US vs Bosnia Lineups & Formations Tonight Confirmed: World Cup Predictions

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✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TONIGHT · KICKOFF 8PM ET
Tonight, Wednesday July 1 2026 · 8:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX
USA vs Bosnia: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · Bosnia's back-five surprise · Player roles · Betting impact
⚠️ Bosnia Switch to 5-3-2, Drop Predicted Starter Bajraktarević · USA Unchanged From Paraguay Opener
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED TONIGHT · USA 4-2-3-1: FREESE, FREEMAN, RICHARDS, REAM (C), A.ROBINSON, ADAMS, TILLMAN, DEST, MCKENNIE, PULISIC, BALOGUN — IDENTICAL TO THE PARAGUAY OPENER XI · BOSNIA CONFIRM A 5-3-2, NOT THE PREDICTED 4-4-2: VASILJ, MUHAREMOVIC, KATIC, KOLASINAC, RADELJIC, SUNJIC, GIGOVIC, ALAJBEGOVIC, DZEKO, DEMIROVIC — BAJRAKTAREVIC BENCHED
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed via Official Team Releases Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · Tonight · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara · FOX
USA To Advance -650 · Bosnia +440 · USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 correct score +165
→ R16 vs Belgium, Jul 6
⚠️
The Real Surprise: Bosnia's Shape and Two Unheralded Starters
Every single preview projected Bosnia in a 4-4-2 with Esmir Bajraktarević starting on the right. The confirmed lineup shows something different: a back-five (5-3-2), with Bajraktarević dropping to the bench and two players who weren't mentioned as likely starters anywhere — Stjepan Radeljić and Armina Gigović — both in the confirmed XI. The USA side, by contrast, has zero surprises: it's the exact same eleven that started the tournament opener against Paraguay.
🇺🇸 USA — Confirmed Starting XI
✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, Identical to the Paraguay Opener
Mauricio Pochettino has gone back to exactly the lineup that started the USA's 4-1 win over Paraguay on June 12 — every single name confirmed as predicted, no surprises. Christian Pulisic returns to start after coming off the bench in the 58th minute against Türkiye, while Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun all return after being rested. Weston McKennie is the only player who also started that Türkiye game. Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan are both confirmed unavailable.
🇺🇸 USA · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · POCHETTINO
20
Balogun ⭐
ST · Returns from rest · Anytime +100
2
Dest
RAM · Anytime +300
8
McKennie
CAM · 8 straight WC starts
10
Pulisic
LAM · Anytime -105
4
Adams ✅
DM · Returns from rest
16
Freeman ⭐
RB · 21yo, 9th U-22 KO starter
3
Richards ✅
CB · Returns from rest
Confirmed substitutes
Matt Turner (GK) · Chris Brady (GK) · Auston Trusty · Giovanni Reyna · Ricardo Pepi · Brenden Aaronson · Miles Robinson · Sebastian Berhalter · Max Arfsten · Haji Wright · Timothy Weah · Joe Scally · Alejandro Zendejas
🇺🇸 USA Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Historical Milestones
24
Matt Freese GK
Confirmed, his 3rd World Cup appearance
⭐
Alex Freeman RB · 21 years old
Becomes just the 9th player under 22 to start a USMNT World Cup knockout match, joining Bert Patenaude (1930), Landon Donovan (2002) and Jozy Altidore (2010) among others
✅
Chris Richards CB · Confirmed return
Rested vs Türkiye, returns to the back line
©
Tim Ream CB · Captain
Confirmed as expected, leads the side
5
Antonee Robinson LB
Confirmed as predicted, started USA's last WC knockout match too (2022 vs Netherlands)
✅
Tyler Adams DM · Confirmed return
Rested vs Türkiye, returns as the midfield anchor
17
Malik Tillman DM
Confirmed as predicted
2
Sergiño Dest RAM · Confirmed
His 8th World Cup cap ties him for 10th on USMNT's all-time WC caps list
🔥
Weston McKennie CAM · Confirmed, only Türkiye holdover
Becomes just the 6th USMNT player ever to start 8 consecutive World Cup matches, joining Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride, Michael Bradley and Tim Howard
✅
Christian Pulisic LAM · Confirmed starter
His 2nd start of the tournament after recovering from a calf injury · Anytime -105, the board's shortest price
⭐
Folarin Balogun ST · Confirmed return
Rested vs Türkiye, returns as USA's leading scorer (2 goals) · Anytime +100
🇧🇦 Bosnia — Confirmed Starting XI
⚠️ Confirmed Formation: Back-Five (5-3-2), Not the Predicted 4-4-2
Sergej Barbarez's confirmed selection is the biggest surprise on tonight's Round of 32 slate. Every preview projected a flat back four with Esmir Bajraktarević starting on the right side of midfield. Instead, Bosnia line up in a back five built around the returning Tarik Muharemović, Nikola Katić and Sead Kolašinac, with Stjepan Radeljić and a three-man midfield of Ivan Šunjić, Armina Gigović and Kerim Alajbegović in front of them. Neither Radeljić nor Gigović appeared as a likely starter in any preview we found. Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović remain the front two, as expected.
🇧🇦 BOSNIA · CONFIRMED 5-3-2 · BARBAREZ
10
Demirović
FW · Anytime +440
11
Džeko ©
FW · Captain, 40 · Anytime +330
19
Alajbegović
MF · Anytime +650
8
Gigović ⚠️
MF · Surprise starter
5
Kolašinac
LWB · Anytime +3000
4
Muharemović
CB · Returns from suspension
?
Katić
CB · Anytime +1900
21
Radeljić ⚠️
CB · Surprise starter
❓
RWB — unconfirmed
Likely Dedić or Memić
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Esmir Bajraktarević ⚠️ (widely predicted starter) · Ivan Bašić · Ermin Mahmić (2 goals off the bench so far) · Kendry-style depth: check FanDuel live for exact bench list
📋 One Spot We Couldn't Fully Confirm
Our live-tracking source for Bosnia's confirmed XI was cut off at the start of its player list, so we're confident in nine outfield names plus the goalkeeper (Vasilj, Muharemović, Katić, Kolašinac, Radeljić, Šunjić, Gigović, Alajbegović, Džeko, Demirović) but the 11th player — most likely a right wing-back — isn't independently confirmed in what we found. Amar Dedić (returning from a thigh issue) or Amar Memić are the two most likely candidates based on pre-match reporting. Check FanDuel or the live broadcast graphic for the final name before betting anything specific to that role.
⚔️ Key Individual Match-Ups Tonight
🔥 The Main Event
Bosnia's Reshaped Back Five vs Balogun & Pulisic
A back five with two unheralded starters (Radeljić, Gigović) is a bigger structural change than anyone projected — it could mean more numbers behind the ball for Bosnia, but also less individual quality at the exact spots USA's front line will attack.
Critical
🎯 The Continuity Factor
USA's Unchanged XI vs A Reshuffled Opponent
Familiarity is squarely on the USA's side tonight — this exact XI has already played together and won together against Paraguay, while Bosnia are fielding a materially different shape and two new starters in a knockout match for the first time in program history.
Game-defining
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
4-2-3-1 ✅
Formation
5-3-2 ⚠️
Mauricio Pochettino
Manager
Sergej Barbarez
Freeman · Richards · Ream © · A. Robinson
Def
Radeljić · Muharemović · Katić · Kolašinac · (5th TBC)
Adams · Tillman
Mid
Šunjić · Gigović ⚠️ · Alajbegović
Dest · McKennie · Pulisic
Attack
Demirović · Džeko ©
Zero changes vs Paraguay opener
Notable
Bajraktarević benched, formation switch
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
✅ BALOGUN & PULISIC — every prop confirmed accurate
Both confirmed starting exactly as expected, in the same XI that beat Paraguay 4-1. Their +100 and -105 anytime prices remain fully supported.
⚠️ BAJRAKTAREVIĆ — fade any prop built on him starting
Every preview had him starting; he's confirmed on the bench instead. Any value in his goalscorer price now depends entirely on a substitute cameo.
⚠️ BOSNIA'S BACK-FIVE — reconsider the correct score board
An extra defender could mean a more resilient shape than a flat back four — but two unheralded starters (Radeljić, Gigović) in a knockout match also carries real error risk. The board's shortest scores (USA 1-0/2-0/3-0 at +165) still look well-supported either way.
✅ DŽEKO & DEMIROVIĆ — confirmed as the front two
Both confirmed exactly as every preview expected. Their +330 and +440 anytime prices remain the correct read on Bosnia's clearest goal threats.
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Bosnia · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium Santa Clara
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Balogun AT +100 · Pulisic AT -105 · USA To Advance -650
Confirmed lineups · USA (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Alex Freeman, Chris Richards, Tim Ream (captain), Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Malik Tillman; Sergino Dest, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulisic; Folarin Balogun · Substitutes: Matt Turner, Chris Brady, Auston Trusty, Gio Reyna, Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Sebastian Berhalter, Max Arfsten, Haji Wright, Timothy Weah, Joe Scally, Alejandro Zendejas · Bosnia (5-3-2, one spot unconfirmed): Nikola Vasilj; [RWB TBC], Stjepan Radeljic, Tarik Muharemovic, Nikola Katic, Sead Kolasinac; Ivan Sunjic, Armina Gigovic, Kerim Alajbegovic; Edin Dzeko (captain), Ermedin Demirovic · Confirmed not starting: Esmir Bajraktarevic · Selection surprises: Bosnia switch to a back-five formation rather than the widely predicted 4-4-2, with Bajraktarevic dropping to the bench and previously unheralded Radeljic and Gigovic both starting · USA XI is identical to the tournament-opening win over Paraguay · Weston McKennie becomes the 6th USMNT player to start 8 consecutive World Cup matches · Alex Freeman becomes the 9th player under 22 to start a USMNT World Cup knockout match · Mark McKenzie and Cristian Roldan confirmed unavailable for USA · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Belgium in Round of 16, July 6 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER