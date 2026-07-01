US vs Bosnia Prediction: Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets Tonight World Cup 2026
Subscribe to our newsletter
USA vs Bosnia: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full board · Confirmed lineup context · Ranked picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
Now that both lineups are confirmed, this board can be read with real precision. Every one of USA's 10 confirmed outfield starters is priced here, topped by Pulisic (-105) and a tightly bunched Balogun/Pepi tier at +100 — notable since Pepi is a confirmed substitute, not a starter, meaning his price reflects impact-sub value rather than 90-plus minutes of opportunity. On the Bosnia side, seven of the confirmed starting outfield players are priced (Kolašinac, Muharemović, Katić, Šunjić, Alajbegović, Demirović, Džeko), but two confirmed starters — Stjepan Radeljić and Armina Gigović, both surprise inclusions in Bosnia's newly confirmed back-five — don't appear on this board at all.
The single most important data point on this whole board: Esmir Bajraktarević is priced at +850, which would normally reflect a rotation-fringe starter — except he's confirmed on the bench tonight, having been dropped for Bosnia's switch to a back-five. That price is stale relative to the confirmed lineup and shouldn't be treated as reflecting a realistic path to 90 minutes of playing time.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
Confirmed starting for just his second appearance of the tournament, in the same XI that beat Paraguay 4-1. With Bosnia's back five including two unheralded starters, his creativity in the half-spaces is a genuine mismatch.
Confirmed at full match minutes, unlike Pepi who shares this price but is a bench option tonight. Balogun's the cleaner read of this exact number — a starting striker with 90-plus minutes to add to his tournament-leading two goals.
Confirmed captain and confirmed starter — the one Bosnia name every preview agreed on. If Bosnia score, the 40-year-old remains the most credible individual source, especially with the extended coverage window this market provides.
Starting his 8th consecutive World Cup match — a genuine piece of USMNT history — McKennie's late-arriving runs into the box are exactly the kind of movement a reshuffled Bosnia back line hasn't had to defend yet this tournament.
His +850 price is the single most misleading number on this board tonight — every preview had him starting, but he's confirmed on the bench after Bosnia's formation switch. Any value there now depends entirely on a substitute cameo, not the 90-plus minutes his price would normally imply.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, covers regulation plus extra time — never penalty shootouts or own goals · Christian Pulisic -105 (confirmed starter) · Ricardo Pepi +100 (confirmed sub) · Folarin Balogun +100 (confirmed starter) · Giovanni Reyna +150 (confirmed sub) · Malik Tillman +200 (confirmed starter) · Timothy Weah +250 (confirmed sub) · Sergino Dest +300 (confirmed starter) · Weston McKennie +310 (confirmed starter) · Sebastian Berhalter +310 (confirmed sub) · Edin Dzeko +330 (confirmed starter) · Ermedin Demirovic +440 (confirmed starter) · Jovo Lukic +470 · Chris Richards +600 (confirmed starter) · Ermin Mahmic +650 · Tyler Adams +650 (confirmed starter) · Kerim Alajbegovic +650 (confirmed starter) · Joe Scally +800 (confirmed sub) · Alex Freeman +800 (confirmed starter) · Esmir Bajraktarevic +850 (confirmed sub, dropped from predicted starting XI) · Antonee Robinson +850 (confirmed starter) · Amar Memic +900 · Ivan Basic +1200 · Tim Ream +1200 (confirmed starter, captain) · Benjamin Tahirovic +1200 · Ivan Sunjic +1600 (confirmed starter) · Nikola Katic +1900 (confirmed starter) · Tarik Muharemovic +2000 (confirmed starter) · Sead Kolasinac +3000 (confirmed starter) · Stjepan Radeljic and Armina Gigovic are confirmed starters not priced in this data set · USA To Advance -650 / Bosnia +440 · Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara CA · Tonight, Wednesday July 1, kickoff 8:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
Who scores a goal tonight in the US match? Make your bets now! New customers can get 250/1 odds on your $1 Team USA to Reach the Round of 16 Wager. You can get up to $250 in CASH if your $1 bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Want more stories like this?
Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.