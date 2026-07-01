Belgium vs Senegal Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match?

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · LUKAKU +480 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST PRICE BUT HE'S CONFIRMED ON THE BENCH · DE KETELAERE +700 IS THE CONFIRMED STARTING FALSE-9 · DE BRUYNE +750 · TROSSARD +850 · MANE +850 · SARR +950 · NO GOALSCORER +1200 · TWO CONFIRMED SENEGAL STARTERS (CISS, DIARRA) AREN'T PRICED ON THIS BOARD AT ALL

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇧🇪 Belgium vs Senegal 🇸🇳 · 4PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX Belgium To Qualify -182 · Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156 → R16 if advance

🚨 Critical: The Board Favorite Isn't Starting Romelu Lukaku tops this board at +480, but the confirmed Belgium XI has Charles De Ketelaere at false-9 instead — Lukaku is on the bench. This price looks like it hasn't caught up to the confirmed lineup news yet. For Lukaku to actually win a First Goalscorer bet, the match would need to still be scoreless when he's introduced as a substitute, and he'd then need to score the opening goal himself — a narrow path, not the default expectation his +480 price implies. Check FanDuel's live price before betting him here; it may already have moved.

📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview

First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores the game's opening goal cashes, regardless of what happens after. That structure pays a much bigger price than anytime goalscorer for the same player, but it also means confirmed starting status matters enormously: a bench player's price reflects a real chance of playing, but a much narrower window to actually be the one who opens the scoring.

With Lukaku's status now resolved (bench, not starting), the market's most defensible favorite among confirmed starters is Charles De Ketelaere at +700, followed by Kevin De Bruyne (+750) and a cluster of Leandro Trossard and Sadio Mané both at +850. Two confirmed Senegal starters — centre-back Pathé Ciss and midfielder Habib Diarra — don't appear anywhere on this board, and two confirmed Belgium starters, Hans Vanaken and Arthur Theate, are missing too. Their absence doesn't mean they're unpriced on FanDuel; it just means they weren't part of the odds set provided for this article.

📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇧🇪 Belgium First Goalscorer Confirmed 4-2-3-1 Romelu Lukaku Sub 🚨 Board's shortest price, but confirmed on the bench +480 Charles De Ketelaere Confirmed starting False-9 ⭐ SHORTEST PRICE AMONG CONFIRMED STARTERS +700 Kevin De Bruyne Confirmed starting CAM · Captain-adjacent 4+ shots every group game +750 Leandro Trossard Confirmed starting LW Brace vs New Zealand last time out +850 Jeremy Doku Confirmed starting RW Pace and dribbling out wide +900 Maxim De Cuyper Confirmed starting LB Set-piece and overlap threat +1400 Youri Tielemans Confirmed starting CM · Captain Long-range shooter, penalty taker +1600 Nicolas Raskin Sub Confirmed on the bench today +2000 Nathan Ngoy Sub Confirmed on the bench today +3500 Brandon Mechele Confirmed starting CB Set-piece aerial option +3500 Timothy Castagne Confirmed starting RB Attacking right-back option +4500 🇸🇳 Senegal First Goalscorer Confirmed 4-3-3 Sadio Mané Confirmed starting FW All-time leading scorer (54), yet to score here · ⭐ TOP SENEGAL PLAY +850 Ismaïla Sarr Confirmed starting FW Leads Senegal with 3 goals in 3 games +950 Iliman Ndiaye Confirmed starting FW First-ever World Cup start today +1000 Pape Gueye Confirmed starting MF — not Idrissa Scored twice off the bench vs Iraq +2000 Krépin Diatta Confirmed starting RB Attacking full-back +2500 Lamine Camara Sub Confirmed on the bench today, not starting +3000 Idrissa Gueye Confirmed starting DM · Captain — not Pape 36, defensive anchor +3500 Abdoulaye Seck Sub Confirmed on the bench — Pathé Ciss starts at CB instead +4500 El Hadji Malick Diouf Sub Confirmed on the bench — Jakobs starts at LB instead +4500 Moussa Niakhaté Confirmed starting CB Aerial set-piece option +6000 ⚠️ No Goalscorer +1200 · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Confirmed starters marked directly, subs marked directly

⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed Starter · Shortest Among Confirmed XI Charles De Ketelaere — First Goalscorer Confirmed false-9 starter Full 90 minutes to make an impact +700 $10→$80 With Lukaku confirmed on the bench, De Ketelaere is the player with the most opportunity to score first — he'll play the full match as Belgium's central attacking focal point, not a fraction of it as a substitute. He hasn't scored yet this tournament in that exact role, which is the real risk, but opportunity matters most in a single-winner market like this one. Verdict · Confirmed +700, best opportunity among confirmed starters · 1-2 units The most defensible top pick once you account for who's actually on the pitch. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed Starter · Elite Shot Volume Kevin De Bruyne — First Goalscorer 4+ shots every group game +750 $10→$85 De Bruyne's shot volume rivals Belgium's forwards, and he's the one player on this roster capable of scoring from distance as well as in the box — a genuinely broader route to the opening goal than most names on this board. Verdict · Confirmed +750, close second · 1-2 units Broadest scoring profile on the Belgian side. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed Starter · Senegal's Best Route Sadio Mané — First Goalscorer All-time leading scorer, overdue +850 $10→$95 If Senegal strike first, Mané carries the most credible individual case — Belgium's back line hasn't been seriously tested, and Senegal's pace in behind is their best route to an early lead if they can win the transition battle. Verdict · Confirmed +850, Senegal's top play · 1 unit Class and motivation both point the right way here. ⭐ #4 · The 0-0 Ticket No Goalscorer Pays if 0-0 at 90 minutes +1200 $10→$130 With Belgium's confirmed attack now missing its most reliable finisher from the XI, a cagier, lower-scoring 90 minutes than the pre-lineup consensus expected is a real possibility. Not a primary play, but a reasonable small hedge given how much this lineup news shifts Belgium's attacking profile. Verdict · Confirmed +1200, small hedge only · Fun money Worth a token stake given the confirmed De Ketelaere-over-Lukaku uncertainty.

🎲 Longshot Watch: Ismaïla Sarr & Iliman Ndiaye Sarr (+950) leads Senegal's actual group-stage scoring with three goals, and Ndiaye (+1000) makes his first World Cup start today alongside Mané and Sarr. Either is a live, well-supported dart if you want Senegal exposure beyond Mané specifically.

📊 First Goalscorer Strategy Summary Avoid At This Price Romelu Lukaku (+480) He's confirmed on the bench. This price reflects a starting role he doesn't have today — check FanDuel's live number before betting it. Best Play Given Confirmed News Charles De Ketelaere (+700) The shortest price belonging to a player who'll actually play all 90 minutes as Belgium's central attacker. Data Gap To Know Pathé Ciss, Habib Diarra, Hans Vanaken, Arthur Theate All four are confirmed starters today but don't appear anywhere on this odds board — check FanDuel directly if you want their live prices. ⚠️ First Goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm live prices before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Belgium vs Senegal First Goalscorer · Today · 4PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle Bet First Goalscorer on FanDuel Now De Ketelaere +700 · De Bruyne +750 · Mane +850

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Romelu Lukaku +480 (confirmed substitute, not starting) · Charles De Ketelaere +700 (confirmed starting false-9) · Kevin De Bruyne +750 · Leandro Trossard +850 · Sadio Mane +850 · Jeremy Doku +900 · Ismaila Sarr +950 · Iliman Ndiaye +1000 · No Goalscorer +1200 · Maxim De Cuyper +1400 · Youri Tielemans +1600 · Nicolas Raskin +2000 (confirmed sub) · Pape Gueye +2000 · Krepin Diatta +2500 · Lamine Camara +3000 (confirmed sub) · Nathan Ngoy +3500 (confirmed sub) · Brandon Mechele +3500 · Idrissa Gueye +3500 · Abdoulaye Seck +4500 (confirmed sub) · Timothy Castagne +4500 · El Hadji Malick Diouf +4500 (confirmed sub) · Moussa Niakhate +6000 · Confirmed Senegal starters not priced on this board: Pathe Ciss, Habib Diarra · Confirmed Belgium starters not priced on this board: Hans Vanaken, Arthur Theate · Belgium To Qualify -182 / Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER