Unchanged XI confirmed. Set-piece takers: Son (2), Lee Kang-in (2) (RotoWire confirmed). Son: 56 goals / 144 caps. Hwang In-beom: POTM vs Czechia — scored + assisted. Kim Min-jae: Bayern Munich CB. Oh Hyeon-gyu: scored winner vs Czechia from bench. Bae Jun-Ho and Kim Tae-Hyeon resumed training — bench options.

⭐ Pick #1: Son Heung-min — Anytime +340

Son Heung-min South Korea CF · LAFC · 56 intl goals · captain · all-time SKorea leading scorer Anytime +340 1st Goal ~+680 FOX Sports FanDuel: +340 anytime — explicit confirmed pick 56 international goals — South Korea all-time leading scorer Fully fit — unscathed from Czechia win · fresh at LAFC Mexico's reshuffled defensive line — Álvarez (DM) covering at CB Eimer: Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" Set-piece taker (2 confirmed, RotoWire) — penalty route available Entire SKorea 3-4-2-1 counter system built around releasing him Lee Kang-in + Lee Jae-sung in behind — constant supply for Son FOX Sports name Son their explicit anytime goalscorer pick at +340 — the only player prop they name in today's preview. South Korea's entire tactical structure is engineered to find Son in space in behind opposing defences. In the 3-4-2-1, Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung operate as attacking midfielders whose primary job is to link the ball to Son on the transition. Hong Myung-bo's rapid counter-attack system is specifically designed around releasing Son when the opposing full-backs commit forward. Mexico's defensive reshuffle makes +340 look even more attractive. César Montes is suspended. Edson Álvarez — primarily a DM who has only recently returned from ankle surgery — is his replacement alongside Vásquez. SportsLine's Eimer specifically flags that Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" against South Africa — and that was South Africa, not South Korea, whose combination of Hwang In-beom's driving midfield play and Son's movement in behind is a different proposition entirely. Son is also a confirmed set-piece delivery taker (RotoWire), meaning any foul in dangerous areas creates a direct route to a Son delivery and potential goal. At +340 for the 56-goal captain of a side that knows exactly how to find him in behind, this is the standout anytime prop on tonight's slate.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Son Heung-min Anytime (+340)

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⛰️ Altitude Home Dart: Raúl Jiménez — Anytime +205

Raúl Jiménez Mexico ST · Fulham · 47 intl goals · scored vs SA · penalty taker · 35yo veteran Anytime +205 1st Goal ~+410 FOX Sports: +205 listed as key Mexico anytime prop SI: "Raul Jimenez is a solid prop target on Thursday" — explicit Scored header vs SA — first career World Cup goal · in form Mexico's designated penalty taker — any SKorea foul in box = Jiménez 1,566m altitude — Guadalajara is Jiménez's home environment 47 international goals / 125 caps · 9 goals / 36 EPL games this season Kim Min-Jae is excellent but Jiménez's aerial hold-up poses real threat FOX Sports list Jiménez at +205 as their key Mexico player prop. Sports Illustrated are explicit: "Raul Jimenez is a solid prop target on Thursday." Jiménez scored in the 66th minute against South Africa — a header at the near post that showed his timing and aerial threat is in sharp focus going into tonight's match. The altitude angle is real and specific: Estadio Akron sits at 1,566 metres. Jiménez has spent his international career playing at altitude in Mexico — these conditions favour him. South Korea's back three will be feeling the altitude effects from the second half onwards, while Jiménez's fitness in these conditions is a structural edge. He is also Mexico's designated penalty taker — any South Korean foul inside the area routes directly to a Jiménez spot kick. At +205, Jiménez is the Mexico anytime pick for bettors who want the home side represented in their goalscorer portfolio alongside Son.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Jiménez Anytime (+205)

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💎 Opening-Goal Value: Julián Quiñones — Anytime ~+320

Julián Quiñones ⚠️ Mexico LW · Al-Qadsiah · scored in 8' vs SA · Saudi Pro League top scorer 2025-26 Anytime ~+320 Scored the tournament's opening goal in 8' vs SA — electric form Saudi Pro League top scorer 2025-26 — prolific campaign behind him Expected to start — injury doubt resolved per RotoWire, Yahoo, Sports Mole Left wing — attacks SKorea's right side where Seol Young-Woo sits FOX Sports: "Quiñones and Jiménez scored in the previous game" ~+320 reflects injury discount — genuine value if confirmed starter Quiñones scored the very first goal of the 2026 World Cup — in the 8th minute against South Africa, cutting inside from the left wing to finish. He is the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League's top scorer. FOX Sports are explicit: both Quiñones and Jiménez scored in the previous game and will look to do the same tonight. The slight doubt from his injury against South Africa is the discount that creates the ~+320 value. Multiple sources confirm he is expected to start, with Alexis Vega only called upon if a late change is required. South Korea's right wing-back Seol Young-Woo pushes forward in their 3-4-2-1, which creates defensive space on that flank for Quiñones to attack on the counter. This is a genuinely different anytime story from Jiménez's central penalty-taker role — it is built on pace and direct left-wing running in behind South Korea's high defensive line. At approximately +320, the tournament's first goalscorer represents strong value if confirmed to start.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Quiñones Anytime (~+320)

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🎯 Set-Piece Wildcard: Lee Kang-in — Anytime ~+380

Lee Kang-in South Korea AM · PSG · set-piece delivery (2 confirmed) · late box runner Anytime ~+380 Set-piece delivery (2 confirmed, RotoWire) — corners and free kicks PSG-quality AM — technical ability to unlock compact Mexican midfield Operates behind Son as No. 10 — arrives late into the box Mexico's midfield (Mora 17yo) — less compact than usual tonight Capable of shots from outside the area — dangerous from distance Lee Kang-in is a PSG regular who operates in the No. 10 position behind Son Heung-min. His role is dual: as a set-piece delivery man (confirmed as one of South Korea's two takers alongside Son, RotoWire) and as a late box-runner in second-phase positions after set pieces. The specific anytime case is built around two routes: Lee Kang-in delivers a corner or free kick then moves into a second-phase position, arriving onto a clearance or knockdown; or he drives at Mexico's midfield from deep, where 17-year-old Gilberto Mora and Álvaro Fidalgo are less compact than Mexico's usual structure would provide. Mexico's midfield reshuffle tonight creates more space between the lines than South Korea would normally face. Lee Kang-in is precisely the PSG-quality technical midfielder equipped to exploit those gaps from his No. 10 role. At approximately +380, Lee Kang-in anytime is the set-piece wildcard for bettors wanting South Korea exposure beyond Son's +340.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Lee Kang-in Anytime (~+380)

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🔮 Prediction: 1-1 Draw — Son and Jiménez or Quiñones the most likely scorers Top Pick: Son Heung-min Anytime +340 🇰🇷

FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals · MEX defensive reshuffle · SKorea system built to find him FOX Sports explicit +340. Mexico's defensive reshuffle is the key vulnerability. Altitude home dart: Jiménez +205 (scored vs SA · penalty taker · 47 intl goals · 1,566m home advantage). Opening-goal value: Quiñones ~+320 (scored in 8' vs SA · Saudi PL top scorer · expected to start · left-wing pace vs Seol). Set-piece wildcard: Lee Kang-in ~+380 (PSG AM · set-piece taker · late box runner · exploits gaps in Mexico's reshuffled midfield).

Mexico vs South Korea · Anytime Goalscorer · 9 PM ET · Estadio Akron, Guadalajara ⭐ Son Heung-min Anytime FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals · MEX defensive reshuffle · SKorea counter built around him +340 ⛰️ Jiménez Anytime Altitude dart · scored vs SA · penalty taker · 47 intl goals · SI explicit prop target +205 💎 Quiñones Anytime Scored WC opening goal in 8' · Saudi PL top scorer · expected to start · injury discount ~+320 🎯 Lee Kang-in Anytime Set-piece wildcard · PSG AM · 2 confirmed takers · exploits MEX reshuffled midfield ~+380

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props — Mexico vs South Korea Son +340 · Jiménez +205 · Quiñones ~+320 · Lee Kang-in ~+380

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FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Mexico vs South Korea

Who is most likely to score anytime in Mexico vs South Korea? Son Heung-min at +340 is the standout anytime pick, named explicitly by FOX Sports as their player prop for this match. South Korea's entire 3-4-2-1 system is built around getting Son into space in behind opposing defences on the transition, and Mexico's defensive reshuffle — Montes suspended, Álvarez (DM, back from ankle surgery) covering at CB — is the key vulnerability Son will target. He has 56 international goals as South Korea's all-time top scorer and is a confirmed set-piece delivery taker. For Mexico, Jiménez at +205 is the home altitude dart: he scored in the opener, is the designated penalty taker, and has spent his career playing at altitude in Mexico. Quiñones at ~+320 is the opening-goal value play — he scored the tournament's first-ever goal in the 8th minute against South Africa and is expected to start from the left wing despite a slight doubt.

Why is Lee Kang-in good anytime value at ~+380? Lee Kang-in is South Korea's PSG-quality attacking midfielder who is one of two confirmed set-piece delivery takers (alongside Son, per RotoWire). He operates in the No. 10 position directly behind Son, arriving into second-phase positions after set pieces and driving at Mexico's midfield from deep. Mexico's midfield reshuffle tonight — 17-year-old Gilberto Mora replacing the suspended Montes indirectly — creates more space between the lines that Lee Kang-in is technically equipped to exploit from his No. 10 role. He is also capable of shots from distance at PSG level. At approximately +380, Lee Kang-in offers South Korea exposure at longer odds than Son's +340 with a distinct route to goal.

Is Julián Quiñones playing tonight? Quiñones is a slight doubt after limping off in Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa, but multiple sources including RotoWire, Yahoo Sports and Sports Mole confirm he is expected to start from the left wing. Alexis Vega is available as a direct replacement if required. Quiñones scored the tournament's opening goal in the 8th minute, cutting inside from the left wing to finish — the same role he plays tonight. Always confirm the final lineup 30-60 minutes before kickoff.