Belgium vs Senegal Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup Round of 32
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Belgium vs Senegal: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 21 players deep — essentially every likely starter for both sides — from Romelu Lukaku's market-leading +155 down to Moussa Niakhaté at +2000. Belgium's attacking depth shows clearly at the top: four of the five shortest prices belong to Red Devils (Lukaku, De Ketelaere, De Bruyne, Trossard), with Sadio Mané the first Senegal name to break in at +270.
Further down, the board reveals some real defensive and midfield depth on both sides — Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper and Youri Tielemans (+500, +550) both carry live set-piece and long-range prices, while Senegal's Krepin Diatta and Lamine Camara (+850, +1100) reflect their attacking full-back and box-to-box roles. One note on names: Senegal have two players called Gueye on this board — Pape Gueye (+700), who scored twice off the bench against Iraq, and Idrissa Gueye (+1300), the 36-year-old defensive midfield anchor — easy to mix up if you're moving quickly.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Lukaku is the market's single clearest signal on this board — more than 80 points shorter than any other player. He's the focal point when Belgium look most dangerous, and the board's shortest 1+ shot on target price as well.
De Bruyne's shot volume rivals Belgium's forwards, and Senegal's Idrissa Gueye and Lamine Camara have to deny him space all game — if they slip even once, he's shown he can convert.
Belgium's difference-maker in their only fully convincing group-stage performance. Backing Lukaku, De Bruyne and Trossard together covers three genuinely live routes to a Belgian goal.
Sarr's hot streak versus Mané's class and overdue status — with BTTS Yes favored at -156, backing both singles covers Senegal's most credible routes to the goal that would settle that bet.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Youri Tielemans (+550) and Maxim De Cuyper (+500) carry live long-range and set-piece prices for Belgium, while Brandon Mechele (+1400) is a corner-kick option at the back. For Senegal, Krépin Diatta's attacking right-back role (+850) and Lamine Camara's box-to-box presence (+1100) are the more credible darts, well ahead of the centre-backs (Seck, Niakhaté) at +1800 and +2000. Pure long shots, not primary plays.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Romelu Lukaku +155 · Charles De Ketelaere +240 · Kevin De Bruyne +250 · Sadio Mane +270 · Leandro Trossard +280 · Ismaila Sarr +300 · Jeremy Doku +300 · Iliman Ndiaye +330 · Maxim De Cuyper +500 · Youri Tielemans +550 · Pape Gueye +700 · Nicolas Raskin +750 · Krepin Diatta +850 · Lamine Camara +1100 · Idrissa Gueye +1300 · Nathan Ngoy +1400 · Brandon Mechele +1400 · Timothy Castagne +1600 · El Hadji Malick Diouf +1700 · Abdoulaye Seck +1800 · Moussa Niakhate +2000 · Belgium To Qualify -182 / Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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