US vs Turkey Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Tonight Group D

USA 2-1 Turkey · Rotated USA wins · Turkey finally score · Pepi first WC goal 🇺🇸 2–1 🇹🇷

Even with wholesale rotation, the USA's depth is enormous. Pepi has scored 27 PSV goals in two seasons and impressed against Australia. Reyna is arguably better than Balogun on his day. Aaronson hasn't played a minute yet and will be hungry. The rotated XI is still good enough to beat a Turkey side with zero tournament goals.

Turkey may finally break their scoring duck against a rotated USA. FD Research primary: USA -110. Prediction: USA 2-1 Turkey. Pochettino wants three wins from three going into the knockouts.