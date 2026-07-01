Belgium vs Senegal Prediction: Who Will Score the First Goal Today World Cup Match?
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Belgium vs Senegal: First Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full board · Confirmed lineup context · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 First Goalscorer Market Overview
First Goalscorer is a single-winner market — only whoever scores the game's opening goal cashes, regardless of what happens after. That structure pays a much bigger price than anytime goalscorer for the same player, but it also means confirmed starting status matters enormously: a bench player's price reflects a real chance of playing, but a much narrower window to actually be the one who opens the scoring.
With Lukaku's status now resolved (bench, not starting), the market's most defensible favorite among confirmed starters is Charles De Ketelaere at +700, followed by Kevin De Bruyne (+750) and a cluster of Leandro Trossard and Sadio Mané both at +850. Two confirmed Senegal starters — centre-back Pathé Ciss and midfielder Habib Diarra — don't appear anywhere on this board, and two confirmed Belgium starters, Hans Vanaken and Arthur Theate, are missing too. Their absence doesn't mean they're unpriced on FanDuel; it just means they weren't part of the odds set provided for this article.
📋 Full First Goalscorer Board — FanDuel
⭐ First Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
With Lukaku confirmed on the bench, De Ketelaere is the player with the most opportunity to score first — he'll play the full match as Belgium's central attacking focal point, not a fraction of it as a substitute. He hasn't scored yet this tournament in that exact role, which is the real risk, but opportunity matters most in a single-winner market like this one.
De Bruyne's shot volume rivals Belgium's forwards, and he's the one player on this roster capable of scoring from distance as well as in the box — a genuinely broader route to the opening goal than most names on this board.
If Senegal strike first, Mané carries the most credible individual case — Belgium's back line hasn't been seriously tested, and Senegal's pace in behind is their best route to an early lead if they can win the transition battle.
With Belgium's confirmed attack now missing its most reliable finisher from the XI, a cagier, lower-scoring 90 minutes than the pre-lineup consensus expected is a real possibility. Not a primary play, but a reasonable small hedge given how much this lineup news shifts Belgium's attacking profile.
Sarr (+950) leads Senegal's actual group-stage scoring with three goals, and Ndiaye (+1000) makes his first World Cup start today alongside Mané and Sarr. Either is a live, well-supported dart if you want Senegal exposure beyond Mané specifically.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · First Goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Romelu Lukaku +480 (confirmed substitute, not starting) · Charles De Ketelaere +700 (confirmed starting false-9) · Kevin De Bruyne +750 · Leandro Trossard +850 · Sadio Mane +850 · Jeremy Doku +900 · Ismaila Sarr +950 · Iliman Ndiaye +1000 · No Goalscorer +1200 · Maxim De Cuyper +1400 · Youri Tielemans +1600 · Nicolas Raskin +2000 (confirmed sub) · Pape Gueye +2000 · Krepin Diatta +2500 · Lamine Camara +3000 (confirmed sub) · Nathan Ngoy +3500 (confirmed sub) · Brandon Mechele +3500 · Idrissa Gueye +3500 · Abdoulaye Seck +4500 (confirmed sub) · Timothy Castagne +4500 · El Hadji Malick Diouf +4500 (confirmed sub) · Moussa Niakhate +6000 · Confirmed Senegal starters not priced on this board: Pathe Ciss, Habib Diarra · Confirmed Belgium starters not priced on this board: Hans Vanaken, Arthur Theate · Belgium To Qualify -182 / Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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