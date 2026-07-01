Belgium vs Senegal Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today Predictions World Cup 2026

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The Headline Surprise: Lukaku Is Not Starting

Every prop board built around this match today — including the ones we produced earlier — treated Romelu Lukaku as the clear goalscorer favorite. The confirmed lineup shows Rudi Garcia going with Charles De Ketelaere as a false-9 instead, with Lukaku held on the bench. This is precisely the scenario RotoWire and several other previews flagged as Belgium's biggest risk: "they look toothless when De Ketelaere plays as a false nine and far more dangerous once Romelu Lukaku and his proper center-forward runs are on the pitch." If this game needs unlocking, Lukaku is now an impact-sub option, not the starting focal point.