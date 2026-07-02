Thursday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 2

Will Hunter Goodman or Heriberto Hernandez go yard on Thursday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Miami Marlins at Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +250 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 80 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 80 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 62 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 74 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 39 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Willi Castro (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 7% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Brian Navarreto (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Leo Jimenez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 32 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 32 games Liam Hicks (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 74 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 77 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers