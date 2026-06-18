Mexico vs South Korea Prediction, Picks, Best Bets, & Lineups For Tonight's World Cup

Draw +230 the expert consensus pick, Son Heung-min +340 the player prop value, Jiménez +205 the altitude home dart — two Group A winners collide in Guadalajara in Matchday 2's biggest game.

Group A · Both teams on 3pts · Mexico leads on GD · Winner almost certainly advances to R32

Group A · Both teams on 3pts · Mexico leads on GD · Winner almost certainly advances to R32

🚨 SUSPENDED: César Montes (MEX CB) — red card vs South Africa. Álvarez drops to CB, Mora (17yo) starts mid. ⚠️ Quiñones slight doubt (injury vs SA) but expected to start. South Korea: no suspensions · Bae Jun-Ho & Kim Tae-Hyeon resumed training.

Two Group A winners collide in the biggest Matchday 2 clash of the entire World Cup. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener; South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia 2-1. Both sides know a draw tonight almost certainly seals their place in the Round of 32 — and that tactical reality shapes every expert's view. The draw at +230 is the consensus pick across FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, Covers and RotoWire. Son Heung-min at +340 anytime is FOX Sports' explicit player prop pick. Jiménez at +205 is the home altitude dart. The contrarian Over 2.5 +138 case from SportsLine's Eimer also has genuine historical support.

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⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🤝 Pick #1: Draw FanDuel Research · FOX Sports · Covers · RotoWire · SportsLine Eimer (SKorea double result -130) ODDS +230 FanDuel Research: "draw suits both sides pretty well" — explicit FOX Sports: "I could see this 1-0 either way or even 0-0" Covers: "I expect a very cagey match ending in 1-1" Eimer: SKorea double result (win or draw) at -130 Both teams know draw = almost certainly through to R32 Mexico lost Montes (SUSP) — Álvarez at CB is a genuine risk Sept 2024 friendly: Mexico 2-2 South Korea RotoWire: "near coin flip · a draw would not be a surprise" FanDuel Research are direct: "I don't think we will see a lot of clear-cut scoring chances. Mexico conceded very little against South Africa, and while South Korea gave up a goal versus Czechia, they impressed with 62% of the possession. I think we'll see both teams be conservative knowing that four points through two matches likely all but seals qualification." FOX Sports won't go crazy — landing on BTTS No as their secondary pick. Covers predict a 1-1. Eimer backs South Korea double result (win or draw) at -130: "I rate this team very highly, and I expect them to get the best out of Mexico when that final whistle blows." At +230, this is the consensus play across every major outlet — both coaches have every rational incentive to accept a draw tonight.

🔒 Pick #2: BTTS No / Under 2.5 Goals FOX Sports explicit ("wager on no on BTTS") · Covers (Under the way to go) · FanDuel Research Under 2.5 -170 FOX Sports: "wager on no on both teams to score" — explicit Covers: "The Under is the way to go" FanDuel Research: "won't see a lot of clear-cut scoring chances" Mexico: 16 shots vs SA but SA finished with 9 men · misleading stat SKorea 3-4-2-1 built around counter and defensive shape FOX Sports make BTTS No their explicit secondary pick: "Wager on no on both teams to score." Covers agree the Under is the play. FanDuel Research confirm the conservative framing. Note the contrarian: Eimer leans Over 2.5 (+138), citing the last four Mexico vs South Korea meetings averaging four combined goals. Under -170 is not attractive value — BTTS No is the better route to expressing the low-scoring view. Check FanDuel for the current BTTS No price before placing.

⚽ Pick #3: Son Heung-min Anytime FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals / 144 caps · LAFC · South Korea captain ODDS +340 FOX Sports FanDuel: +340 anytime — explicit confirmed pick 56 international goals — South Korea all-time leading scorer Fully fit — came through Czechia unscathed · fresh and ready Mexico's reshuffled defensive line — Álvarez (DM) covering at CB Eimer: Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" Set-piece taker (2 confirmed, RotoWire) — penalty route available SKorea's entire counter system built around him FOX Sports name Son their explicit anytime prop at +340. South Korea's entire attacking system is built around him in their 3-4-2-1 — Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung in behind, and Hong Myung-bo's rapid transition game specifically aims to get Son into space behind opposing defences. Mexico's defensive reshuffle is the key vulnerability: Álvarez, primarily a DM and back from ankle surgery, drops to CB alongside Vásquez. Eimer flags Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" against South Africa — the clean sheet vs nine men was misleading. Son is a set-piece delivery taker (RotoWire confirmed) and at +340 for South Korea's 56-goal captain whose entire team is set up to find him in transition, the value is clear.

🔮 Score Predictions: 1-1 Draw (Covers/FD Research) · 1-0 either way or 0-0 (FOX Sports) · 2-2 or 2-1 SKorea (CBS Sports Holliman) Draw +230 🤝 · Both coaches protect 3pts tonight FD Research, FOX Sports, Covers, RotoWire all point to draw. 2024 friendly: 2-2. Both teams know 4pts = through. Mexico's defensive reshuffle (Montes SUSP · Álvarez at CB) adds risk. Three-pick card: Draw +230 (unanimous · conservative incentives on both sides) + BTTS No (FOX Sports explicit · Covers · cagey tactical game) + Son anytime +340 (FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals · MEX defensive reshuffle · SKorea system built around him). Contrarian: Over 2.5 +138 (Eimer · last 4 H2H avg 4 goals).

📋 Confirmed Lineups & Team News

🇲🇽 Mexico — 4-3-3 · Javier Aguirre MONTES SUSP GK: José Rangel DEF: Israel Reyes · Edson Álvarez ★ (Fenerbahçe) · Johan Vásquez · Jesús Gallardo MID: Érik Lira · Gilberto Mora (17yo ⭐) · Álvaro Fidalgo FWD: Roberto Alvarado · Raúl Jiménez · Julián Quiñones ⚠️ 🚨 César Montes SUSPENDED. Álvarez ★ drops to CB (normally DM, back from ankle surgery in Feb). Mora (17yo) starts in midfield — Mexico's youngest ever WC player. ⚠️ Quiñones doubt (limped off vs SA) but expected to start; Alexis Vega available if required. Set-piece takers: Gutiérrez (1), Alvarado (2). Penalty taker: Jiménez. Jiménez: 47 intl goals, scored header vs SA. Mexico unbeaten 10 games (8W 2D). Estadio Akron: ~48,000 seats · nearly all Mexican · 1,566m altitude. 🇰🇷 South Korea — 3-4-2-1 · Hong Myung-bo UNCHANGED XI GK: Kim Seung-gyu DEF: Lee Gi-Hyuk · Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich) · Lee Han-Beom MID: Lee Tae-Seok · Paik Seung-Ho · Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord) · Seol Young-Woo AM: Lee Kang-in (PSG) · Lee Jae-Sung CF: Son Heung-min (LAFC) © No suspensions. Unchanged XI — Hong won't tinker with a winning formula. Bae Jun-Ho (ankle) and Kim Tae-Hyeon have both resumed training — options from the bench. Son: 56 goals / 144 caps · LAFC. Hwang In-beom: POTM vs Czechia — scored + assisted. Kim Min-Jae: Bayern Munich CB. Lee Kang-in (PSG): set-piece taker (2, RotoWire). Oh Hyeon-gyu: scored winner vs Czechia off bench — available as impact sub.

📊 Full Odds — Mexico vs South Korea

Market Odds Mexico ML +100 Draw ⭐ +230 South Korea ML +300 Over 2.5 Goals +138 Under 2.5 Goals -170 Son Heung-min Anytime ⭐ +340 Raúl Jiménez Anytime +205 Armando González Anytime +220 Guillermo Martínez Anytime +230 Lee Kang-in Anytime ~+380

⚔️ Match Context

⛰️ Altitude: 1,566m at Estadio Akron — a real Mexico edge Estadio Akron sits at 1,566 metres. South Korea have not yet played at altitude at this World Cup. Mexico are accustomed to Guadalajara conditions as co-hosts. The crowd will be overwhelmingly Mexican. These are genuine home advantages the +100 odds arguably undervalue. 🇲🇽 Mexico: Strong opener but real defensive reshuffle tonight Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 but SA ended with nine men and registered 0.07 xG — Eimer cautions Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline." César Montes (first-choice CB) is suspended; Álvarez (DM, back from ankle surgery) is the replacement. 17-year-old Mora steps into midfield. Quiñones a slight doubt. Mexico unbeaten in 10 games (8W 2D) — draws against Portugal and Belgium. 🇰🇷 South Korea: Real character, Hwang in form, Son ready South Korea came from 0-1 down to beat Czechia 2-1 — showcasing real tournament resilience. Hwang In-beom was POTM: scored and assisted. Son came through completely unscathed. Kim Min-jae (Bayern) anchors the back three. No injuries, no suspensions. Bae Jun-Ho and Kim Tae-Hyeon have resumed training as options. Oh Hyeon-gyu (scored winner vs Czechia from bench) available as impact sub. 📊 H2H: Six meetings · 2024 friendly 2-2 · last 4 avg 4 goals The September 2024 friendly ended 2-2. The 2018 World Cup group stage went 2-1 Mexico. The last four meetings averaged four combined goals — the strongest argument for Eimer's contrarian Over +138 case. Both coaches know the history, but tonight's qualification incentives are different from a friendly.

⚠️ Contrarian View (SportsLine Eimer — Over 2.5 +138) Eimer leans Over 2.5 (+138): "South Korea saw three total goals in their opener, and high-scoring contests have simply been par for the course for the Koreans. Their last four World Cup matches have averaged four combined goals. These two nations' last four meetings have also averaged four total goals." CBS Sports (Holliman) predicts 2-2 or 2-1 South Korea. Mexico also showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" — the SA clean sheet was misleading. The Over +138 has genuine historical support for bettors who believe patterns outweigh the conservative tactical incentives tonight.

Mexico vs South Korea · Best Bets Summary · 9 PM ET · Estadio Akron, Guadalajara 🤝 Draw Consensus · FD Research + FOX + Covers · draw suits both · Montes SUSP for MEX +230 🔒 BTTS No FOX Sports explicit · Covers · conservative managers · cagey tactical game check FD ⚽ Son Heung-min Anytime FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals · MEX defensive reshuffle · SKorea system around him +340

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Mexico vs South Korea — Tonight 9 PM ET Draw +230 · Son Heung-min +340 · Jiménez +205 · Over 2.5 +138

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Mexico vs South Korea — World Cup 2026

What are the best bets for Mexico vs South Korea? The draw at +230 is the consensus expert pick from FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, Covers and RotoWire — both teams know a draw all but seals their place in the Round of 32 and the conservative tactical incentives are strong. FOX Sports back BTTS No as their explicit secondary pick, with Covers agreeing the Under is the way to go. Son Heung-min at +340 anytime is FOX Sports' explicit player prop — South Korea's entire system is built around him, Mexico's defensive line is reshuffled after César Montes' suspension, and +340 is outstanding value for a player with 56 international goals. There is a genuine contrarian case for Over 2.5 +138 (SportsLine Eimer) based on the last four meetings averaging four goals.

Is César Montes playing tonight for Mexico? No. César Montes received a red card late in Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa and is suspended. Edson Álvarez — primarily a defensive midfielder, back from ankle surgery — drops to CB alongside Vásquez. 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, Mexico's youngest ever World Cup player, starts in midfield. Quiñones has a slight injury doubt after limping off vs South Africa but is expected to start; Alexis Vega is waiting if needed.

What is the Group A standing tonight? Mexico lead Group A on goal difference — both they and South Korea are on 3 points after their Matchday 1 wins. The winner tonight takes 6 points and almost certainly tops Group A. Czechia vs South Africa played at noon ET today — the result of that match shapes what both sides need from their Matchday 3 fixtures.

Have Mexico and South Korea played before? Yes — six times. The September 2024 friendly ended 2-2. At the 2018 World Cup, Mexico won 2-1. The last four meetings averaged four combined goals, underpinning Eimer's contrarian Over +138 case. South Korea's last four World Cup matches have also averaged four goals per game.