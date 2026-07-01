Belgium vs Senegal Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today Predictions World Cup 2026

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✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY · KICKOFF 4PM ET
Today, Wednesday July 1 2026 · 4:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
Belgium vs Senegal: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · The Lukaku benching shock · Player roles · Betting impact
⚠️ Lukaku Benched, De Ketelaere Starts As False-9 · Ndiaye Gets First WC Start Over Camara for Senegal
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TODAY · BELGIUM: COURTOIS, CASTAGNE, MECHELE, THEATE, DE CUYPER, TIELEMANS (C), VANAKEN, DOKU, DE BRUYNE, TROSSARD, DE KETELAERE — ROMELU LUKAKU NOT IN THE STARTING XI · SENEGAL: DIAW, DIATTA, CISS, NIAKHATE, JAKOBS, DIARRA, I.GUEYE (C), P.GUEYE, NDIAYE, SARR, MANE — CAMARA BENCHED, NDIAYE MAKES HIS FIRST WORLD CUP START
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Ahead of Kickoff Today
🇧🇪 Belgium vs Senegal 🇸🇳 · Today · 4PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle · FOX
Belgium To Qualify -182 · Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156
→ R16 if advance
⚠️
The Headline Surprise: Lukaku Is Not Starting
Every prop board built around this match today — including the ones we produced earlier — treated Romelu Lukaku as the clear goalscorer favorite. The confirmed lineup shows Rudi Garcia going with Charles De Ketelaere as a false-9 instead, with Lukaku held on the bench. This is precisely the scenario RotoWire and several other previews flagged as Belgium's biggest risk: "they look toothless when De Ketelaere plays as a false nine and far more dangerous once Romelu Lukaku and his proper center-forward runs are on the pitch." If this game needs unlocking, Lukaku is now an impact-sub option, not the starting focal point.
🇧🇪 Belgium — Confirmed Starting XI
⚠️ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1 With De Ketelaere at False-9, Not Lukaku
Rudi Garcia's confirmed XI answers the tournament-long tactical question the "wrong" way for anyone expecting Lukaku to lead the line. De Ketelaere starts centrally, with Doku and Trossard providing width around Kevin De Bruyne. Youri Tielemans wears the captain's armband and partners Hans Vanaken in a double pivot. Zeno Debast remains sidelined, with Arthur Theate and Brandon Mechele retained at centre-back.
🇧🇪 BELGIUM · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · GARCIA
18
De Ketelaere ⚠️
False-9 · Not Lukaku · +240 AT
7
De Bruyne ⭐
CAM · +250 AT
8
Tielemans ©
CM · Captain · +550 AT
15
De Cuyper
LB · +500 AT
Confirmed substitutes
Romelu Lukaku ⚠️ · Amadou Onana · Alexis Saelemaekers · Dodi Lukébakio · Nicolas Raskin · Axel Witsel · Thomas Meunier · Koni De Winter · Diego Moreira · Joaquin Seys · Nathan Ngoy · Mike Penders (GK) · Senne Lammens (GK) · Matías Fernández-Pardo
🇧🇪 Belgium Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact
1
Thibaut Courtois GK
Confirmed as predicted · Solid throughout the group stage
2
Timothy Castagne RB
Confirmed as predicted
5
Arthur Theate CB
Confirmed, Debast remains sidelined
4
Brandon Mechele CB
Confirmed as predicted · +1400 anytime
15
Maxim De Cuyper LB
Confirmed as predicted · Takes some free kicks, +500 anytime
10
Hans Vanaken CM
Confirmed as predicted
©
Youri Tielemans CM · Captain · Confirmed
Wears the armband today · Takes penalties, long-range threat at +550 anytime
11
Jérémy Doku RW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · +300 anytime
⭐
Kevin De Bruyne CAM · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · Now the shortest-priced confirmed STARTER on the whole goalscorer board at +250, with Lukaku out of the XI
14
Leandro Trossard LW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted, off his brace vs New Zealand · +280 anytime
⚠️
Charles De Ketelaere False-9 · Confirmed over Lukaku
Starts centrally instead of Romelu Lukaku — the single biggest confirmed lineup surprise across today's Round of 32 slate. Yet to score this tournament
🇸🇳 Senegal — Confirmed Starting XI
⚠️ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, With Ndiaye's First WC Start
Pape Thiaw's confirmed XI answers two of the three real pre-match questions: Édouard Mendy does not return (Mory Diaw continues in goal), and Iliman Ndiaye gets his first World Cup start alongside Sarr and Mané up front. The third — whether Kalidou Koulibaly returns to the back line — is also resolved: he doesn't. Pathé Ciss starts at centre-back rather than the widely predicted Abdoulaye Seck, and Idrissa Gueye captains the side, partnering both Habib Diarra and Pape Gueye in a three-man midfield that leaves Lamine Camara on the bench.
🇸🇳 SENEGAL · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · THIAW
21
Ndiaye ⚠️
First WC start · +330 AT
19
Sarr ⭐
3 group-stage goals · +300 AT
10
Mané
All-time top scorer · +270 AT
5
I. Gueye ©
DM · Captain · +1300 AT
26
P. Gueye
MF · Not Idrissa · +700 AT
17
Ciss ⚠️
CB · Over Seck
16
Diaw
GK · Mendy still out
Confirmed substitutes
Lamine Camara ⚠️ · Kalidou Koulibaly · Nicolas Jackson · Abdoulaye Seck · Ibrahim Mbaye · El Hadji Malick Diouf · Pape Matar Sarr · Bamba Dieng · Cherif Ndiaye · Assane Diao · Mamadou Sarr · Bara Sapoko Ndiaye · Yehvann Diouf (GK) · Antoine Mendy
🇸🇳 Senegal Confirmed XI — Roles & Betting Notes
16
Mory Diaw GK
Confirmed, continuing for injured Édouard Mendy, who isn't even in the matchday squad today
2
Krépin Diatta RB
Confirmed as predicted · +850 anytime
⚠️
Pathé Ciss CB · Confirmed over Seck
Starts instead of Abdoulaye Seck, who was the more widely predicted option after his role in the Iraq win
4
Moussa Niakhaté CB
Confirmed as predicted · +2000 anytime
3
Ismail Jakobs LB
Confirmed as predicted, over Malick Diouf
6
Habib Diarra CM · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted, starts ahead of Lamine Camara
©
Idrissa Gueye DM · Captain · Confirmed — not Pape Gueye
Confirmed captain, 36, 130+ caps · Defensive anchor tasked with denying De Bruyne space
✅
Pape Gueye MF · Confirmed starter — not Idrissa Gueye
Starts today after scoring twice off the bench vs Iraq · +700 anytime
⚠️
Iliman Ndiaye FW · Confirmed, first WC start
Gets his first World Cup start over a rotation option — resolves one of the three key pre-match questions · +330 anytime
⭐
Ismaïla Sarr FW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · Leads Senegal with 3 group-stage goals · +300 anytime
10
Sadio Mané FW · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted · All-time leading scorer, still without a goal this tournament · +270 anytime
Lineups officially confirmed today via independent team-sheet reporting, cross-checked across two sources · Confirmed ahead of kickoff
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
🇧🇪 Belgium
Stat
Senegal 🇸🇳
Rudi Garcia
Manager
Pape Thiaw
Castagne · Theate · Mechele · De Cuyper
Def
Diatta · Ciss ⚠️ · Niakhate · Jakobs
Tielemans © · Vanaken
Mid
Diarra · I. Gueye © · P. Gueye
Doku · De Bruyne · Trossard
Attack
Ndiaye ⚠️ · Sarr · Mané
De Ketelaere (false-9)
Lone ST
—
Lukaku benched for De Ketelaere
Notable
Camara benched, Ndiaye starts
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
🚨 LUKAKU — reconsider entirely, he's not starting
Every goalscorer prop built around Lukaku's +155 anytime price assumed a starting role. He's now a bench option only — a completely different risk profile. Do not bet his anytime price expecting a full 90 minutes of opportunity.
⚠️ DE KETELAERE — now the confirmed central striker, but yet to score
His +240 price now reflects a confirmed starting role at the false-9, but he's without a goal this tournament in that exact role. Multiple previews specifically flagged this pairing (De Ketelaere starting, no goal) as Belgium's biggest attacking risk.
✅ DE BRUYNE — now Belgium's shortest-priced confirmed starter
With Lukaku out of the XI, De Bruyne's +250 anytime price is the shortest belonging to a confirmed starter on the entire Belgian side — worth a second look as the new de facto favorite among starters.
✅ SENEGAL — Sarr, Mané, Ndiaye props all confirmed accurate
All three confirmed starting exactly as predicted. Pape Gueye's confirmed start (+700) also strengthens after his double off the bench against Iraq.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · Belgium vs Senegal · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
De Bruyne AT +250 · Belgium To Qualify -182 · BTTS Yes -156
Confirmed lineups · Belgium (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Arthur Theate, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Youri Tielemans (captain), Hans Vanaken; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Charles De Ketelaere · Substitutes: Romelu Lukaku, Amadou Onana, Alexis Saelemaekers, Dodi Lukebakio, Nicolas Raskin, Axel Witsel, Thomas Meunier, Koni De Winter, Diego Moreira, Joaquin Seys, Nathan Ngoy, Mike Penders, Senne Lammens, Matias Fernandez-Pardo · Senegal (4-3-3): Mory Diaw; Krepin Diatta, Pathe Ciss, Moussa Niakhate, Ismail Jakobs; Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gueye (captain), Pape Gueye; Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Sadio Mane · Substitutes: Lamine Camara, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nicolas Jackson, Abdoulaye Seck, Ibrahim Mbaye, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Pape Matar Sarr, Bamba Dieng, Cherif Ndiaye, Assane Diao, Mamadou Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Yehvann Diouf, Antoine Mendy · Selection surprises: Romelu Lukaku does not start, Charles De Ketelaere plays as false-9 instead; Iliman Ndiaye earns his first World Cup start over Lamine Camara for Senegal; Pathe Ciss starts at CB over Abdoulaye Seck · Edouard Mendy remains out, not in the matchday squad · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today 4PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER