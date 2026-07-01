Belgium vs Senegal Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Belgium vs Senegal: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets
Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel
📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us
This board points to an open, goals-both-ways affair rather than a comfortable Belgium procession — a notably different shape than several other Round of 32 favorites this week. Both Teams to Score — Yes is favored at -156, Over 1.5 Total Goals is heavily backed at -400, and Over 2.5 is a near coin flip leaning Over at -122. Belgium have conceded just twice in the group stage, but Senegal have shipped nine goals across their last five matches overall — and a Senegal side missing first-choice goalkeeper Édouard Mendy (knee, Mory Diaw deputizing) adds real weight to the "both sides find the net" case.
The single most striking number on the whole board is buried in the correct score grid: 1-1 is priced at +500 — the shortest single exact scoreline anywhere on the sheet, shorter than every Belgium win, including 1-0 and 2-1 (both +700). That's an unusual signal. Even with Belgium the clear moneyline favorite, the market's single most-backed specific outcome is a draw with goals at both ends — direct confirmation of the "most evenly matched tie of the round" framing several previews have used for this game.
On individual props, Romelu Lukaku sits alone atop every goal-related market — anytime goalscorer (+155), first goalscorer (+480), and 1+ shots on target (-340, the shortest of any player in the match). Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku share the board's shortest Score-or-Assist price at +100 apiece, reflecting Belgium's attack running almost entirely through those two.
⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked
Directly confirmed by the correct score grid's own shortest price (1-1 at +500), which requires exactly this outcome to hit. Senegal's front three carry real pace against Belgium's back line, and neither defense looks fully settled — this is the board's cleanest, best-supported read of the match.
Lukaku tops every relevant market tonight and now has more World Cup goal involvements than any Belgian since 1966 after his goal and assist last time out. In a game the market expects to produce goals for both sides, he's the clearest single source of Belgium's.
Genuinely unusual for a market this size to favor a draw over its favorite's most likely winning scoreline. It's a direct, sourced signal that this tie is closer than the headline moneyline suggests — worth a bigger payout play precisely because the market itself is flagging the parity.
Belgium's attacking depth (Lukaku, De Bruyne, Trossard, De Ketelaere) against Senegal's own front three (Mané, Sarr, Mbaye/Ndiaye) is a genuine multi-goal cast on both sides. Close to a coin flip, but everything else on the board points the same direction.
De Bruyne has taken at least 4 shots in every group-stage match and remains Belgium's creative fulcrum — everything the Red Devils create runs through him first. This is the cleanest way to back his involvement whether he finishes the chance himself or sets one up.
📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel
🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Belgium +110 / Draw +220 / Senegal +270 · 2 Up Early Payout: Belgium +100 / Draw +220 / Senegal +240 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Belgium -182 / Senegal +148 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Lukaku +155, De Ketelaere +240, De Bruyne +250, Mane +270, Trossard +280, Sarr +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Lukaku +135, De Ketelaere +210, De Bruyne +220, Mane +240, Trossard +240, Doku +260 · To Score or Assist: De Bruyne +100, Lukaku +100, De Ketelaere +120, Doku +135, Trossard +140, Mane +150 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Lukaku -120, De Bruyne -115, De Ketelaere +105, Doku +115, Trossard +120, Mane +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Lukaku -340, De Bruyne -200, Doku -175, De Ketelaere -165, Trossard -135, Mane -130 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +480, De Ketelaere +700, De Bruyne +750, Trossard +850, Mane +850, Doku +900 · Correct Score (90 min): Belgium 1-0 +700, 0-0 +1200, 0-1 +1100, 2-0 +1100, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +2200, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1000, 1-2 +1000, 3-0 +2200, 3-3 +4000, 0-3 +5000, 3-1 +1700, 1-3 +3000, 3-2 +2000, 2-3 +3000 · BTTS Yes -156 / No +122 · O/U 1.5: -400 / +300 · O/U 2.5: -122 / +100 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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