Mexico vs South Korea Prediction World Cup 2026: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight
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Mexico vs South Korea: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets
Son Heung-min +340 the unanimous expert pick, Jiménez +205 the Mexico altitude dart, Lee Kang-in ~+380 the set-piece wildcard, Quiñones ~+320 the opening-goal value — full FanDuel anytime board for Group A's biggest Matchday 2 clash.
This match is expected to be tight and low-scoring — experts are unanimous on the draw, FOX Sports back BTTS No. But goals will come, and the anytime goalscorer market offers genuine value on both sides. Son Heung-min at +340 is FOX Sports' explicit anytime pick — South Korea's captain and all-time leading scorer, targeting Mexico's reshuffled defensive line. Jiménez at +205 is the Mexico altitude home dart, Quiñones ~+320 the opening-goal value play, and Lee Kang-in ~+380 the South Korea set-piece wildcard.
Son +340 and Jiménez +205 confirmed via FOX Sports. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
⚽ Anytime Goalscorer — Full Board
*Son +340 and Jiménez +205 confirmed via FOX Sports FanDuel. All other odds estimated from FanDuel board. Subject to change. Own goals don't count. Must be 21+.
📋 Confirmed Lineups
⭐ Pick #1: Son Heung-min — Anytime +340
FOX Sports name Son their explicit anytime goalscorer pick at +340 — the only player prop they name in today's preview. South Korea's entire tactical structure is engineered to find Son in space in behind opposing defences. In the 3-4-2-1, Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung operate as attacking midfielders whose primary job is to link the ball to Son on the transition. Hong Myung-bo's rapid counter-attack system is specifically designed around releasing Son when the opposing full-backs commit forward.
Mexico's defensive reshuffle makes +340 look even more attractive. César Montes is suspended. Edson Álvarez — primarily a DM who has only recently returned from ankle surgery — is his replacement alongside Vásquez. SportsLine's Eimer specifically flags that Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" against South Africa — and that was South Africa, not South Korea, whose combination of Hwang In-beom's driving midfield play and Son's movement in behind is a different proposition entirely. Son is also a confirmed set-piece delivery taker (RotoWire), meaning any foul in dangerous areas creates a direct route to a Son delivery and potential goal. At +340 for the 56-goal captain of a side that knows exactly how to find him in behind, this is the standout anytime prop on tonight's slate.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
⛰️ Altitude Home Dart: Raúl Jiménez — Anytime +205
FOX Sports list Jiménez at +205 as their key Mexico player prop. Sports Illustrated are explicit: "Raul Jimenez is a solid prop target on Thursday." Jiménez scored in the 66th minute against South Africa — a header at the near post that showed his timing and aerial threat is in sharp focus going into tonight's match.
The altitude angle is real and specific: Estadio Akron sits at 1,566 metres. Jiménez has spent his international career playing at altitude in Mexico — these conditions favour him. South Korea's back three will be feeling the altitude effects from the second half onwards, while Jiménez's fitness in these conditions is a structural edge. He is also Mexico's designated penalty taker — any South Korean foul inside the area routes directly to a Jiménez spot kick. At +205, Jiménez is the Mexico anytime pick for bettors who want the home side represented in their goalscorer portfolio alongside Son.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
💎 Opening-Goal Value: Julián Quiñones — Anytime ~+320
Quiñones scored the very first goal of the 2026 World Cup — in the 8th minute against South Africa, cutting inside from the left wing to finish. He is the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League's top scorer. FOX Sports are explicit: both Quiñones and Jiménez scored in the previous game and will look to do the same tonight.
The slight doubt from his injury against South Africa is the discount that creates the ~+320 value. Multiple sources confirm he is expected to start, with Alexis Vega only called upon if a late change is required. South Korea's right wing-back Seol Young-Woo pushes forward in their 3-4-2-1, which creates defensive space on that flank for Quiñones to attack on the counter. This is a genuinely different anytime story from Jiménez's central penalty-taker role — it is built on pace and direct left-wing running in behind South Korea's high defensive line. At approximately +320, the tournament's first goalscorer represents strong value if confirmed to start.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
🎯 Set-Piece Wildcard: Lee Kang-in — Anytime ~+380
Lee Kang-in is a PSG regular who operates in the No. 10 position behind Son Heung-min. His role is dual: as a set-piece delivery man (confirmed as one of South Korea's two takers alongside Son, RotoWire) and as a late box-runner in second-phase positions after set pieces.
The specific anytime case is built around two routes: Lee Kang-in delivers a corner or free kick then moves into a second-phase position, arriving onto a clearance or knockdown; or he drives at Mexico's midfield from deep, where 17-year-old Gilberto Mora and Álvaro Fidalgo are less compact than Mexico's usual structure would provide. Mexico's midfield reshuffle tonight creates more space between the lines than South Korea would normally face. Lee Kang-in is precisely the PSG-quality technical midfielder equipped to exploit those gaps from his No. 10 role. At approximately +380, Lee Kang-in anytime is the set-piece wildcard for bettors wanting South Korea exposure beyond Son's +340.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals · MEX defensive reshuffle · SKorea system built to find him
FOX Sports explicit +340. Mexico's defensive reshuffle is the key vulnerability. Altitude home dart: Jiménez +205 (scored vs SA · penalty taker · 47 intl goals · 1,566m home advantage). Opening-goal value: Quiñones ~+320 (scored in 8' vs SA · Saudi PL top scorer · expected to start · left-wing pace vs Seol). Set-piece wildcard: Lee Kang-in ~+380 (PSG AM · set-piece taker · late box runner · exploits gaps in Mexico's reshuffled midfield).
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: Anytime Goalscorer — Mexico vs South Korea
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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