Belgium vs Senegal Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup Round of 32

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · LUKAKU +155 (REG TIME ONLY) · DE KETELAERE +240 · DE BRUYNE +250 · MANE +270 (SEN TOP) · TROSSARD +280 · SARR +300 · DOKU +300 · NDIAYE +330 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO NIAKHATE +2000 · BELGIUM TO ADVANCE -182

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇧🇪 Belgium vs Senegal 🇸🇳 · 4PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX Belgium To Qualify -182 · Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156 → R16 if advance

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given RotoWire's framing of this as "the most evenly matched tie of the round," and their own contrarian pick of Senegal advancing in extra time, that distinction is worth keeping in mind.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 21 players deep — essentially every likely starter for both sides — from Romelu Lukaku's market-leading +155 down to Moussa Niakhaté at +2000. Belgium's attacking depth shows clearly at the top: four of the five shortest prices belong to Red Devils (Lukaku, De Ketelaere, De Bruyne, Trossard), with Sadio Mané the first Senegal name to break in at +270.

Further down, the board reveals some real defensive and midfield depth on both sides — Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper and Youri Tielemans (+500, +550) both carry live set-piece and long-range prices, while Senegal's Krepin Diatta and Lamine Camara (+850, +1100) reflect their attacking full-back and box-to-box roles. One note on names: Senegal have two players called Gueye on this board — Pape Gueye (+700), who scored twice off the bench against Iraq, and Idrissa Gueye (+1300), the 36-year-old defensive midfield anchor — easy to mix up if you're moving quickly.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers 6 goals, 2 conceded in group stage Romelu Lukaku ST Focal point, 90 int'l goals · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +155 Charles De Ketelaere AM Alternate false-9 or attacking mid role +240 Kevin De Bruyne CAM · Captain 4+ shots every group game · ⭐ BEST VALUE +250 Leandro Trossard LW Brace vs New Zealand, difference-maker +280 Jeremy Doku RW Pace and dribbling out wide +300 Maxim De Cuyper LB Overlapping left-back +500 Youri Tielemans CM Long-range shooting threat +550 Nicolas Raskin CM Midfield rotation option +750 Nathan Ngoy DEF Defensive depth +1400 Brandon Mechele CB Set-piece aerial option +1400 Timothy Castagne RB Attacking right-back option +1600 🇸🇳 Senegal Scorers 8 goals in group stage Sadio Mané LW All-time leading scorer (54), yet to score here · ⭐ TOP SENEGAL PLAY +270 Ismaïla Sarr RW Leads Senegal with 3 goals in 3 games +300 Iliman Ndiaye FW Pace threat alongside Mané and Sarr +330 Pape Gueye MF Scored twice off the bench vs Iraq — not Idrissa Gueye +700 Krépin Diatta RB Attacking full-back +850 Lamine Camara CM Box-to-box midfielder +1100 Idrissa Gueye DM 36, 130 caps, defensive anchor — not Pape Gueye +1300 El Hadji Malick Diouf LB Left-back option +1700 Abdoulaye Seck CB In for Koulibaly per tactical shift vs Iraq +1800 Moussa Niakhaté CB Confirmed starting CB +2000 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer Most WC goal involvements by a Belgian since 1966 +155 $10→$25.50 Lukaku is the market's single clearest signal on this board — more than 80 points shorter than any other player. He's the focal point when Belgium look most dangerous, and the board's shortest 1+ shot on target price as well. Verdict · Confirmed +155, board favorite · 2 units The anchor play on a board with no other close competitor. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value Kevin De Bruyne — Anytime Goalscorer 4+ shots every group game +250 $10→$35 De Bruyne's shot volume rivals Belgium's forwards, and Senegal's Idrissa Gueye and Lamine Camara have to deny him space all game — if they slip even once, he's shown he can convert. Verdict · Confirmed +250, strong value · 1-2 units Belgium's creative engine, with the shot volume to back the goal price. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Recent Form Leandro Trossard — Anytime Goalscorer Brace vs New Zealand last time out +280 $10→$38 Belgium's difference-maker in their only fully convincing group-stage performance. Backing Lukaku, De Bruyne and Trossard together covers three genuinely live routes to a Belgian goal. Verdict · Confirmed +280, third Belgium option · 1 unit Riding real recent form into the knockout round. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Senegal's Best Routes Sadio Mané & Ismaïla Sarr — Anytime Goalscorer Mané: overdue, all-time leading scorer Sarr: leads Senegal's actual scoring +270 / +300 Two separate singles Sarr's hot streak versus Mané's class and overdue status — with BTTS Yes favored at -156, backing both singles covers Senegal's most credible routes to the goal that would settle that bet. Verdict · Confirmed +270 / +300 · 1 unit each Full coverage of Senegal's realistic goal threats.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Belgium vs Senegal · Today 4PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Romelu Lukaku Focal point, board favorite · 2 units +155 ⭐⭐⭐ Kevin De Bruyne Elite shot volume, best value · 1-2 units +250 ⭐⭐ Leandro Trossard Comes off a brace, third Belgium option · 1 unit +280 ⭐⭐ Mané / Sarr (each) Senegal's two best goalscorer routes · 1 unit each +270 / +300

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Youri Tielemans (+550) and Maxim De Cuyper (+500) carry live long-range and set-piece prices for Belgium, while Brandon Mechele (+1400) is a corner-kick option at the back. For Senegal, Krépin Diatta's attacking right-back role (+850) and Lamine Camara's box-to-box presence (+1100) are the more credible darts, well ahead of the centre-backs (Seck, Niakhaté) at +1800 and +2000. Pure long shots, not primary plays.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+155) + Kevin De Bruyne Anytime (+250) — as separate singles Belgium's two most reliable scoring threats against a Senegal defense that's conceded nine goals across its last five matches. Cross-Match Combo Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+155) + Ismaïla Sarr Anytime (+300) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — live together if this plays out as the goals-both-ways game BTTS Yes (-156) is pricing. Full Match SGP Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+155) + Belgium To Qualify (-182) + Both Teams to Score Yes (-156) — check FD SGP builder Three correlated legs describing the market's clearest overall read: a Belgium win led by Lukaku, with Senegal getting on the board too. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Belgium vs Senegal Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Lukaku +155 · De Bruyne +250 · Mane +270 · Sarr +300

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Romelu Lukaku +155 · Charles De Ketelaere +240 · Kevin De Bruyne +250 · Sadio Mane +270 · Leandro Trossard +280 · Ismaila Sarr +300 · Jeremy Doku +300 · Iliman Ndiaye +330 · Maxim De Cuyper +500 · Youri Tielemans +550 · Pape Gueye +700 · Nicolas Raskin +750 · Krepin Diatta +850 · Lamine Camara +1100 · Idrissa Gueye +1300 · Nathan Ngoy +1400 · Brandon Mechele +1400 · Timothy Castagne +1600 · El Hadji Malick Diouf +1700 · Abdoulaye Seck +1800 · Moussa Niakhate +2000 · Belgium To Qualify -182 / Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER