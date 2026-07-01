Belgium vs Senegal Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today For World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · BEL +110 / TIE +220 / SEN +270 (3-WAY 90 MIN) · BEL -182 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -156 · OVER 2.5 -122 · OVER 1.5 -400 · CORRECT SCORE 1-1 +500 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE — SHORTER THAN ANY BELGIUM WIN · LUKAKU ANYTIME +155

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇧🇪 Belgium vs Senegal 🇸🇳 · 4PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX Belgium To Qualify -182 · Senegal +148 · First-ever meeting between the two nations → R16 if advance

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This board points to an open, goals-both-ways affair rather than a comfortable Belgium procession — a notably different shape than several other Round of 32 favorites this week. Both Teams to Score — Yes is favored at -156, Over 1.5 Total Goals is heavily backed at -400, and Over 2.5 is a near coin flip leaning Over at -122. Belgium have conceded just twice in the group stage, but Senegal have shipped nine goals across their last five matches overall — and a Senegal side missing first-choice goalkeeper Édouard Mendy (knee, Mory Diaw deputizing) adds real weight to the "both sides find the net" case.

The single most striking number on the whole board is buried in the correct score grid: 1-1 is priced at +500 — the shortest single exact scoreline anywhere on the sheet, shorter than every Belgium win, including 1-0 and 2-1 (both +700). That's an unusual signal. Even with Belgium the clear moneyline favorite, the market's single most-backed specific outcome is a draw with goals at both ends — direct confirmation of the "most evenly matched tie of the round" framing several previews have used for this game.

On individual props, Romelu Lukaku sits alone atop every goal-related market — anytime goalscorer (+155), first goalscorer (+480), and 1+ shots on target (-340, the shortest of any player in the match). Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku share the board's shortest Score-or-Assist price at +100 apiece, reflecting Belgium's attack running almost entirely through those two.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Shape Of The Match Both Teams To Score — Yes Senegal conceded 9 in last 5 Mendy out, Diaw deputizing -156 $15.60→$10 profit Directly confirmed by the correct score grid's own shortest price (1-1 at +500), which requires exactly this outcome to hit. Senegal's front three carry real pace against Belgium's back line, and neither defense looks fully settled — this is the board's cleanest, best-supported read of the match. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer Shortest price on the goalscorer board Also -340 favorite for 1+ shot on target +155 $10→$25.50 Lukaku tops every relevant market tonight and now has more World Cup goal involvements than any Belgian since 1966 after his goal and assist last time out. In a game the market expects to produce goals for both sides, he's the clearest single source of Belgium's. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · The Board's Hidden Favorite Correct Score — 1-1 Shorter than every Belgium win scoreline +500 $10→$60 Genuinely unusual for a market this size to favor a draw over its favorite's most likely winning scoreline. It's a direct, sourced signal that this tie is closer than the headline moneyline suggests — worth a bigger payout play precisely because the market itself is flagging the parity. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · Total Goals Over 2.5 Total Goals Backed by BTTS Yes and Over 1.5 heavy favorite -122 $12.20→$10 profit Belgium's attacking depth (Lukaku, De Bruyne, Trossard, De Ketelaere) against Senegal's own front three (Mané, Sarr, Mbaye/Ndiaye) is a genuine multi-goal cast on both sides. Close to a coin flip, but everything else on the board points the same direction. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · Playmaker Value Kevin De Bruyne — To Score or Assist Tied shortest on the board with Lukaku +100 $10→$20 De Bruyne has taken at least 4 shots in every group-stage match and remains Belgium's creative fulcrum — everything the Red Devils create runs through him first. This is the cleanest way to back his involvement whether he finishes the chance himself or sets one up.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Belgium / Tie / Senegal +110 / +220 / +270 3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout +100 / +220 / +240 To Qualify (reg + ET + pens): Belgium / Senegal -182 / +148

Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Lukaku +155 · De Ketelaere +240 · De Bruyne +250 · Mane +270 · Trossard +280 · Sarr +300 Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Lukaku +135 · De Ketelaere +210 · De Bruyne +220 · Mane +240 · Trossard +240 · Doku +260

To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) 90 min only: De Bruyne +100 · Lukaku +100 · De Ketelaere +120 · Doku +135 · Trossard +140 · Mane +150 Including ET: Lukaku -120 · De Bruyne -115 · De Ketelaere +105 · Doku +115 · Trossard +120 · Mane +130

Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board) Lukaku -340 · De Bruyne -200 · Doku -175 · De Ketelaere -165 · Trossard -135 · Mane -130

First Goalscorer (top of board) Lukaku +480 · De Ketelaere +700 · De Bruyne +750 · Trossard +850 · Mane +850 · Doku +900

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇧🇪 Belgium Win Draw 🇸🇳 Senegal Win 1-0 +700 1-1 ⭐ +500 0-1 +1100 2-0 +1100 0-0 +1200 0-2 +2200 2-1 +700 2-2 +1000 1-2 +1000 3-0 +2200 3-3 +4000 0-3 +5000 3-1 +1700 — 1-3 +3000 3-2 +2000 — 2-3 +3000 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Higher scorelines (4-0+) available on FanDuel, not shown here · Belgium listed first as home team

Both Teams To Score & Total Goals Both Teams To Score: Yes / No -156 / +122 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -400 / +300 Over/Under 2.5 Goals -122 / +100

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read BTTS Yes (-156) + Correct Score 1-1 (+500) Both bets describe the same underlying shape, and this is the one game this week where the correct score grid itself flags a draw as more likely than the favorite's cleanest win. Best Single Prop Romelu Lukaku — leads anytime goalscorer, first goalscorer, and 1+ SOT When one player tops every related market by a clear margin, it's a strong signal of where the line-setters expect Belgium's offense to come from. Watch This Angle Sadio Mané is still without a goal this tournament Senegal's all-time leading scorer (54 goals) hasn't found the net yet at this World Cup. His +270 anytime price is worth a small speculative stake if you think he's overdue. Avoid Any correct score at +3000 or longer Multi-goal margins in either direction fight the "close, goals-both-ways" read that every other market on this board is pointing toward. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Belgium vs Senegal Props · Today · 4PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle Bet Belgium vs Senegal Props on FanDuel BTTS Yes -156 · Correct Score 1-1 +500 · Lukaku anytime +155

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Belgium +110 / Draw +220 / Senegal +270 · 2 Up Early Payout: Belgium +100 / Draw +220 / Senegal +240 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Belgium -182 / Senegal +148 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Lukaku +155, De Ketelaere +240, De Bruyne +250, Mane +270, Trossard +280, Sarr +300 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Lukaku +135, De Ketelaere +210, De Bruyne +220, Mane +240, Trossard +240, Doku +260 · To Score or Assist: De Bruyne +100, Lukaku +100, De Ketelaere +120, Doku +135, Trossard +140, Mane +150 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Lukaku -120, De Bruyne -115, De Ketelaere +105, Doku +115, Trossard +120, Mane +130 · Player 1+ SOT: Lukaku -340, De Bruyne -200, Doku -175, De Ketelaere -165, Trossard -135, Mane -130 · First Goalscorer: Lukaku +480, De Ketelaere +700, De Bruyne +750, Trossard +850, Mane +850, Doku +900 · Correct Score (90 min): Belgium 1-0 +700, 0-0 +1200, 0-1 +1100, 2-0 +1100, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +2200, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1000, 1-2 +1000, 3-0 +2200, 3-3 +4000, 0-3 +5000, 3-1 +1700, 1-3 +3000, 3-2 +2000, 2-3 +3000 · BTTS Yes -156 / No +122 · O/U 1.5: -400 / +300 · O/U 2.5: -122 / +100 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER