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US vs Bosnia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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US vs Bosnia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight World Cup 2026
USA vs Bosnia Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Tonight | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER (INCL. ET) · TONIGHT · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
USA vs Bosnia & Herzegovina · Tonight, Wednesday July 1 · Kickoff 8:00 PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX

USA vs Bosnia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full board · Confirmed lineup context · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel

⚠️ Bajraktarević +850 Priced As A Threat — But He's Confirmed On The Bench
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 8PM ET · PULISIC -105 (COVERS REG+ET) · BALOGUN/PEPI +100 · REYNA +150 · TILLMAN +200 · DZEKO +330 (BOS TOP CONFIRMED STARTER) · BAJRAKTAREVIC +850 IS A BENCH PRICE TONIGHT · RADELJIC AND GIGOVIC (CONFIRMED STARTERS) AREN'T PRICED ON THIS BOARD AT ALL · USA TO ADVANCE -650
Match Details · Kickoff Tonight
🇺🇸 USA vs Bosnia 🇧🇦 · 8PM ET · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara · FOX
USA To Advance -650 · Bosnia +440 · USA XI unchanged from Paraguay opener
→ R16 vs Belgium
⚠️
Important: This Board Covers Regulation Plus Extra Time
Unlike a standard 90-minute-only anytime goalscorer market, this board is priced "Including Extra Time" — it covers up to 120 minutes, though it never counts penalty shootout goals or own goals. That's a meaningfully bigger window than usual, which is part of why several prices here run shorter than you might expect for a single 90-minute match.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

Now that both lineups are confirmed, this board can be read with real precision. Every one of USA's 10 confirmed outfield starters is priced here, topped by Pulisic (-105) and a tightly bunched Balogun/Pepi tier at +100 — notable since Pepi is a confirmed substitute, not a starter, meaning his price reflects impact-sub value rather than 90-plus minutes of opportunity. On the Bosnia side, seven of the confirmed starting outfield players are priced (Kolašinac, Muharemović, Katić, Šunjić, Alajbegović, Demirović, Džeko), but two confirmed starters — Stjepan Radeljić and Armina Gigović, both surprise inclusions in Bosnia's newly confirmed back-five — don't appear on this board at all.

The single most important data point on this whole board: Esmir Bajraktarević is priced at +850, which would normally reflect a rotation-fringe starter — except he's confirmed on the bench tonight, having been dropped for Bosnia's switch to a back-five. That price is stale relative to the confirmed lineup and shouldn't be treated as reflecting a realistic path to 90 minutes of playing time.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · Incl. Extra Time · Live Tonight
🇺🇸 USA Scorers XI unchanged from Paraguay 4-1 win
Christian Pulisic LAM · Confirmed starter
Board's shortest price · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
-105
Ricardo Pepi Confirmed substitute, not starting
Impact-sub price, not a 90-min starter price
+100
Folarin Balogun ST · Confirmed starter
USA's leading scorer (2 goals) · ⭐ BEST VALUE
+100
Giovanni Reyna Confirmed substitute, not starting
Impact-sub option only
+150
Malik Tillman DM · Confirmed starter
Full 90+ minutes of opportunity
+200
Timothy Weah Confirmed substitute, not starting
Impact-sub option only
+250
Sergiño Dest RAM · Confirmed starter
8th World Cup cap, full match minutes
+300
Weston McKennie CAM · Confirmed starter
Starting his 8th straight World Cup match
+310
Sebastian Berhalter Confirmed substitute, not starting
Impact-sub option only
+310
Chris Richards CB · Confirmed starter
Set-piece aerial option, returns from rest
+600
Tyler Adams DM · Confirmed starter
Returns from rest, midfield anchor
+650
Joe Scally Confirmed substitute, not starting
Bench option
+800
Alex Freeman RB · Confirmed starter
21, 9th player under 22 to start a USMNT WC knockout match
+800
Antonee Robinson LB · Confirmed starter
Started USA's last WC knockout match too
+850
Tim Ream CB · Captain · Confirmed starter
Aerial set-piece option
+1200
🇧🇦 Bosnia Scorers Confirmed back-five (5-3-2)
Edin Džeko FW · Captain · Confirmed starter
Bosnia's all-time leading scorer, 40 · ⭐ TOP BOSNIA PLAY
+330
Ermedin Demirović FW · Confirmed starter
Strike partner to Dzeko
+440
Jovo Lukić Not in confirmed starting XI
Presumed bench option
+470
Ermin Mahmić Not in confirmed starting XI
Bosnia's actual leading scorer (2 goals off the bench)
+650
Kerim Alajbegović MF · Confirmed starter
Part of the confirmed midfield three
+650
Esmir Bajraktarević 🚨 Confirmed on the bench
Widely predicted to start, dropped for the back-five switch
+850
Amar Memić Possibly the unconfirmed 5th defender
One candidate for Bosnia's uncertain RWB slot
+900
Ivan Bašić Not in confirmed starting XI
Presumed bench option
+1200
Benjamin Tahirović Not in confirmed starting XI
Presumed bench option
+1200
Ivan Šunjić MF · Confirmed starter
Part of the confirmed midfield three
+1600
Nikola Katić CB · Confirmed starter
Part of the confirmed back five
+1900
Tarik Muharemović CB · Confirmed starter
Returns from suspension
+2000
Sead Kolašinac LWB · Confirmed starter
Attacking left-sided defender in the back five
+3000
Includes extra time · Never penalty shootout or own goals · Confirmed starters marked directly · Stjepan Radeljic and Armina Gigovic (confirmed starters) not priced in this data set — check FanDuel live

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed Starter · Shortest On The Board
Christian Pulisic — Anytime Goalscorer
-105
$10.50→$10 profit

Confirmed starting for just his second appearance of the tournament, in the same XI that beat Paraguay 4-1. With Bosnia's back five including two unheralded starters, his creativity in the half-spaces is a genuine mismatch.

⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed Starter · Best Value
Folarin Balogun — Anytime Goalscorer
+100
$10→$20

Confirmed at full match minutes, unlike Pepi who shares this price but is a bench option tonight. Balogun's the cleaner read of this exact number — a starting striker with 90-plus minutes to add to his tournament-leading two goals.

⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed Starter · Bosnia's Best Play
Edin Džeko — Anytime Goalscorer
+330
$10→$43

Confirmed captain and confirmed starter — the one Bosnia name every preview agreed on. If Bosnia score, the 40-year-old remains the most credible individual source, especially with the extended coverage window this market provides.

⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed Starter · Underrated Route
Weston McKennie — Anytime Goalscorer
+310
$10→$41

Starting his 8th consecutive World Cup match — a genuine piece of USMNT history — McKennie's late-arriving runs into the box are exactly the kind of movement a reshuffled Bosnia back line hasn't had to defend yet this tournament.

🎲 Avoid: Bajraktarević At This Price

His +850 price is the single most misleading number on this board tonight — every preview had him starting, but he's confirmed on the bench after Bosnia's formation switch. Any value there now depends entirely on a substitute cameo, not the 90-plus minutes his price would normally imply.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Pulisic Anytime (-105) + Balogun Anytime (+100) — as separate singles
USA's two confirmed starting attackers, both at full match fitness, against a reshuffled Bosnia back line facing its first knockout test.
Cross-Match Combo
Balogun Anytime (+100) + Džeko Anytime (+330) — as separate singles
The most likely confirmed starter on each side — live together only if Bosnia manage a rare goal alongside a comfortable USA performance.
⚠️ This market covers regulation plus extra time — never penalty shootouts or own goals. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · USA vs Bosnia Goalscorer Props · Tonight · Kickoff 8PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Pulisic -105 · Balogun +100 · Dzeko +330
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, covers regulation plus extra time — never penalty shootouts or own goals · Christian Pulisic -105 (confirmed starter) · Ricardo Pepi +100 (confirmed sub) · Folarin Balogun +100 (confirmed starter) · Giovanni Reyna +150 (confirmed sub) · Malik Tillman +200 (confirmed starter) · Timothy Weah +250 (confirmed sub) · Sergino Dest +300 (confirmed starter) · Weston McKennie +310 (confirmed starter) · Sebastian Berhalter +310 (confirmed sub) · Edin Dzeko +330 (confirmed starter) · Ermedin Demirovic +440 (confirmed starter) · Jovo Lukic +470 · Chris Richards +600 (confirmed starter) · Ermin Mahmic +650 · Tyler Adams +650 (confirmed starter) · Kerim Alajbegovic +650 (confirmed starter) · Joe Scally +800 (confirmed sub) · Alex Freeman +800 (confirmed starter) · Esmir Bajraktarevic +850 (confirmed sub, dropped from predicted starting XI) · Antonee Robinson +850 (confirmed starter) · Amar Memic +900 · Ivan Basic +1200 · Tim Ream +1200 (confirmed starter, captain) · Benjamin Tahirovic +1200 · Ivan Sunjic +1600 (confirmed starter) · Nikola Katic +1900 (confirmed starter) · Tarik Muharemovic +2000 (confirmed starter) · Sead Kolasinac +3000 (confirmed starter) · Stjepan Radeljic and Armina Gigovic are confirmed starters not priced in this data set · USA To Advance -650 / Bosnia +440 · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Who scores a goal tonight in the US match? Make your bets now! New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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