MLB
Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 2
Will Hunter Goodman or Heriberto Hernandez go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 80 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Brian Navarreto (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 84 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Gary Sánchez (Brewers): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 49 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 79 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 74 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 72 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games