US vs Bosnia Lineups & Formations Tonight Confirmed: World Cup Predictions

⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TONIGHT · USA 4-2-3-1: FREESE, FREEMAN, RICHARDS, REAM (C), A.ROBINSON, ADAMS, TILLMAN, DEST, MCKENNIE, PULISIC, BALOGUN — IDENTICAL TO THE PARAGUAY OPENER XI · BOSNIA CONFIRM A 5-3-2, NOT THE PREDICTED 4-4-2: VASILJ, MUHAREMOVIC, KATIC, KOLASINAC, RADELJIC, SUNJIC, GIGOVIC, ALAJBEGOVIC, DZEKO, DEMIROVIC — BAJRAKTAREVIC BENCHED

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed via Official Team Releases Tonight 🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · Tonight · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara · FOX USA To Advance -650 · Bosnia +440 · USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 correct score +165 → R16 vs Belgium, Jul 6

⚠️ The Real Surprise: Bosnia's Shape and Two Unheralded Starters Every single preview projected Bosnia in a 4-4-2 with Esmir Bajraktarević starting on the right. The confirmed lineup shows something different: a back-five (5-3-2), with Bajraktarević dropping to the bench and two players who weren't mentioned as likely starters anywhere — Stjepan Radeljić and Armina Gigović — both in the confirmed XI. The USA side, by contrast, has zero surprises: it's the exact same eleven that started the tournament opener against Paraguay.

🇺🇸 USA — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Identical to the Paraguay Opener Mauricio Pochettino has gone back to exactly the lineup that started the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay on June 12 — every single name confirmed as predicted, no surprises. Christian Pulisic returns to start after coming off the bench in the 58th minute against Türkiye, while Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun all return after being rested. Weston McKennie is the only player who also started that Türkiye game. Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan are both confirmed unavailable.

🇺🇸 USA · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · POCHETTINO 20 Balogun ⭐ ST · Returns from rest · Anytime +100 2 Dest RAM · Anytime +300 8 McKennie CAM · 8 straight WC starts 10 Pulisic LAM · Anytime -105 4 Adams ✅ DM · Returns from rest 17 Tillman DM 16 Freeman ⭐ RB · 21yo, 9th U-22 KO starter 3 Richards ✅ CB · Returns from rest 13 Ream © CB · Captain 5 A. Robinson LB 24 Freese GK Confirmed substitutes Matt Turner (GK) · Chris Brady (GK) · Auston Trusty · Giovanni Reyna · Ricardo Pepi · Brenden Aaronson · Miles Robinson · Sebastian Berhalter · Max Arfsten · Haji Wright · Timothy Weah · Joe Scally · Alejandro Zendejas

🇺🇸 USA Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Historical Milestones 24 Matt Freese GK Confirmed, his 3rd World Cup appearance ⭐ Alex Freeman RB · 21 years old Becomes just the 9th player under 22 to start a USMNT World Cup knockout match, joining Bert Patenaude (1930), Landon Donovan (2002) and Jozy Altidore (2010) among others ✅ Chris Richards CB · Confirmed return Rested vs Türkiye, returns to the back line © Tim Ream CB · Captain Confirmed as expected, leads the side 5 Antonee Robinson LB Confirmed as predicted, started USA's last WC knockout match too (2022 vs Netherlands) ✅ Tyler Adams DM · Confirmed return Rested vs Türkiye, returns as the midfield anchor 17 Malik Tillman DM Confirmed as predicted 2 Sergiño Dest RAM · Confirmed His 8th World Cup cap ties him for 10th on USMNT's all-time WC caps list 🔥 Weston McKennie CAM · Confirmed, only Türkiye holdover Becomes just the 6th USMNT player ever to start 8 consecutive World Cup matches, joining Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride, Michael Bradley and Tim Howard ✅ Christian Pulisic LAM · Confirmed starter His 2nd start of the tournament after recovering from a calf injury · Anytime -105, the board's shortest price ⭐ Folarin Balogun ST · Confirmed return Rested vs Türkiye, returns as USA's leading scorer (2 goals) · Anytime +100

🇧🇦 Bosnia — Confirmed Starting XI

⚠️ Confirmed Formation: Back-Five (5-3-2), Not the Predicted 4-4-2 Sergej Barbarez's confirmed selection is the biggest surprise on tonight's Round of 32 slate. Every preview projected a flat back four with Esmir Bajraktarević starting on the right side of midfield. Instead, Bosnia line up in a back five built around the returning Tarik Muharemović, Nikola Katić and Sead Kolašinac, with Stjepan Radeljić and a three-man midfield of Ivan Šunjić, Armina Gigović and Kerim Alajbegović in front of them. Neither Radeljić nor Gigović appeared as a likely starter in any preview we found. Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović remain the front two, as expected.

🇧🇦 BOSNIA · CONFIRMED 5-3-2 · BARBAREZ 10 Demirović FW · Anytime +440 11 Džeko © FW · Captain, 40 · Anytime +330 19 Alajbegović MF · Anytime +650 8 Gigović ⚠️ MF · Surprise starter 14 Šunjić MF 5 Kolašinac LWB · Anytime +3000 4 Muharemović CB · Returns from suspension ? Katić CB · Anytime +1900 21 Radeljić ⚠️ CB · Surprise starter ❓ RWB — unconfirmed Likely Dedić or Memić 1 Vasilj GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Esmir Bajraktarević ⚠️ (widely predicted starter) · Ivan Bašić · Ermin Mahmić (2 goals off the bench so far) · Kendry-style depth: check FanDuel live for exact bench list

📋 One Spot We Couldn't Fully Confirm Our live-tracking source for Bosnia's confirmed XI was cut off at the start of its player list, so we're confident in nine outfield names plus the goalkeeper (Vasilj, Muharemović, Katić, Kolašinac, Radeljić, Šunjić, Gigović, Alajbegović, Džeko, Demirović) but the 11th player — most likely a right wing-back — isn't independently confirmed in what we found. Amar Dedić (returning from a thigh issue) or Amar Memić are the two most likely candidates based on pre-match reporting. Check FanDuel or the live broadcast graphic for the final name before betting anything specific to that role.

⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups Tonight

🔥 The Main Event Bosnia's Reshaped Back Five vs Balogun & Pulisic A back five with two unheralded starters (Radeljić, Gigović) is a bigger structural change than anyone projected — it could mean more numbers behind the ball for Bosnia, but also less individual quality at the exact spots USA's front line will attack. Critical 🎯 The Continuity Factor USA's Unchanged XI vs A Reshuffled Opponent Familiarity is squarely on the USA's side tonight — this exact XI has already played together and won together against Paraguay, while Bosnia are fielding a materially different shape and two new starters in a knockout match for the first time in program history. Game-defining

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇺🇸 USA Stat Bosnia 🇧🇦 4-2-3-1 ✅ Formation 5-3-2 ⚠️ Mauricio Pochettino Manager Sergej Barbarez Freese GK Vasilj Freeman · Richards · Ream © · A. Robinson Def Radeljić · Muharemović · Katić · Kolašinac · (5th TBC) Adams · Tillman Mid Šunjić · Gigović ⚠️ · Alajbegović Dest · McKennie · Pulisic Attack Demirović · Džeko © Balogun Lone ST — Zero changes vs Paraguay opener Notable Bajraktarević benched, formation switch

💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed ✅ BALOGUN & PULISIC — every prop confirmed accurate Both confirmed starting exactly as expected, in the same XI that beat Paraguay 4-1. Their +100 and -105 anytime prices remain fully supported. ⚠️ BAJRAKTAREVIĆ — fade any prop built on him starting Every preview had him starting; he's confirmed on the bench instead. Any value in his goalscorer price now depends entirely on a substitute cameo. ⚠️ BOSNIA'S BACK-FIVE — reconsider the correct score board An extra defender could mean a more resilient shape than a flat back four — but two unheralded starters (Radeljić, Gigović) in a knockout match also carries real error risk. The board's shortest scores (USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 at +165) still look well-supported either way. ✅ DŽEKO & DEMIROVIĆ — confirmed as the front two Both confirmed exactly as every preview expected. Their +330 and +440 anytime prices remain the correct read on Bosnia's clearest goal threats.

FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Bosnia · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Balogun AT +100 · Pulisic AT -105 · USA To Advance -650

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Confirmed lineups · USA (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream (captain), Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun · Substitutes: Matt Turner, Chris Brady, Auston Trusty, Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Sebastian Berhalter, Max Arfsten, Haji Wright, Timothy Weah, Joe Scally, Alejandro Zendejas · Bosnia (5-3-2, one spot unconfirmed): Nikola Vasilj; [RWB TBC], Stjepan Radeljic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Ivan Sunjic, Armina Gigovic, Kerim Alajbegovic; Edin Dzeko (captain), Ermedin Demirovic · Confirmed not starting: Esmir Bajraktarevic · Selection surprises: Bosnia switch to a back-five formation rather than the widely predicted 4-4-2, with Bajraktarevic dropping to the bench and previously unheralded Radeljic and Gigovic both starting · USA XI is identical to the tournament-opening win over Paraguay · Weston McKennie becomes the 6th USMNT player to start 8 consecutive World Cup matches · Alex Freeman becomes the 9th player under 22 to start a USMNT World Cup knockout match · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan confirmed unavailable for USA · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Belgium in Round of 16, July 6 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER