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US vs Turkey Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Tonight Group D

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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US vs Turkey Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Tonight Group D
USA vs Turkey Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 Group D | FanDuel
🦅
🏟️ TONIGHT 10:00 PM ET · SOFI STADIUM · INGLEWOOD CA · FOX / TELEMUNDO · GROUP D MD3 · UPDATED
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group D · Matchday 3 · Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets · All Odds FanDuel

USA vs Turkey: Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

USA -110 · Draw +310 · Turkey +260 · ❌ Balogun/Adams/Robinson/Richards ALL RESTED (YC) · Pepi starts ST · Pulisic TBD bench · Turkey 0 goals 62 shots ELIMINATED · SoFi home crowd

Thursday June 25, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
🇺🇸
USA ML · FD
-110
Draw +310 · Turkey +260
Pepi +180 · Reyna +245 anytime
FanDuel Sportsbook
🇹🇷
Turkey ML · FD
+260
🚨 CONFIRMED ROTATION — FOX: BALOGUN WILL NOT START · ADAMS/ROBINSON/RICHARDS RESTED · PEPI STARTS ST · PULISIC TBD (likely bench)
FOX Sports (updated 7:16 PM ET): "The U.S. men's national team will sit out four regular starters — Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson." All four carry yellow cards. Ricardo Pepi starts as ST. Pulisic: "I'm feeling good, hopefully I'll be able to play a part tomorrow." — likely bench.
Group D Standings · MD3 · Tonight 10PM ET · SoFi Stadium · Simultaneous: Paraguay vs Australia Santa Clara
🇺🇸 USA · 6pts · +5 GD · GROUP WINNERS ✅ · 6 goals · 1 conceded · First WC back-to-back wins since 1930
1st ✅
🇦🇺 Australia · 3pts · 0 GD · R16 with win or draw (vs Paraguay simultaneously)
2nd
🇵🇾 Paraguay · 3pts · -2 GD · MUST WIN vs Australia for certain R16
3rd
🇹🇷 Turkey · 0pts · ELIMINATED ❌ · 0 goals 62 shots · 13 on target · playing for pride only
4th

🎯 Prediction

USA 2-1 Turkey · Rotated USA wins · Turkey finally score · Pepi first WC goal 🇺🇸 2–1 🇹🇷

Even with wholesale rotation, the USA's depth is enormous. Pepi has scored 27 PSV goals in two seasons and impressed against Australia. Reyna is arguably better than Balogun on his day. Aaronson hasn't played a minute yet and will be hungry. The rotated XI is still good enough to beat a Turkey side with zero tournament goals.

Turkey may finally break their scoring duck against a rotated USA. FD Research primary: USA -110. Prediction: USA 2-1 Turkey. Pochettino wants three wins from three going into the knockouts.

📋 Predicted Lineups

USA 3-4-3 Mauricio Pochettino · confirmed rotation ❌ Balogun · Adams · Robinson · Richards ALL RESTED ⚠️ Pulisic TBD bench
🔴 HEAVY ROTATION
AARONSON
LW · 0 WC mins
PEPI ⭐
ST · PSV · 19G
+180 FD anytime
REYNA ⭐
RW · scored vs PAR
+245 FD anytime
SCALLY
RWB
McKENNIE
CM
BERHALTER
CM
ARFSTEN
LWB
TRUSTY
RCB
McKENZIE / M.ROBINSON
CCB
M. ROBINSON
LCB
FREESE
GK
❌ Balogun/Adams/Robinson/Richards RESTED · Pulisic bench · Pepi 2nd WC start · Reyna scored vs Paraguay · Aaronson 0 WC mins
🇺🇸 USA Bench · Pulisic ⚠️ TBD +190 · Balogun rested · Dest · Tillman · Zendejas · Wright +180
Pulisic ⚠️ TBD · +190 FDBalogun (rested)Wright FW · +180 FDTillman MFZendejas FWDest RB
Turkey 4-2-3-1 · Vincenzo Montella · ELIMINATED · 0 goals 62 shots · ⚠️ Güler fitness · ⚠️ Çalhanoğlu soleus
GK: Çakır · DEF: Müldür, Bardakcı, Ayhan, Kadıoğlu · DM: Çalhanoğlu⚠️, Yüksek · AM: Güler⚠️, Özcan, Yıldız · ST: Aktürkoğlu (~+275 FD anytime) — 0 goals 62 shots in this tournament. Won 2-1 vs USA in June 2025 friendly. Playing for national pride only.

💰 Best Bets — FanDuel Sportsbook

⭐ FD RESEARCH PRIMARY · -110 · HOME CROWD · GROUP WINNERS · TURKEY 0 GOALS · DEPTH ENORMOUS · $10→$19.09
USA Moneyline
-110
$10→$19.09

FD Research primary. Home crowd at SoFi. Even the rotated XI has enormous quality — Pepi 27 PSV goals, Reyna scored vs Paraguay, Aaronson hungry for minutes. Turkey has zero goals. $10→$19.09.

USA -110 — FD Research primary. Depth is real. Turkey can't score. $10→$19.09.
💎 ESPN FD +180 · PEPI · PSV · 19G · CONFIRMED ST · FOX/CBS EXPLICIT · $10→$28
Ricardo Pepi Anytime Scorer
+180
$10→$28

FOX (Laken Litman): "This week he could be the primary target up top and maybe score his first World Cup goal." CBS: "Pepi has scored 27 league goals for PSV Eindhoven over the last two seasons." Confirmed ST start. Turkey's defence has been structurally sound but incapable of keeping a clean sheet against a quality attack. $10→$28.

Pepi +180 — confirmed ST. FOX/CBS explicit. PSV 27G in 2 seasons. $10→$28.
💎 ESPN FD +245 · GIO REYNA · BVB · SCORED vs PAR · CREATIVE LICENSE WITH STARTERS RESTED · $10→$34.50
Giovanni Reyna Anytime Scorer
+245
Scored vs Paraguay, 0.88 xG per FD Research. With regular starters rested, Reyna gets more creative license in Pochettino's 3-4-3. +245 against an eliminated Turkey. $10→$34.50.
⚖️ FD RESEARCH/CBS CONTRARIAN · DRAW +310 · HEAVY ROTATION USA · TURKEY PRIDE GAME · $5 STAKE ONLY · $5→$20.50
Draw +310 — Contrarian Value
+310
FD Research backs the draw value. CBS: "Turkey doesn't have much left to play for, but it still has enough talent to make the game difficult if the U.S. rotates heavily." With 4 key starters out and Pulisic likely bench, 1-1 is a credible scenario. $5→$20.50.
📋 Best Bets Ranked · USA vs Turkey · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — USA -110 (FD Research primary · home crowd · Turkey 0 goals · depth · $10→$19.09)
-110
💎 #2 — Pepi +180 (confirmed ST · PSV 19G · FOX/CBS · $10→$28)
+180
💎 #3 — Reyna +245 (scored vs PAR · creative license · $10→$34.50)
+245
⚖️ Draw +310 (contrarian · FD Research/CBS · $5 stake · heavy rotation USA)
+310
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group D · USA vs Turkey · 10PM ET TONIGHT · SoFi Stadium Inglewood CA
Bet USA vs Turkey Now
USA -110 · Pepi +180 · Reyna +245 · Draw +310 value
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · USA -110 / Draw +310 / Turkey +260 confirmed CBS SportsLine · Scorer board (Pepi +180, Wright +180, Pulisic +190, Reyna +245) ESPN FD confirmed · ❌ Balogun/Adams/Robinson/Richards RESTED confirmed FOX Sports 7:16 PM ET · ⚠️ Pulisic TBD bench · ⚠️ Güler fitness · Prediction: USA 2-1 Turkey · Must be 21+

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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