Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 2

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads in action on Thursday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (48-38) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (43-43)

Date: Thursday, July 2, 2026

Thursday, July 2, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and SportsNet PT

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-122) | PIT: (+104)

PHI: (-122) | PIT: (+104) Spread: PHI: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168)

PHI: +1.5 (-205) | PIT: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Alan Rangel (Phillies) - 0-1, 4.50 ERA vs Jared Jones (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.76 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Alan Rangel (0-1) to the mound, while Jared Jones (1-1) will get the nod for the Pirates. Rangel did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Rangel did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. The Pirates have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Jones' six starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog in four of Jones' starts this season, and they went 2-2 in those games.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (55.2%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +104 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -122 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Phillies. The Pirates are +168 to cover, while the Phillies are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Phillies-Pirates on July 2, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (63.9%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 36-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 38 of their 84 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 31-53-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have put together a 15-21 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 9-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (40.9%).

In the 85 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-34-2).

The Pirates have put together a 42-43-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 83 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .375. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .533.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 10th in slugging.

Harper will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in total hits (79) this season while batting .256 with 40 extra-base hits. He's slugging .583 with an on-base percentage of .369.

He is 77th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and second in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Brandon Marsh leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.520) powered by 31 extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 67 hits, an OBP of .303 plus a slugging percentage of .392.

Stott takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with three walks.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has racked up a team-high OBP (.398) and slugging percentage (.466). He's batting .282.

He ranks 29th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Brandon Lowe leads his team with 74 hits. He has a batting average of .239 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 110th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 22 walks while batting .288.

Nick Gonzales is slugging .368 to pace his team.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

6/30/2026: 8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/29/2026: 11-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

11-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/17/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/16/2026: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/15/2026: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/8/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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