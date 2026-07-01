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Belgium vs Senegal Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Belgium vs Senegal Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets & Odds World Cup Round of 32
Belgium vs Senegal Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Belgium vs Senegal · Today, Wednesday July 1 · Kickoff 4:00 PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX

Belgium vs Senegal: Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

🔥 Lukaku +155 · De Ketelaere +240 · De Bruyne +250 · Mane +270 · Trossard +280 · Sarr +300 · Doku +300
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 4PM ET · LUKAKU +155 (REG TIME ONLY) · DE KETELAERE +240 · DE BRUYNE +250 · MANE +270 (SEN TOP) · TROSSARD +280 · SARR +300 · DOKU +300 · NDIAYE +330 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO NIAKHATE +2000 · BELGIUM TO ADVANCE -182
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇧🇪 Belgium vs Senegal 🇸🇳 · 4PM ET · Lumen Field, Seattle · FOX
Belgium To Qualify -182 · Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156
→ R16 if advance
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given RotoWire's framing of this as "the most evenly matched tie of the round," and their own contrarian pick of Senegal advancing in extra time, that distinction is worth keeping in mind.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 21 players deep — essentially every likely starter for both sides — from Romelu Lukaku's market-leading +155 down to Moussa Niakhaté at +2000. Belgium's attacking depth shows clearly at the top: four of the five shortest prices belong to Red Devils (Lukaku, De Ketelaere, De Bruyne, Trossard), with Sadio Mané the first Senegal name to break in at +270.

Further down, the board reveals some real defensive and midfield depth on both sides — Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper and Youri Tielemans (+500, +550) both carry live set-piece and long-range prices, while Senegal's Krepin Diatta and Lamine Camara (+850, +1100) reflect their attacking full-back and box-to-box roles. One note on names: Senegal have two players called Gueye on this board — Pape Gueye (+700), who scored twice off the bench against Iraq, and Idrissa Gueye (+1300), the 36-year-old defensive midfield anchor — easy to mix up if you're moving quickly.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇧🇪 Belgium Scorers 6 goals, 2 conceded in group stage
Romelu Lukaku ST
Focal point, 90 int'l goals · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+155
Charles De Ketelaere AM
Alternate false-9 or attacking mid role
+240
Kevin De Bruyne CAM · Captain
4+ shots every group game · ⭐ BEST VALUE
+250
Leandro Trossard LW
Brace vs New Zealand, difference-maker
+280
Jeremy Doku RW
Pace and dribbling out wide
+300
Maxim De Cuyper LB
Overlapping left-back
+500
Youri Tielemans CM
Long-range shooting threat
+550
Nicolas Raskin CM
Midfield rotation option
+750
Nathan Ngoy DEF
Defensive depth
+1400
Brandon Mechele CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1400
Timothy Castagne RB
Attacking right-back option
+1600
🇸🇳 Senegal Scorers 8 goals in group stage
Sadio Mané LW
All-time leading scorer (54), yet to score here · ⭐ TOP SENEGAL PLAY
+270
Ismaïla Sarr RW
Leads Senegal with 3 goals in 3 games
+300
Iliman Ndiaye FW
Pace threat alongside Mané and Sarr
+330
Pape Gueye MF
Scored twice off the bench vs Iraq — not Idrissa Gueye
+700
Krépin Diatta RB
Attacking full-back
+850
Lamine Camara CM
Box-to-box midfielder
+1100
Idrissa Gueye DM
36, 130 caps, defensive anchor — not Pape Gueye
+1300
El Hadji Malick Diouf LB
Left-back option
+1700
Abdoulaye Seck CB
In for Koulibaly per tactical shift vs Iraq
+1800
Moussa Niakhaté CB
Confirmed starting CB
+2000
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Romelu Lukaku — Anytime Goalscorer
Most WC goal involvements by a Belgian since 1966
+155
$10→$25.50

Lukaku is the market's single clearest signal on this board — more than 80 points shorter than any other player. He's the focal point when Belgium look most dangerous, and the board's shortest 1+ shot on target price as well.

Verdict · Confirmed +155, board favorite · 2 units
The anchor play on a board with no other close competitor.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Best Value
Kevin De Bruyne — Anytime Goalscorer
4+ shots every group game
+250
$10→$35

De Bruyne's shot volume rivals Belgium's forwards, and Senegal's Idrissa Gueye and Lamine Camara have to deny him space all game — if they slip even once, he's shown he can convert.

Verdict · Confirmed +250, strong value · 1-2 units
Belgium's creative engine, with the shot volume to back the goal price.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Recent Form
Leandro Trossard — Anytime Goalscorer
Brace vs New Zealand last time out
+280
$10→$38

Belgium's difference-maker in their only fully convincing group-stage performance. Backing Lukaku, De Bruyne and Trossard together covers three genuinely live routes to a Belgian goal.

Verdict · Confirmed +280, third Belgium option · 1 unit
Riding real recent form into the knockout round.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Senegal's Best Routes
Sadio Mané & Ismaïla Sarr — Anytime Goalscorer
Mané: overdue, all-time leading scorer Sarr: leads Senegal's actual scoring
+270 / +300
Two separate singles

Sarr's hot streak versus Mané's class and overdue status — with BTTS Yes favored at -156, backing both singles covers Senegal's most credible routes to the goal that would settle that bet.

Verdict · Confirmed +270 / +300 · 1 unit each
Full coverage of Senegal's realistic goal threats.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Belgium vs Senegal · Today 4PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Romelu Lukaku
Focal point, board favorite · 2 units
+155
⭐⭐⭐ Kevin De Bruyne
Elite shot volume, best value · 1-2 units
+250
⭐⭐ Leandro Trossard
Comes off a brace, third Belgium option · 1 unit
+280
⭐⭐ Mané / Sarr (each)
Senegal's two best goalscorer routes · 1 unit each
+270 / +300
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides

Youri Tielemans (+550) and Maxim De Cuyper (+500) carry live long-range and set-piece prices for Belgium, while Brandon Mechele (+1400) is a corner-kick option at the back. For Senegal, Krépin Diatta's attacking right-back role (+850) and Lamine Camara's box-to-box presence (+1100) are the more credible darts, well ahead of the centre-backs (Seck, Niakhaté) at +1800 and +2000. Pure long shots, not primary plays.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+155) + Kevin De Bruyne Anytime (+250) — as separate singles
Belgium's two most reliable scoring threats against a Senegal defense that's conceded nine goals across its last five matches.
Cross-Match Combo
Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+155) + Ismaïla Sarr Anytime (+300) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — live together if this plays out as the goals-both-ways game BTTS Yes (-156) is pricing.
Full Match SGP
Romelu Lukaku Anytime (+155) + Belgium To Qualify (-182) + Both Teams to Score Yes (-156) — check FD SGP builder
Three correlated legs describing the market's clearest overall read: a Belgium win led by Lukaku, with Senegal getting on the board too.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. SGPs high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Belgium vs Senegal Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 4PM ET · Lumen Field Seattle
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Lukaku +155 · De Bruyne +250 · Mane +270 · Sarr +300
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Romelu Lukaku +155 · Charles De Ketelaere +240 · Kevin De Bruyne +250 · Sadio Mane +270 · Leandro Trossard +280 · Ismaila Sarr +300 · Jeremy Doku +300 · Iliman Ndiaye +330 · Maxim De Cuyper +500 · Youri Tielemans +550 · Pape Gueye +700 · Nicolas Raskin +750 · Krepin Diatta +850 · Lamine Camara +1100 · Idrissa Gueye +1300 · Nathan Ngoy +1400 · Brandon Mechele +1400 · Timothy Castagne +1600 · El Hadji Malick Diouf +1700 · Abdoulaye Seck +1800 · Moussa Niakhate +2000 · Belgium To Qualify -182 / Senegal +148 · BTTS Yes -156 · Lumen Field, Seattle WA · Today, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 4:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner advances to Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Who do you think will score a goal in today's Belgium vs Senegal match? Bet it on FanDuel. New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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